Tyreke Evans | Guard/Forward | #1

Team: New Orleans Pelicans
Age / DOB:  (27) / 9/19/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 220
College: Memphis
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 1 (4) / SAC
Contract: view contract details
Tyreke Evans had his best game of the season on Wednesday vs. the Clippers, scoring 12 points with five assists, five rebounds and two triples in 16 minutes.
The points, minutes and triples were all season highs, and he shot an efficient 5-of-9 from the field with one turnover. Evans became the first player since Brandon Knight in 2012 to score 12 points with five rebounds and five assists in under 17 minutes, so it might be time to start deploying him in fantasy lineups if you've been stashing him. "Patience [is key]," Evans said. "I was out 11 months and didn't have a training camp. I wasn't expecting to come out here and be Superman." Dec 29 - 12:06 AM
Source: Jim Eichenhofer on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
5672615141829.276771.000312.250055.23.02.80.21.00.0
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2009SAC7237.27.416.2.4580.52.0.2554.86.5.7480.94.45.35.83.01.50.42.820.1
2010SAC5737.06.716.4.4090.82.6.2913.64.7.7710.84.04.85.63.21.50.52.517.8
2011SAC6334.26.514.3.4530.31.6.2023.24.1.7791.03.64.64.52.71.30.52.216.5
2012SAC6531.05.611.8.4780.72.0.3383.24.2.7750.93.64.43.52.01.40.42.015.2
2013NO 7228.15.412.5.4360.31.3.2213.34.3.7711.13.74.75.02.41.20.32.214.5
2014NO 7934.16.614.7.4470.92.9.3042.63.7.6941.04.25.36.63.11.30.52.516.6
2015NO 2530.65.412.6.4331.33.4.3883.03.7.7960.84.45.26.62.91.30.32.615.2
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2009SAC7226815331165.45836141.255348465.74866314380414216109262041450
2010SAC572111382933.40943148.291205266.7714622927531918485301431012
2011SAC632157408900.4532099.202201258.7796422528928317184291361037
2012SAC652015366765.47845133.338210271.775562312872291289027133987
2013NO 722024391897.4362195.221239310.7717626534136317584211551042
2014NO 7926955211165.44769227.304202291.69482334416521246100371981313
2015NO 25765136314.4333385.3887493.796201091291647332866379
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 26DAL11114.25002.00000.000000100012
Dec 23MIA11517.14312.500441.000055511027
Dec 21OKC11526.33312.500111.000011320016
Dec 20@PHI0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 18@SA11529.22204.00000.000066300014
Dec 16@HOU0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 15IND11123.66712.500221.000033220027

