Jrue Holiday | Guard | #11

Team: New Orleans Pelicans
Age / DOB:  (26) / 6/12/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 205
College: UCLA
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 1 (17) / PHI
Contract: view contract details
According to Zach Lowe of ESPN, the 76ers will take a "hard look" at Jrue Holiday.
The 76ers traded away Holiday to start "The Process" back in 2013, but he would be an interesting fit next to Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid in Philly. Holiday is set to become a free agent and several teams will be in the market for a PG including Philly, Orlando, New York and Sacramento, and the Pelicans are worried that he will walk this summer. It's not clear if the 76ers will entertain the idea of trading for Holiday when they can just wait until the summer to make him an offer, but this is something to keep an eye on as we approach the Feb. 23 deadline. Jan 19 - 11:32 AM
Source: ESPN
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
288533899519638147348.4225681.69139105.371127113.93.47.01.42.50.4
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2009PHI7324.33.27.1.4420.82.2.3900.91.2.7560.81.82.63.82.11.10.22.18.0
2010PHI8235.45.412.2.4461.02.7.3652.12.5.8230.83.24.06.52.71.50.42.514.0
2011PHI6533.85.512.8.4321.02.6.3801.41.8.7830.92.43.34.52.11.60.32.113.5
2012PHI7837.57.116.5.4311.23.2.3682.33.1.7521.13.14.28.03.71.60.42.217.7
2013NO 3433.66.013.4.4470.92.3.3901.51.9.8100.83.44.27.93.11.60.42.714.3
2014NO 4032.56.013.4.4461.33.4.3781.61.9.8550.82.63.46.92.31.60.62.814.8
2015NO 6528.16.314.4.4391.34.0.3362.83.3.8430.42.63.06.02.61.40.32.316.8
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2009PHI731772230520.44262159.3906586.756561351912801567918153587
2010PHI822905446999.44681222.365172209.82368264332531218120292031145
2011PHI652200360834.43265171.38094120.7835715521229013510318137879
2012PHI7829245551288.43191247.368182242.75289240329625292123321701383
2013NO 341142203454.4473077.3905163.81028114142268105561292487
2014NO 401301238534.44651135.3786576.85532103135274916323110592
2015NO 651829410935.43987259.336182216.8432716819539116788221481089
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 18ORL126613.46224.50000.0000225252114
Jan 16@IND12649.44423.66712.5001126510311
Jan 14@CHI12907.00004.00012.5000331220021
Jan 12@BKN131715.46746.66734.7501344420321
Jan 9@NY12538.37513.33323.667044721019
Jan 7@BOS129510.50014.250221.0000114321313
Jan 5ATL135513.38546.667441.0000225410218

