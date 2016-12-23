Player Page

Taj Gibson | Forward | #22

Team: Chicago Bulls
Age / DOB:  (31) / 6/24/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'9' / 245
College: USC
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 1 (26) / CHI
Contract: view contract details
Taj Gibson scored 18 points on 9-of-10 shooting during Wednesday's road win in Cleveland, adding seven boards, two assists, one steal and one block.
Taj did his damage in 34 minutes of action, taking full advantage of the fact that Channing Frye was on him defensively for much of the game. Gibson made all five of his shots in the paint and was 4-of-5 from mid-range. He's not typically a strong source of scoring, but he's worth owning for boards, blocks, FG percentages, and the fact that he won't really hurt you anywhere. Jan 4 - 10:52 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
359764152404319183351.5214969.71001.000375011.96.91.20.51.41.1
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2009CHI8226.93.87.7.4940.00.0.0001.42.1.6462.84.77.50.91.40.61.33.49.0
2010CHI8021.82.96.3.4660.00.1.1251.31.9.6762.03.75.70.70.90.51.32.57.1
2011CHI6320.43.26.4.4950.00.0.0001.32.1.6222.13.15.30.71.00.41.32.17.7
2012CHI6522.53.36.8.4850.00.1.0001.42.0.6791.93.45.30.91.20.41.42.68.0
2013CHI8228.75.210.9.4790.00.1.0002.63.4.7512.44.46.81.11.80.51.42.513.0
2014CHI6227.34.18.2.5020.00.0.0002.13.0.7172.63.86.41.11.20.61.22.610.3
2015CHI7326.53.66.8.5260.00.0.0001.42.0.6922.84.16.91.51.10.61.12.58.6
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2009CHI822204311629.49400.000113175.6462263856117011450104282735
2010CHI801745234502.46618.125100148.676162296458587139106203569
2011CHI631288200404.49500.00084135.62213519733247602781131484
2012CHI651460214441.48504.00089131.67912522034561762790166517
2013CHI822353429896.47907.000211281.75120035855891150411122071069
2014CHI621694254506.50200.000132184.71716223439671773675162640
2015CHI731935263500.52603.000101146.692206298504106784777180627
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 2CHA12738.37500.00000.000437010236
Dec 31MLW128312.25000.000551.0004151001111
Dec 30@IND128412.33300.000221.0003251010110
Dec 28BKN12947.57100.00000.000123012238
Dec 26IND122512.41700.00000.0000220210110
Dec 25@SA125513.38500.000221.0004372100412
Dec 23@CHA130410.40000.000221.0001230002110

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Michael Carter-Williams
2Jerian Grant
3Rajon Rondo
SG1Dwyane Wade
2Denzel Valentine
3Isaiah Canaan
SF1Jimmy Butler
2Doug McDermott
3Paul Zipser
PF1Taj Gibson
2Nikola Mirotic
3Bobby Portis
C1Robin Lopez
2Cristiano Felicio
 

 