Brandon Jennings | Guard | #3 Team: New York Knicks Age / DOB: (27) / 9/23/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 170 College: Oak Hill Academy Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 1 (10) / MLW Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $5,000,000 2017-18: UFA Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Brandon Jennings and Lance Thomas will start for Courtney Lee (wrist) and Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles) on Saturday to face the Rockets. The Knicks are giving up some serious size to James Harden and Corey Brewer. Jennings and Derrick Rose have played together plenty this year, so it's not too surprising to see this move. The team has also used Sasha Vujacic at the point at times, so he may be in that role for the second unit. There's no need to make a pickup here. Source: Al Iannazzone on Twitter

Brandon Jennings handed out a season-high 12 assists against the Magic on Thursday, adding four points with one rebound, one steal and one 3-pointer. Revenge game? He was on a dime fest early with seven assists in his first seven minutes with many of them of the flashy variety. Jennings can't really make shots right now with only a 28.6 field goal percentage in his last five outings, but he does have an impressive 7.2 assists per game in that stretch. He doesn't have a high usage rate and the Knicks bench offense is still decent lately. He's a dime specialist in fantasy, but his awful shooting can hurt in standard leagues.

Brandon Jennings will get bumped back to the bench with Derrick Rose returning Tuesday vs. the Pacers. Jennings has started in place of Rose four times this season, averaging 13.3 points, 5.8 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 33.8 minutes per game in those four contests. His fantasy value is significantly diminished when coming off the bench. Jennings is averaging 7.4 points, 5.2 assists, and 2.6 rebounds in 22.1 minutes as a reserve this season Source: Jonah Ballow on Twitter