Player Results
Article Results
Roster
Alexis Ajinca
(C)
Anthony Davis
(F/C)
Tim Frazier
(G)
Solomon Hill
(F)
E'Twaun Moore
(G)
Omer Asik
(C)
Cheick Diallo
(F)
Langston Galloway
(G)
Jrue Holiday
(G)
Donatas Motiejunas
(F/C)
Dante Cunningham
(F)
Tyreke Evans
(G/F)
Buddy Hield
(G)
Terrence Jones
(F)
Quincy Pondexter
(G/F)
Jrue Holiday | Guard | #11
Team:
New Orleans Pelicans
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 6/12/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 205
College:
UCLA
Drafted:
2009 / Rd. 1 (17) / PHI
Contract:
view contract details
2016-17: $11,286,518 2017-18: UFA
Latest News
Recent News
According to Zach Lowe of ESPN, the 76ers will take a "hard look" at Jrue Holiday.
The 76ers traded away Holiday to start "The Process" back in 2013, but he would be an interesting fit next to Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid in Philly. Holiday is set to become a free agent and several teams will be in the market for a PG including Philly, Orlando, New York and Sacramento, and the Pelicans are worried that he will walk this summer. It's not clear if the 76ers will entertain the idea of trading for Holiday when they can just wait until the summer to make him an offer, but this is something to keep an eye on as we approach the Feb. 23 deadline.
Jan 19 - 11:32 AM
Source:
ESPN
Jrue Holiday stole the ball five times vs. the Magic on Wednesday, while scoring 14 points with five assists, two rebounds and two blocks in just 26 minutes.
The Pelicans have "tried something new" by going small lately, and coach Alvin Gentry noted that "it increases the pace" but makes it hard to compete on the boards. New Orleans wound up with a season-high 38 fast-break points tonight, and Holiday could have had an even bigger line if the game weren't out of hand in the fourth quarter.
Jan 19 - 12:02 AM
Source:
Pelicans PR on Twitter
The 76ers will reportedly "take a hard look" at Jrue Holiday during free agency this offseason.
Holiday will be an unrestricted free agent when the offseason hits, and Holiday will be one of the more attractive point guards on the market, and he also makes sense in Philly's system as he could work off the ball next to Ben Simmons. We still have a long way to go until free agency, so this is just something to file away for later.
Jan 18 - 11:26 AM
Source:
ESPN
Jrue Holiday scored 11 points on 4-of-9 shooting with six assists, two rebounds, one steal and two triples vs. the Pacers on Monday.
Holiday only played 26 minutes because E'Twaun Moore had the hot hand off the bench Monday. His minutes are down in January and he's coming off a one-point dud in his previous outing vs. the Bulls, but this has opened up a nice buy-low opportunity for savvy fantasy owners. Holiday has early-round upside and was a monster after the All-Star break last season, so hopefully he can find his form soon. Moore is not a long-term threat.
Jan 16 - 7:53 PM
76ers will take a 'hard look' at Jrue Holiday
Jan 19 - 11:32 AM
Jrue Holiday gets five steals in win vs Magic
Jan 19 - 12:02 AM
Report: 76ers will target Jrue Holiday as UFA
Jan 18 - 11:26 AM
Jrue Holiday scores 11 w/ six assists
Jan 16 - 7:53 PM
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
28
853
389
95
196
38
147
348
.422
56
81
.691
39
105
.371
12
71
13.9
3.4
7.0
1.4
2.5
0.4
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2009
PHI
