Player Results
Article Results
Weatherman: 7th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Player Page
Roster
Ryan Anderson
(F)
Corey Brewer
(G/F)
Sam Dekker
(F)
James Harden
(G)
K.J. McDaniels
(G/F)
Trevor Ariza
(G/F)
Bobby Brown
(G)
Tyler Ennis
(G)
Montrezl Harrell
(F/C)
Kyle Wiltjer
(F)
Patrick Beverley
(G)
Clint Capela
(F/C)
Eric Gordon
(G)
Nene Hilario
(F/C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
James Harden | Guard | #13
Team:
Houston Rockets
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 8/26/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 220
College:
Arizona State
Drafted:
2009 / Rd. 1 (3) / OKC
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $26,540,100 2017-18: $28,299,399 2018-19: $30,421,854 2019-20: $32,703,493 {Player Option}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
James Harden posted his seventh triple-double of the season during a 140-116 win over the Clippers on Friday, scoring 30 points with 13 rebounds, 10 assists, five steals, one block and two 3-pointers.
The efficiency was there, making 10-of-15 from the field and 8-of-9 from the line. The Rockets getting to 140 in regulation pushed them up to 114.5 points per game on the year, trailing only the Warriors. They were consistently effective with at least 32 points in each quarter with 37 in both the first and second with their continued use of Harden in PNR sets. Harden isn't averaging a triple-double, but he's in the neighborhood with season averages of 27.8 points, 7.9 boards and a league-leading 11.8 assists.
Dec 31 - 12:00 AM
James Harden hit 9-of-16 shots, 4-of-7 3-pointers and 12-of-12 free throws for 34 points, five rebounds, 11 assists and six turnovers in Tuesday's easy 123-107 win over the Mavericks.
Harden only played 30 minutes in the blowout win and simply crushed, as usual. He had 32 points and 12 assist on Monday and back-to-backs are no problem for Harden, who is averaging 28 points, 6.4 rebounds, 12.2 assist and 2.8 3-pointers over his last five games. He's hit at least 50 percent of his field goals in each of his last two games, after going five straight games without doing so.
Dec 28 - 12:05 AM
James Harden hit 9-of-18 shots, 2-of-9 3-pointers and 12-of-15 free throws for 32 points, five rebounds, 12 assists and seven turnovers in Monday's easy 131-115 win over the Suns.
Just another day at the office for Harden. He scored just 16 points on Friday, but had 17 assists, and is averaging a ridiculous 26.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 2.6 3-pointers over his last five, while hitting 43 percent of his shots.
Dec 27 - 12:32 AM
James Harden scored 16 points in a 115-109 loss to the Grizzlies on Friday with seven rebounds, 17 assists, one steal, two 3-pointers and nine turnovers.
Clearly, Harden isn't being affected too much with the loss of Clint Capela (leg). While the scoring numbers weren't there, it's important to remember the Grizzlies are the best defense in the NBA. Harden was more of a scorer without Capela next to him, but so far he has 15.5 assists per game in the last two without his big man. With the Rockets losing two of their last three, Harden's surge for MVP may have lost some steam. Oh and that Russell Westbrook guy.
