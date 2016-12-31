Player Page

Stephen Curry | Guard | #30

Team: Golden State Warriors
Age / DOB:  (28) / 3/14/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 190
College: Davidson
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 1 (7) / GS
Contract: view contract details
Stephen Curry scored 40 points on 15-of-27 from the field in a 128-119 overtime loss to the Grizzlies on Friday, adding four rebounds, six assists, one steal, one block and five 3-pointers in 42 minutes.
He scored 17 points in the first and another 17 in the third. The Warriors didn't blow a 3-1 lead in this game, but they did blow a 24-point lead for the largest blow lead of the NBA season. As for Curry, the Warriors seem determined to get him more touches, so we may see more of a 2015-16 version of Steph than the 2016-17 one. Jan 7 - 2:11 AM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
36120187115420960284610.466169182.929134335.400510124.24.35.81.72.80.1
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2009GS 8036.26.614.3.4622.14.8.4372.22.5.8850.63.94.55.93.11.90.23.217.5
2010GS 7433.76.814.2.4802.04.6.4422.93.1.9340.73.23.95.83.11.50.33.118.6
2011GS 2628.05.611.4.4902.14.7.4551.51.8.8090.62.83.45.32.51.50.32.414.7
2012GS 7838.38.017.8.4513.57.7.4533.43.7.9000.83.34.06.93.11.60.22.522.9
2013GS 7836.48.417.7.4713.37.9.4243.94.5.8850.63.74.38.53.81.60.22.524.0
2014GS 8032.78.216.8.4873.68.1.4433.94.2.9140.73.64.37.73.12.00.22.023.8
2015GS 7934.210.220.2.5045.111.2.4544.65.1.9080.94.65.46.73.32.10.22.030.1
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2009GS 8028955281143.462166380.437177200.88548308356472244152192521399
2010GS 7424925051053.480151342.442212227.93452234286432226109202331373
2011GS 26729145296.49055121.4553847.8091573881386539862383
2012GS 7829876261388.451272600.453262291.90059255314539240126121981786
2013GS 7828436521383.471261615.424308348.88546288334666294127141941873
2014GS 8026136531341.487286646.443308337.91456285341619249163161581900
2015GS 7927058051598.504402886.454363400.90868362430527262169151612375
Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 4POR1361225.480513.38568.7501675510135
Jan 2DEN135818.44439.333331.0000335300222
Dec 30DAL130512.41736.500111.0000445110214
Dec 28TOR136918.50036.500771.0001677200328
Dec 25@CLE137411.36427.28656.8330333330415
Dec 23@DET135715.46759.556661.0000338520125
Dec 22@BKN133619.316313.23100.0000227250515

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Stephen Curry
2Shaun Livingston
SG1Klay Thompson
2Ian Clark
3Patrick McCaw
SF1Kevin Durant
2Andre Iguodala
PF1Draymond Green
2David West
3Kevon Looney
4James Michael McAdoo
C1Zaza Pachulia
2JaVale McGee
3Anderson Varejao
4Damian Jones
 

 