Player Results
Article Results
Pirates finalize three-year deal with Nova
Cards 'not actively' pursuing Brian Dozier
NYY discussing Robertson in Quintana talks
Red Sox interested in INF Trevor Plouffe
Rockies ink Alexi Amarista to one-year deal
Matt Wieters remains on Braves' 'target list'
Jays have considered trading for McCutchen
Bautista willing to consider one-year deal
Giants ink Michael Morse to minor league deal
'Good chance' Josh Hamilton re-signs with TEX
Turner's contract with Dodgers now official
Angels sign Ben Revere to one-year deal
Report: TE Reed (shoulder) will play Week 17
Report: Marvin Lewis plans to be back in 2017
Panthers rule Luke Kuechly out for Week 17
Melvin Gordon expects to be game-time call
Garrett: Healthy starters will play Week 17
Cowboys LT Tyron Smith ruled out for Week 17
Browns latest team to give up on Jon Cooper
Cameron Brate (back) ruled out for Week 17
Bolts' Melvin Gordon not practicing Tuesday
Doug Whaley to lead Bills' coaching search
Wasted-pick Hackenberg not starting Week 17
Khiry Robinson fractures leg for third time
Derrick Williams will start on Tuesday night
Andrew Bogut (knee) will play Tuesday vs. HOU
Wayne Ellington (hamstring) will play Tuesday
Mike Conley (toe) won't play Tuesday vs. BOS
Marco Belinelli (ankle) out Wednesday vs. ORL
Gerald Henderson (hip) doubtful for Thursday
Tim Hardaway Jr. (groin) questionable vs. NYK
Chandler Parsons (rest) ruled out for Tuesday
Rodney Stuckey (hamstring) out Wednesday
Monta Ellis (groin) questionable Wednesday
Damian Lillard (ankle) doesn't practice Tues
Patrick Beverley (thigh) questionable Tuesday
Marc-Andre Fleury starts against Devils
Andrei Markov will sit next 3 games with LBI
P.K. Subban (UBI) out again on Tuesday
Zach Parise set to play Tuesday vs. NSH
Artem Anisimov ready to return Tuesday
Marian Hossa could miss next three games
Raanta starts Tuesday, Lundqvist out with flu
Justin Faulk is week-to-week with LBI
Report: Ryan O'Reilly undergoes appendectomy
Braden Holtby in Vezina form lately
Jaromir Jagr selected as 1st star of the week
Mike Sullivan earns 3-year extension from PIT
Weatherman: 7th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Lapcevich defies odds
Brad Smith: 6th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Myers final So. Mod Champ
Myatt Snider in KBM #51 truck for eight races
Harrison Burton to compete in six truck races
Praytor: 5th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Truex Jr. named EMPA Driver of the Year
Josh Williams: 4th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Todd Gilliland
Kurzejewski: 3rd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Tom Hessert: 2nd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
Van Pelt (labrum) remains quiet ahead of 2017
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
Top-ranked Reed returning to Hong Kong Open
Sumlin praises K-State EDGE Jordan Willis
Miss State T Rankin received 2nd round grade
Vandy RB Webb returning to school for 2017
LaTech WR Henderson declaring for the draft
Ty Johnson's 159 yards rushing not enough
Jeremy McNichols to try for NFL dreams in '17
Virginia S Blanding spurns 2017 NFL Draft
Wyoming standout RB Hill opts for NFL Draft
Leach says QB Luke Falk returning for 2017
Fitzgerald rushes for 132 yards, two scores
Four-star LB McBride rings in UGA's Christmas
UConn fires head coach Bob Diaco
Lallana goal sparks Liverpool comeback win
Walters scores first but Stoke City fall 4-1
Rooney likely to remain on the sidelines
Wenger optimistic Walcott will return on NYD
City boost ahead of their trip to Liverpool
Robertson's foul opens the floodgates
Walcott missed out with a minor knock
Manchester City keep pace on Boxing Day
Boxing Day Blues for Bournemouth
Pedro fires Chelsea to 12th straight win
Giroud header saves Arsenal's blushes
Manchester United wins fourth straight
Jerryd Bayless
(G)
Gerald Henderson
(G/F)
Timothe Luwawu
(G)
Jahlil Okafor
(C)
Ben Simmons
(F)
Robert Covington
(G/F)
Richaun Holmes
(F/C)
T.J. McConnell
(G)
Sergio Rodriguez
(G)
Nik Stauskas
(G)
Joel Embiid
(F/C)
Ersan Ilyasova
(F)
Nerlens Noel
(F/C)
Dario Saric
(F)
Hollis Thompson
(G/F)
Gerald Henderson | Guard/Forward | #12
Team:
Philadelphia 76ers
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 12/9/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 215
College:
Duke
Drafted:
2009 / Rd. 1 (12) / CHA
Contract:
view contract details
Latest News
Recent News
Gerald Henderson (hip) is doubtful to play Thursday vs. the Jazz.