Dec 23 - 11:38 PM
James Harden triple-doubles, HOU scores 140
Dec 31 - 12:00 AM
James Harden drops 34 & 11 in easy win
Dec 28 - 12:05 AM
James Harden drops 32 & 12 in blowout win
Dec 27 - 12:32 AM
James Harden hands out 17 dimes
Dec 23 - 11:38 PM
More James Harden Player News
Houston Rockets Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
33
1202
915
256
392
44
267
603
.443
282
335
.842
99
283
.350
10
183
27.7
7.8
11.9
1.3
5.5
0.3
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2009
OKC
76
22.9
3.1
7.6
.403
1.2
3.3
.375
2.6
3.2
.808
0.6
2.6
3.2
1.8
1.4
1.1
0.3
2.6
9.9
2010
OKC
82
26.6
3.6
8.3
.436
1.4
4.0
.349
3.5
4.2
.843
0.5
2.6
3.1
2.1
1.3
1.1
0.3
2.5
12.2
2011
OKC
62
31.4
5.0
10.1
.491
1.8
4.7
.390
5.0
6.0
.846
0.5
3.6
4.1
3.7
2.2
1.0
0.2
2.4
16.8
2012
HOU
78
38.2
7.5
17.1
.438
2.3
6.2
.368
8.6
10.2
.851
0.8
4.1
4.9
5.8
3.8
1.8
0.5
2.3
25.9
2013
HOU
73
38.1
7.5
16.5
.456
2.4
6.6
.366
7.9
9.1
.866
0.8
3.9
4.7
6.1
3.6
1.6
0.4
2.4
25.4
2014
HOU
81
36.8
8.0
18.1
.440
2.6
6.9
.375
8.8
10.2
.868
0.9
4.7
5.7
7.0
4.0
1.9
0.7
2.6
27.4
2015
HOU
82
38.1
8.7
19.7
.439
2.9
8.0
.359
8.8
10.2
.860
0.8
5.3
6.1
7.5
4.6
1.7
0.6
2.8
29.0
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2009
OKC
76
1738
233
578
.403
93
248
.375
194
240
.808
47
197
244
137
106
80
20
200
753
2010
OKC
82
2185
298
684
.436
113
324
.349
289
343
.843
42
213
255
176
106
92
24
207
998
2011
OKC
62
1945
309
629
.491
114
292
.390
312
369
.846
30
222
252
229
137
62
15
150
1044
2012
HOU
78
2980
585
1337
.438
179
486
.368
674
792
.851
62
317
379
455
295
142
38
178
2023
2013
HOU
73
2780
549
1205
.456
177
483
.366
576
665
.866
61
283
344
446
265
115
29
177
1851
2014
HOU
81
2979
647
1470
.440
208
555
.375
715
824
.868
75
384
459
565
321
154
60
208
2217
2015
HOU
82
3121
710
1617
.439
236
657
.359
720
837
.860
63
438
501
612
374
139
51
229
2376
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 27
@DAL
1
30
9
16
.563
4
7
.571
12
12
1.000
2
3
5
11
6
0
1
2
34
Dec 26
PHO
1
30
9
18
.500
2
9
.222
12
15
.800
1
4
5
12
7
0
0
4
32
Dec 23
@MEM
1
36
6
13
.462
2
6
.333
2
3
.667
1
6
7
17
9
1
0
5
16
Dec 21
@PHO
1
35
8
18
.444
5
11
.455
6
8
.750
1
4
5
14
2
1
0
1
27
Dec 20
SA
1
37
10
26
.385
1
11
.091
10
10
1.000
2
8
10
7
3
1
0
1
31
Dec 17
@MIN
1
43
8
20
.400
3
11
.273
9
11
.818
0
9
9
13
7
1
2
5
28
Dec 16
NO
1
34
7
15
.467
6
12
.500
9
11
.818
2
9
11
13
4
0
0
2
29
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
James Harden
2
Tyler Ennis
SG
1
Patrick Beverley
2
Eric Gordon
SF
1
Trevor Ariza
2
Sam Dekker
3
Corey Brewer
4
K.J. McDaniels
PF
1
Ryan Anderson
2
Kyle Wiltjer
C
1
Clint Capela
Sidelined
The Rockets have confirmed that Clint Capela has a small fracture in his left fibula and will be re-evaluated in approximately four weeks.
Per Adrian Wojnarowski, the Rockets are "bracing" to be without their starting center for between 4-to-6 weeks. This is a bit longer timeline than the initial reports, which indicated Capela would be sidelined for "several weeks." Woj also reports that Houston will probe the trade market to see if any centers can be obtained, but will most likely lean on Nene and Montrezl Harrell.
Dec 20
2
Montrezl Harrell
3
Nene Hilario
