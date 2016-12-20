Blake Griffin | Forward | #32

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Basketball Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Phillips Stays Put, Again
Jan 6
2017 Category Sleepers: Saves
Jan 4
Lowdown: Bautista in Limbo
Jan 4
Lowdown: Hammel Down
Jan 2
Wieters Of National Interest?
Dec 29
2017 Category Sleepers: SB
Dec 28
Chicago Firesale Rekindling?
Dec 28
Most Intriguing Remaining FAs
Dec 26
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Astros talking to White Sox about Quintana
Orioles have shown interest in Brandon Moss
Rangers considering righty Jason Hammel
Jarrod Dyson headed to Seattle for Nate Karns
Mariners get Gallardo from Orioles for Smith
Wilson (shoulder) could have Feb. showcase
Report: Braves/Phillips trade not dead yet
Report: A's interested in INF Trevor Plouffe
Brandon Phillips blocked trade to Braves
A-Rod won't attempt comeback in 2017
LAD 'remain heavy favorite' for Twins' Dozier
Rangers unlikely to bring back Colby Lewis
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 6
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 6
Injury Report: Wild Card Round
Jan 6
Silva's Wild Card Matchups
Jan 6
Dose: Wilson Ready To Run?
Jan 6
Wild Card Picks
Jan 6
NFL Futures Deals
Jan 5
Complete Playoff Ranks
Jan 5
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Paul Perkins 'likely' starter against Packers
Carroll wants to get Rawls the ball 20 times
Russell Wilson will shed knee brace Saturday
Teams waiting to see if O'Brien is available
Report: 49ers top landing spot for McDaniels
Browns offer coordinator job to Gregg Williams
Browns expected to move on from DC Ray Horton
Penn (knee) ruled out for Wild Card Round
Cobb (ankle) questionable for Wild Card game
Lamar Miller not listed on final injury report
Dolphins list top corner Maxwell as doubtful
Ryan Tannehill (knee) back at practice Friday
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Two 40s with 2 L's
Jan 7
Mailbag: Big Honey's Dip
Jan 6
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 6
Jan 6
Stew: Rondo + DNP = MCW
Jan 6
Korver traded, Millsap next?
Jan 6
Roundtable: Bold Predictions
Jan 5
Dose: Winslow out, hello JJ!
Jan 5
Scarcity & Abundance of Stats
Jan 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Draymond Green 'happy' Warriors lost Friday
Blake Griffin (knee) is making progress
Hassan Whiteside (eye) hopeful to play Sunday
Steph Curry scores 40; Warriors blew a lead
First Team All Defense: Allen steals 6 in win
Zach Randolph scores 27 in comeback win
Lou Williams scores 24 w/ five triples
James Johnson scores 20 w/ four triples
Free Willie: Reed scores 22 w/ 12 rebounds
Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 25 w/ 5 blocks
Goran Dragic ejected on Friday vs. Lakers
Jordan Clarkson ejected on Friday night
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
TOR, VAN now in playoff spots
Jan 7
The Wild and Blue Jackets
Jan 6
Capitals end Jackets' Streak
Jan 6
Fantasy Nuggets Week 13
Jan 5
Dose: King for a Day
Jan 5
Podcast: Winter Classic Recap
Jan 4
Nylander: Leafs Power Driver
Jan 4
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Jan 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Smith's blunder costs Yotes' point vs Ducks
