Player Results
Article Results
James Johnson has a big game in Boston
Tyreke Evans scores season-high 16 points
J-Rich Gets Richer: Josh Richardson goes off
Davis scores 23, Pelicans win 4th straight
Dirk Nowitzki (illness) starting at center
Caris LeVert scores career-high 12 points
Dirk Nowitzki (illness) going through warmups
Rudy Gay (hip) is doubtful for Saturday
Wilson Chandler (neck) will play Friday
Ersan llyasova starting next to Embiid
Joel Embiid starting as expected on Friday
Marcus Morris (knee) will not play Friday
'Canes extend home point streak to 11 games
James Neal to play Friday vs Blues
Aaron Dell is expected to start Friday night
Patrick Sharp (concussion) will play Saturday
Islanders place Jaroslav Halak on waivers
James Neal suffers UBI Thursday night
Aleksander Barkov slated to miss 2-3 weeks
Eric Staal extends point streak to nine games
Dubnyk leads Wild to record 12th straight win
Patrick Kane notched 700th career point
Bobrovsky lifts CBJ win streak to 14 games
Matthews extends point streak to five games
Pinty's (Honorable Mention): Alex Tagliani
Pinty's Top Driver: Cayden Lapcevich
K&N East Breakthrough Driver: Spencer Davis
K&N West Top Breakthrough Driver: Landauer
K&N West (Honorable Mention): Ryan Partridge
NKNPS-West Top Driver: Todd Gilliland
Mike Basham: 10th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
K&N East (Honorable Mention): Kyle Benjamin
NKNPS-East Top Driver: Justin Haley
A.J. Fike: 9th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Sargeant: 8th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Weatherman: 7th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
Van Pelt (labrum) remains quiet ahead of 2017
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
Josh Magee roars with 5-154-1 receiving line
Peppers (hamstring) sitting out Orange Bowl
Josh Dobbs totals five TD in Music City Bowl
No charges to be filed vs. Minnesota players
Utah to part ways with OC Aaron Roderick
Dennis Erickson settling down for retirement
Wyoming won't retain DC Steve Stanard
Dawgs' WR McKenzie leaving for NFL Draft
James Washington ends Buffs with 9-171-1
Reports: Chip Long to join Notre Dame as OC
Chubb carves up TCU for 142 rush yds, 1 TD
Tommy Armstrong (hamstring) not playing
Karanka to shuffle his line-up vs. Man Utd.
Conte weighs in on return of loan duo
Costa back for NYE match with Stoke City
Will Mahrez start against West Ham?
Collins set to return to training next week
Masuaku, Arbeloa to miss several more weeks
Ranieri hopeful Drinkwater can start on NYE
Barkley's header salvages a point for Everton
Snodgrass shines but Tigers draw 2-2
Muniesa won't train again until next week
Valon Behrami out with hamstring injury
Will Shaqiri return at Stamford Bridge?
Player Page
Roster
Luke Babbitt
(F)
Wayne Ellington
(G)
Tyler Johnson
(G)
Willie Reed
(F/C)
Hassan Whiteside
(C)
Chris Bosh
(F/C)
Udonis Haslem
(F/C)
Rodney McGruder
(G/F)
Josh Richardson
(G)
Derrick Williams
(F)
Goran Dragic
(G)
James Johnson
(F)
Josh McRoberts
(F/C)
Dion Waiters
(G)
Justise Winslow
(F)
James Johnson | Forward | #16
Team:
Miami Heat
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 2/20/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'8' / 250
College:
Wake Forest
Drafted:
2009 / Rd. 1 (16) / CHI
Contract:
view contract details
2016-17: $4,000,000 2017-18: UFA
Latest News
Recent News
James Johnson scored 22 points against the Celtics during a 117-114 loss on Friday, adding three rebounds, six assists, two steals, two blocks and four 3-pointers.
His position flexibility has been massive for his playing time. Johnson plays a of minutes at both forward spots and he's also slotted at center quite a bit, too. Coach Erik Spoelstra probably won't be starting him because of that flexibility, but his minutes have really held up since Justise Winslow returned to action. Johnson should be owned in all standard leagues.
Dec 30 - 10:43 PM
James Johnson scored 16 points off the bench with five rebounds, two assists, two steals and one triples in 25 minutes.
With Josh McRoberts (foot) out indefinitely, Johnson's path to minutes is suddenly a bit wider. He finished 6-of-13 from the field and 3-of-6 from the line, and he's been worth owning ever since he returned from his shoulder injury on Dec. 12. In those eight games, Johnson has averaged 13.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.1 treys.
Dec 27 - 10:59 PM
James Johnson notched his first double-double of the season on Friday with 11 points, 10 boards, two assists, one block and one 3-pointer in just 22 minutes.
Johnson has been terrific for a Heat team in need of versatile players to compensate for a loss of talent in the offseason, as well as a rash of injuries during the season. He's chipping in a little bit of everything and is worth adding if you need a forward with low-end roto appeal.
Dec 23 - 11:35 PM
James Johnson hit 8-of-11 shots for 19 points, eight rebounds, six assists and one block in 25 minutes on Thursday.
In his six games since returning from injury, he has averaged 24.8 minutes, 13.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. He continues to be a big contributor off the bench and has a solidified role in the Heat rotation.
