James Johnson | Forward | #16 Team: Miami Heat Age / DOB: (29) / 2/20/1987 Ht / Wt: 6'8' / 250 College: Wake Forest Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 1 (16) / CHI Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $4,000,000 2017-18: UFA

Latest News Recent News

James Johnson scored 22 points against the Celtics during a 117-114 loss on Friday, adding three rebounds, six assists, two steals, two blocks and four 3-pointers. His position flexibility has been massive for his playing time. Johnson plays a of minutes at both forward spots and he's also slotted at center quite a bit, too. Coach Erik Spoelstra probably won't be starting him because of that flexibility, but his minutes have really held up since Justise Winslow returned to action. Johnson should be owned in all standard leagues.

James Johnson scored 16 points off the bench with five rebounds, two assists, two steals and one triples in 25 minutes. With Josh McRoberts (foot) out indefinitely, Johnson's path to minutes is suddenly a bit wider. He finished 6-of-13 from the field and 3-of-6 from the line, and he's been worth owning ever since he returned from his shoulder injury on Dec. 12. In those eight games, Johnson has averaged 13.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.1 treys.

James Johnson notched his first double-double of the season on Friday with 11 points, 10 boards, two assists, one block and one 3-pointer in just 22 minutes. Johnson has been terrific for a Heat team in need of versatile players to compensate for a loss of talent in the offseason, as well as a rash of injuries during the season. He's chipping in a little bit of everything and is worth adding if you need a forward with low-end roto appeal.