Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Roster
Alexis Ajinca
(C)
Anthony Davis
(F/C)
Tim Frazier
(G)
Solomon Hill
(F)
E'Twaun Moore
(G)
Omer Asik
(C)
Cheick Diallo
(F)
Langston Galloway
(G)
Jrue Holiday
(G)
Quincy Pondexter
(G/F)
Dante Cunningham
(F)
Tyreke Evans
(G/F)
Buddy Hield
(G)
Terrence Jones
(F)
Reggie Williams
(G/F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Tyreke Evans | Guard/Forward | #1
Team:
New Orleans Pelicans
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 9/19/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'6' / 220
College:
Memphis
Drafted:
2009 / Rd. 1 (4) / SAC
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $10,203,755 2017-18: UFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Tyreke Evans had his best game of the season on Wednesday vs. the Clippers, scoring 12 points with five assists, five rebounds and two triples in 16 minutes.
The points, minutes and triples were all season highs, and he shot an efficient 5-of-9 from the field with one turnover. Evans became the first player since Brandon Knight in 2012 to score 12 points with five rebounds and five assists in under 17 minutes, so it might be time to start deploying him in fantasy lineups if you've been stashing him. "Patience [is key]," Evans said. "I was out 11 months and didn't have a training camp. I wasn't expecting to come out here and be Superman."
Dec 29 - 12:06 AM
Source:
Jim Eichenhofer on Twitter
Tyreke Evans had six points, three assists, one rebound and one 3-pointer in 15 minutes vs. the Thunder on Wednesday.
We knew that Evans would be frustrating to own upon returning, and that's been the case so far -- he's had two DNPs in five games since debuting on Dec. 15, and has played no more than 15 minutes in a game. It's unclear when the limit will be lifted and he's only worth holding in deep leagues, or weekly leagues where you can afford to bench him until his minutes ramp up.
Dec 21 - 11:19 PM
Tyreke Evans (rest) will remain on a 15-minute limit for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.
Alvin Gentry said he'll evaluate Evans after the game, and as long as there aren't any setbacks or added soreness, he'll think about increasing his playing time. There's enough upside here to warrant a stash, but his owners will need to be patient as he's slowly eased into things.
Dec 21 - 6:29 PM
Source:
Pelicans PR on Twitter
Tyreke Evans is not on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.
Evans was rested on Tuesday, but he should be back in action tonight, although he'll remain on a strict minutes limit. Evans won't be producing standard league value for a while, so those stashing him away will need to be very patient.
Dec 21 - 12:41 PM
Source:
Pelicans PR on Twitter
Tyreke Evans scores 12 w/ 5 dimes, 5 boards
Dec 29 - 12:06 AM
Tyreke Evans sticks to 15-minute limit on Wed
Dec 21 - 11:19 PM
Tyreke Evans (rest) on a 15-minute limit Weds
Dec 21 - 6:29 PM
Tyreke Evans not on the injury report vs. OKC
Dec 21 - 12:41 PM
More Tyreke Evans Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Now Orleans Pelicans Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
5
67
26
15
14
1
8
29
.276
7
7
1.000
3
12
.250
0
5
5.2
3.0
2.8
0.2
1.0
0.0
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2009
SAC
72
37.2
7.4
16.2
.458
0.5
2.0
.255
4.8
6.5
.748
0.9
4.4
5.3
5.8
3.0
1.5
0.4
2.8
20.1
2010
SAC
57
37.0
6.7
16.4
.409
0.8
2.6
.291
3.6
4.7
.771
0.8
4.0
4.8
5.6
3.2
1.5
0.5
2.5
17.8
2011
SAC
63
34.2
6.5
14.3
.453
0.3
1.6
.202
3.2
4.1
.779
1.0
3.6
4.6
4.5
2.7
1.3
0.5
2.2
16.5
2012
SAC
65
31.0
5.6
11.8
.478
0.7
2.0
.338
3.2
4.2
.775
0.9
3.6
4.4
3.5
2.0
1.4
0.4
2.0
15.2
2013
NO
72
28.1
5.4
12.5
.436
0.3
1.3
.221
3.3
4.3
.771
1.1
3.7
4.7
5.0
2.4
1.2
0.3
2.2
14.5
2014
NO
79
34.1
6.6
14.7
.447
0.9
2.9
.304
2.6
3.7
.694
1.0
4.2
5.3
6.6
3.1
1.3
0.5
2.5
16.6
2015
NO
25
30.6
5.4
12.6
.433
1.3
3.4
.388
3.0
3.7
.796
0.8
4.4
5.2
6.6
2.9
1.3
0.3
2.6
15.2
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2009
SAC
72
2681
533
1165
.458
36
141
.255
348
465
.748
66
314
380
414
216
109
26
204
1450
2010
SAC
57
2111
382
933
.409
43
148
.291
205
266
.771
46
229
275
319
184
85
30
143
1012
2011
SAC
63
2157
408
900
.453
20
99
.202
201
258
.779
64
225
289
283
171
84
29
136
1037
2012
SAC
65
2015
366
765
.478
45
133
.338
210
271
.775
56
231
287
229
128
90
27
133
987
2013
NO
72
2024
391
897
.436
21
95
.221
239
310
.771
76
265
341
363
175
84
21
155
1042
2014
NO
79
2695
521
1165
.447
69
227
.304
202
291
.694
82
334
416
521
246
100
37
198
1313
2015
NO
25
765
136
314
.433
33
85
.388
74
93
.796
20
109
129
164
73
32
8
66
379
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 26
DAL
1
11
1
4
.250
0
2
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
1
2
Dec 23
MIA
1
15
1
7
.143
1
2
.500
4
4
1.000
0
5
5
5
1
1
0
2
7
Dec 21
OKC
1
15
2
6
.333
1
2
.500
1
1
1.000
0
1
1
3
2
0
0
1
6
Dec 20
@PHI
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 18
@SA
1
15
2
9
.222
0
4
.000
0
0
.000
0
6
6
3
0
0
0
1
4
Dec 16
@HOU
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 15
IND
1
11
2
3
.667
1
2
.500
2
2
1.000
0
3
3
2
2
0
0
2
7
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Jrue Holiday
2
Tim Frazier
3
Langston Galloway
SG
1
E'Twaun Moore
2
Buddy Hield
3
Reggie Williams
SF
1
Solomon Hill
2
Tyreke Evans
3
Quincy Pondexter
Sidelined
Quincy Pondexter (knee surgeries) is still not close to getting back on the court.
"Quincy’s probably going to take a little bit longer than [Tyreke Evans to return]," Pelicans' GM Dell Demps said. "We’ll get a better determination on Quincy probably in about two weeks." With Evans' looking at a potential December return, it sounds like Pondexter might not get back to the court until sometime in January. He doesn't offer enough upside to warrant a hold in any setting.
Oct 25
4
Dante Cunningham
PF
1
Anthony Davis
2
Terrence Jones
3
Cheick Diallo
C
1
Omer Asik
2
Alexis Ajinca
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 28
Dec 28
It's a ridiculous slate! We hype up the big man and talk about the fun late games.
