Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Basketball Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Most Intriguing Remaining FAs
Dec 26
Encarnacion Under The Tree
Dec 23
2017 Category Sleepers: ERA
Dec 21
Phillies Bet On Buchholz
Dec 21
Familia Facing Suspension?
Dec 19
Dodgers A Dozier Fit?
Dec 16
Back in Blue: Stars Stay in LA
Dec 14
2017 Category Sleepers: SO
Dec 14
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Cardinals 'very much in' on Twins 2B Dozier
Rockies ink Alexi Amarista to one-year deal
Matt Wieters remains on Braves' 'target list'
Jays have considered trading for McCutchen
Bautista willing to consider one-year deal
Giants ink Michael Morse to minor league deal
'Good chance' Josh Hamilton re-signs with TEX
Turner's contract with Dodgers now official
Angels sign Ben Revere to one-year deal
'Strong possibility' Rangers sign Mike Napoli
Encarnacion turned down bigger offer from A's
A's sign Cuban righty Norge Ruiz for $2M
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dynasty First Down Week 16
Dec 26
Matchups: Lions at Cowboys
Dec 26
Dose: AFC Playoffs Set
Dec 26
Dose: Bloody Saturday
Dec 25
Week 16 Rankings
Dec 24
Week 16 Live Blog
Dec 24
Podcast: Matchups & Rankings
Dec 24
Weather: Week 16 Forecasts
Dec 24
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: Doug Martin to be inactive again Sun
Zenner totals 92 yards, 2 TDs in MNF defeat
Dez Bryant snags 2 TDs, throws one to Witten
Zeke and Dez combine for 5 TDs against Lions
Theo Riddick, Darius Slay inactive for MNF
Jaguars send RB T.J. Yeldon (ankle) to IR
Texans noncommittal on Lamar Miller's status
Jets put Petty (shoulder) on injured reserve
Donte Moncrief undergoing MRI on shoulder
Chargers say Melvin Gordon still day to day
Chargers place RB Farrow on injured reserve
Broncos likely to start Paxton Lynch Week 17
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA Power Rankings: Week 10
Dec 26
Dose: Not So Silent Night
Dec 26
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 10
Dec 25
Jabari Parker's Process
Dec 25
Dose: The Christmas Edition
Dec 25
The Week Ahead: Week 10
Dec 24
Dose: Freaky Friday
Dec 24
Mailbag: Noel, Noel
Dec 23
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Joel Embiid scores 25 w/ full line in loss
Rudy Gay scores 17 despite sore hip
DeMarus Cousins stops Embiid late for win
Jamal Crawford scores 24 points in loss
DeMar DeRozan flirts with triple-double
Nikola Jokic scores 24 w/ 10 rebounds in win
Montrezl Harrell scores 14 in another start
Towns scores 22 on 8-of-8 FGs w/ 3 blocks
Nikola Mirotic scores 20 points on Monday
Welcome back, Dwight Howard scores 20
Tobias Harris scores 21 off bench
Paul Millsap (eye) expected to see a doctor
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Christmas Awards
Dec 27
Blue Jackets Red Hot
Dec 26
Dose: Christmas Musings
Dec 26
Waiver Wired: Running Wild
Dec 25
ITC: Christmas Edition
Dec 24
CBJ atop NHL, win streak at 12
Dec 24
A 100 Year Celebration
Dec 23
Jackets win streak reaches 11
Dec 23
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Braden Holtby in Vezina form lately