Henderson exited Monday's game during the fourth quarter with the hip injury, and head coach Brett Brown said he wouldn't be surprised if Henderson sat out Thursday's contest. With Henderson on the sidelines, Nik Stauskas or Hollis Thompson could enter the starting lineup, and it's possible we could see Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot enter the rotation. Brown also hinted that Dario Saric could see some more touches on offense with Henderson on the sidelines. Stay tuned.
Dec 27 - 5:30 PM
Source:
Keith Pompey on Twitter
Gerald Henderson (hip) left Monday's game in the fourth quarter and did not return.
Henderson has had two surgeries on his left hip in his career and he explained on Monday night that he is dealing with stiffness and soreness. The Sixers next game is Thursday and Henderson did say that he thinks he will be able to play. Henderson is not worthy of a roster spot in standard leagues. If he does miss time, Nik Stauskas would likely be the primary beneficiary.
Dec 27 - 9:12 AM
Source:
Philadelphia Inquirer & Daily News
Gerald Henderson scored 13 points with three rebounds, two assists and two 3-pointers in 32 minutes against the Celtics on Saturday.
He picked up a nice amount of minutes from his 24.5 per game on the year, and just 19.5 in his previous two. Henderson is not really an offensive option and doesn't add stats in other areas, so he's not a great pickup.
Dec 3 - 11:20 PM
Gerald Henderson scored five points with one rebound in 19 minutes against the Bulls on Friday.
He's losing some playing time to guys like Hollis Thompson and Nik Stauskas. Henderson hasn't been a per-minute value in quite some time, so he's really going to need a few things to happen to have value in standard leagues or for DFS. He's trending down for even deep leagues.
Nov 25 - 11:05 PM
Gerald Henderson (hip) doubtful for Thursday
Dec 27 - 5:30 PM
Gerald Henderson dealing with hip pain
Dec 27 - 9:12 AM
Gerald Henderson plays 32 minutes
Dec 3 - 11:20 PM
Gerald Henderson returns, plays 19 minutes
Nov 25 - 11:05 PM
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Philadelphia 76ers Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
29
717
272
75
47
20
105
231
.455
37
45
.822
25
65
.385
5
26
9.4
2.6
1.6
0.7
0.9
0.2
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2009
CHA
43
8.3
0.9
2.4
.356
0.1
0.4
.211
0.8
1.1
.745
0.3
0.9
1.3
0.3
0.3
0.2
0.2
0.6
2.6
2010
CHA
68
24.4
3.8
8.4
.454
0.1
0.5
.194
1.9
2.4
.785
0.7
2.3
3.0
1.5
0.9
0.7
0.5
1.7
9.6
2011
CHA
55
33.3
6.0
13.1
.459
0.2
0.9
.234
2.8
3.7
.760
1.2
2.9
4.1
2.3
1.8
0.9
0.4
2.3
15.1
2012
CHA
68
31.4
5.6
12.6
.447
0.5
1.5
.330
3.8
4.6
.824
0.8
2.9
3.7
2.6
1.6
1.0
0.5
2.2
15.5
2013
CHA
77
32.0
5.2
12.1
.433
0.5
1.5
.348
3.1
4.0
.761
0.4
3.6
4.0
2.6
1.5
0.7
0.4
2.1
14.0
2014
CHA
80
29.0
4.6
10.6
.437
0.6
1.7
.331
2.3
2.7
.848
0.5
3.0
3.4
2.6
1.4
0.6
0.3
1.7
12.1
2015
POR
72
19.9
3.2
7.3
.439
0.7
1.9
.353
1.6
2.0
.767
0.4
2.5
2.9
1.0
0.9
0.5
0.3
1.2
8.7
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2009
CHA
43
359
37
104
.356
4
19
.211
35
47
.745
15
40
55
13
14
10
9
25
113
2010
CHA
68
1658
259
570
.454
7
36
.194
128
163
.785
49
158
207
101
64
50
32
118
653
2011
CHA
55
1833
332
723
.459
11
47
.234
155
204
.760
64
161
225
126
100
49
20
128
830
2012
CHA
68
2133
382
855
.447
33
100
.330
258
313
.824