Scott Darling shines in win over Hurricanes
Artemi Panarin scores PPG in win over CAR
Jonathan Marchessault scores GWG vs. NSH
Matt Irwin, Preds agree to 1-year extension
Andrei Markov out Saturday, close to return
Alex Galchenyuk getting close to returning
Calvin Pickard is expected to start on Friday
David Backes might be back on Saturday
Brendan Gallagher out for at least 8 weeks
Boston summons goalie prospect Zane McIntyre
Mikael Granlund's hot streak continues
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
8. Matt Kenseth
Jan 5
Cup racing season in 52 days
Jan 3
9. Denny Hamlin
Jan 2
Road Courses
Dec 30
Look Ahead: Only 60 days to go
Dec 28
10. Kyle Larson
Dec 26
11. Martin Truex Jr.
Dec 22
Countdown to the 500: 67 days
Dec 20
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Texas to repave, reduce banking in one corner
Good start slowed for Ryan Blaney
Plan ahead: Bayne best at Kentucky, Bristol
Joey Logano tied for 2nd-best avg. finish
Plan ahead: Casey Mears best at Daytona
Julia Landauer signs with Bruncati for 2017
Fontaine plans limited 2017 truck schedule
Shane Lee joins Cunningham Mtrsports for 2017
Brown sets part-time XFINITY, Truck schedule
Harvick to pilot XFINITY Series No. 41 Ford
Erik Jones gets PR specialist David Hart
LFR retains Todd Parrott to crew for McDowell
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: SBS TOC
Jan 3
SBS Tournament of Champions
Jan 2
Five European Tour Questions
Dec 30
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
Meet the Graduates
Dec 23
Year in Review: ShotLink Style
Dec 15
UBS Hong Kong Open Preview
Dec 5
Hughes overtime winner at RSM
Nov 28
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Thomas shares lead on Maui with twin 67s
Ryan Moore co-leads thru 36 holes at SBS TOC
Reed vaults to the top of SBS TOC leaderboard
Walker races out to an early lead at Kapalua
Dufner dials a bogey-free 68 in R1 of SBS TOC
Late bogey spoils Berger's blemish-free bid
Jim Herman heats up early at Kapalua Resort
Patrick Reed fatigued ahead of SBS TOC
Matsuyama a 5/1 co-fave at Kapalua Resort
Jordan Spieth set for title defense on Maui
Willett one (of six) to opt out of SBS TOC
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
National Championship preview
Jan 6
Underclassman Declarations
Jan 6
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 19-24
Dec 18
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Senior Bowl extends invite to Deshaun Watson
Bo Scarbrough returning to Alabama next year
Treon Harris transfers to Tennessee State
Former Canes DC D'onofrio heading to Houston
Cougars CB Wilson confirms he's NFL bound
Hawkeyes OC Greg Davis opts for retirement
Les Miles not just eyeing Power 5 coaching
UNC RB Hood declares for the NFL Draft
Gators also losing DT Brantley to NFL Draft
Top-rated S Adams declares for the NFL Draft
NFC exec views CB Tankersley as a 4th rounder
O.J. Howard's ability compared to Jimmy G's
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Sean's Super Subs - Week 20
Jan 2
Team News - Week 20
Jan 2
Late Fitness Check GW20
Jan 1
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 20
Jan 1
The Bargain Hunter-Week 20
Jan 1
AM's Perfect XI - Week 20
Jan 1
Team News - Week 19
Dec 31
DFS Soccer: Week 19
Dec 30
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Forgotten Hornet inline for a cup call up
New manager Silva struggling with injuries
Zaza has played his last game for West Ham
Boro injury concerns ahead of FA Cup tie
Mahrez named CAF African Player of the Year
Bilic disappointed as West Ham exit FA Cup
Julien De Sart joins Derby Country on loan
John Obi Mikel moves to Tiajin TEDA
McCarthy, Stekelenburg doubtful for Everton
Crystal Palace depleted for FA Cup weekend
Allardyce says Sako to stay at Palace
Everton completes first winter signing
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Alan Anderson
(G/F)
Raymond Felton
(G)
Wes Johnson
(G/F)
Chris Paul
(G)
Austin Rivers
(G)
Brandon Bass
(F)
Blake Griffin
(F)
DeAndre Jordan
(C)
Paul Pierce
(F)
Marreese Speights
(F/C)
Jamal Crawford
(G)
Brice Johnson
(F)
Luc Mbah a Moute
(F)
J.J. Redick
(G)
Diamond Stone
(C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Blake Griffin | Forward | #32
Team:
Los Angeles Clippers
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 3/16/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'10' / 251
College:
Oklahoma
Drafted:
2009 / Rd. 1 (1) / LAC
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $20,140,838 2017-18: $21,373,952 {Player Option}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Blake Griffin (knee) had a routine follow-up examination on Thursday and coach Doc Rivers said Griffin "looked great" and is making progress.
