Omri Casspi | Guard/Forward | #18

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Basketball Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Bautista Going Back?
Jan 17
Lowdown: Smyly In Seattle
Jan 13
2017 Category Sleepers: RBI
Jan 11
Lowdown: Dodgers Moving On?
Jan 11
Lowdown: Trades Ahoy
Jan 9
Phillips Stays Put, Again
Jan 6
2017 Category Sleepers: Saves
Jan 4
Lowdown: Bautista in Limbo
Jan 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Rockies sign Alexi Amarista to one-year deal
Bautista gets one year, $18M from Blue Jays
Report: Tigers in touch with Bourjos, Blanco
Diekman expected to miss first half of season
Rangers ink RHP Dillon Gee to minors deal
Rangers re-sign outfielder Josh Hamilton
Heyman: Wil Myers' extension worth $83M
Phils, Saunders reach one-year, $9 mil pact
Royals strike 5-yr, $65M extension with Duffy
Astros 'in contact' with OAK on Sonny Gray
Cardinals have considered extension for Yadi
Cafardo: Kinsler a 'fallback option' for Dodgers
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Divisional Targets/Touches
Jan 17
Brock Bottoms Out
Jan 17
IDP Scheme Changes
Jan 17
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 16
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 16
Dose: Championship Games Set
Jan 16
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Jan 15
Divisional Round Matchups
Jan 15
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Ex-Rams OC Boras hired as Bills' TEs coach
'Clear' Kyle Shanahan favorite for 49ers job
Trent Kirchner withdraws from 49ers' GM hunt
Chargers talking to Bradley again on Tuesday
Chargers retain Ken Whisenhunt as coordinator
Report: Woodhead six weeks ahead of schedule
Martavis Bryant applies for reinstatement
Tomlin: Ladarius Green still in protocol
Jordy Nelson 'a longshot' to play this week
Jerry: 'No decision made' on Romo's future
Bill O'Brien could serve as his own OC
Report: Eagles may cut ties with Jason Kelce
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Stats: TTP and All-Stars
Jan 17
Dose: Down Goes Anthony Davis
Jan 17
NBA Power Rankings: Week 13
Jan 16
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Jan 16
Dose: Here Comes Kanter
Jan 16
Waiver Wire Specialists
Jan 15
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 13
Jan 15
Dose: Devin Does it Again
Jan 15
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Omri Casspi (calf) set to miss 1-2 weeks
Report: Wolves actively shopping Ricky Rubio
Fournier, Biyombo questionable for Wednesday
Report: Anthony, Jackson discuss future in NY
Steven Adams listed as out for Wednesday
Kristaps Porzingis could return Wednesday
Larry Nance unlikely to return this week
Anthony Davis (hip, thumb) questionable Weds
Clarkson, Black expected to play on Tuesday
Noel (ankle) expects to play Wednesday
T.J. McConnell (wrist) will try to play Wed
Andre Drummond (knee) misses practice Tuesday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Jan 17
Line Changes: Seize the Moment
Jan 17
Dose: Pens Mightier than Caps
Jan 17
Giroux Loves the Helpers
Jan 16
Dose: Capital Punishment
Jan 16
Waiver Wired: Vindicated Vanek
Jan 15
Dose: Get Carter, Get OT goals
Jan 15
Time to Sit Allen
Jan 14
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Ondrej Pavelec to play Wednesday
Isles fire Capuano, name Weight interim HC
Kopitar (illness) ready to return Wednesday
Carter Hutton to start again Tuesday vs. OTT
Predators claim Brad Hunt off waivers
Jets bring up Ondrej Pavelec from AHL
Jujhar Khaira nets 1st goal in win over Yotes
T.J. Oshie gets three points in Caps' OT loss
Evgeni Malkin nets three in Pens' 8-7, OT win
Jared Coreau posts 18-save shutout over Habs
Jack Eichel nets 2 goals as Sabres top Stars
Thomas Greiss earns 32-save SO over Bruins
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Contrarian Picks
Jan 17
6. Brad Keselowski
Jan 15
1.5-Mile Doglegs
Jan 13
Daytona 500 in just 45 days
Jan 11
7. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Jan 9
Two-mile Tracks
Jan 7
8. Matt Kenseth
