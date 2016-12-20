Player Page

Blake Griffin | Forward | #32

Team: Los Angeles Clippers
Age / DOB:  (27) / 3/16/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'10' / 251
College: Oklahoma
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 1 (1) / LAC
Contract: view contract details
Blake Griffin (knee) had a routine follow-up examination on Thursday and coach Doc Rivers said Griffin "looked great" and is making progress.
Griffin had surgery to remove loose bodies from his knee on Dec. 20. The Clippers said he would be out three to six weeks. It sounds like the team is going to err on the side of caution with Blake and wait until he is as close to 100% as possible. "At the end of the day, he’s just going to be really healthy before he gets on the floor," Rivers said. "It’s a long year and we got to look at it that way." Rivers also said he’d prefer that Griffin not have any minutes restrictions when he returns. Jan 7 - 10:55 AM
Source: Los Angeles Times
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
2687655123012327206429.480134179.749522.227136321.28.84.71.02.40.5
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2010LAC8237.98.516.8.5060.10.3.2925.48.5.6423.38.812.13.82.70.80.53.122.5
2011LAC6636.28.515.5.5490.00.2.1253.77.1.5213.37.610.93.22.30.80.73.320.7
2012LAC8032.57.213.4.5380.10.4.1793.55.3.6602.36.08.33.72.31.20.62.918.0
2013LAC8035.89.017.0.5280.20.6.2736.08.4.7152.47.19.53.92.81.20.63.324.1
2014LAC6735.18.617.1.5020.10.4.4004.66.4.7281.95.77.65.32.30.90.52.921.9
2015LAC3533.58.617.2.4990.20.5.3334.05.5.7271.56.98.44.92.40.80.52.721.4
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2010LAC8231106961376.506724.292446695.64227071998931222363452521845
2011LAC6623915611022.549216.125244468.52121849971721015054482161368
2012LAC8025965771072.538528.179281426.66018647666229918597502311440
2013LAC8028647181359.5281244.273482674.71519256575730922492512651930
2014LAC6723545741144.5021025.400311427.72812638250835415263351961469
2015LAC351171301603.499618.333141194.7275124329417083281795749
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 6@SAC0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 4MEM0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 2PHO0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 31@OKC0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 30@HOU0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 28@NO0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 26DEN0000.00000.00000.000000000000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Chris Paul
2Austin Rivers
3Raymond Felton
SG1J.J. Redick
2Jamal Crawford
SF1Luc Mbah a Moute
2Wes Johnson
3Paul Pierce
4Alan Anderson
PF1Blake Griffin
2Brandon Bass
3Brice Johnson
C1DeAndre Jordan
2Marreese Speights
3Diamond Stone
 

 