Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Roster
Luke Babbitt
(F)
Wayne Ellington
(G)
Tyler Johnson
(G)
Willie Reed
(F/C)
Hassan Whiteside
(C)
Chris Bosh
(F/C)
Udonis Haslem
(F/C)
Rodney McGruder
(G/F)
Josh Richardson
(G)
Derrick Williams
(F)
Goran Dragic
(G)
James Johnson
(F)
Josh McRoberts
(F/C)
Dion Waiters
(G)
Justise Winslow
(F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Goran Dragic | Guard | #7
Team:
Miami Heat
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 5/6/1986
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 190
College:
Yugoslavia
Drafted:
2008 / Rd. 2 (15) / SA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $15,891,725 2017-18: $17,000,450 2018-19: $18,109,175 2019-20: $19,217,900 {Player Option}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Goran Dragic (back spasms) is questionable for Tuesday's game vs. OKC.
Dragic played through back pain in Miami's previous game on Friday but managed to log 34 minutes. However, his back is obviously still bothering him. Not having Dragic in the lineup would be a major blow to the Miami, as he has been the focal point of the Heat offense all season. Tyler Johnson would see a significant uptick in minutes and usage rate, and he would be an intriguing DFS option if Dragic doesn't play. Josh Richardson and Wayne Ellington would also see an uptick in minutes.
Dec 27 - 11:34 AM
Source:
Anthony Chiang on Twitter
With trade rumors swirling in South Beach, Goran Dragic said on Friday that he would like to stay in Miami.
There was a published report earlier in the week which indicated that Dragic would be amenable to a trade, but on Friday, Dragic said: "I feel comfortable in Miami. I feel great. We have a young team. I really got connected with the young guys, and I feel young, too, with them, and I would like to stay here." A trade would very likely diminish Dragic's fantasy value, as his usage rate would almost surely dip in another situation. Dragic is the clear focal point of the Heat offense.
Dec 24 - 9:16 AM
Source:
South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Goran Dragic hit 6-of-15 shots for 21 points, seven assists and two rebounds on Thursday night.
Dragic continues to play well in the month of December, averaging 36.6 minutes, 22.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 6.7 assists. He has drained at least three from beyond the arc in each of his last three games. The Heat head to New Orleans to take on the Pelicans who are giving up the third most points (24.9), second most assists (9.6), and most 3-pointers (2.8) per game to opposing point guards.
Dec 22 - 11:13 PM
Goran Dragic said he's dealing with minor eye pain.
It doesn't sound serious at all. Dragic played 45 minutes on Tuesday night and has played 40.3 minutes per game over his last three, so he's extremely busy. He has a career-high 26.6 usage rate this season, which crushes his 21.9 from last season -- yes, this is because of no Dwyane Wade. Dragic could improve on his seventh-round value in standard leagues while his uptick in usage rate makes him a more viable DFS play most nights.
Dec 21 - 3:57 PM
Source:
Shandel Richardson on Twitter
Goran Dragic (back) questionable Tuesday
Dec 27 - 11:34 AM
Goran Dragic would prefer to stay in Miami
Dec 24 - 9:16 AM
Goran Dragic has a solid outing vs. Lakers
Dec 22 - 11:13 PM
Goran Dragic has a minor eye issue
Dec 21 - 3:57 PM
More Goran Dragic Player News
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
26
895
502
103
172
23
183
401
.456
94
119
.790
42
100
.420
5
83
19.3
4.0
6.6
0.9
3.2
0.2
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2008
PHO
55
13.3
1.6
4.1
.393
0.4
1.0
.370
0.9
1.2
.769
0.6
1.3
1.9
2.0
1.3
0.5
0.1
1.6
4.5
2009
PHO
80
18.0
2.8
6.1
.452
0.9
2.4
.394
1.5
2.0
.736
0.5
1.7
2.1
3.0
1.6
0.6
0.1
1.6
7.9
2010
HOU
70
17.7
2.7
6.3
.435
0.8
2.2
.361
1.2
1.9
.624
0.5
1.5
2.0
2.9
1.7
0.7
0.1
1.8
7.5
2011
HOU
66
26.5
4.2
9.1
.462
1.0
3.1
.337
2.3
2.9
.805
0.8
1.7
2.5
5.3
2.4
1.3
0.2
2.5
11.7
2012
PHO
77
33.5
5.2
11.8
.443
1.1
3.6
.319
3.2
4.2
.748
0.8
2.3
3.1
