James Harden | Guard | #13 Team: Houston Rockets Age / DOB: (27) / 8/26/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 220 College: Arizona State Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 1 (3) / OKC Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $26,540,100 2017-18: $28,299,399 2018-19: $30,421,854 2019-20: $32,703,493 {Player Option}

James Harden posted his seventh triple-double of the season during a 140-116 win over the Clippers on Friday, scoring 30 points with 13 rebounds, 10 assists, five steals, one block and two 3-pointers. The efficiency was there, making 10-of-15 from the field and 8-of-9 from the line. The Rockets getting to 140 in regulation pushed them up to 114.5 points per game on the year, trailing only the Warriors. They were consistently effective with at least 32 points in each quarter with 37 in both the first and second with their continued use of Harden in PNR sets. Harden isn't averaging a triple-double, but he's in the neighborhood with season averages of 27.8 points, 7.9 boards and a league-leading 11.8 assists.

James Harden hit 9-of-16 shots, 4-of-7 3-pointers and 12-of-12 free throws for 34 points, five rebounds, 11 assists and six turnovers in Tuesday's easy 123-107 win over the Mavericks. Harden only played 30 minutes in the blowout win and simply crushed, as usual. He had 32 points and 12 assist on Monday and back-to-backs are no problem for Harden, who is averaging 28 points, 6.4 rebounds, 12.2 assist and 2.8 3-pointers over his last five games. He's hit at least 50 percent of his field goals in each of his last two games, after going five straight games without doing so.

James Harden hit 9-of-18 shots, 2-of-9 3-pointers and 12-of-15 free throws for 32 points, five rebounds, 12 assists and seven turnovers in Monday's easy 131-115 win over the Suns. Just another day at the office for Harden. He scored just 16 points on Friday, but had 17 assists, and is averaging a ridiculous 26.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 2.6 3-pointers over his last five, while hitting 43 percent of his shots.