Jan 5
Cup racing season in 52 days
Jan 3
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Truex Jr. secures added primary sponsorship
Ryan Truex: Full Truck schedule with Hattori
Christopher Bell wins Chili Bowl in Tulsa, OK
Lee tops chart in Day 2 ARCA test at Daytona
Todd Gilliland on Truck Series watch list
Noah Gragson on Truck Series watch list
Kaz Grala on Truck Series watch list
Justin Haley on Truck Series watch list
Harrison Burton on Truck Series watch list
Noah Gragson leads Friday afternoon ARCA test
Tyler Reddick on XFINITY Series watch list
Spencer Gallagher on XFINITY watch list
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Thomas wins Sony in a romp
Jan 16
Abu Dhabi Championship Preview
Jan 16
Sony Open: Power Ranking
Jan 11
Expert Picks: Sony Open
Jan 10
Thomas wins SBS TOC by 3
Jan 9
BMW South African Open Preview
Jan 9
Expert Picks: SBS TOC
Jan 3
SBS Tournament of Champions
Jan 2
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Dufner back in Cali for CBC title defense
Fowler returns to Abu Dhabi to defend title
Dustin Johnson ready for a Desert Swing bow
Rory McIlroy (ribs) WDs from Abu Dhabi HSBC
Rose adds Sony; records 10th career runner-up
Thomas wins Sony by 7; completes Aloha double
Spieth wraps Sony w/ 7-under 63 for solo 3rd
Ace buoys Reavie to career-tying-low 61
McIlroy can't break his season debut trend
Storm takes down McIlroy; wins 2017 SA Open
Late rally lifts Rose into R4 final threesome
Zach Johnson closer pursuer at Waialae CC
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Shrine Week Weigh In Results
Jan 17
2017 East-West Shrine Week
Jan 14
NFL Mock Draft 1.0
Jan 10
National Championship preview
Jan 9
Underclassman Declarations
Jan 6
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Pauline hears second-round Watson buzz
Report: Auburn interviews OK-State OC Yurcich
Reports: WMU bringing in Kevin Johns as OC
Beamer joins Playoff selection committee
Michigan RB coach Wheatley hired by Jags
Arkansas promotes DB coach Rhoads to DC
Zierlein: QB Peterman could be an NFL starter
Report: Three Ducks in hospital after workout
Cal hires Eastern Washington HC Baldwin as OC
Bama promotes Locksley to offensive assistant
NCAA denies additional year for Jennings
Report: Former Vols HC Fulmer in AD convo
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
The Bargain Hunter-Week 22
Jan 17
Overreaction Monday - WK21
Jan 16
Team News - Week 21
Jan 14
Late Fitness Check GW21
Jan 13
DFS Soccer: Week 21
Jan 12
Sean's Super Subs - Week 21
Jan 12
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 21
Jan 12
The Bargain Hunter-Week 21
Jan 12
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Chelsea forward Piazon extends Fulham stay
Costa rejoins Chelsea training
Karanka impressed by Rudy Gestede impact
Valdes makes Team of the Week for WK22
West Ham duo make winning starts at AFCON
Vertonghen will not play again before March
Swansea add veteran left back Olsson from NOR
Swansea busy signing day, add Carroll to mix
Walters needs minor knee operation
West Brom waiting on starting defenders
Clyne injury hands LFC youngster derby debut
Bamford returns to Blues, maybe not for long
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Arron Afflalo
(G/F)
Willie Cauley-Stein
(F/C)
Rudy Gay
(F)
Ty Lawson
(G)
Malachi Richardson
(G)
Matt Barnes
(G/F)
Darren Collison
(G)
Kosta Koufos
(F/C)
Ben McLemore
(G)
Garrett Temple
(G)
Omri Casspi
(G/F)
DeMarcus Cousins
(F/C)
Skal Labissiere
(F/C)
Georgios Papagiannis
(C)
Anthony Tolliver
(F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Omri Casspi | Guard/Forward | #18
Team:
Sacramento Kings
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 6/22/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'9' / 225
College:
Israel
Drafted:
2009 / Rd. 1 (23) / SAC
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $2,963,814 2017-18: UFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Omri Casspi will miss the next 1-2 weeks of action with a right calf injury.
