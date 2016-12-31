Player Page

Ricky Rubio | Guard | #9

Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
Age / DOB:  (26) / 10/21/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 190
College: N/A
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 1 (5) / MIN
Contract: view contract details
Ricky Rubio dished out a season-high 15 assists with 13 points (3-of-9 FGs) in Monday's 101-92 win over the Mavericks.
It was an incredible performance from Rubio and he also racked up five steals with five rebounds in 30 minutes. Since entering the league in 2011, no other player has more 4x5 games than Rubio's 16. Zach LaVine left the game with a hip injury and didn't return, so Rubio could have the ball in his hands a bit more moving forward -- Rubio's usage rate rises from 12.4 to 15.0 when LaVine is off the court. Jan 9 - 11:34 PM
Source: Alan Horton on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
3210062271272285570185.3786677.8572177.2732667.14.07.11.72.10.1
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2011MIN4134.23.49.5.3570.82.3.3403.13.8.8030.53.74.28.23.22.20.22.410.6
2012MIN5729.63.29.0.3600.51.6.2933.74.6.7990.83.24.07.33.02.40.12.510.7
2013MIN8232.13.18.2.3810.51.6.3312.83.5.8020.73.44.28.62.72.30.12.79.5
2014MIN2231.53.510.0.3560.62.3.2552.63.2.8030.94.85.78.82.91.70.02.710.3
2015MIN7630.62.97.7.3740.82.5.3263.54.1.8470.53.84.38.62.52.10.12.610.1
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2011MIN411402139389.3573294.340126157.8032115017133613191897436
2012MIN571690185514.3602792.293211264.799441852294181721375143608
2013MIN822636255670.38144133.331227283.8026128134270322219011218781
2014MIN2269278219.3561351.2555771.803191061251936438159226
2015MIN762322219586.37462190.326266314.8474028632665719316210201766
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 7UTA13457.71401.00023.6670337210412
Jan 6@WAS13523.66700.00000.000145731034
Jan 3@PHI13023.66712.50000.000123532025
Jan 1POR12705.00002.000111.000000602031
Dec 30MLW13524.50013.33300.000101924025
Dec 28@DEN134514.35717.143771.0002687440218
Dec 26ATL12414.25013.33300.0001011001013

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Ricky Rubio
2Kris Dunn
3Tyus Jones
SG1Zach LaVine
2Brandon Rush
SF1Andrew Wiggins
2Shabazz Muhammad
PF1Gorgui Dieng
2Nemanja Bjelica
3Adreian Payne
C1Karl-Anthony Towns
2Cole Aldrich
3Jordan Hill
4Nikola Pekovic
 

 