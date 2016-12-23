Taj Gibson | Forward | #22 Team: Chicago Bulls Age / DOB: (31) / 6/24/1985 Ht / Wt: 6'9' / 245 College: USC Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 1 (26) / CHI Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $8,950,000

2017-18: UFA Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Taj Gibson scored 18 points on 9-of-10 shooting during Wednesday's road win in Cleveland, adding seven boards, two assists, one steal and one block. Taj did his damage in 34 minutes of action, taking full advantage of the fact that Channing Frye was on him defensively for much of the game. Gibson made all five of his shots in the paint and was 4-of-5 from mid-range. He's not typically a strong source of scoring, but he's worth owning for boards, blocks, FG percentages, and the fact that he won't really hurt you anywhere.

Taj Gibson hit 3-of-8 shots for six points, seven rebounds and two blocks in 27 minutes of Monday's 118-111 win over the Hornets on Monday. Gibson was ejected on Friday but has scored 12 or fewer points in seven straight games. Nikola Mirotic is coming on a bit and it's hurting Gibson, who is now a low-end hold in fantasy leagues. He's probably too good to drop, but you can probably do better off your waiver wire if you play in a 10-team league.

Taj Gibson was ejected for picking up two technical fouls against the Hornets on Friday night. He was ejected with just 38 seconds left, so he basically got a full game in tonight. Gibson got into a scuffle and the refs gave him his second technical tonight. It didn't look like he touched a ref and it wasn't a bad tech, so he shouldn't be facing a suspension. He finished with 10 points, three rebounds and two blocks in 30 minutes. Gibson is a hold in standard leagues.