Player Results
Article Results
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Eastern Conference Sleepers
Sep 24
Carmelo Anthony Trade Podcast
Sep 23
Sept. 22 Fantasy Hoops Podcast
Sep 22
NBA Draft Guide Preview
Sep 20
Sept. 19 Fantasy Hoops Podcast
Sep 19
A Notable Number for Each Team
Sep 19
Sept. 15 Fantasy Hoops Podcast
Sep 15
9/12 Fantasy Hoops Mailbag Pod
Sep 12
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Tyler Ulis (ankle) is 'completely healthy'
Omer Asik (illness) still has no timetable
Malone: Denver's PG position is up for grabs
Alan Williams could miss half the season?
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) ready to go
Lue confirms Derrick Rose will start opener
Chandler Parsons (knee) good to go for camp
Isaiah Thomas (hip) targeting January return
Embiid: 'I don't think I'll play 82 games'
Ben Simmons (foot) says he's 100 percent
Jonas Valanciunas to keep his starting role
Raptors undecided on starting small forward
Player Page
Roster
Alexis Ajinca
(C)
Ian Clark
(G)
Anthony Davis
(F/C)
Frank Jackson
(G)
E'Twaun Moore
(G)
Cliff Alexander
(F)
DeMarcus Cousins
(F/C)
Cheick Diallo
(F)
Perry Jones
(F)
Rajon Rondo
(G)
Tony Allen
(G/F)
Jordan Crawford
(G)
Solomon Hill
(F)
Darius Miller
(G/F)
Martell Webster
(G/F)
Omer Asik
(C)
Dante Cunningham
(F)
Jrue Holiday
(G)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Omer Asik | Center | #3
Team:
New Orleans Pelicans
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 7/4/1986
Ht / Wt:
7'0' / 255
College:
Turkey
Drafted:
2008 / Rd. 2 (6) / POR
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017-18: $10,595,505 2018-19: $11,286,516 2019-20: {Early-Termination}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Omer Asik (illness) still has no timetable for a return.
He's been battling a gastrointestinal infection since February and won't be with the Pelicans during training camp. With Cheick Diallo impressing during the offseason, he's likely earned some backup minutes behind DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis. As for Asik, he couldn't be any further off the fantasy radar.
Sep 25 - 1:46 PM
Source:
Daniel Sallerson on Twitter
Omer Asik (illness) will not play for Turkey at Eurobasket this summer.
Asik has been battling a gastrointestinal infection since February and the report adds that he's still getting treatment. There's no known timetable for his return, but at this point it's time to consider him questionable for the start of training camp in September. He's not a lock to be in the rotation next season and the Pelicans will obviously be shopping his awful contract.
Jul 30 - 12:20 PM
Source:
TBF on Twitter
Omer Asik (illness) will not play again this season.
He was diagnosed with a gastrointestinal infection and is expected to return to basketball activities in 3-4 weeks. The Pelicans may try to move Asik's contract this summer.
Mar 30 - 4:05 PM
Source:
NBA.com
Omer Asik (illness) is unlikely to play again this season.
He hasn't played since the All-Star Game due to a bacterial infection and coach Alvin Gentry didn't sound very optimistic about Asik coming back. "He went through a tough time trying to see what was wrong with him," Gentry said. "I think it’s a slim chance that he’ll be back playing this year."