Jaromir Jagr selected as 1st star of the week
Mike Sullivan earns 3-year extension from PIT
Steven Stamkos 'doing fine' in his recovery
Evgeni Malkin's next point with be No. 800
Sidney Crosby is still the best
Wild are one of best five-on-five teams
Mika Zibanejad looks for mid-late Jan. return
Desharnais lands on LTIR with knee injury
Mathieu Joseph signs 3-year ELC with Tampa
Maple Leafs recall Jhonas Enroth
Jonathan Drouin exits game vs WSH on Friday
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
11. Martin Truex Jr.
Dec 22
Countdown to the 500: 67 days
Dec 20
Short Flat Tracks
Dec 18
12. Carl Edwards
Dec 15
Look Ahead: Daytona in 74 days
Dec 13
13. Kasey Kahne
Dec 12
14. Kurt Busch
Dec 9
2017 Daytona 500 in 80 days
Dec 7
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Brad Smith: 6th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Myers final So. Mod Champ
Myatt Snider in KBM #51 truck for eight races
Harrison Burton to compete in six truck races
Praytor: 5th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Truex Jr. named EMPA Driver of the Year
Josh Williams: 4th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Todd Gilliland
Kurzejewski: 3rd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Tom Hessert: 2nd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Doug Coby builds a legacy
Champion's Profile: Justin Haley finds groove
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
Meet the Graduates
Dec 23
Year in Review: ShotLink Style
Dec 15
UBS Hong Kong Open Preview
Dec 5
Hughes overtime winner at RSM
Nov 28
Alfred Dunhill Preview
Nov 28
Australian PGA Preview
Nov 28
Expert Picks: The RSM Classic
Nov 15
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
Top-ranked Reed returning to Hong Kong Open
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 19-24
Dec 18
Saturday ATS bowl predictions
Dec 14
Bowl Confidence Pool Picks
Dec 11
Army-Navy Preview
Dec 8
Week 14: Booms and Busts
Dec 4
Week 14 CFB ATS Predictions
Dec 1
Championship Week Starts/Sits
Nov 29
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Ty Johnson's 159 yards rushing not enough
Jeremy McNichols to try for NFL dreams in '17
Virginia S Blanding spurns 2017 NFL Draft
Wyoming standout RB Hill opts for NFL Draft
Leach says QB Luke Falk returning for 2017
Fitzgerald rushes for 132 yards, two scores
Four-star LB McBride rings in UGA's Christmas
UConn fires head coach Bob Diaco
Browns can earn No. 1 pick with loss to PIT
Brent Stockstill throws for 432 yards, 4 TD
Saint Juste rips off 170 yards rushing in win
Seven Miami players not making bowl trip
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 18
Dec 26
Sean's Super Subs - Week 18
Dec 25
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW18
Dec 24
Mid-season Expert Draft Recap
Dec 23
Late Fitness Check GW18
Dec 23
AM's Perfect XI - Week 18
Dec 23
The Bargain Hunter-Week 18
Dec 22
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 18
Dec 22
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Robertson's foul opens the floodgates
Walcott missed out with a minor knock
Manchester City keep pace on Boxing Day
Boxing Day Blues for Bournemouth
Pedro fires Chelsea to 12th straight win
Giroud header saves Arsenal's blushes
Manchester United wins fourth straight
Llorente stays hot but Swans continue to sink
Moyes denied points in Old Trafford return
Gray edges Burnley to victory over 'Boro
Hammers win, Ayew opens account v old club
Everton back to winning ways vs. Leicester
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
DeMarre Carroll
(F)
Kyle Lowry
(G)
Jakob Poeltl
(C)
Pascal Siakam
(F)
Jonas Valanciunas
(C)
DeMar DeRozan
(G/F)
Lucas Nogueira
(C)
Norman Powell
(G)
Jared Sullinger
(F/C)
Delon Wright
(G)
Cory Joseph
(G)
Patrick Patterson
(F/C)
Terrence Ross
(G/F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
DeMar DeRozan | Guard/Forward | #10
Team:
Toronto Raptors
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 8/7/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'7' / 219
College:
USC
Drafted:
2009 / Rd. 1 (9) / TOR
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $26,540,100 2017-18: $27,739,975 2018-19: $27,739,975 2019-20: $27,739,975 2020-21: $27,739,975 {Player Option}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
DeMar DeRozan had 20 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and three steals on 8-of-22 shooting in Monday's tough 95-91 win over the Blazers.
That headline was not a typo. DeRozan, who had his first double-double of the season tonight with a season-high in rebounds, was just three assists shy of a triple-double. He catches a lot of heat for not doing much besides scoring, but he's on fire right now. Over his last five games he's averaging 24.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.2 steals on 46 percent shooting. And yeah, he's only hit three 3-pointers in the month of December.
Dec 27 - 1:07 AM
DeMar DeRozan hit 13-of-21 shots for 31 points, five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 30 minutes on Sunday night.
DeRozan also shot a perfect 4-of-4 from beyond the arc and has now reached the 30-point mark for the fourth consecutive game. His night could have been better, but due to a blowout he did not play in the fourth quarter. He is averaging career highs in points (28.3), rebounds (5.2), assists (4.2) and steals (1.2). Fantasy owners are getting a great return on investment out of him so far this season.
