Blake Griffin | Forward | #32

Blake Griffin (knee) had a routine follow-up examination on Thursday and coach Doc Rivers said Griffin "looked great" and is making progress. Griffin had surgery to remove loose bodies from his knee on Dec. 20. The Clippers said he would be out three to six weeks. It sounds like the team is going to err on the side of caution with Blake and wait until he is as close to 100% as possible. "At the end of the day, he’s just going to be really healthy before he gets on the floor," Rivers said. "It’s a long year and we got to look at it that way." Rivers also said he’d prefer that Griffin not have any minutes restrictions when he returns. Source: Los Angeles Times

Blake Griffin underwent successful arthroscopic right knee surgery on Tuesday, and his timetable to return has been set at 4-6 weeks. Griffin's initial timetable was set at 3-6 weeks, but now that he's actually had the procedure we have a more accurate estimate of the amount of time he's expected to miss. Paul Pierce is being listed as the probable starter for Tuesday night's game against the Nuggets, and it'll likely be a combination of Pierce, Brandon Bass and Marreese Speights picking up minutes at the four-spot sans Griffin. Austin Rivers could also earn a few starts when the matchup presents an opportunity to go small. Source: Rowan Kavner on Twitter

Blake Griffin is set to undergo arthroscopic surgery to remove loose bodies from his right knee on Tuesday, and he's expected to miss the next 3-6 weeks of action. Of all the surgeries to have, arthroscopic is the least invasive, so Griffin could realistically meet the earlier end of this initial timetable. While he's out, Chris Paul and DeAndre Jordan will benefit most, while the power forward minutes will likely be divvied up between Paul Pierce, Brandon Bass and Marreese Speights. Griffin has way too much upside to cut, so owners will just need to hold on to the dead roster spot or sell-low if in a desperate situation. We'd advise against selling low. Source: Brad Turner on Twitter