Stephen Curry | Guard | #30

Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Rangers considering righty Jason Hammel
Jarrod Dyson headed to Seattle for Nate Karns
Mariners get Gallardo from Orioles for Smith
Wilson (shoulder) could have Feb. showcase
Report: Braves/Phillips trade not dead yet
Report: A's interested in INF Trevor Plouffe
Brandon Phillips blocked trade to Braves
A-Rod won't attempt comeback in 2017
LAD 'remain heavy favorite' for Twins' Dozier
Rangers unlikely to bring back Colby Lewis
Nationals 'also want' free agent Tyson Ross
Indians finalize Edwin Encarnacion contract
Report: 49ers top landing spot for McDaniels
Browns offer coordinator job to Gregg Williams
Browns expected to move on from DC Ray Horton
Penn (knee) ruled out for Wild Card Round
Cobb (ankle) questionable for Wild Card game
Lamar Miller not listed on final injury report
Dolphins list top corner Maxwell as doubtful
Ryan Tannehill (knee) back at practice Friday
Dolphins surprisingly waive DL Jason Jones
Ladarius Green DNP Friday, still in protocol
Cowboys lead way with 5 first-team All-Pros
Matt Ryan named first-team All-Pro over Brady
Steph Curry scores 40; Warriors blew a lead
First Team All Defense: Allen steals 6 in win
Zach Randolph scores 27 in comeback win
Lou Williams scores 24 w/ five triples
James Johnson scores 20 w/ four triples
Free Willie: Reed scores 22 w/ 12 rebounds
Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 25 w/ 5 blocks
Goran Dragic ejected on Friday vs. Lakers
Jordan Clarkson ejected on Friday night
LeBron James scores 36 points in win
Kristaps Porzingis scores 24 in win over MIL
Get LeVertical: Caris LeVert goes off in loss
Smith's blunder costs Yotes' point vs Ducks
Scott Darling shines in win over Hurricanes
Artemi Panarin scores PPG in win over CAR
Jonathan Marchessault scores GWG vs. NSH
Matt Irwin, Preds agree to 1-year extension
Andrei Markov out Saturday, close to return
Alex Galchenyuk getting close to returning
Calvin Pickard is expected to start on Friday
David Backes might be back on Saturday
Brendan Gallagher out for at least 8 weeks
Boston summons goalie prospect Zane McIntyre
Mikael Granlund's hot streak continues
Texas to repave, reduce banking in one corner
Good start slowed for Ryan Blaney
Plan ahead: Bayne best at Kentucky, Bristol
Joey Logano tied for 2nd-best avg. finish
Plan ahead: Casey Mears best at Daytona
Julia Landauer signs with Bruncati for 2017
Fontaine plans limited 2017 truck schedule
Shane Lee joins Cunningham Mtrsports for 2017
Brown sets part-time XFINITY, Truck schedule
Harvick to pilot XFINITY Series No. 41 Ford
Erik Jones gets PR specialist David Hart
LFR retains Todd Parrott to crew for McDowell
Thomas shares lead on Maui with twin 67s
Ryan Moore co-leads thru 36 holes at SBS TOC
Reed vaults to the top of SBS TOC leaderboard
Walker races out to an early lead at Kapalua
Dufner dials a bogey-free 68 in R1 of SBS TOC
Late bogey spoils Berger's blemish-free bid
Jim Herman heats up early at Kapalua Resort
Patrick Reed fatigued ahead of SBS TOC
Matsuyama a 5/1 co-fave at Kapalua Resort
Jordan Spieth set for title defense on Maui
Willett one (of six) to opt out of SBS TOC
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
Treon Harris transfers to Tennessee State
Former Canes DC D'onofrio heading to Houston
Cougars CB Wilson confirms he's NFL bound
Hawkeyes OC Greg Davis opts for retirement
Les Miles not just eyeing Power 5 coaching
UNC RB Hood declares for the NFL Draft
Gators also losing DT Brantley to NFL Draft
Top-rated S Adams declares for the NFL Draft
NFC exec views CB Tankersley as a 4th rounder
O.J. Howard's ability compared to Jimmy G's
Lowell Lotulelei expected to stay at Utah
Minnesota set to hire P.J. Fleck as next HC
