[X]
Player Results
Article Results
Brandon Jennings
Roster
Carmelo Anthony
(F)
Justin Holiday
(G/F)
Courtney Lee
(G)
Kyle O'Quinn
(F/C)
Derrick Rose
(G)
Ron Baker
(G)
Brandon Jennings
(G)
Maurice Ndour
(F)
Marshall Plumlee
(C)
Lance Thomas
(F)
Guillermo Hernangomez
(C)
Mindaugas Kuzminskas
(F)
Joakim Noah
(F/C)
Kristaps Porzingis
(F)
Sasha Vujacic
(G/F)
|
Full Depth Charts
Brandon Jennings | Guard | #3
Team:
New York Knicks
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 9/23/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 170
College:
Oak Hill Academy
Drafted:
2009 / Rd. 1 (10) / MLW
Contract:
view contract details
2016-17: $5,000,000 2017-18: UFA
Latest News
Recent News
Brandon Jennings and Lance Thomas will start for Courtney Lee (wrist) and Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles) on Saturday to face the Rockets.
The Knicks are giving up some serious size to James Harden and Corey Brewer. Jennings and Derrick Rose have played together plenty this year, so it's not too surprising to see this move. The team has also used Sasha Vujacic at the point at times, so he may be in that role for the second unit. There's no need to make a pickup here.
Dec 31 - 7:49 PM
Source:
Al Iannazzone on Twitter
Brandon Jennings handed out a season-high 12 assists against the Magic on Thursday, adding four points with one rebound, one steal and one 3-pointer.
Revenge game? He was on a dime fest early with seven assists in his first seven minutes with many of them of the flashy variety. Jennings can't really make shots right now with only a 28.6 field goal percentage in his last five outings, but he does have an impressive 7.2 assists per game in that stretch. He doesn't have a high usage rate and the Knicks bench offense is still decent lately. He's a dime specialist in fantasy, but his awful shooting can hurt in standard leagues.
Dec 22 - 11:13 PM
Brandon Jennings will get bumped back to the bench with Derrick Rose returning Tuesday vs. the Pacers.
Jennings has started in place of Rose four times this season, averaging 13.3 points, 5.8 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 33.8 minutes per game in those four contests. His fantasy value is significantly diminished when coming off the bench. Jennings is averaging 7.4 points, 5.2 assists, and 2.6 rebounds in 22.1 minutes as a reserve this season
Dec 20 - 6:01 PM
Source:
Jonah Ballow on Twitter
Brandon Jennings started for Derrick Rose (back) once again Saturday and finished with 14 points, seven assists, three steals, two 3-pointers, and three turnovers.
Jennings has done a solid job filling in for D Rose. Jennings is averaging 11.8 points, 5.8 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.0 steals over his last five games. He is worth considering in DFS whenever Rose is sidelined, but be aware that his shot is broken right now. He's hit just 7-of-27 shots over his last three games.
Dec 18 - 12:12 AM
Brandon Jennings, Lance Thomas will start
Dec 31 - 7:49 PM
Brandon Jennings hands out 12 dimes
Dec 22 - 11:13 PM
Brandon Jennings back to bench w/ Rose return
Dec 20 - 6:01 PM
Brandon Jennings plays well in another start
Dec 18 - 12:12 AM
More Brandon Jennings Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
C. Paul
LAC
(7181)
2
D. Lillard
POR
(5468)
3
V. Oladipo
OKC
(5278)
4
L. James
CLE
(5245)
5
J. Lin
BKN
(4767)
6
B. Griffin
LAC
(4654)
7
G. Hill
UTA
(4544)
8
J. Smith
CLE
(4188)
9
R. Gay
SAC
(4152)
10
K. Irving
CLE
(3930)
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New York Knicks Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
32
761
239
88
168
32
80
220
.364
50
63
.794
29
98
.296
1
62
7.5
2.8
5.3
1.0
1.9
0.0
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2009
MLW
82
32.6
5.5
14.8
.371
1.8
4.7
.374
2.7
3.3
.817
0.6
2.8
3.4
5.7
2.4
1.3
0.2
2.3
15.5
2010
MLW
63
34.4
5.7
14.7
.390
1.6
4.8
.323
3.2
3.9
.809
0.7
3.0
3.7
4.8
2.3
1.5
0.3
2.1
16.2
2011
MLW
66
35.4
7.1
17.0
.418
2.0
5.9
.332
2.9
3.6
.808
0.7
2.7
3.4
5.5
2.2
1.6
0.3
1.7
19.1
2012
MLW
80
36.2
6.2
15.6
.399
2.2
5.8
.375
2.9
3.5
.819
0.7
2.3
3.1
6.5
2.5
1.6
0.1
1.9
17.5
2013
DET
80
34.1
5.3
14.2
.373
1.9
5.7
.337
3.0
4.0
.751
0.7
2.3
3.1
7.6
2.7
1.3
0.1
2.0
15.5
2014
DET
41
28.6
5.3
13.2
.401
1.9
5.1
.360
2.9
3.5
.839
0.5
2.0
2.5
6.6
2.2
1.1
0.1
1.6
15.4
2015
ORL
48
18.1
2.3
6.3
.368
1.1
3.2
.329
1.2
1.6
.731
0.3
1.7
2.0
3.5
1.2
0.6
0.1
