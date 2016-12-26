Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Courtney Lee | Guard | #5
Team:
New York Knicks
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 10/3/1985
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 200
College:
Western Kentucky
Drafted:
2008 / Rd. 1 (22) / ORL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $11,242,000 2017-18: $11,747,890 2018-19: $12,253,780 2019-20: $12,759,670 2020-21: UFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Courtney Lee (wrist) did not practice with the team on Tuesday.
Lee has been dealing with a sore wrist for approximately two weeks but has yet to miss a game during that span. Fortunately, Lee's shooting stroke hasn't been impacted, as he is near the very top of the NBA in 3-point percentage (46.7). We will wait for an update to see if this is simply a "rest/recuperation" day or if Lee's injury has worsened. Knicks next game is Wednesday in Atlanta. If Lee doesn't play, Justin Holiday and Brandon Jennings would see an increase in minutes.
Dec 27 - 12:18 PM
Source:
Ian Begley on Twitter
Jeff Hornacek wants Courtney Lee to shoot the ball more often.
"He’s encouraging me to take a lot of shots — more so contested shots,’’ Lee said. The veteran shooting guard currently ranks among the most efficient 3-point shooters the NBA has to offer (46.7 percent), so Hornacek's suggestion makes sense so long as it doesn't limit opportunities for others. More interestingly, Lee revealed that he's been battling a sore wrist for two weeks that he aggravated on Christmas vs. Boston, so that's certainly worth watching as we move forward.
Dec 26 - 5:11 PM
Source:
New York Post
Courtney Lee scored 16 points in 35 minutes vs. the Lakers, making 4-of-6 FGs and 5-of-5 FTs with three 3-pointers, one assist, one steal and zero turnovers.
C-Lee came in averaging 10.7 points, 2.0 threes, 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in his previous three games. The Lakers have given up the third-most points to opposing SGs this season, as well as the third-most assists and sixth-most 3-pointers, so another strong game was foreseeable. He draws a favorable matchup vs. the Suns on Tuesday and his hot streak should continue for at least one more game.
Dec 12 - 12:27 AM
Courtney Lee (ankle) returned from a two-game absence on Tuesday vs. the Heat, scoring nine points with seven rebounds, one assist and one triple in 30 minutes.
The Knicks had no interest in easing him back into action and there's no word of any restrictions for Wednesday's game vs. the Cavs on the second night of a back-to-back set. Lee shot 4-of-8 from the field and is worth a look as a low-end option if you could use help in 3-pointers and steals. Just keep your expectations in check.
Dec 6 - 10:01 PM
Courtney Lee (wrist) does not practice Tues
Dec 27 - 12:18 PM
Hornacek wants Lee to shoot the ball more
Dec 26 - 5:11 PM
Courtney Lee stays hot, scores 16 points
Dec 12 - 12:27 AM
Courtney Lee scores nine points in return
Dec 6 - 10:01 PM
More Courtney Lee Player News
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
28
863
280
80
51
25
108
238
.454
22
26
.846
42
90
.467
8
22
10.0
2.9
1.8
0.9
0.8
0.3
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2008
ORL
77
25.2
3.2
7.0
.450
1.1
2.6
.404
1.0
1.2
.830
0.2
2.1
2.3
1.2
0.9
1.0
0.2
2.0
8.4
2009
BKN
71
33.5
4.8
10.9
.436
1.1
3.2
.338
1.9
2.2
.869
0.8
2.7
3.5
1.7
1.1
1.3
0.3
1.8
12.5
2010
HOU
81
21.3
3.1
7.1
.439
0.9
2.1
.408
1.2
1.5
.792
0.6
2.0
2.6
1.2
0.8
0.7
0.2
1.3
8.3
2011
HOU
58
30.4
4.3
10.0
.433
1.5
3.7
.401
1.2
1.5
.826
0.4
2.3
2.7
1.5
1.1
1.2
0.4
1.8
11.4
2012
BOS
78
24.9
3.2
6.8
.464
0.7
2.0
.372
0.8
0.9
.861
0.4
2.0
2.4
1.8
1.1
1.1
0.3
1.8
7.8
2013
MEM
79
25.0
3.7
7.8
.480
0.9
2.5
.371
1.3
1.4
.884
0.4
2.0
2.4
1.5
0.9
0.8
0.4
1.6
9.6
2014
MEM
77
30.6
3.7
8.4
.448
1.2
2.9
.402
1.4
1.7
.860
0.3
2.0
2.3
2.0
1.0
1.0
0.2
1.7
10.1
2015
CHA
79
29.6
3.7
8.1
.454
1.0
2.7
.378
1.3
1.5
.839
0.4
2.2
2.6
1.7
0.9
1.1
0.4
1.7
9.6
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2008
ORL
77
1938
243
540
.450
82
203
.404
78
94
.830
18
160
178
91
69
76
14
157
646
2009
BKN
71
2375
338
775
.436
76
225
.338
133
153
.869
60
192
252
121
76
93
20
130
885
2010
HOU
81
1724
253
576
.439
71
174
.408
95
120
.792
51
158
209
100
68
58
18
102
672
2011
HOU
58
1763
251
580
.433
87
217
.401
71
86
.826
26
133
159
88
64
68
22
106
660
2012
BOS
78
1943
246
530
.464
58
156
.372
62
72
.861
31
159
190
143
84
89
21
139
612
2013
MEM
79
1974
295
614
.480
72
194
.371
99
112
.884
29
158
187
115
73
65
28
127
761
2014
MEM
77
2355
288
643
.448
90
224
.402
111
129
.860
21
157
178
151
78
75
12
129
777
2015
CHA
79
2339
290
639
.454
82
217
.378
99
118
.839
29
176
205
136
72
85
28
134
761
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 25
BOS
1
34
4
9
.444
2
6
.333
1
2
.500
1
2
3
0
0
0
1
3
11
Dec 22
ORL
1
29
4
7
.571
2
3
.667
0
0
.000
1
2
3
3
2
2
1
1
10
Dec 20
IND
1
37
2
7
.286
1
3
.333
2
2
1.000
1
3
4
1
1
1
0
1
7
Dec 17
@DEN
1
36
4
11
.364
2
3
.667
0
0
.000
1
0
1
1
0
0
0
6
10
Dec 15
@GS
1
33
4
11
.364
0
3
.000
1
2
.500
0
4
4
3
0
0
1
1
9
Dec 13
@PHO
1
29
6
8
.750
2
3
.667
0
0
.000
1
1
2
2
0
2
0
3
14
Dec 11
@LAK
1
35
4
6
.667
3
4
.750
5
5
1.000
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
2
16
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Derrick Rose
2
Brandon Jennings
3
Ron Baker
4
Sasha Vujacic
SG
1
Courtney Lee
Sidelined
Courtney Lee (wrist) did not practice with the team on Tuesday.
Lee has been dealing with a sore wrist for approximately two weeks but has yet to miss a game during that span. Fortunately, Lee's shooting stroke hasn't been impacted, as he is near the very top of the NBA in 3-point percentage (46.7). We will wait for an update to see if this is simply a "rest/recuperation" day or if Lee's injury has worsened. Knicks next game is Wednesday in Atlanta. If Lee doesn't play, Justin Holiday and Brandon Jennings would see an increase in minutes.
Dec 27
2
Justin Holiday
SF
1
Carmelo Anthony
2
Lance Thomas
3
Mindaugas Kuzminskas
PF
1
Kristaps Porzingis
2
Maurice Ndour
C
1
Joakim Noah
2
Kyle O'Quinn
3
Guillermo Hernangomez
4
Marshall Plumlee
