DeMar DeRozan had 20 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and three steals on 8-of-22 shooting in Monday's tough 95-91 win over the Blazers. That headline was not a typo. DeRozan, who had his first double-double of the season tonight with a season-high in rebounds, was just three assists shy of a triple-double. He catches a lot of heat for not doing much besides scoring, but he's on fire right now. Over his last five games he's averaging 24.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.2 steals on 46 percent shooting. And yeah, he's only hit three 3-pointers in the month of December.

DeMar DeRozan hit 13-of-21 shots for 31 points, five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 30 minutes on Sunday night. DeRozan also shot a perfect 4-of-4 from beyond the arc and has now reached the 30-point mark for the fourth consecutive game. His night could have been better, but due to a blowout he did not play in the fourth quarter. He is averaging career highs in points (28.3), rebounds (5.2), assists (4.2) and steals (1.2). Fantasy owners are getting a great return on investment out of him so far this season.

DeMar DeRozan scored 34 points with five rebounds, four assists, two steals, one block and three turnovers against the Hawks on Friday. Ho hum just another 30-point game for DeRozan. This was his 14th 30-point night and he's now done so in three straight. DeRozan has just 12 treys all season, but has solid efficiency thanks to going to the line nine times per game and connecting on 48 percent from the field. He's fourth in the NBA for points per game and remains one of the most consistent scorers in the league.