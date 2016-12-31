Stephen Curry | Guard | #30

Latest News Recent News

Stephen Curry scored 40 points on 15-of-27 from the field in a 128-119 overtime loss to the Grizzlies on Friday, adding four rebounds, six assists, one steal, one block and five 3-pointers in 42 minutes. He scored 17 points in the first and another 17 in the third. The Warriors didn't blow a 3-1 lead in this game, but they did blow a 24-point lead for the largest blow lead of the NBA season. As for Curry, the Warriors seem determined to get him more touches, so we may see more of a 2015-16 version of Steph than the 2016-17 one.

Stephen Curry hit 8-of-18 shots and three 3-pointers for 22 points, three rebounds and five assists in Monday's 127-119 win over the Nuggets. Curry is playing well, but not at the level his owners have come to expect over the years, as the arrival of Kevin Durant is raising its ugly head this season, at least in terms of fantasy. Curry is still the sixth-best player in nine-cat, according to Basketballmonster.com, but if you took him over Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis, James Harden or Russell Westbrook, you're probably not all that thrilled with Curry's performance. Durant added 21 points and a mini stat line, while Klay Thompson had 25 points and four 3-pointers in the win.

Stephen Curry scored 14 points with five assists, four rebounds, one steal and three triples in Friday's blowout win over the Mavericks. He was efficient and hit 5-of-12 FGs and 1-of-1 FTs with one turnover, but only played 30 minutes due to the lopsided score. The Warriors are hoping to run more pick-and-roll sets with Curry and Kevin Durant like we saw against Toronto when Curry scored 28 points, so he should trend up in the new year. "I would love to, especially with how [Curry] shoots the ball and gets to the rim," Durant said. "I know I could probably get to the rim as well. It’d be a tough assignment to stop. We’ve been working on it a lot in practice." Source: SF Gate