Tyreke Evans had his best game of the season on Wednesday vs. the Clippers, scoring 12 points with five assists, five rebounds and two triples in 16 minutes. The points, minutes and triples were all season highs, and he shot an efficient 5-of-9 from the field with one turnover. Evans became the first player since Brandon Knight in 2012 to score 12 points with five rebounds and five assists in under 17 minutes, so it might be time to start deploying him in fantasy lineups if you've been stashing him. "Patience [is key]," Evans said. "I was out 11 months and didn't have a training camp. I wasn't expecting to come out here and be Superman." Source: Jim Eichenhofer on Twitter

Tyreke Evans had six points, three assists, one rebound and one 3-pointer in 15 minutes vs. the Thunder on Wednesday. We knew that Evans would be frustrating to own upon returning, and that's been the case so far -- he's had two DNPs in five games since debuting on Dec. 15, and has played no more than 15 minutes in a game. It's unclear when the limit will be lifted and he's only worth holding in deep leagues, or weekly leagues where you can afford to bench him until his minutes ramp up.

Tyreke Evans (rest) will remain on a 15-minute limit for Wednesday's game against the Thunder. Alvin Gentry said he'll evaluate Evans after the game, and as long as there aren't any setbacks or added soreness, he'll think about increasing his playing time. There's enough upside here to warrant a stash, but his owners will need to be patient as he's slowly eased into things. Source: Pelicans PR on Twitter