Brandon Jennings | Guard | #3

Team: New York Knicks
Age / DOB:  (27) / 9/23/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 170
College: Oak Hill Academy
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 1 (10) / MLW
Contract: view contract details
Brandon Jennings and Lance Thomas will start for Courtney Lee (wrist) and Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles) on Saturday to face the Rockets.
The Knicks are giving up some serious size to James Harden and Corey Brewer. Jennings and Derrick Rose have played together plenty this year, so it's not too surprising to see this move. The team has also used Sasha Vujacic at the point at times, so he may be in that role for the second unit. There's no need to make a pickup here. Dec 31 - 7:49 PM
Source: Al Iannazzone on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
32761239881683280220.3645063.7942998.2961627.52.85.31.01.90.0
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2009MLW8232.65.514.8.3711.84.7.3742.73.3.8170.62.83.45.72.41.30.22.315.5
2010MLW6334.45.714.7.3901.64.8.3233.23.9.8090.73.03.74.82.31.50.32.116.2
2011MLW6635.47.117.0.4182.05.9.3322.93.6.8080.72.73.45.52.21.60.31.719.1
2012MLW8036.26.215.6.3992.25.8.3752.93.5.8190.72.33.16.52.51.60.11.917.5
2013DET8034.15.314.2.3731.95.7.3373.04.0.7510.72.33.17.62.71.30.12.015.5
2014DET4128.65.313.2.4011.95.1.3602.93.5.8390.52.02.56.62.21.10.11.615.4
2015ORL4818.12.36.3.3681.13.2.3291.21.6.7310.31.72.03.51.20.60.11.26.9
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2009MLW8226714511216.371145388.374223273.81749233282470200105181911270
2010MLW632167361926.39098303.323199246.8094219223430514695211311019
2011MLW6623364691121.418129388.332193239.80849177226365146104221141260
2012MLW8028974971247.399173461.375230281.81959187246521203125101551397
2013DET8027294231135.373154457.337241321.7515918524460921510181571241
2014DET411172218543.40176211.360120143.83921831042729044464632
2015ORL48869112304.36851155.3295778.7311680961705729757332
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 30@NO12828.25013.33300.000033310015
Dec 28@ATL12815.20004.00000.000044311132
Dec 25BOS11602.00001.00000.000022212010
Dec 22ORL12215.20012.50012.5001011231024
Dec 20IND12223.66700.00012.500033631025
Dec 17@DEN13628.25025.400881.0000007330214
Dec 15@GS129413.30802.00024.5001676300110