Griffin had surgery to remove loose bodies from his knee on Dec. 20. The Clippers said he would be out three to six weeks. It sounds like the team is going to err on the side of caution with Blake and wait until he is as close to 100% as possible. "At the end of the day, he’s just going to be really healthy before he gets on the floor," Rivers said. "It’s a long year and we got to look at it that way." Rivers also said he’d prefer that Griffin not have any minutes restrictions when he returns.
Jan 7 - 10:55 AM
Source:
Los Angeles Times
Blake Griffin underwent successful arthroscopic right knee surgery on Tuesday, and his timetable to return has been set at 4-6 weeks.
Griffin's initial timetable was set at 3-6 weeks, but now that he's actually had the procedure we have a more accurate estimate of the amount of time he's expected to miss. Paul Pierce is being listed as the probable starter for Tuesday night's game against the Nuggets, and it'll likely be a combination of Pierce, Brandon Bass and Marreese Speights picking up minutes at the four-spot sans Griffin. Austin Rivers could also earn a few starts when the matchup presents an opportunity to go small.
Tue, Dec 20, 2016 05:12:00 PM
Source:
Rowan Kavner on Twitter
Blake Griffin is set to undergo arthroscopic surgery to remove loose bodies from his right knee on Tuesday, and he's expected to miss the next 3-6 weeks of action.
Of all the surgeries to have, arthroscopic is the least invasive, so Griffin could realistically meet the earlier end of this initial timetable. While he's out, Chris Paul and DeAndre Jordan will benefit most, while the power forward minutes will likely be divvied up between Paul Pierce, Brandon Bass and Marreese Speights. Griffin has way too much upside to cut, so owners will just need to hold on to the dead roster spot or sell-low if in a desperate situation. We'd advise against selling low.
Mon, Dec 19, 2016 04:02:00 PM
Source:
Brad Turner on Twitter
Blake Griffin (right knee) will reportedly have arthroscopic surgery early this week, with an expected timetable of 3-6 weeks.
The right-knee surgery was dubbed a "clean up" procedure and it will reportedly cost him 3-6 weeks, according to Clippers beat writer Dan Woike. As long as he's out of commission, the Clippers are likely to turn to Paul Pierce, Brandon Bass and Marreese Speights for additional minutes. Griffin's owners should simply hold tight, since his relatively short timetable precludes a cut in standard leagues.
Mon, Dec 19, 2016 12:58:00 AM
Source:
The Vertical
Blake Griffin (knee) is making progress
Jan 7 - 10:55 AM
Blake Griffin new timetable set at 4-6 weeks
Tue, Dec 20, 2016 05:12:00 PM
Blake Griffin set to undergo surgery Tuesday
Mon, Dec 19, 2016 04:02:00 PM
Report: Blake Griffin (knee) out 3-6 weeks
Mon, Dec 19, 2016 12:58:00 AM
More Blake Griffin Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
K. Irving
CLE
(6292)
2
C. Paul
LAC
(5765)
3
H. Whiteside
MIA
(5352)
4
D. Lillard
POR
(5089)
5
K. Porzingis
NY
(4978)
6
B. Griffin
LAC
(4899)
7
G. Hill
UTA
(4877)
8
J. Lin
BKN
(4758)
9
R. Rondo
CHI
(4644)
10
R. Gay
SAC
(4383)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Los Angeles Clippers Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
26
876
551
230
123
27
206
429
.480
134
179
.749
5
22
.227
13
63
21.2
8.8
4.7
1.0
2.4
0.5
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2010
LAC
82
37.9
8.5
16.8
.506
0.1
0.3
.292
5.4
8.5
.642
3.3
8.8
12.1
3.8
2.7
0.8
0.5
3.1
22.5
2011
LAC
66
36.2
8.5
15.5
.549
0.0
0.2
.125
3.7
7.1
.521
3.3
7.6
10.9
3.2
2.3
0.8
0.7
3.3
20.7
2012
LAC
80
32.5
7.2
13.4
.538
0.1
0.4
.179
3.5
5.3
.660
2.3
6.0
8.3
3.7
2.3
1.2
0.6
2.9
18.0
2013
LAC
80
35.8
9.0
17.0
.528
0.2
0.6
.273
6.0
8.4
.715
2.4
7.1