Casspi randomly moves in and out of the rotation in Sacramento, so this injury won't have any major consequences in fantasy hoops.
Jan 17 - 5:19 PM
Source:
Leo Beas on Twitter
Omri Casspi played just six minutes on Saturday with two points and one rebound against the Grizzlies.
Even with Rudy Gay (hip) out, this is a tough one for Casspi. Coach Dave Joerger just doesn't like Casspi these days. He needs some things to change to have some value.
Sat, Dec 31, 2016 08:16:00 PM
Omri Casspi returned from an illness on Monday and played 13 minutes, hitting 1-of-4 shots for two points and five rebounds in a win over the Sixers.
Casspi missed five straight games, so it may take him a week to get back into game shape. And with Rudy Gay back in action last night, you can probably ignore Casspi for now.
Tue, Dec 27, 2016 03:56:00 AM
Omri Casspi (illness) is not on the Kings' final injury report for Monday's game vs. Philly.
Casspi was previously listed as probable, so he should be good to go. Casspi was available for Friday's game vs. the Wolves, but the Kings didn't use him -- they were likely being cautious. Rudy Gay (hip) is questionable for Monday, so there will be plenty of minutes up for grabs if Gay sits. Casspi is more of a deep-league asset for now.
Mon, Dec 26, 2016 06:02:00 PM
Source:
Sean Cunningham on Twitter
Omri Casspi (calf) set to miss 1-2 weeks
Jan 17 - 5:19 PM
Omri Casspi gets just six minutes
Sat, Dec 31, 2016 08:16:00 PM
Omri Casspi plays 13 minutes in return
Tue, Dec 27, 2016 03:56:00 AM
Omri Casspi (illness) is not on injury report
Mon, Dec 26, 2016 06:02:00 PM
More Omri Casspi Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
A. Davis
NO
(5015)
2
A. Bradley
BOS
(4526)
3
J. Lin
BKN
(4512)
4
J. Butler
CHI
(4396)
5
B. Simmons
PHI
(4381)
6
B. Griffin
LAC
(4365)
7
J. Embiid
PHI
(4307)
8
C. Capela
HOU
(4157)
9
Z. LaVine
MIN
(4152)
10
J. Smith
CLE
(4151)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Sacramento Kings Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
22
398
129
90
26
10
53
117
.453
12
21
.571
11
29
.379
1
17
5.9
4.1
1.2
0.5
0.8
0.0
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2009
SAC
77
25.1
3.9
8.7
.446
1.0
2.6
.369
1.5
2.3
.672
1.0
3.6
4.5
1.2
1.3
0.7
0.2
1.6
10.3
2010
SAC
71
24.1
3.2
7.7
.412
1.3
3.5
.372
1.0
1.4
.673
1.0
3.3
4.3
1.0
1.0
0.8
0.2
1.6
8.6
2011
CLE
65
20.7
2.6
6.3
.403
0.8
2.6
.315
1.1
1.7
.685
1.0
2.5
3.5
1.0
1.0
0.6
0.3
1.8
7.1
2012
CLE
43
11.8
1.5
3.7
.394
0.6
1.8
.329
0.5
1.0
.537
0.5
2.2
2.7
0.7
0.5
0.6
0.3
1.0
4.0
2013
HOU
71
18.1
2.4
5.8
.422
0.9
2.5
.347
1.2
1.7
.680
0.8
2.9
3.7
1.2
1.0
0.6
0.2
1.4
6.9
2014
SAC
67
21.2
3.1
6.4
.489
0.5
1.3
.402
2.1
2.9
.733
0.8
3.1
3.9
1.5
1.3
0.5
0.1
1.6
8.9
2015
SAC
69
27.3
4.3
9.0
.481
1.6
4.0
.409
1.5
2.3
.648
0.8
5.1
5.9
1.4
1.4
0.8
0.2
2.2
11.8
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2009
SAC
77
1934
300
672
.446
75
203
.369
117
174
.672
75
274
349
95
98
54
17
125
792
2010
SAC
71
1708
225
546
.412
92
247
.372
68
101
.673
74
233
307
74
68
54
13
115
610
2011
CLE
65
1344
166
412
.403
53
168
.315
74
108
.685
63
