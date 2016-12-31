Omri Casspi | Guard/Forward | #18 Team: Sacramento Kings Age / DOB: (28) / 6/22/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'9' / 225 College: Israel Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 1 (23) / SAC Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $2,963,814 2017-18: UFA Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Omri Casspi will miss the next 1-2 weeks of action with a right calf injury. Casspi randomly moves in and out of the rotation in Sacramento, so this injury won't have any major consequences in fantasy hoops. Source: Leo Beas on Twitter

Omri Casspi played just six minutes on Saturday with two points and one rebound against the Grizzlies. Even with Rudy Gay (hip) out, this is a tough one for Casspi. Coach Dave Joerger just doesn't like Casspi these days. He needs some things to change to have some value.

Omri Casspi returned from an illness on Monday and played 13 minutes, hitting 1-of-4 shots for two points and five rebounds in a win over the Sixers. Casspi missed five straight games, so it may take him a week to get back into game shape. And with Rudy Gay back in action last night, you can probably ignore Casspi for now.