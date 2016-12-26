Player Page

Courtney Lee | Guard | #5

Team: New York Knicks
Age / DOB:  (31) / 10/3/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 200
College: Western Kentucky
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 1 (22) / ORL
Contract: view contract details
Courtney Lee (wrist) did not practice with the team on Tuesday.
Lee has been dealing with a sore wrist for approximately two weeks but has yet to miss a game during that span. Fortunately, Lee's shooting stroke hasn't been impacted, as he is near the very top of the NBA in 3-point percentage (46.7). We will wait for an update to see if this is simply a "rest/recuperation" day or if Lee's injury has worsened. Knicks next game is Wednesday in Atlanta. If Lee doesn't play, Justin Holiday and Brandon Jennings would see an increase in minutes. Dec 27 - 12:18 PM
Source: Ian Begley on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
28863280805125108238.4542226.8464290.46782210.02.91.80.90.80.3
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2008ORL7725.23.27.0.4501.12.6.4041.01.2.8300.22.12.31.20.91.00.22.08.4
2009BKN7133.54.810.9.4361.13.2.3381.92.2.8690.82.73.51.71.11.30.31.812.5
2010HOU8121.33.17.1.4390.92.1.4081.21.5.7920.62.02.61.20.80.70.21.38.3
2011HOU5830.44.310.0.4331.53.7.4011.21.5.8260.42.32.71.51.11.20.41.811.4
2012BOS7824.93.26.8.4640.72.0.3720.80.9.8610.42.02.41.81.11.10.31.87.8
2013MEM7925.03.77.8.4800.92.5.3711.31.4.8840.42.02.41.50.90.80.41.69.6
2014MEM7730.63.78.4.4481.22.9.4021.41.7.8600.32.02.32.01.01.00.21.710.1
2015CHA7929.63.78.1.4541.02.7.3781.31.5.8390.42.22.61.70.91.10.41.79.6
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2008ORL771938243540.45082203.4047894.8301816017891697614157646
2009BKN712375338775.43676225.338133153.86960192252121769320130885
2010HOU811724253576.43971174.40895120.79251158209100685818102672
2011HOU581763251580.43387217.4017186.8262613315988646822106660
2012BOS781943246530.46458156.3726272.86131159190143848921139612
2013MEM791974295614.48072194.37199112.88429158187115736528127761
2014MEM772355288643.44890224.402111129.86021157178151787512129777
2015CHA792339290639.45482217.37899118.83929176205136728528134761
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 25BOS13449.44426.33312.5001230001311
Dec 22ORL12947.57123.66700.0001233221110
Dec 20IND13727.28613.333221.000134111017
Dec 17@DEN136411.36423.66700.0001011000610
Dec 15@GS133411.36403.00012.500044300119
Dec 13@PHO12968.75023.66700.0001122020314
Dec 11@LAK13546.66734.750551.0000001010216

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Derrick Rose
2Brandon Jennings
3Ron Baker
4Sasha Vujacic
SG1Courtney Lee
2Justin Holiday
SF1Carmelo Anthony
2Lance Thomas
3Mindaugas Kuzminskas
PF1Kristaps Porzingis
2Maurice Ndour
C1Joakim Noah
2Kyle O'Quinn
3Guillermo Hernangomez
4Marshall Plumlee
 

 