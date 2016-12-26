Courtney Lee | Guard | #5

Latest News Recent News

Courtney Lee (wrist) did not practice with the team on Tuesday. Lee has been dealing with a sore wrist for approximately two weeks but has yet to miss a game during that span. Fortunately, Lee's shooting stroke hasn't been impacted, as he is near the very top of the NBA in 3-point percentage (46.7). We will wait for an update to see if this is simply a "rest/recuperation" day or if Lee's injury has worsened. Knicks next game is Wednesday in Atlanta. If Lee doesn't play, Justin Holiday and Brandon Jennings would see an increase in minutes. Source: Ian Begley on Twitter

Jeff Hornacek wants Courtney Lee to shoot the ball more often. "He’s encouraging me to take a lot of shots — more so contested shots,’’ Lee said. The veteran shooting guard currently ranks among the most efficient 3-point shooters the NBA has to offer (46.7 percent), so Hornacek's suggestion makes sense so long as it doesn't limit opportunities for others. More interestingly, Lee revealed that he's been battling a sore wrist for two weeks that he aggravated on Christmas vs. Boston, so that's certainly worth watching as we move forward. Source: New York Post

Courtney Lee scored 16 points in 35 minutes vs. the Lakers, making 4-of-6 FGs and 5-of-5 FTs with three 3-pointers, one assist, one steal and zero turnovers. C-Lee came in averaging 10.7 points, 2.0 threes, 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in his previous three games. The Lakers have given up the third-most points to opposing SGs this season, as well as the third-most assists and sixth-most 3-pointers, so another strong game was foreseeable. He draws a favorable matchup vs. the Suns on Tuesday and his hot streak should continue for at least one more game.