James Johnson | Forward | #16

Team: Miami Heat
Age / DOB:  (29) / 2/20/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'8' / 250
College: Wake Forest
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 1 (16) / CHI
Contract: view contract details
James Johnson scored 22 points against the Celtics during a 117-114 loss on Friday, adding three rebounds, six assists, two steals, two blocks and four 3-pointers.
His position flexibility has been massive for his playing time. Johnson plays a of minutes at both forward spots and he's also slotted at center quite a bit, too. Coach Erik Spoelstra probably won't be starting him because of that flexibility, but his minutes have really held up since Justise Winslow returned to action. Johnson should be owned in all standard leagues. Dec 30 - 10:43 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
297013091456819117240.4884568.6623089.337255410.75.02.30.71.90.9
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2009CHI6511.61.53.2.4520.20.7.3260.81.1.7290.51.42.00.71.00.30.71.93.9
2010TOR3821.62.86.2.4560.20.9.2351.21.9.6621.02.83.72.31.70.91.02.57.1
2011TOR6225.13.88.4.4500.31.0.3171.31.9.7041.23.54.72.01.61.11.42.99.1
2012SAC5416.32.25.2.4130.00.4.0950.71.2.5970.91.82.71.11.30.80.91.85.1
2013MEM5218.42.85.9.4640.41.7.2531.51.7.8441.22.03.22.11.30.81.12.07.4
2014TOR7019.53.45.8.5890.20.7.2161.01.5.6570.92.83.71.41.10.81.02.27.9
2015TOR5716.22.04.2.4750.41.2.3030.71.2.5740.51.72.21.20.90.50.61.55.0
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2009CHI6575695210.4521546.3265170.729349412848622143126256
2010TOR38821108237.456834.2354771.662371051428964333795271
2011TOR621559233518.4501960.31781115.704742182921221017184177566
2012SAC54879117283.413221.0954067.59749961455868415099276
2013MEM52957143308.4642287.2537690.84460106166111664257102384
2014TOR701368238404.5891151.21667102.6576119625795795470155554
2015TOR57924114240.4752066.3033968.57428981266754293384287
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 29@CHA11827.28601.00027.286134231136
Dec 27OKC125613.46215.20036.5002352320516
Dec 23@NO122412.33312.500221.00028102201211
Dec 22LAK126811.72735.60002.0000886301219
Dec 20ORL128510.50026.33300.0001786100112
Dec 18BOS11934.750111.00000.000022251027
Dec 16LAC122511.45505.00023.6671672001412

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Goran Dragic
2Tyler Johnson
SG1Josh Richardson
2Dion Waiters
3Wayne Ellington
SF1Justise Winslow
2Rodney McGruder
PF1Josh McRoberts
2James Johnson
3Derrick Williams
4Luke Babbitt
C1Hassan Whiteside
2Willie Reed
3Udonis Haslem
 

 