Gerald Henderson | Guard/Forward | #12

Team: Philadelphia 76ers
Age / DOB:  (29) / 12/9/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 215
College: Duke
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 1 (12) / CHA
Contract: view contract details
Gerald Henderson (hip) is doubtful to play Thursday vs. the Jazz.
Henderson exited Monday's game during the fourth quarter with the hip injury, and head coach Brett Brown said he wouldn't be surprised if Henderson sat out Thursday's contest. With Henderson on the sidelines, Nik Stauskas or Hollis Thompson could enter the starting lineup, and it's possible we could see Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot enter the rotation. Brown also hinted that Dario Saric could see some more touches on offense with Henderson on the sidelines. Stay tuned. Dec 27 - 5:30 PM
Source: Keith Pompey on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
29717272754720105231.4553745.8222565.3855269.42.61.60.70.90.2
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2009CHA438.30.92.4.3560.10.4.2110.81.1.7450.30.91.30.30.30.20.20.62.6
2010CHA6824.43.88.4.4540.10.5.1941.92.4.7850.72.33.01.50.90.70.51.79.6
2011CHA5533.36.013.1.4590.20.9.2342.83.7.7601.22.94.12.31.80.90.42.315.1
2012CHA6831.45.612.6.4470.51.5.3303.84.6.8240.82.93.72.61.61.00.52.215.5
2013CHA7732.05.212.1.4330.51.5.3483.14.0.7610.43.64.02.61.50.70.42.114.0
2014CHA8029.04.610.6.4370.61.7.3312.32.7.8480.53.03.42.61.40.60.31.712.1
2015POR7219.93.27.3.4390.71.9.3531.62.0.7670.42.52.91.00.90.50.31.28.7
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2009CHA4335937104.356419.2113547.745154055131410925113
2010CHA681658259570.454736.194128163.78549158207101645032118653
2011CHA551833332723.4591147.234155204.760641612251261004920128830
2012CHA682133382855.44733100.330258313.8245519525017710868341491055
2013CHA772461403930.43340115.348235309.7613127931019911351321591081
2014CHA802323370847.43745136.331184217.848362372732061105122135969
2015POR721434232529.43948136.353112146.767301812117568391987624
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 26@SAC12539.33303.00000.000022100016
Dec 23@PHO126510.50012.50000.0000113000011
Dec 20NO12739.33335.600441.0000331201213
Dec 18BKN12946.667111.000111.0000223010110
Dec 16LAK12204.00002.000221.000235220012
Dec 14TOR12567.85723.667221.0000002210116
Dec 11@DET12226.33302.00000.000000510004

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Jerryd Bayless
2Sergio Rodriguez
3T.J. McConnell
SG1Gerald Henderson
2Nik Stauskas
3Timothe Luwawu
SF1Robert Covington
2Hollis Thompson
PF1Ben Simmons
2Ersan Ilyasova
3Dario Saric
C1Joel Embiid
2Jahlil Okafor
3Nerlens Noel
4Richaun Holmes
 

 