165
228
66
64
37
21
115
459
2012
CLE
43
506
63
160
.394
25
76
.329
22
41
.537
20
94
114
28
22
25
12
45
173
2013
HOU
71
1284
173
410
.422
61
176
.347
83
122
.680
55
205
260
88
72
44
14
100
490
2014
SAC
67
1418
209
427
.489
35
87
.402
140
191
.733
54
206
260
102
88
31
9
107
593
2015
SAC
69
1883
299
622
.481
112
274
.409
103
159
.648
58
352
410
95
94
56
17
154
813
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 15
OKC
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 13
CLE
1
6
1
1
1.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
2
Jan 10
DET
1
18
1
3
.333
0
0
.000
2
4
.500
2
8
10
0
0
1
0
2
4
Jan 8
GS
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 6
LAC
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 4
MIA
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 3
@DEN
1
17
0
3
.000
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
1
4
5
1
0
1
0
1
0
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Darren Collison
2
Ty Lawson
Sidelined
Ty Lawson (ankle) is expected to play Wednesday vs. the Pacers.
Lawson twisted his left ankle in the second half of the Sunday's game vs. OKC and was unable to return. However, it appears that the injury is minor and that Lawson "isn't expecting to miss" the Kings next game, which is Wednesday vs. Indiana. Stay tuned for a formal update from the team regarding his status.
Jan 17
SG
1
Ben McLemore
2
Garrett Temple
3
Arron Afflalo
4
Malachi Richardson
SF
1
Rudy Gay
2
Matt Barnes
3
Omri Casspi
Sidelined
Omri Casspi will miss the next 1-2 weeks of action with a right calf injury.
Casspi randomly moves in and out of the rotation in Sacramento, so this injury won't have any major consequences in fantasy hoops.
Jan 17
PF
1
Kosta Koufos
2
Anthony Tolliver
3
Skal Labissiere
C
1
DeMarcus Cousins
2
Willie Cauley-Stein
3
Georgios Papagiannis
Headlines
Stats: TTP and All-Stars
Jan 17
Mike Gallagher takes a look at some of his favorite guys this season.
More NBA Columns
»
Stats: TTP and All-Stars
Jan 17
»
Dose: Down Goes Anthony Davis
Jan 17
»
NBA Power Rankings: Week 13
Jan 16
»
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Jan 16
»
Dose: Here Comes Kanter
Jan 16
»
Waiver Wire Specialists
Jan 15
»
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 13
Jan 15
»
Dose: Devin Does it Again
Jan 15
NBA Headlines
»
Omri Casspi (calf) set to miss 1-2 weeks
»
Report: Wolves actively shopping Ricky Rubio
»
Fournier, Biyombo questionable for Wednesday
»
Report: Anthony, Jackson discuss future in NY
»
Steven Adams listed as out for Wednesday
»
Kristaps Porzingis could return Wednesday
»
Larry Nance unlikely to return this week
»
Anthony Davis (hip, thumb) questionable Weds
»
Clarkson, Black expected to play on Tuesday
»
Noel (ankle) expects to play Wednesday
»
T.J. McConnell (wrist) will try to play Wed
»
Andre Drummond (knee) misses practice Tuesday
NBA Links
»
The 2016 DFS Tournament Player of the Year
»
Play $1 NFL Dive, get free entry to $3k contest!
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Get the Season Pass
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved