Player Results
Article Results
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
Player Page
Roster
Lavoy Allen
(F/C)
Monta Ellis
(G)
C.J. Miles
(G/F)
Kevin Seraphin
(F/C)
Myles Turner
(F/C)
Aaron Brooks
(G)
Paul George
(G/F)
Georges Niang
(F)
Rodney Stuckey
(G)
Joseph Young
(G)
Rakeem Christmas
(F)
Al Jefferson
(F/C)
Glenn Robinson III
(F)
Jeff Teague
(G)
Thaddeus Young
(F)
|
Full Depth Charts
Jeff Teague | Guard | #44
Team:
Indiana Pacers
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 6/10/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 186
College:
Wake Forest
Drafted:
2009 / Rd. 1 (19) / ATL
Contract:
view contract details
2016-17: $8,000,000 2017-18: UFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jeff Teague handed out a career-high 17 assists against the Bulls on Friday, adding seven points, six rebounds, two steals and three turnovers.
Despite many people thinking Teague would take a hit in dimes, his season average of 7.6 per game is a career high and crushes last year's 5.9. What may be another surprise is Teague actually has the ball in his hands for one more minute per game compared to last year, so the added wing talent in Paul George isn't hurting him for play-making chances. Expect him to continue to flirt with early-round value.
Dec 30 - 7:40 PM
Jeff Teague scored 19 points with two rebounds, 11 assists, one steal and one 3-pointer in 38 minutes against the Wizards on Wednesday.
He's heated up while Monta Ellis has been out, so it'll be interesting to see how Teague can perform now that he's back. Although, Teague has better efficiency with only a slight hit to his assist percentage and usage rate next to Ellis compared to without him, so Teague should still be able to flirt with early-round value.
Dec 28 - 10:06 PM
Jeff Teague finally cooled off on Monday, hitting just 2-of-8 shots and a 3-pointer for six points, two rebounds, five assists and three turnovers in 24 minutes.
Teague has been on fire ever since Monta Ellis went down with a groin injury and had scored between 17 and 31 points in his previous five games, while racking up gobs of assists in the process. Aaron Brooks caught fire off the bench tonight and Teague was a non-factor. He should bounce back on Wednesday against the Wizards and the good news is there are no reports of an injury.
Dec 26 - 11:38 PM
Jeff Teague scored 31 points with five rebounds, eight assists, one block and two 3-pointers during a 109-102 loss to the Celtics on Thursday.
He was 9-of-15 from the field and made all 11 attempts from the line, which marked the third time in his career he's made more than 10 free throws without a miss. That's actually been a big story for Teague lately with 8.8 free throw attempts per game over his last five, averaging 22.2 points, 6.2 boards, 9.6 dimes, 1.2 steals, 0.6 blocks and 0.6 treys in that span. He's on fire right now and playing next to Paul George hasn't hurt him.
Dec 22 - 10:12 PM
Jeff Teague hands out career-high 17 dimes
Dec 30 - 7:40 PM
Jeff Teague still puts up numbers
Dec 28 - 10:06 PM
Jeff Teague cools off in loss to Bulls
Dec 26 - 11:38 PM
Jeff Teague scores 31 points in loss
Dec 22 - 10:12 PM
More Jeff Teague Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
C. Paul
LAC
(7007)
2
D. Lillard
POR
(5422)
3
V. Oladipo
OKC
(5285)
4
L. James
CLE
(4979)
5
G. Hill
UTA
(4782)
6
B. Griffin
LAC
(4597)
7
J. Lin
BKN
(4414)
8
J. Smith
CLE
(4213)
9
R. Gay
SAC
(4087)
10
B. Simmons
PHI
(3832)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Indiana Pacers Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
33
1062
518
130
242
57
168
392
.429
152
181
.840
30
100
.300
17
84
15.7
3.9
7.3
1.7
2.5
0.5
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2009
ATL
71
10.1
1.3
3.2
.396
0.1
0.5
.219
0.6
0.7
.837
0.1
0.9
0.9
1.7
0.7
0.5
0.2
1.2
3.2
2010
ATL
70
13.7
