James Harden | Guard | #13

Team: Houston Rockets
Age / DOB:  (27) / 8/26/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 220
College: Arizona State
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 1 (3) / OKC
James Harden posted his seventh triple-double of the season during a 140-116 win over the Clippers on Friday, scoring 30 points with 13 rebounds, 10 assists, five steals, one block and two 3-pointers.
The efficiency was there, making 10-of-15 from the field and 8-of-9 from the line. The Rockets getting to 140 in regulation pushed them up to 114.5 points per game on the year, trailing only the Warriors. They were consistently effective with at least 32 points in each quarter with 37 in both the first and second with their continued use of Harden in PNR sets. Harden isn't averaging a triple-double, but he's in the neighborhood with season averages of 27.8 points, 7.9 boards and a league-leading 11.8 assists. Dec 31 - 12:00 AM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
33120291525639244267603.443282335.84299283.3501018327.77.811.91.35.50.3
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2009OKC7622.93.17.6.4031.23.3.3752.63.2.8080.62.63.21.81.41.10.32.69.9
2010OKC8226.63.68.3.4361.44.0.3493.54.2.8430.52.63.12.11.31.10.32.512.2
2011OKC6231.45.010.1.4911.84.7.3905.06.0.8460.53.64.13.72.21.00.22.416.8
2012HOU7838.27.517.1.4382.36.2.3688.610.2.8510.84.14.95.83.81.80.52.325.9
2013HOU7338.17.516.5.4562.46.6.3667.99.1.8660.83.94.76.13.61.60.42.425.4
2014HOU8136.88.018.1.4402.66.9.3758.810.2.8680.94.75.77.04.01.90.72.627.4
2015HOU8238.18.719.7.4392.98.0.3598.810.2.8600.85.36.17.54.61.70.62.829.0
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2009OKC761738233578.40393248.375194240.808471972441371068020200753
2010OKC822185298684.436113324.349289343.843422132551761069224207998
2011OKC621945309629.491114292.390312369.8463022225222913762151501044
2012HOU7829805851337.438179486.368674792.85162317379455295142381782023
2013HOU7327805491205.456177483.366576665.86661283344446265115291771851
2014HOU8129796471470.440208555.375715824.86875384459565321154602082217
2015HOU8231217101617.439236657.359720837.86063438501612374139512292376
Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 27@DAL130916.56347.57112121.00023511601234
Dec 26PHO130918.50029.2221215.80014512700432
Dec 23@MEM136613.46226.33323.66716717910516
Dec 21@PHO135818.444511.45568.75014514210127
Dec 20SA1371026.385111.09110101.00028107310131
Dec 17@MIN143820.400311.273911.81809913712528
Dec 16NO134715.467612.500911.818291113400229

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1James Harden
2Tyler Ennis
SG1Patrick Beverley
2Eric Gordon
SF1Trevor Ariza
2Sam Dekker
3Corey Brewer
4K.J. McDaniels
PF1Ryan Anderson
2Kyle Wiltjer
C1Clint Capela
2Montrezl Harrell
3Nene Hilario
 

 