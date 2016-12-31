Ricky Rubio | Guard | #9 Team: Minnesota Timberwolves Age / DOB: (26) / 10/21/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 190 College: N/A Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 1 (5) / MIN Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $13,400,000 2017-18: $14,100,000 2018-19: $14,800,000 2019-20: UFA Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Ricky Rubio dished out a season-high 15 assists with 13 points (3-of-9 FGs) in Monday's 101-92 win over the Mavericks. It was an incredible performance from Rubio and he also racked up five steals with five rebounds in 30 minutes. Since entering the league in 2011, no other player has more 4x5 games than Rubio's 16. Zach LaVine left the game with a hip injury and didn't return, so Rubio could have the ball in his hands a bit more moving forward -- Rubio's usage rate rises from 12.4 to 15.0 when LaVine is off the court. Source: Alan Horton on Twitter

Ricky Rubio hit just 2-of-3 shots and a 3-pointer for five points, three rebounds, five assists and two steals in Tuesday's loss to the Sixers. He made a huge steal and hit Zach LaVine with an assist late in the game, but LaVine missed the free throw on a three-point play attempt that would have tied the game. Rubio then hit a 3-pointer with 1.6 seconds left on the clock that appeared to complete a 26-point comeback and put the game in overtime. However, Robert Covington hit a circus shot with 0.2 seconds remaining that sealed the win for the Sixers. Rubio was extremely quiet in this one until the games final two minutes, but at least he was closing over Kris Dunn tonight. Rubio's been playing much better lately, but games like this one make it easy to forget that fact.

Ricky Rubio missed all five of his field goal attempts, scoring his only point from the free throw line with six assists and two steals in 26 minutes on Sunday. Nights like these are inevitable for Rubio, who can really hurt fantasy owners with his field goal percentage. However, his role in this offense is secure and his peripheral stats can’t be ignored, so fantasy owners will have to accept outings like this one. He will look to bounce back on Tuesday against the Sixers.