Goran Dragic | Guard | #7

Team: Miami Heat
Age / DOB:  (30) / 5/6/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 190
College: Yugoslavia
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 2 (15) / SA
Contract: view contract details
Goran Dragic (back spasms) is questionable for Tuesday's game vs. OKC.
Dragic played through back pain in Miami's previous game on Friday but managed to log 34 minutes. However, his back is obviously still bothering him. Not having Dragic in the lineup would be a major blow to the Miami, as he has been the focal point of the Heat offense all season. Tyler Johnson would see a significant uptick in minutes and usage rate, and he would be an intriguing DFS option if Dragic doesn't play. Josh Richardson and Wayne Ellington would also see an uptick in minutes. Dec 27 - 11:34 AM
Source: Anthony Chiang on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
2689550210317223183401.45694119.79042100.42058319.34.06.60.93.20.2
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2008PHO5513.31.64.1.3930.41.0.3700.91.2.7690.61.31.92.01.30.50.11.64.5
2009PHO8018.02.86.1.4520.92.4.3941.52.0.7360.51.72.13.01.60.60.11.67.9
2010HOU7017.72.76.3.4350.82.2.3611.21.9.6240.51.52.02.91.70.70.11.87.5
2011HOU6626.54.29.1.4621.03.1.3372.32.9.8050.81.72.55.32.41.30.22.511.7
2012PHO7733.55.211.8.4431.13.6.3193.24.2.7480.82.33.17.42.81.60.32.814.7
2013PHO7635.17.314.4.5051.63.9.4084.25.5.7600.92.33.25.92.81.40.32.720.3
2014MIA7833.96.412.8.5011.23.3.3472.33.0.7741.02.53.54.52.21.00.22.516.3
2015MIA7232.85.812.2.4770.92.8.3121.72.3.7270.83.13.85.82.61.00.22.614.1
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2008PHO5573088224.3932054.3705065.76933701031117329387246
2009PHO801443222491.45274188.394117159.73638133171241126488131635
2010HOU701236192441.43556155.36183133.624361061422041175010125523
2011HOU661748277600.46268202.337153190.805531151683511578510166775
2012PHO772582401906.44388276.319244326.74860178238569212124262141134
2013PHO7626715521093.505122299.408316416.76069176245447213104222061542
2014MIA7826415021002.50190259.347181234.7748119327435017378151951275
2015MIA722363417875.47764205.312120165.7275422327741918571171881018
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 23@NO1341017.58824.50013.3330445300123
Dec 22LAK136615.40036.50067.8570227300221
Dec 20ORL145617.35336.50046.6670445400619
Dec 18BOS1371221.57156.83324.5000447500431
Dec 16LAC139716.43803.000771.00015611110221
Dec 14IND135416.25003.00034.7500556520211
Dec 12WAS1311423.60925.400441.0002355310434

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Goran Dragic
2Tyler Johnson
SG1Josh Richardson
2Dion Waiters
3Wayne Ellington
SF1Justise Winslow
2Rodney McGruder
PF1Josh McRoberts
2James Johnson
3Derrick Williams
4Luke Babbitt
C1Hassan Whiteside
2Willie Reed
3Udonis Haslem
 

 