DeMar DeRozan | Guard/Forward | #10

Team: Toronto Raptors
Age / DOB:  (27) / 8/7/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'7' / 219
College: USC
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 1 (9) / TOR
Contract: view contract details
DeMar DeRozan had 20 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and three steals on 8-of-22 shooting in Monday's tough 95-91 win over the Blazers.
That headline was not a typo. DeRozan, who had his first double-double of the season tonight with a season-high in rebounds, was just three assists shy of a triple-double. He catches a lot of heat for not doing much besides scoring, but he's on fire right now. Over his last five games he's averaging 24.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.2 steals on 46 percent shooting. And yeah, he's only hit three 3-pointers in the month of December. Dec 27 - 1:07 AM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
29102380514811537290605.479212251.8451348.27127527.85.14.01.32.60.1
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2009TOR7721.63.36.6.4980.10.2.2501.92.5.7630.92.02.90.70.80.60.22.38.6
2010TOR8234.86.614.1.4670.10.6.0964.04.9.8130.92.93.81.81.81.00.42.617.2
2011TOR6335.06.014.3.4220.41.5.2614.35.3.8100.62.73.32.02.00.80.32.616.7
2012TOR8236.76.715.0.4450.41.5.2834.35.2.8310.63.33.92.51.80.90.32.118.1
2013TOR7938.27.617.8.4290.82.7.3056.68.0.8240.63.74.34.02.21.10.42.522.7
2014TOR6035.06.816.5.4130.41.5.2846.07.2.8320.73.94.63.52.31.20.22.020.1
2015TOR7835.97.917.7.4460.61.8.3387.18.4.8500.83.74.54.02.21.00.32.123.5
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2009TOR771665255512.498416.250148194.7636615722353624318176662
2010TOR8228525391154.467552.096327402.8137524031514814485312171410
2011TOR632208381903.4222492.261268331.8104017121112812348171621054
2012TOR8230115481231.44534120.283355427.8314827232020415176241731485
2013TOR7930206041407.42964210.305519630.8245129234331317686281971791
2014TOR602102409990.4132588.284361434.8324123627721013773111221204
2015TOR7828046141377.44647139.338555653.8506428534931517581211671830
Complete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 26@POR137822.36401.00047.57155107330120
Dec 23@UTA1371024.41701.00046.6671561240324
Dec 20BKN129620.30002.00034.7500112110215
Dec 18@ORL1301321.61913.333441.0000554310231
Dec 16ATL1371526.57700.00046.6670554321334
Dec 14@PHI1301118.61101.000911.8182353200131
Dec 12MLW132711.636111.00015151.0001233200030

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Kyle Lowry
2Cory Joseph
3Delon Wright
SG1DeMar DeRozan
2Norman Powell
SF1DeMarre Carroll
2Terrence Ross
PF1Pascal Siakam
2Patrick Patterson
3Jared Sullinger
C1Jonas Valanciunas
2Lucas Nogueira
3Jakob Poeltl
 

 