1.2
6.9
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2009
MLW
82
2671
451
1216
.371
145
388
.374
223
273
.817
49
233
282
470
200
105
18
191
1270
2010
MLW
63
2167
361
926
.390
98
303
.323
199
246
.809
42
192
234
305
146
95
21
131
1019
2011
MLW
66
2336
469
1121
.418
129
388
.332
193
239
.808
49
177
226
365
146
104
22
114
1260
2012
MLW
80
2897
497
1247
.399
173
461
.375
230
281
.819
59
187
246
521
203
125
10
155
1397
2013
DET
80
2729
423
1135
.373
154
457
.337
241
321
.751
59
185
244
609
215
101
8
157
1241
2014
DET
41
1172
218
543
.401
76
211
.360
120
143
.839
21
83
104
272
90
44
4
64
632
2015
ORL
48
869
112
304
.368
51
155
.329
57
78
.731
16
80
96
170
57
29
7
57
332
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 30
@NO
1
28
2
8
.250
1
3
.333
0
0
.000
0
3
3
3
1
0
0
1
5
Dec 28
@ATL
1
28
1
5
.200
0
4
.000
0
0
.000
0
4
4
3
1
1
1
3
2
Dec 25
BOS
1
16
0
2
.000
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
2
2
2
1
2
0
1
0
Dec 22
ORL
1
22
1
5
.200
1
2
.500
1
2
.500
1
0
1
12
3
1
0
2
4
Dec 20
IND
1
22
2
3
.667
0
0
.000
1
2
.500
0
3
3
6
3
1
0
2
5
Dec 17
@DEN
1
36
2
8
.250
2
5
.400
8
8
1.000
0
0
0
7
3
3
0
2
14
Dec 15
@GS
1
29
4
13
.308
0
2
.000
2
4
.500
1
6
7
6
3
0
0
1
10
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Derrick Rose
2
Brandon Jennings
3
Ron Baker
4
Sasha Vujacic
SG
1
Courtney Lee
Sidelined
Courtney Lee (wrist) will not play in Saturday’s game against the Rockets.
This will be the third consecutive game that Lee will miss due to the injury. Sasha Vujacic has been getting the starts in his place, but he has been inefficient and getting out played by Justin Holiday.
Dec 31
2
Justin Holiday
SF
1
Carmelo Anthony
2
Lance Thomas
3
Mindaugas Kuzminskas
PF
1
Kristaps Porzingis
Sidelined
Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles) will not play against the Rockets on Saturday.
The team is calling it a "sore left Achilles" and we don't have much info besides that. There's also no word of an MRI and we don't have anything on record for his Achilles in his NBA career. For now, hopefully he's day-to-day. With him out tonight along with other injuries, we should see more Lance Thomas and Mindaugas Kuzminskas handling more forward minutes. Willy Hernangomez should play more too.
Dec 31
2
Maurice Ndour
Sidelined
Maurice Ndour (ankle) is available to play against the Rockets on Saturday.
He might actually get some minutes. The Knicks may actually use him with about half of their usual rotation banged up. Ndour would be a risky DFS play, obviously.
Dec 31
C
1
Joakim Noah
2
Kyle O'Quinn
Sidelined
Kyle O'Quinn (flu-like symptoms) will not play against the Rockets on Saturday.
The Knicks are going to need some help big time up front. With O'Quinn and Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles) out, we should get a nice dose of Willy Hernangomez at the five behind Joakim Noah, who may also have to play a little more.
Dec 31
3
Guillermo Hernangomez
4
Marshall Plumlee
Headlines
Wired: Top Pickups Week 11
Dec 31
Check out some hot pickups pickups in fantasy hoops. Michael Carter-Williams is a long shot, but could pay off if Rajon Rondo stays in the doghouse.
More NBA Columns
»
Wired: Top Pickups Week 11
Dec 31
»
The Week Ahead: Week 11
Dec 31
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 31
Dec 31
»
Dose: Pizza Guy? No, Pizza Man
Dec 31
»
Mailbag: Still Loading?
Dec 31
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 30
Dec 30
»
Stew: Let's Talk Ty
Dec 30
»
Dose: George Hill Returns
Dec 30
NBA Headlines
»
Brandon Jennings, Lance Thomas will start
»
Darren Collison plays 39 minutes, scores 16
»
Montrezl Harrell, Corey Brewer will start
»
Update: Wes Johnson says he will play
»
Patrick Beverley (wrist) will not play vs. NY
»
Carmelo Anthony (sore knee) wants to play
»
Chris Paul out vs. OKC, Austin Rivers starts
»
Kyle O'Quinn (illness) out for Saturday night
»
Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles) out vs. Rockets
»
Victor Oladipo to start, has no minutes limit
»
Ty Lawson (face) will not return on Saturday
»
Matthew Dellavedova remains out for Saturday
NBA Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
FREE FanDuel contest w/ $200 in prizes!
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Get the Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Fast Break: Volume 1
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