Dec 18 - 8:35 PM
DeMar DeRozan scored 34 points with five rebounds, four assists, two steals, one block and three turnovers against the Hawks on Friday.
Ho hum just another 30-point game for DeRozan. This was his 14th 30-point night and he's now done so in three straight. DeRozan has just 12 treys all season, but has solid efficiency thanks to going to the line nine times per game and connecting on 48 percent from the field. He's fourth in the NBA for points per game and remains one of the most consistent scorers in the league.
Dec 16 - 10:30 PM
DeMar DeRozan hit 7-of-11 shots, 1-of-1 3-pointers and 15-of-15 free throws on his way to 30 points, three rebounds and three assists in Monday's win over the Bucks.
He played well against the Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo, and is starting to look like a matchup-proof player. He's also hit a 3-pointer in two of his last three games, but hasn't had a steal or block over that stretch. He's still a bit of a one-dimesional player, but is averaging 26.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 3-pointers over his last five games, which will get it done in any format out there. Kyle Lowry was also solid with 18 points, seven assists and four 3-pointers in the win.
Dec 12 - 10:59 PM
DeMar DeRozan flirts with triple-double
Dec 27 - 1:07 AM
DeMar DeRozan leads Raptors in scoring
Dec 18 - 8:35 PM
DeMar DeRozan scores 34 points in loss
Dec 16 - 10:30 PM
DeMar DeRozan not fazed by Giannis
Dec 12 - 10:59 PM
More DeMar DeRozan Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
C. Paul
LAC
(6451)
2
V. Oladipo
OKC
(4983)
3
D. Howard
ATL
(4629)
4
R. Gay
SAC
(4609)
5
B. Griffin
LAC
(4460)
6
J. Smith
CLE
(4414)
7
G. Hill
UTA
(4313)
8
K. Love
CLE
(4198)
9
L. James
CLE
(4143)
10
D. Nowitzki
DAL
(3920)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Toronto Raptors Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
29
1023
805
148
115
37
290
605
.479
212
251
.845
13
48
.271
2
75
27.8
5.1
4.0
1.3
2.6
0.1
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2009
TOR
77
21.6
3.3
6.6
.498
0.1
0.2
.250
1.9
2.5
.763
0.9
2.0
2.9
0.7
0.8
0.6
0.2
2.3
8.6
2010
TOR
82
34.8
6.6
14.1
.467
0.1
0.6
.096
4.0
4.9
.813
0.9
2.9
3.8
1.8
1.8
1.0
0.4
2.6
17.2
2011
TOR
63
35.0
6.0
14.3
.422
0.4
1.5
.261
4.3
5.3
.810
0.6
2.7
3.3
2.0
2.0
0.8
0.3
2.6
16.7
2012
TOR
82
36.7
6.7
15.0
.445
0.4
1.5
.283
4.3
5.2
.831
0.6
3.3
3.9
2.5
1.8
0.9
0.3
2.1
18.1
2013
TOR
79
38.2
7.6
17.8
.429
0.8
2.7
.305
6.6
8.0
.824
0.6
3.7
4.3
4.0
2.2
1.1
0.4
2.5
22.7
2014
TOR
60
35.0
6.8
16.5
.413
0.4
1.5
.284
6.0
7.2
.832
0.7
3.9
4.6
3.5
2.3
1.2
0.2
2.0
20.1
2015
TOR
78
35.9
7.9
17.7
.446
0.6
1.8
.338
7.1
8.4
.850
0.8
3.7
4.5
4.0
2.2
1.0
0.3
2.1
23.5
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2009
TOR
77
1665
255
512
.498
4
16
.250
148
194
.763
66
157
223
53
62
43
18
176
662
2010
TOR
82
2852
539
1154
.467
5
52
.096
327
402
.813
75
240
315
148
144
85
31
217
1410
2011
TOR
63
2208
381
903
.422
24
92
.261
268
331
.810
40
171
211
128
123
48
17
162
1054
2012
TOR
82
3011
548
1231
.445
34
120
.283
355
427
.831
48
272
320
204
151
76
24
173
1485
2013
TOR
79
3020
604
1407
.429
64
210
.305
519
630
.824
51
292
343
313
176
86
28
197
1791
2014
TOR
60
2102
409
990
.413
25
88
.284
361
434
.832
41
236
277
210
137
73
11
122
1204
2015
TOR
78
2804
614
1377
.446
47
139
.338
555
653
.850
64
285
349
315
175
81
21
167
1830
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 26
