With Tony Parker resting, Patty Mills went off for 23 points on 7-of-9 shooting in Friday's 110-90 win over the Blazers. Mills spent his first two seasons in Portland, so he got some revenge tonight along with LaMarcus Aldridge, as the two combined for 41 points. The 23 points matched a season-high for Mills, and he also added five assists, three rebounds, two steals and five triples in 28 minutes. He's the best PG to own in San Antonio even when Parker plays.

Patty Mills scored 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting with four assists, three steals and four triples in just 16 minutes against the Nets on Saturday. The Spurs toasted the Nets by 29 points, so that explains the low minutes. Mills has scored 15+ points in three straight games with a combined 10 triples and seven steals in that span, so he's still the PG to own in San Antonio despite a decent game for Tony Parker tonight.

Patty Mills scored 16 points with two rebounds, one assist, two steals and four 3-pointers in 24 minutes against the Bulls on Thursday. He's having a fantastic season and moved back into the top five for true shooting percentage tonight. Mills' playing time only gets a few extra minutes in the nights Tony Parker is out, so he doesn't get a big bump to his floor. He also didn't go the line tonight, so he doesn't qualify for the league lead in free throw percentage with his 94.1. He has top-100 value in standard leagues and is a low-end hold.