Zaza has played his last game for West Ham
Boro injury concerns ahead of FA Cup tie
Mahrez named CAF African Player of the Year
Bilic disappointed as West Ham exit FA Cup
Julien De Sart joins Derby Country on loan
John Obi Mikel moves to Tiajin TEDA
McCarthy, Stekelenburg doubtful for Everton
Crystal Palace depleted for FA Cup weekend
Allardyce says Sako to stay at Palace
Everton completes first winter signing
Bolasie needs 10-12 months to recover
Mourinho: Memphis free to leave
Ian Clark
(G)
Draymond Green
(F)
Shaun Livingston
(G)
Patrick McCaw
(G)
Klay Thompson
(G)
Stephen Curry
(G)
Andre Iguodala
(G/F)
Kevon Looney
(F)
JaVale McGee
(C)
Anderson Varejao
(F/C)
Kevin Durant
(F)
Damian Jones
(C)
James Michael McAdoo
(F)
Zaza Pachulia
(F/C)
David West
(F)
Stephen Curry | Guard | #30
Team:
Golden State Warriors
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 3/14/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 190
College:
Davidson
Drafted:
2009 / Rd. 1 (7) / GS
Contract:
view contract details
2016-17: $12,112,359 2017-18: UFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Stephen Curry scored 40 points on 15-of-27 from the field in a 128-119 overtime loss to the Grizzlies on Friday, adding four rebounds, six assists, one steal, one block and five 3-pointers in 42 minutes.
He scored 17 points in the first and another 17 in the third. The Warriors didn't blow a 3-1 lead in this game, but they did blow a 24-point lead for the largest blow lead of the NBA season. As for Curry, the Warriors seem determined to get him more touches, so we may see more of a 2015-16 version of Steph than the 2016-17 one.
Jan 7 - 2:11 AM
Stephen Curry hit 8-of-18 shots and three 3-pointers for 22 points, three rebounds and five assists in Monday's 127-119 win over the Nuggets.
Curry is playing well, but not at the level his owners have come to expect over the years, as the arrival of Kevin Durant is raising its ugly head this season, at least in terms of fantasy. Curry is still the sixth-best player in nine-cat, according to Basketballmonster.com, but if you took him over Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis, James Harden or Russell Westbrook, you're probably not all that thrilled with Curry's performance. Durant added 21 points and a mini stat line, while Klay Thompson had 25 points and four 3-pointers in the win.
Jan 3 - 1:22 AM
Stephen Curry scored 14 points with five assists, four rebounds, one steal and three triples in Friday's blowout win over the Mavericks.
He was efficient and hit 5-of-12 FGs and 1-of-1 FTs with one turnover, but only played 30 minutes due to the lopsided score. The Warriors are hoping to run more pick-and-roll sets with Curry and Kevin Durant like we saw against Toronto when Curry scored 28 points, so he should trend up in the new year. "I would love to, especially with how [Curry] shoots the ball and gets to the rim," Durant said. "I know I could probably get to the rim as well. It’d be a tough assignment to stop. We’ve been working on it a lot in practice."
Sat, Dec 31, 2016 01:28:00 AM
Source:
SF Gate
Stephen Curry made 9-of-18 from the field for 28 points with seven rebounds, seven assists and three 3-pointers in 36 minutes against the Raptors on Wednesday.
After Curry said he should get more than 11 shots on Sunday after a loss to the Cavs, their offense looked a little more like it did last year. Draymond Green said it did have to do with the matchup while Klay Thompson said on the Warriors broadcast it was important have more movement in the offense, which is obviously big for Steph. Even in a down month, Curry is still a top-eight player in standard leagues for December. Curry also passed Eric Gordon to take the lead back for total 3-pointers.
