Patty Mills | Guard | #8

Team: San Antonio Spurs
Age / DOB:  (28) / 8/11/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 180
College: Saint Mary's
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 2 (25) / POR
With Tony Parker resting, Patty Mills went off for 23 points on 7-of-9 shooting in Friday's 110-90 win over the Blazers.
Mills spent his first two seasons in Portland, so he got some revenge tonight along with LaMarcus Aldridge, as the two combined for 41 points. The 23 points matched a season-high for Mills, and he also added five assists, three rebounds, two steals and five triples in 28 minutes. He's the best PG to own in San Antonio even when Parker plays. Dec 24 - 12:26 AM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
306913435810626120248.4843942.92964145.44104111.41.93.50.91.40.0
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2009POR103.91.02.4.4170.20.4.5000.40.7.5710.10.10.20.50.40.00.00.62.6
2010POR6412.22.15.1.4120.72.1.3530.60.7.7660.30.50.81.71.00.40.01.05.5
2011SA 1616.33.98.1.4851.53.5.4290.90.91.0000.31.51.82.41.60.60.10.910.3
2012SA 5811.31.94.2.4690.92.2.4000.30.3.8420.20.70.91.10.70.40.10.95.1
2013SA 8118.83.88.2.4641.73.9.4250.91.0.8900.41.72.11.80.80.80.11.410.2
2014SA 5115.72.56.6.3811.23.6.3410.60.8.8250.41.11.51.70.70.50.01.16.9
2015SA 8120.53.27.6.4251.54.0.3840.60.7.8100.31.62.02.80.90.70.11.38.5
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2009POR10391024.41724.50047.5711125400626
2010POR64781135328.41247133.3533647.7661932511096227163353
2011SA 1626163130.4852456.42915151.00042428392610114165
2012SA 58653113241.46952130.4001619.84294150623926455294
2013SA 811523309666.464135318.4257382.8903413516914963689114826
2014SA 51799128336.38162182.3413340.825215475873528258351
2015SA 811659260612.425123320.3844758.8102713115822676596102690
Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 23@POR12879.77857.71445.8000335320223
Dec 22@LAC11715.20013.33300.000022100033
Dec 20@HOU12459.55636.50000.0000001220113
Dec 18NO12037.42924.500331.0000337210011
Dec 15@PHO11829.22216.16700.000011311035
Dec 14BOS12449.44425.40000.0000002210110
Dec 10BKN116611.54547.57100.0000004130116

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Tony Parker
2Patty Mills
3Nicolas Laprovittola
4Dejounte Murray
SG1Danny Green
2Manu Ginobili
3Jonathon Simmons
4Bryn Forbes
SF1Kawhi Leonard
2Kyle Anderson
PF1LaMarcus Aldridge
2David Lee
3Davis Bertans
C1Pau Gasol
2Dewayne Dedmon
 

 