Gerald Henderson (hip) is doubtful to play Thursday vs. the Jazz. Henderson exited Monday's game during the fourth quarter with the hip injury, and head coach Brett Brown said he wouldn't be surprised if Henderson sat out Thursday's contest. With Henderson on the sidelines, Nik Stauskas or Hollis Thompson could enter the starting lineup, and it's possible we could see Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot enter the rotation. Brown also hinted that Dario Saric could see some more touches on offense with Henderson on the sidelines. Stay tuned. Source: Keith Pompey on Twitter

Gerald Henderson (hip) left Monday's game in the fourth quarter and did not return. Henderson has had two surgeries on his left hip in his career and he explained on Monday night that he is dealing with stiffness and soreness. The Sixers next game is Thursday and Henderson did say that he thinks he will be able to play. Henderson is not worthy of a roster spot in standard leagues. If he does miss time, Nik Stauskas would likely be the primary beneficiary. Source: Philadelphia Inquirer & Daily News

Gerald Henderson scored 13 points with three rebounds, two assists and two 3-pointers in 32 minutes against the Celtics on Saturday. He picked up a nice amount of minutes from his 24.5 per game on the year, and just 19.5 in his previous two. Henderson is not really an offensive option and doesn't add stats in other areas, so he's not a great pickup.