Thu, Dec 29, 2016 02:21:00 AM
Source:
Anthony Slater on Twitter
Steph Curry scores 40; Warriors blew a lead
Jan 7 - 2:11 AM
Stephen Curry scores 22 in Monday's win
Jan 3 - 1:22 AM
Stephen Curry scores 14 in blowout win
Sat, Dec 31, 2016 01:28:00 AM
Stephen Curry scores 28 points in win vs. TOR
Thu, Dec 29, 2016 02:21:00 AM
More Stephen Curry Player News
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
36
1201
871
154
209
60
284
610
.466
169
182
.929
134
335
.400
5
101
24.2
4.3
5.8
1.7
2.8
0.1
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2009
GS
80
36.2
6.6
14.3
.462
2.1
4.8
.437
2.2
2.5
.885
0.6
3.9
4.5
5.9
3.1
1.9
0.2
3.2
17.5
2010
GS
74
33.7
6.8
14.2
.480
2.0
4.6
.442
2.9
3.1
.934
0.7
3.2
3.9
5.8
3.1
1.5
0.3
3.1
18.6
2011
GS
26
28.0
5.6
11.4
.490
2.1
4.7
.455
1.5
1.8
.809
0.6
2.8
3.4
5.3
2.5
1.5
0.3
2.4
14.7
2012
GS
78
38.3
8.0
17.8
.451
3.5
7.7
.453
3.4
3.7
.900
0.8
3.3
4.0
6.9
3.1
1.6
0.2
2.5
22.9
2013
GS
78
36.4
8.4
17.7
.471
3.3
7.9
.424
3.9
4.5
.885
0.6
3.7
4.3
8.5
3.8
1.6
0.2
2.5
24.0
2014
GS
80
32.7
8.2
16.8
.487
3.6
8.1
.443
3.9
4.2
.914
0.7
3.6
4.3
7.7
3.1
2.0
0.2
2.0
23.8
2015
GS
79
34.2
10.2
20.2
.504
5.1
11.2
.454
4.6
5.1
.908
0.9
4.6
5.4
6.7
3.3
2.1
0.2
2.0
30.1
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2009
GS
80
2895
528
1143
.462
166
380
.437
177
200
.885
48
308
356
472
244
152
19
252
1399
2010
GS
74
2492
505
1053
.480
151
342
.442
212
227
.934
52
234
286
432
226
109
20
233
1373
2011
GS
26
729
145
296
.490
55
121
.455
38
47
.809
15
73
88
138
65
39
8
62
383
2012
GS
78
2987
626
1388
.451
272
600
.453
262
291
.900
59
255
314
539
240
126
12
198
1786
2013
GS
78
2843
652
1383
.471
261
615
.424
308
348
.885
46
288
334
666
294
127
14
194
1873
2014
GS
80
2613
653
1341
.487
286
646
.443
308
337
.914
56
285
341
619
249
163
16
158
1900
2015
GS
79
2705
805
1598
.504
402
886
.454
363
400
.908
68
362
430
527
262
169
15
161
2375
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 4
POR
1
36
12
25
.480
5
13
.385
6
8
.750
1
6
7
5
5
1
0
1
35
Jan 2
DEN
1
35
8
18
.444
3
9
.333
3
3
1.000
0
3
3
5
3
0
0
2
22
Dec 30
DAL
1
30
5
12
.417
3
6
.500
1
1
1.000
0
4
4
5
1
1
0
2
14
Dec 28
TOR
1
36
9
18
.500
3
6
.500
7
7
1.000
1
6
7
7
2
0
0
3
28
Dec 25
@CLE
1
37
4
11
.364
2
7
.286
5
6
.833
0
3
3
3
3
3
0
4
15
Dec 23
@DET
1
35
7
15
.467
5
9
.556
6
6
1.000
0
3
3
8
5
2
0
1
25
Dec 22
@BKN
1
33
6
19
.316
3
13
.231
0
0
.000
0
2
2
7
2
5
0
5
15
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Stephen Curry
2
Shaun Livingston
SG
1
Klay Thompson
Sidelined
Klay Thompson scored 17 points with six rebounds, two assists and two 3-pointers in 42 minutes against the Grizzlies.
He was battling a cold in this game, but clearly it didn't affect his playing time. Thompson has been staying inside the arc more often these days with 11 two-point attempts tonight. He's going to get a great matchup against the Kings on Sunday -- his 37-point quarter came against them.
Jan 7
2
Ian Clark
3
Patrick McCaw
SF
1
Kevin Durant
2
Andre Iguodala
PF
1
Draymond Green
2
David West
3
Kevon Looney
4
James Michael McAdoo
C
1
Zaza Pachulia
2
JaVale McGee
3
Anderson Varejao
4
Damian Jones
Mailbag: Big Honey's Dip
Jan 6
Nikola Jokic, Tyler Johnson and the Hawks hit Ethan Norof's mailbag on the first Saturday of 2017.
