Goran Dragic | Guard | #7 Team: Miami Heat Age / DOB: (30) / 5/6/1986 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 190 College: Yugoslavia Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 2 (15) / SA Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $15,891,725 2017-18: $17,000,450 2018-19: $18,109,175 2019-20: $19,217,900 {Player Option}

Goran Dragic (back spasms) is questionable for Tuesday's game vs. OKC. Dragic played through back pain in Miami's previous game on Friday but managed to log 34 minutes. However, his back is obviously still bothering him. Not having Dragic in the lineup would be a major blow to the Miami, as he has been the focal point of the Heat offense all season. Tyler Johnson would see a significant uptick in minutes and usage rate, and he would be an intriguing DFS option if Dragic doesn't play. Josh Richardson and Wayne Ellington would also see an uptick in minutes. Source: Anthony Chiang on Twitter

With trade rumors swirling in South Beach, Goran Dragic said on Friday that he would like to stay in Miami. There was a published report earlier in the week which indicated that Dragic would be amenable to a trade, but on Friday, Dragic said: "I feel comfortable in Miami. I feel great. We have a young team. I really got connected with the young guys, and I feel young, too, with them, and I would like to stay here." A trade would very likely diminish Dragic's fantasy value, as his usage rate would almost surely dip in another situation. Dragic is the clear focal point of the Heat offense. Source: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Goran Dragic hit 6-of-15 shots for 21 points, seven assists and two rebounds on Thursday night. Dragic continues to play well in the month of December, averaging 36.6 minutes, 22.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 6.7 assists. He has drained at least three from beyond the arc in each of his last three games. The Heat head to New Orleans to take on the Pelicans who are giving up the third most points (24.9), second most assists (9.6), and most 3-pointers (2.8) per game to opposing point guards.