Dec 22 - 11:33 PM
James Johnson has a big game in Boston
Dec 30 - 10:43 PM
James Johnson scores 16 off the bench
Dec 27 - 10:59 PM
James Johnson double-doubles in 22 minutes
Dec 23 - 11:35 PM
James Johnson has big night off bench
Dec 22 - 11:33 PM
More James Johnson Player News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Miami Heat Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
29
701
309
145
68
19
117
240
.488
45
68
.662
30
89
.337
25
54
10.7
5.0
2.3
0.7
1.9
0.9
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2009
CHI
65
11.6
1.5
3.2
.452
0.2
0.7
.326
0.8
1.1
.729
0.5
1.4
2.0
0.7
1.0
0.3
0.7
1.9
3.9
2010
TOR
38
21.6
2.8
6.2
.456
0.2
0.9
.235
1.2
1.9
.662
1.0
2.8
3.7
2.3
1.7
0.9
1.0
2.5
7.1
2011
TOR
62
25.1
3.8
8.4
.450
0.3
1.0
.317
1.3
1.9
.704
1.2
3.5
4.7
2.0
1.6
1.1
1.4
2.9
9.1
2012
SAC
54
16.3
2.2
5.2
.413
0.0
0.4
.095
0.7
1.2
.597
0.9
1.8
2.7
1.1
1.3
0.8
0.9
1.8
5.1
2013
MEM
52
18.4
2.8
5.9
.464
0.4
1.7
.253
1.5
1.7
.844
1.2
2.0
3.2
2.1
1.3
0.8
1.1
2.0
7.4
2014
TOR
70
19.5
3.4
5.8
.589
0.2
0.7
.216
1.0
1.5
.657
0.9
2.8
3.7
1.4
1.1
0.8
1.0
2.2
7.9
2015
TOR
57
16.2
2.0
4.2
.475
0.4
1.2
.303
0.7
1.2
.574
0.5
1.7
2.2
1.2
0.9
0.5
0.6
1.5
5.0
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2009
CHI
65
756
95
210
.452
15
46
.326
51
70
.729
34
94
128
48
62
21
43
126
256
2010
TOR
38
821
108
237
.456
8
34
.235
47
71
.662
37
105
142
89
64
33
37
95
271
2011
TOR
62
1559
233
518
.450
19
60
.317
81
115
.704
74
218
292
122
101
71
84
177
566
2012
SAC
54
879
117
283
.413
2
21
.095
40
67
.597
49
96
145
58
68
41
50
99
276
2013
MEM
52
957
143
308
.464
22
87
.253
76
90
.844
60
106
166
111
66
42
57
102
384
2014
TOR
70
1368
238
404
.589
11
51
.216
67
102
.657
61
196
257
95
79
54
70
155
554
2015
TOR
57
924
114
240
.475
20
66
.303
39
68
.574
28
98
126
67
54
29
33
84
287
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 29
@CHA
1
18
2
7
.286
0
1
.000
2
7
.286
1
3
4
2
3
1
1
3
6
Dec 27
OKC
1
25
6
13
.462
1
5
.200
3
6
.500
2
3
5
2
3
2
0
5
16
Dec 23
@NO
1
22
4
12
.333
1
2
.500
2
2
1.000
2
8
10
2
2
0
1
2
11
Dec 22
LAK
1
26
8
11
.727
3
5
.600
0
2
.000
0
8
8
6
3
0
1
2
19
Dec 20
ORL
1
28
5
10
.500
2
6
.333
0
0
.000
1
7
8
6
1
0
0
1
12
Dec 18
BOS
1
19
3
4
.750
1
1
1.000
0
0
.000
0
2
2
2
5
1
0
2
7
Dec 16
LAC
1
22
5
11
.455
0
5
.000
2
3
.667
1
6
7
2
0
0
1
4
12
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Goran Dragic
Sidelined
Goran Dragic (back) will not play against the Celtics on Friday.
It's a smart move. Dragic said he couldn't play like his usual self on Thursday and that his back tightened up. The Heat are off on Saturday before they take on the Pistons on Sunday, so Dragic should be questionable for that one. With him out tonight, Rodney McGruder should get a big bump in minutes, but he doesn't do much with them. A hot Josh Richardson and Tyler Johnson also get boosts tonight.
Dec 30
2
Tyler Johnson
SG
1
Josh Richardson
2
Dion Waiters
Sidelined
Dion Waiters (groin) will not play on Friday vs. the Celtics.
He's not expected to return to the court until early January, so this is just a reminder. Josh Richardson and Tyler Johnson are strong plays tonight, especially with Goran Dragic (back) out.
Dec 30
3
Wayne Ellington
SF
1
Justise Winslow
2
Rodney McGruder
PF
1
Josh McRoberts
Sidelined
Josh McRoberts (stress reaction in left foot) is out indefinitely, according to coach Erik Spoelstra.
McRoberts' streak of bad injury luck continues. This injury is to the same foot he broke back in the 2016 postseason. McRoberts had started 14 straight games for Miami, but was largely ineffective, averaging just 6.4 points and 3.3 rebounds. Over his last seven games, he saw his playing time reduced and was averaging under 17 minutes per contest. He can now be waived in all fantasy leagues. Luke Babbit will likely replace him in the starting lineup.
Dec 27
2
James Johnson
3
Derrick Williams
4
Luke Babbitt
C
1
Hassan Whiteside
2
Willie Reed
3
Udonis Haslem
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 30
Dec 30
This slate is so great. We break it down.
