Jeff Teague | Guard | #44

Team: Indiana Pacers
Age / DOB:  (28) / 6/10/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 186
College: Wake Forest
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 1 (19) / ATL
Contract: view contract details
Jeff Teague handed out a career-high 17 assists against the Bulls on Friday, adding seven points, six rebounds, two steals and three turnovers.
Despite many people thinking Teague would take a hit in dimes, his season average of 7.6 per game is a career high and crushes last year's 5.9. What may be another surprise is Teague actually has the ball in his hands for one more minute per game compared to last year, so the added wing talent in Paul George isn't hurting him for play-making chances. Expect him to continue to flirt with early-round value. Dec 30 - 7:40 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
33106251813024257168392.429152181.84030100.300178415.73.97.31.72.50.5
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2009ATL7110.11.33.2.3960.10.5.2190.60.7.8370.10.90.91.70.70.50.21.23.2
2010ATL7013.71.94.3.4380.30.7.3751.11.4.7940.21.31.52.00.90.60.41.25.2
2011ATL6633.14.810.2.4770.82.3.3422.12.8.7570.32.12.44.92.01.60.62.212.6
2012ATL8032.95.512.2.4511.13.1.3592.52.8.8810.31.92.37.22.91.50.42.314.6
2013ATL7932.25.813.2.4380.92.8.3294.04.8.8460.42.22.66.72.91.10.22.016.5
2014ATL7330.65.612.2.4601.02.8.3433.84.4.8620.42.12.57.02.81.70.41.915.9
2015ATL7928.65.512.5.4391.43.5.4003.33.9.8370.42.32.75.92.81.20.32.115.7
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2009ATL7171990227.396732.2194149.8375626712250341182228
2010ATL70960133304.4381848.3757797.794119110213864452582361
2011ATL662185320671.47751149.342140185.7572113815932113410637145831
2012ATL802630439974.45189248.359199226.88125155180579230117281811166
2013ATL7925464561040.43874225.329318376.8463417420852823289171581304
2014ATL732231408887.46071207.343275319.86230154184513205125311391162
2015ATL792257434988.439110275.400261312.8373318121447021897241671239
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 28@WAS138612.50013.33367.85711211110419
Dec 26@CHI12428.25013.33312.500112530006
Dec 22BOS135915.60024.50011111.0001348401431
Dec 20@NY137513.38503.00079.77816712111117
Dec 19WAS139819.42102.000771.00013410230023
Dec 17@DET131610.60012.50068.7500998420219
Dec 15@NO135718.38906.00079.77806610101321

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Jeff Teague
2Aaron Brooks
3Joseph Young
SG1Monta Ellis
2Rodney Stuckey
SF1Paul George
2C.J. Miles
3Glenn Robinson III
PF1Thaddeus Young
2Lavoy Allen
3Georges Niang
4Rakeem Christmas
C1Myles Turner
2Al Jefferson
3Kevin Seraphin
 

 