Jodie Meeks | Guard/Forward | #20 Team: Orlando Magic Age / DOB: (29) / 8/21/1987 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 210 College: Kentucky Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 2 (11) / MLW Contract: view contract details 2016-17: $6,540,000 2017-18: UFA

Jodie Meeks (personal) will not play against the Knicks on Thursday. There was a death in the family, so we send Meeks our best. With him out tonight, the Magic will have to replace his 18.8 minutes per game over the last five. Maybe coach Frank Vogel dusts off Mario Hezonja, but he could also use more two-PG lineups. Source: John Denton on Twitter

Jodie Meeks came off the bench to hit 7-of-10 shots and four 3-pointers for a season-high 20 points, four rebounds and two assists in Tuesday's 131-120 win over the Hawks. Meeks had scored 3, 4 and 9 points in each of his previous three games, but had 18 points in the game prior to those three. He's far from someone you want to pick up, but if he keeps getting minutes (season-high 26 tonight), he might be worth a look if you need threes. Just keep an eye on him.

Jodie Meeks scored a season-high 18 points in just 16 minutes of Tuesday's win over the Magic. Meeks is cut in the same mold as the Heat's Wayne Ellington. Both can get hot in a hurry, both are sort of hot right now, and both are pretty untrustworthy in fantasy. Meeks has scored 18, 7 and 10 points in his three games this season since returning from foot surgery, and while he's managed to slow Evan Fournier down for a minute, we don't see it lasting. And the fact he hit 5-of-7 shots and four 3-pointers in just 16 minutes tonight has fluke written all over it. Just keep an eye on him and hope that he doesn't do to Fournier what Bismack Biyombo, Jeff Green and D.J. Augustin have done to Nikola Vucevic, Aaron Gordon and Elfrid Payton, as Orlando is now known as 'Timeshare Central' in fantasyland.