Jodie Meeks | Guard/Forward | #20

Team: Orlando Magic
Age / DOB:  (29) / 8/21/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 210
College: Kentucky
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 2 (11) / MLW
Contract: view contract details
Jodie Meeks (personal) will not play against the Knicks on Thursday.
There was a death in the family, so we send Meeks our best. With him out tonight, the Magic will have to replace his 18.8 minutes per game over the last five. Maybe coach Frank Vogel dusts off Mario Hezonja, but he could also use more two-PG lineups. Dec 22 - 6:51 PM
Source: John Denton on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
11193821913112467.3582124.8751333.394047.51.71.21.00.40.0
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2009PHI6012.01.74.5.3880.72.2.3180.50.7.7950.21.51.70.70.40.30.10.94.7
2010PHI7427.83.37.7.4251.94.7.3972.12.3.8940.32.02.31.10.80.90.11.310.5
2011PHI6625.02.97.1.4091.54.0.3651.21.3.9060.32.22.40.80.40.60.01.28.4
2012LAK7821.32.66.8.3871.64.4.3571.11.2.8960.51.72.20.90.70.70.11.37.9
2013LAK7733.25.411.6.4632.15.2.4012.93.4.8570.42.12.51.81.41.40.11.515.7
2014DET6024.43.78.9.4161.23.5.3492.42.7.9060.21.51.71.31.01.00.11.311.1
2015DET314.72.36.7.3501.33.0.4441.31.31.0000.31.31.71.00.30.00.00.77.3
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2009PHI60721104268.38842132.3183139.79599099392518552281
2010PHI742060242570.425138348.397152170.89421150171786063497774
2011PHI661648191467.40997266.3657785.90617144161542940382556
2012LAK781660205530.387122342.3578696.896371341716952585103618
2013LAK772557413892.463162404.401221258.8573016419413811111141191209
2014DET601463222534.41674212.349145160.9061292104795759676663
2015DET344720.35049.444441.0001453100222
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 20@MIA11315.20012.50000.000011000003
Dec 18TOR12416.16702.00000.000000100012
Dec 16BKN11813.33301.00045.800022304006
Dec 14LAC11303.00002.00000.000022110010
Dec 13@ATL126710.70046.66724.5000442220120
Dec 10DEN11414.25012.50000.000011100003
Dec 9@CHA12008.00004.000441.000145201014

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1D.J. Augustin
2Elfrid Payton
3C.J. Watson
SG1Evan Fournier
2Jodie Meeks
3C.J. Wilcox
SF1Aaron Gordon
2Jeff Green
3Mario Hezonja
4Damjan Rudez
PF1Serge Ibaka
2Arinze Onuaku
C1Bismack Biyombo
2Nikola Vucevic
3Stephen Zimmerman
 

 