73
24.3
3.2
7.1
.442
0.8
2.2
.390
0.9
1.2
.756
0.8
1.8
2.6
3.8
2.1
1.1
0.2
2.1
8.0
2010
PHI
82
35.4
5.4
12.2
.446
1.0
2.7
.365
2.1
2.5
.823
0.8
3.2
4.0
6.5
2.7
1.5
0.4
2.5
14.0
2011
PHI
65
33.8
5.5
12.8
.432
1.0
2.6
.380
1.4
1.8
.783
0.9
2.4
3.3
4.5
2.1
1.6
0.3
2.1
13.5
2012
PHI
78
37.5
7.1
16.5
.431
1.2
3.2
.368
2.3
3.1
.752
1.1
3.1
4.2
8.0
3.7
1.6
0.4
2.2
17.7
2013
NO
34
33.6
6.0
13.4
.447
0.9
2.3
.390
1.5
1.9
.810
0.8
3.4
4.2
7.9
3.1
1.6
0.4
2.7
14.3
2014
NO
40
32.5
6.0
13.4
.446
1.3
3.4
.378
1.6
1.9
.855
0.8
2.6
3.4
6.9
2.3
1.6
0.6
2.8
14.8
2015
NO
65
28.1
6.3
14.4
.439
1.3
4.0
.336
2.8
3.3
.843
0.4
2.6
3.0
6.0
2.6
1.4
0.3
2.3
16.8
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2009
PHI
73
1772
230
520
.442
62
159
.390
65
86
.756
56
135
191
280
156
79
18
153
587
2010
PHI
82
2905
446
999
.446
81
222
.365
172
209
.823
68
264
332
531
218
120
29
203
1145
2011
PHI
65
2200
360
834
.432
65
171
.380
94
120
.783
57
155
212
290
135
103
18
137
879
2012
PHI
78
2924
555
1288
.431
91
247
.368
182
242
.752
89
240
329
625
292
123
32
170
1383
2013
NO
34
1142
203
454
.447
30
77
.390
51
63
.810
28
114
142
268
105
56
12
92
487
2014
NO
40
1301
238
534
.446
51
135
.378
65
76
.855
32
103
135
274
91
63
23
110
592
2015
NO
65
1829
410
935
.439
87
259
.336
182
216
.843
27
168
195
391
167
88
22
148
1089
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 18
ORL
1
26
6
13
.462
2
4
.500
0
0
.000
0
2
2
5
2
5
2
1
14
Jan 16
@IND
1
26
4
9
.444
2
3
.667
1
2
.500
1
1
2
6
5
1
0
3
11
Jan 14
@CHI
1
29
0
7
.000
0
4
.000
1
2
.500
0
3
3
12
2
0
0
2
1
Jan 12
@BKN
1
31
7
15
.467
4
6
.667
3
4
.750
1
3
4
4
4
2
0
3
21
Jan 9
@NY
1
25
3
8
.375
1
3
.333
2
3
.667
0
4
4
7
2
1
0
1
9
Jan 7
@BOS
1
29
5
10
.500
1
4
.250
2
2
1.000
0
1
1
4
3
2
1
3
13
Jan 5
ATL
1
35
5
13
.385
4
6
.667
4
4
1.000
0
2
2
5
4
1
0
2
18
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Jrue Holiday
2
Tim Frazier
3
Langston Galloway
SG
1
Buddy Hield
2
E'Twaun Moore
SF
1
Solomon Hill
2
Tyreke Evans
3
Quincy Pondexter
Sidelined
Quincy Pondexter underwent successful arthroscopic left knee surgery on Wednesday morning.
His timetable will be released at a later date. We've seen Pondexter doing some on-court work dating back to November, but his return date has been a mystery since training camp. Considering the litany of knee injuries Pondexter had, he's likely going to be out for the majority of the rest of the season.
Jan 4
PF
1
Dante Cunningham
2
Terrence Jones
3
Cheick Diallo
4
Donatas Motiejunas
C
1
Anthony Davis
Sidelined
Anthony Davis (hip, thumb) played 29 minutes on Wednesday, finishing with 21 points (9-of-17 FGs, 3-of-4 FTs), 14 rebounds, four assists and one block.
AD survived yet another injury scare tonight when he left to get X-rays on his left hand, but he quickly returned while wearing a splint on two fingers. He seems to be perpetually banged up, yet he's only missed three games this season. The risk of a shutdown is limited by the fact that New Orleans is just 1.5 games out of the playoff picture, and thus far Davis has paid off richly for his risk-taking owners. As a precaution, we'll add him to the injury report ahead of Friday's home game vs. Brooklyn.
Jan 19
2
Omer Asik
3
Alexis Ajinca
Dose: Rudy Gay's season over?
Jan 19
Rudy Gay is likely done for the year with a torn Achilles, DeMarcus Cousins and Russell Westbrook triple-doubled, and Kevin Durant dropped 40.