55
195
250
177
108
68
34
149
1055
2013
CHA
77
2461
403
930
.433
40
115
.348
235
309
.761
31
279
310
199
113
51
32
159
1081
2014
CHA
80
2323
370
847
.437
45
136
.331
184
217
.848
36
237
273
206
110
51
22
135
969
2015
POR
72
1434
232
529
.439
48
136
.353
112
146
.767
30
181
211
75
68
39
19
87
624
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 26
@SAC
1
25
3
9
.333
0
3
.000
0
0
.000
0
2
2
1
0
0
0
1
6
Dec 23
@PHO
1
26
5
10
.500
1
2
.500
0
0
.000
0
1
1
3
0
0
0
0
11
Dec 20
NO
1
27
3
9
.333
3
5
.600
4
4
1.000
0
3
3
1
2
0
1
2
13
Dec 18
BKN
1
29
4
6
.667
1
1
1.000
1
1
1.000
0
2
2
3
0
1
0
1
10
Dec 16
LAK
1
22
0
4
.000
0
2
.000
2
2
1.000
2
3
5
2
2
0
0
1
2
Dec 14
TOR
1
25
6
7
.857
2
3
.667
2
2
1.000
0
0
0
2
2
1
0
1
16
Dec 11
@DET
1
22
2
6
.333
0
2
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
5
1
0
0
0
4
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Jerryd Bayless
Sidelined
Jerryd Bayless (left wrist) had surgery on Thursday and is expected to miss the rest of the season.
His wrist will be immobilized for 12 weeks due to a torn tendon. Bayless was likely going to be the starter for the 76ers, but his season will finish with just one start all year. With him out of the lineup, Sergio Rodriguez should see around 30 minutes per game as the starter and has solidified his value for owners who are OK with sub-par field goal percentage. T.J. McConnell will also stay in the rotation. Ben Simmons is making progress and is going to play point guard, so he could be in the mix down the line.
Dec 15
2
Sergio Rodriguez
3
T.J. McConnell
SG
1
Gerald Henderson
Sidelined
Gerald Henderson (hip) is doubtful to play Thursday vs. the Jazz.
Henderson exited Monday's game during the fourth quarter with the hip injury, and head coach Brett Brown said he wouldn't be surprised if Henderson sat out Thursday's contest. With Henderson on the sidelines, Nik Stauskas or Hollis Thompson could enter the starting lineup, and it's possible we could see Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot enter the rotation. Brown also hinted that Dario Saric could see some more touches on offense with Henderson on the sidelines. Stay tuned.
Dec 27
2
Nik Stauskas
3
Timothe Luwawu
SF
1
Robert Covington
2
Hollis Thompson
PF
1
Ben Simmons
Sidelined
Bryan Colangelo said that the 76ers will not rush Ben Simmons' (foot) to get back to the court, and he remains without an official timetable to return.
Philly is currently tied with Dallas for the worst record in the league at 7-20, so there's obviously no rush to get Simmons back to the court. Colangelo also added that he likes what Simmons can bring, and he hopes that once Simmons does get back that they'll be able to push the pace, but he'll likely be dealing with heavy restrictions upon his return making him a tough guy to stash in standard leagues.
Dec 19
2
Ersan Ilyasova
3
Dario Saric
C
1
Joel Embiid
2
Jahlil Okafor
3
Nerlens Noel
4
Richaun Holmes
Sidelined
Richaun Holmes (concussion) will not play on Monday vs. the Kings.
Holmes fell out of the rotation anyways, but he's played very well when given the chance. He won't be a factor in fantasy leagues while Joel Embiid, Jahlil Okafor and Nerlens Noel are active.
Dec 26
NBA 12/27 Season Long Podcast
Dec 27
We talk some Jeremy Lin, Mirotic, buy lows, sell highs and your questions in this edition.