Mar 24 - 2:17 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Omer Asik (illness) still has no timetable
Sep 25 - 1:46 PM
Omer Asik (illness) out for Eurobasket
Jul 30 - 12:20 PM
Omer Asik officially out for the season
Mar 30 - 4:05 PM
Omer Asik unlikely to play this season
Mar 24 - 2:17 PM
More Omer Asik Player News
Now Orleans Pelicans Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
31
483
85
163
15
5
31
65
.477
23
39
.590
0
0
0.0
10
14
2.7
5.3
0.5
0.2
0.5
0.3
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2010
CHI
82
12.1
1.0
1.7
.553
0.0
0.0
.000
0.9
1.8
.503
1.4
2.4
3.7
0.4
0.8
0.2
0.7
1.9
2.8
2011
CHI
66
14.8
1.2
2.4
.506
0.0
0.0
.000
0.7
1.6
.456
1.9
3.4
5.3
0.5
1.0
0.5
1.0
1.8
3.1
2012
HOU
82
30.0
4.0
7.5
.541
0.0
0.0
.000
2.0
3.6
.562
3.4
8.3
11.7
0.9
2.1
0.6
1.1
2.7
10.1
2013
HOU
48
20.1
2.1
4.0
.532
0.0
0.0
.000
1.6
2.6
.619
2.1
5.8
7.9
0.5
1.2
0.3
0.8
1.9
5.8
2014
NO
76
26.0
2.8
5.4
.517
0.0
0.0
.000
1.7
3.0
.582
3.2
6.6
9.8
0.9
1.3
0.4
0.7
1.9
7.3
2015
NO
68
17.4
1.5
2.9
.533
0.0
0.0
.000
0.9
1.6
.545
1.8
4.3
6.1
0.4
0.9
0.3
0.3
1.8
4.0
2016
NO
31
15.6
1.0
2.1
.477
0.0
0.0
.000
0.7
1.3
.590
1.5
3.7
5.3
0.5
0.5
0.2
0.3
1.6
2.7
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2010
CHI
82
995
78
141
.553
0
0
.000
73
145
.503
112
194
306
32
64
20
56
153
229
2011
CHI
66
974
79
156
.506
0
0
.000
47
103
.456
127
223
350
32
68
30
68
121
205
2012
HOU
82
2464
332
614
.541
0
1
.000
168
299
.562
275
681
956
75
173
46
87
223
832
2013
HOU
48
964
101
190
.532
0
0
.000
78
126
.619
101
277
378
25
59
14
37
92
280
2014
NO
76
1978
213
412
.517
0
0
.000
131
225
.582
244
504
748
72
95
29
54
144
557
2015
NO
68
1181
104
195
.533
0
0
.000
61
112
.545
120
294
414
26
60
21
23
124
269
2016
NO
31
483
31
65
.477
0
0
.000
23
39
.590
48
115
163
15
14
5
10
51
85
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Rajon Rondo
2
Ian Clark
3
Frank Jackson
Sidelined
Frank Jackson (foot) underwent successful surgery on Friday to repair a fifth metatarsal fracture in his right foot.
He is expected to miss 3-4 months for his second surgery on his right foot since May. There are not many details on his previous stress fracture, but a fifth metatarsal is a common bone in the foot to have problems -- the famous Jones fracture is to that bone. Expect the Pelicans to be very careful with the No. 31 pick.
Sep 1
SG
1
Jrue Holiday
2
E'Twaun Moore
3
Tony Allen
4
Jordan Crawford
SF
1
Darius Miller
2
Solomon Hill
Sidelined
Solomon Hill (torn hamstring) could be back on the court as soon as February according to Pelicans GM Dell Demps.
Hill wasn't a fantasy target before the injury, so he's safe to cross off draft boards since we won't see him until the All-Star break at the earliest. In Hill's absence, the Pelicans will likely use a committee to soak up his minutes that could include E'Twaun Moore, Tony Allen, Darius Miller and Jordan Crawford.
Sep 25
PF
1
Anthony Davis
2
Dante Cunningham
3
Cheick Diallo
4
Cliff Alexander
C
1
DeMarcus Cousins
2
Alexis Ajinca
3
Omer Asik
Sidelined
Omer Asik (illness) still has no timetable for a return.
He's been battling a gastrointestinal infection since February and won't be with the Pelicans during training camp. With Cheick Diallo impressing during the offseason, he's likely earned some backup minutes behind DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis. As for Asik, he couldn't be any further off the fantasy radar.
Sep 25
Eastern Conference Sleepers
Sep 24
Tommy Beer lists a potential sleeper for each team in the Eastern Conference.
»
Tyler Ulis (ankle) is 'completely healthy'
»
Omer Asik (illness) still has no timetable
»
Malone: Denver's PG position is up for grabs
»
Alan Williams could miss half the season?
»
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) ready to go
»
Lue confirms Derrick Rose will start opener
»
Chandler Parsons (knee) good to go for camp
»
Isaiah Thomas (hip) targeting January return
»
Embiid: 'I don't think I'll play 82 games'
»
Ben Simmons (foot) says he's 100 percent
»
Jonas Valanciunas to keep his starting role
»
Raptors undecided on starting small forward