7.4
2.8
1.6
0.3
2.8
14.7
2013
PHO
76
35.1
7.3
14.4
.505
1.6
3.9
.408
4.2
5.5
.760
0.9
2.3
3.2
5.9
2.8
1.4
0.3
2.7
20.3
2014
MIA
78
33.9
6.4
12.8
.501
1.2
3.3
.347
2.3
3.0
.774
1.0
2.5
3.5
4.5
2.2
1.0
0.2
2.5
16.3
2015
MIA
72
32.8
5.8
12.2
.477
0.9
2.8
.312
1.7
2.3
.727
0.8
3.1
3.8
5.8
2.6
1.0
0.2
2.6
14.1
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2008
PHO
55
730
88
224
.393
20
54
.370
50
65
.769
33
70
103
111
73
29
3
87
246
2009
PHO
80
1443
222
491
.452
74
188
.394
117
159
.736
38
133
171
241
126
48
8
131
635
2010
HOU
70
1236
192
441
.435
56
155
.361
83
133
.624
36
106
142
204
117
50
10
125
523
2011
HOU
66
1748
277
600
.462
68
202
.337
153
190
.805
53
115
168
351
157
85
10
166
775
2012
PHO
77
2582
401
906
.443
88
276
.319
244
326
.748
60
178
238
569
212
124
26
214
1134
2013
PHO
76
2671
552
1093
.505
122
299
.408
316
416
.760
69
176
245
447
213
104
22
206
1542
2014
MIA
78
2641
502
1002
.501
90
259
.347
181
234
.774
81
193
274
350
173
78
15
195
1275
2015
MIA
72
2363
417
875
.477
64
205
.312
120
165
.727
54
223
277
419
185
71
17
188
1018
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 23
@NO
1
34
10
17
.588
2
4
.500
1
3
.333
0
4
4
5
3
0
0
1
23
Dec 22
LAK
1
36
6
15
.400
3
6
.500
6
7
.857
0
2
2
7
3
0
0
2
21
Dec 20
ORL
1
45
6
17
.353
3
6
.500
4
6
.667
0
4
4
5
4
0
0
6
19
Dec 18
BOS
1
37
12
21
.571
5
6
.833
2
4
.500
0
4
4
7
5
0
0
4
31
Dec 16
LAC
1
39
7
16
.438
0
3
.000
7
7
1.000
1
5
6
11
1
1
0
2
21
Dec 14
IND
1
35
4
16
.250
0
3
.000
3
4
.750
0
5
5
6
5
2
0
2
11
Dec 12
WAS
1
31
14
23
.609
2
5
.400
4
4
1.000
2
3
5
5
3
1
0
4
34
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Goran Dragic
Sidelined
Goran Dragic (back spasms) is questionable for Tuesday's game vs. OKC.
Dragic played through back pain in Miami's previous game on Friday but managed to log 34 minutes. However, his back is obviously still bothering him. Not having Dragic in the lineup would be a major blow to the Miami, as he has been the focal point of the Heat offense all season. Tyler Johnson would see a significant uptick in minutes and usage rate, and he would be an intriguing DFS option if Dragic doesn't play. Josh Richardson and Wayne Ellington would also see an uptick in minutes.
Dec 27
2
Tyler Johnson
SG
1
Josh Richardson
2
Dion Waiters
Sidelined
Dion Waiters (groin) did not practice on Monday and will not play on Tuesday vs. Oklahoma City.
Although Erik Spoelstra believes Waiters is progressing, it's now been a month since he appeared in a game and still doesn't have a timetable to return. It's unclear whether he was reevaluated in mid-December as the Heat stated he would be, but it's obvious that the injury was more severe than it was first believed to be. Even when Waiters is healthy enough to get on the floor, he's not guaranteed substantial minutes with Josh Richardson, Tyler Johnson, Goran Dragic, Justise Winslow and James Johnson all playing sizable roles. There should be better players to stash on your waiver wire.
Dec 26
3
Wayne Ellington
Sidelined
Wayne Ellington will warm up prior to Tuesday's night's game vs. the Thunder with the intention of playing.
Ellington, who hasn't played since Dec. 16, appears to be ready to return to the lineup. However, minutes on the wing will be limited now that Josh Richardson and Justise Winslow are healthy. Ellington can be left on waiver wires for the time being.
Dec 27
SF
1
Justise Winslow
2
Rodney McGruder
Sidelined
Per the team, Rodney McGruder will warm up prior to Tuesday's night's game vs. OKC with the intention of playing.
McGruder will see limited minutes on the wing behind starter Justise Winslow. He can be left on waiver wires in standard leagues.
Dec 27
PF
1
Josh McRoberts
Sidelined
Josh McRoberts (stress reaction in foot) is out indefinitely, according to coach Erik Spoelstra.
Dec 27
2
James Johnson
3
Derrick Williams
4
Luke Babbitt
C
1
Hassan Whiteside
2
Willie Reed
3
Udonis Haslem
Headlines
NBA Dose: KAT Perfection
Dec 27
Karl-Anthony Towns was perfect, Boogie Cousins went berserk, in a good way, and a guy named Dragan came out of nowhere for a career night.
