Player Page

Roster

Omer Asik | Center | #3

Team: New Orleans Pelicans
Age / DOB:  (31) / 7/4/1986
Ht / Wt:  7'0' / 255
College: Turkey
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 2 (6) / POR
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Omer Asik (illness) still has no timetable for a return.
He's been battling a gastrointestinal infection since February and won't be with the Pelicans during training camp. With Cheick Diallo impressing during the offseason, he's likely earned some backup minutes behind DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis. As for Asik, he couldn't be any further off the fantasy radar. Sep 25 - 1:46 PM
Source: Daniel Sallerson on Twitter
More Omer Asik Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
31483851631553165.4772339.590000.010142.75.30.50.20.50.3
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2010CHI8212.11.01.7.5530.00.0.0000.91.8.5031.42.43.70.40.80.20.71.92.8
2011CHI6614.81.22.4.5060.00.0.0000.71.6.4561.93.45.30.51.00.51.01.83.1
2012HOU8230.04.07.5.5410.00.0.0002.03.6.5623.48.311.70.92.10.61.12.710.1
2013HOU4820.12.14.0.5320.00.0.0001.62.6.6192.15.87.90.51.20.30.81.95.8
2014NO 7626.02.85.4.5170.00.0.0001.73.0.5823.26.69.80.91.30.40.71.97.3
2015NO 6817.41.52.9.5330.00.0.0000.91.6.5451.84.36.10.40.90.30.31.84.0
2016NO 3115.61.02.1.4770.00.0.0000.71.3.5901.53.75.30.50.50.20.31.62.7
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2010CHI8299578141.55300.00073145.50311219430632642056153229
2011CHI6697479156.50600.00047103.45612722335032683068121205
2012HOU822464332614.54101.000168299.562275681956751734687223832
2013HOU48964101190.53200.00078126.6191012773782559143792280
2014NO 761978213412.51700.000131225.58224450474872952954144557
2015NO 681181104195.53300.00061112.54512029441426602123124269
2016NO 314833165.47700.0002339.5904811516315145105185
Omer Asik's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Omer Asik's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Omer Asik's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Omer Asik's player profile.

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Rajon Rondo
2Ian Clark
3Frank Jackson
SG1Jrue Holiday
2E'Twaun Moore
3Tony Allen
4Jordan Crawford
SF1Darius Miller
2Solomon Hill
PF1Anthony Davis
2Dante Cunningham
3Cheick Diallo
4Cliff Alexander
C1DeMarcus Cousins
2Alexis Ajinca
3Omer Asik
 

 