Jeff Teague | Guard | #44 Team: Indiana Pacers Age / DOB: (28) / 6/10/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 186 College: Wake Forest Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 1 (19) / ATL Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $8,000,000 2017-18: UFA

Latest News Recent News

Jeff Teague handed out a career-high 17 assists against the Bulls on Friday, adding seven points, six rebounds, two steals and three turnovers. Despite many people thinking Teague would take a hit in dimes, his season average of 7.6 per game is a career high and crushes last year's 5.9. What may be another surprise is Teague actually has the ball in his hands for one more minute per game compared to last year, so the added wing talent in Paul George isn't hurting him for play-making chances. Expect him to continue to flirt with early-round value.

Jeff Teague scored 19 points with two rebounds, 11 assists, one steal and one 3-pointer in 38 minutes against the Wizards on Wednesday. He's heated up while Monta Ellis has been out, so it'll be interesting to see how Teague can perform now that he's back. Although, Teague has better efficiency with only a slight hit to his assist percentage and usage rate next to Ellis compared to without him, so Teague should still be able to flirt with early-round value.

Jeff Teague finally cooled off on Monday, hitting just 2-of-8 shots and a 3-pointer for six points, two rebounds, five assists and three turnovers in 24 minutes. Teague has been on fire ever since Monta Ellis went down with a groin injury and had scored between 17 and 31 points in his previous five games, while racking up gobs of assists in the process. Aaron Brooks caught fire off the bench tonight and Teague was a non-factor. He should bounce back on Wednesday against the Wizards and the good news is there are no reports of an injury.