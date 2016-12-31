Player Page

Omri Casspi | Guard/Forward | #18

Team: Sacramento Kings
Age / DOB:  (28) / 6/22/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'9' / 225
College: Israel
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 1 (23) / SAC
Contract: view contract details
Omri Casspi will miss the next 1-2 weeks of action with a right calf injury.
Casspi randomly moves in and out of the rotation in Sacramento, so this injury won't have any major consequences in fantasy hoops. Jan 17 - 5:19 PM
Source: Leo Beas on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
2239812990261053117.4531221.5711129.3791175.94.11.20.50.80.0
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2009SAC7725.13.98.7.4461.02.6.3691.52.3.6721.03.64.51.21.30.70.21.610.3
2010SAC7124.13.27.7.4121.33.5.3721.01.4.6731.03.34.31.01.00.80.21.68.6
2011CLE6520.72.66.3.4030.82.6.3151.11.7.6851.02.53.51.01.00.60.31.87.1
2012CLE4311.81.53.7.3940.61.8.3290.51.0.5370.52.22.70.70.50.60.31.04.0
2013HOU7118.12.45.8.4220.92.5.3471.21.7.6800.82.93.71.21.00.60.21.46.9
2014SAC6721.23.16.4.4890.51.3.4022.12.9.7330.83.13.91.51.30.50.11.68.9
2015SAC6927.34.39.0.4811.64.0.4091.52.3.6480.85.15.91.41.40.80.22.211.8
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2009SAC771934300672.44675203.369117174.6727527434995985417125792
2010SAC711708225546.41292247.37268101.6737423330774685413115610
2011CLE651344166412.40353168.31574108.6856316522866643721115459
2012CLE4350663160.3942576.3292241.53720941142822251245173
2013HOU711284173410.42261176.34783122.6805520526088724414100490
2014SAC671418209427.4893587.402140191.7335420626010288319107593
2015SAC691883299622.481112274.409103159.6485835241095945617154813
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 15OKC0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 13CLE16111.00000.00000.000011100002
Jan 10DET11813.33300.00024.5002810001024
Jan 8GS0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 6LAC0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 4MIA0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 3@DEN11703.00001.00000.000145101010

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Darren Collison
2Ty Lawson
SG1Ben McLemore
2Garrett Temple
3Arron Afflalo
4Malachi Richardson
SF1Rudy Gay
2Matt Barnes
3Omri Casspi
PF1Kosta Koufos
2Anthony Tolliver
3Skal Labissiere
C1DeMarcus Cousins
2Willie Cauley-Stein
3Georgios Papagiannis
 

 