1.9
4.3
.438
0.3
0.7
.375
1.1
1.4
.794
0.2
1.3
1.5
2.0
0.9
0.6
0.4
1.2
5.2
2011
ATL
66
33.1
4.8
10.2
.477
0.8
2.3
.342
2.1
2.8
.757
0.3
2.1
2.4
4.9
2.0
1.6
0.6
2.2
12.6
2012
ATL
80
32.9
5.5
12.2
.451
1.1
3.1
.359
2.5
2.8
.881
0.3
1.9
2.3
7.2
2.9
1.5
0.4
2.3
14.6
2013
ATL
79
32.2
5.8
13.2
.438
0.9
2.8
.329
4.0
4.8
.846
0.4
2.2
2.6
6.7
2.9
1.1
0.2
2.0
16.5
2014
ATL
73
30.6
5.6
12.2
.460
1.0
2.8
.343
3.8
4.4
.862
0.4
2.1
2.5
7.0
2.8
1.7
0.4
1.9
15.9
2015
ATL
79
28.6
5.5
12.5
.439
1.4
3.5
.400
3.3
3.9
.837
0.4
2.3
2.7
5.9
2.8
1.2
0.3
2.1
15.7
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2009
ATL
71
719
90
227
.396
7
32
.219
41
49
.837
5
62
67
122
50
34
11
82
228
2010
ATL
70
960
133
304
.438
18
48
.375
77
97
.794
11
91
102
138
64
45
25
82
361
2011
ATL
66
2185
320
671
.477
51
149
.342
140
185
.757
21
138
159
321
134
106
37
145
831
2012
ATL
80
2630
439
974
.451
89
248
.359
199
226
.881
25
155
180
579
230
117
28
181
1166
2013
ATL
79
2546
456
1040
.438
74
225
.329
318
376
.846
34
174
208
528
232
89
17
158
1304
2014
ATL
73
2231
408
887
.460
71
207
.343
275
319
.862
30
154
184
513
205
125
31
139
1162
2015
ATL
79
2257
434
988
.439
110
275
.400
261
312
.837
33
181
214
470
218
97
24
167
1239
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 28
@WAS
1
38
6
12
.500
1
3
.333
6
7
.857
1
1
2
11
1
1
0
4
19
Dec 26
@CHI
1
24
2
8
.250
1
3
.333
1
2
.500
1
1
2
5
3
0
0
0
6
Dec 22
BOS
1
35
9
15
.600
2
4
.500
11
11
1.000
1
3
4
8
4
0
1
4
31
Dec 20
@NY
1
37
5
13
.385
0
3
.000
7
9
.778
1
6
7
12
1
1
1
1
17
Dec 19
WAS
1
39
8
19
.421
0
2
.000
7
7
1.000
1
3
4
10
2
3
0
0
23
Dec 17
@DET
1
31
6
10
.600
1
2
.500
6
8
.750
0
9
9
8
4
2
0
2
19
Dec 15
@NO
1
35
7
18
.389
0
6
.000
7
9
.778
0
6
6
10
1
0
1
3
21
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Jeff Teague
2
Aaron Brooks
3
Joseph Young
Sidelined
Updating a previous item, Joe Young (illness) is available for Monday's tilt vs. Chicago.
Whether or not he plays is a different story entirely. There is no fantasy analysis necessary on this one.
Dec 26
SG
1
Monta Ellis
2
Rodney Stuckey
Sidelined
Rodney Stuckey (left hamstring) will not play on Friday against the Bulls.
He's likely going to miss time due to an aggravation. Stuckey just can't stay healthy due to leg injuries and can remain on the wire. With Monta Ellis back and C.J. Miles healthy, the Pacers don't really need him.
Dec 29
SF
1
Paul George
2
C.J. Miles
3
Glenn Robinson III
PF
1
Thaddeus Young
2
Lavoy Allen
3
Georges Niang
4
Rakeem Christmas
C
1
Myles Turner
2
Al Jefferson
3
Kevin Seraphin
Headlines
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 30
Dec 30
This slate is so great. We break it down.
More NBA Columns
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 30
Dec 30
»
Stew: Let's Talk Ty
Dec 30
»
Dose: George Hill Returns
Dec 30
»
NBA: Biggest Disappointments
Dec 29
»
Stats and Where to Find Them
Dec 29
»
Dose: The Jimmy Situation
Dec 29
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 28
Dec 28
»
Dose: Westbrook gets 15th TD
Dec 28
NBA Headlines
»
Jeff Teague hands out career-high 17 dimes
»
Jahlil Okafor now expected to rest Friday
»
Tobias Harris starting, Morris to bench
»
Damian Lillard (ankle) ruled out for Friday
»
Cristiano Felicio closes against the Pacers
»
J.J. Redick will play against the Rockets
»
Rajon Rondo benched for entire second half
»
Joe Harris (hip) will not play on Friday
»
Bradley Beal (ankle) will not play vs. Nets
»
Goran Dragic (back) will not play vs. Celtics
»
Mike Conley (toe) questionable vs. Kings
»
Avery Bradley is out, Marcus Smart to start
NBA Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
FREE FanDuel contest w/ $200 in prizes!
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Get the Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Fast Break: Volume 1
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