9.5
3.9
2.8
1.2
0.6
3.3
24.1
2014
LAC
67
35.1
8.6
17.1
.502
0.1
0.4
.400
4.6
6.4
.728
1.9
5.7
7.6
5.3
2.3
0.9
0.5
2.9
21.9
2015
LAC
35
33.5
8.6
17.2
.499
0.2
0.5
.333
4.0
5.5
.727
1.5
6.9
8.4
4.9
2.4
0.8
0.5
2.7
21.4
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2010
LAC
82
3110
696
1376
.506
7
24
.292
446
695
.642
270
719
989
312
223
63
45
252
1845
2011
LAC
66
2391
561
1022
.549
2
16
.125
244
468
.521
218
499
717
210
150
54
48
216
1368
2012
LAC
80
2596
577
1072
.538
5
28
.179
281
426
.660
186
476
662
299
185
97
50
231
1440
2013
LAC
80
2864
718
1359
.528
12
44
.273
482
674
.715
192
565
757
309
224
92
51
265
1930
2014
LAC
67
2354
574
1144
.502
10
25
.400
311
427
.728
126
382
508
354
152
63
35
196
1469
2015
LAC
35
1171
301
603
.499
6
18
.333
141
194
.727
51
243
294
170
83
28
17
95
749
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 6
@SAC
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 4
MEM
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 2
PHO
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 31
@OKC
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 30
@HOU
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 28
@NO
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 26
DEN
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Chris Paul
2
Austin Rivers
3
Raymond Felton
SG
1
J.J. Redick
2
Jamal Crawford
SF
1
Luc Mbah a Moute
2
Wes Johnson
3
Paul Pierce
4
Alan Anderson
PF
1
Blake Griffin
Sidelined
Blake Griffin (knee) had a routine follow-up examination on Thursday and coach Doc Rivers said Griffin "looked great" and is making progress.
Griffin had surgery to remove loose bodies from his knee on Dec. 20. The Clippers said he would be out three to six weeks. It sounds like the team is going to err on the side of caution with Blake and wait until he is as close to 100% as possible. "At the end of the day, he’s just going to be really healthy before he gets on the floor," Rivers said. "It’s a long year and we got to look at it that way." Rivers also said he’d prefer that Griffin not have any minutes restrictions when he returns.
Jan 7
2
Brandon Bass
3
Brice Johnson
Sidelined
Brice Johnson (back) will not play opening night.
He's out indefinitely with an acute herniated disc in his lower back. It'll be tough for Johnson to crack the rotation his rookie season.
Oct 25
C
1
DeAndre Jordan
2
Marreese Speights
3
Diamond Stone
Headlines
Dose: Two 40s with 2 L's
Jan 7
Jared Johnson breaks down all the action from Friday's eight-game slate, putting the spotlight on some under-owned players.
More NBA Columns
»
Dose: Two 40s with 2 L's
Jan 7
»
Mailbag: Big Honey's Dip
Jan 6
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 6
Jan 6
»
Stew: Rondo + DNP = MCW
Jan 6
»
Korver traded, Millsap next?
Jan 6
»
Roundtable: Bold Predictions
Jan 5
»
Dose: Winslow out, hello JJ!
Jan 5
»
Scarcity & Abundance of Stats
Jan 4
NBA Headlines
»
Draymond Green 'happy' Warriors lost Friday
»
Blake Griffin (knee) is making progress
»
Hassan Whiteside (eye) hopeful to play Sunday
»
Steph Curry scores 40; Warriors blew a lead
»
First Team All Defense: Allen steals 6 in win
»
Zach Randolph scores 27 in comeback win
»
Lou Williams scores 24 w/ five triples
»
James Johnson scores 20 w/ four triples
»
Free Willie: Reed scores 22 w/ 12 rebounds
»
Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 25 w/ 5 blocks
»
Goran Dragic ejected on Friday vs. Lakers
»
Jordan Clarkson ejected on Friday night
NBA Links
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Play $1 NFL Dive, get free entry to $3k contest!
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Get the Season Pass
»
FREE FanDuel contest w/ $200 in prizes!
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved