Latest News Recent News

According to Zach Lowe of ESPN, the 76ers will take a "hard look" at Jrue Holiday. The 76ers traded away Holiday to start "The Process" back in 2013, but he would be an interesting fit next to Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid in Philly. Holiday is set to become a free agent and several teams will be in the market for a PG including Philly, Orlando, New York and Sacramento, and the Pelicans are worried that he will walk this summer. It's not clear if the 76ers will entertain the idea of trading for Holiday when they can just wait until the summer to make him an offer, but this is something to keep an eye on as we approach the Feb. 23 deadline. Source: ESPN

Jrue Holiday stole the ball five times vs. the Magic on Wednesday, while scoring 14 points with five assists, two rebounds and two blocks in just 26 minutes. The Pelicans have "tried something new" by going small lately, and coach Alvin Gentry noted that "it increases the pace" but makes it hard to compete on the boards. New Orleans wound up with a season-high 38 fast-break points tonight, and Holiday could have had an even bigger line if the game weren't out of hand in the fourth quarter. Source: Pelicans PR on Twitter

The 76ers will reportedly "take a hard look" at Jrue Holiday during free agency this offseason. Holiday will be an unrestricted free agent when the offseason hits, and Holiday will be one of the more attractive point guards on the market, and he also makes sense in Philly's system as he could work off the ball next to Ben Simmons. We still have a long way to go until free agency, so this is just something to file away for later. Source: ESPN