Sidelined

Frank Jackson (foot) underwent successful surgery on Friday to repair a fifth metatarsal fracture in his right foot.

He is expected to miss 3-4 months for his second surgery on his right foot since May. There are not many details on his previous stress fracture, but a fifth metatarsal is a common bone in the foot to have problems -- the famous Jones fracture is to that bone. Expect the Pelicans to be very careful with the No. 31 pick.