@POR
1
37
8
22
.364
0
1
.000
4
7
.571
5
5
10
7
3
3
0
1
20
Dec 23
@UTA
1
37
10
24
.417
0
1
.000
4
6
.667
1
5
6
1
2
4
0
3
24
Dec 20
BKN
1
29
6
20
.300
0
2
.000
3
4
.750
0
1
1
2
1
1
0
2
15
Dec 18
@ORL
1
30
13
21
.619
1
3
.333
4
4
1.000
0
5
5
4
3
1
0
2
31
Dec 16
ATL
1
37
15
26
.577
0
0
.000
4
6
.667
0
5
5
4
3
2
1
3
34
Dec 14
@PHI
1
30
11
18
.611
0
1
.000
9
11
.818
2
3
5
3
2
0
0
1
31
Dec 12
MLW
1
32
7
11
.636
1
1
1.000
15
15
1.000
1
2
3
3
2
0
0
0
30
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Kyle Lowry
2
Cory Joseph
3
Delon Wright
Sidelined
Delon Wright (shoulder) is back to doing on-court work.
He is still targeting a return to game action on Jan. 1 and could get some time in the D-League. Wright may have to wait his turn for minutes and likely needs either Cory Joseph or Kyle Lowry to miss time to get playing time with the Raptors.
Dec 7
SG
1
DeMar DeRozan
2
Norman Powell
SF
1
DeMarre Carroll
2
Terrence Ross
Sidelined
Terrence Ross was diagnosed with a sore left wrist and did not return to Monday's game vs. the Blazers.
He said he hit his wrist during a dunk attempt, but added that he's going to be fine. He finished with four points on 2-of-8 shooting with two rebounds, one block and four steals in 15 minutes. If Ross misses time, Norman Powell would be a nice pickup in deeper formats.
Dec 27
PF
1
Pascal Siakam
2
Patrick Patterson
3
Jared Sullinger
Sidelined
Jared Sullinger (foot) is no longer in a walking boot.
He was spotted shooting flat footed during practices and shootarounds this week, but there's no specific timetable for his return. "If we can all put it together going into the playoffs and be playing like we are now and then add Jared and still be going uphill I think we have a great chance to really do something special," Raptors coach Dwane Casey said. Sully isn't worth stashing yet and it's going to be interesting to see how many minutes he can carve out in Toronto with Paskal Siakam and Patrick Patterson playing well.
Dec 25
C
1
Jonas Valanciunas
2
Lucas Nogueira
3
Jakob Poeltl
Headlines
NBA Power Rankings: Week 10
Dec 26
Jonas Nader updates his NBA power rankings for Week 10, with the Cavaliers moving up to No. 1 at the expense of the Warriors.
More NBA Columns
»
NBA Power Rankings: Week 10
Dec 26
»
Dose: Not So Silent Night
Dec 26
»
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 10
Dec 25
»
Jabari Parker's Process
Dec 25
»
Dose: The Christmas Edition
Dec 25
»
The Week Ahead: Week 10
Dec 24
»
Dose: Freaky Friday
Dec 24
»
Mailbag: Noel, Noel
Dec 23
NBA Headlines
»
Joel Embiid scores 25 w/ full line in loss
»
Rudy Gay scores 17 despite sore hip
»
DeMarus Cousins stops Embiid late for win
»
Jamal Crawford scores 24 points in loss
»
DeMar DeRozan flirts with triple-double
»
Nikola Jokic scores 24 w/ 10 rebounds in win
»
Montrezl Harrell scores 14 in another start
»
Towns scores 22 on 8-of-8 FGs w/ 3 blocks
»
Nikola Mirotic scores 20 points on Monday
»
Welcome back, Dwight Howard scores 20
»
Tobias Harris scores 21 off bench
»
Paul Millsap (eye) expected to see a doctor
NBA Links
»
Capitalize on NBA injuries with CourtIQ
»
FREE FanDuel contest w/ $200 in prizes!
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Get the Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Fast Break: Volume 1
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2016 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved