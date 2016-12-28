Player Page

Roster

Marcus Thornton | Guard | #25

Team: Brooklyn Nets
Age / DOB:  (29) / 6/5/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 205
College: LSU
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 2 (13) / MIA
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Nets waive G Marcus Thornton.
The Nets picked him up on Wednesday night in the Bojan Bogdanovic, but the addition of K.J. McDaniels likely sealed Thornton may get some interest in the buyout market, but he's pretty low in the pecking order. Feb 23 - 3:48 PM
More Marcus Thornton Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
3357621976401984210.4002327.8522880.3503256.62.31.20.60.80.1
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2009NO 7325.75.512.1.4511.64.3.3742.02.4.8141.01.92.91.61.00.80.21.714.5
2010SAC7324.34.811.1.4341.23.3.3672.02.5.7880.82.73.51.81.30.90.11.512.8
2011SAC5134.96.915.7.4382.16.1.3452.83.2.8651.62.03.71.91.61.40.22.218.7
2012SAC7224.04.610.8.4292.05.3.3721.51.8.8810.71.82.51.30.90.80.11.512.7
2013BKN7224.23.58.9.3941.54.4.3451.31.6.8040.82.02.81.10.90.80.21.59.8
2014PHO4815.02.97.2.4061.13.0.3781.01.2.8210.51.31.80.80.60.60.10.87.9
2015WAS6118.23.58.9.3991.54.4.3371.11.3.8480.61.82.51.40.80.80.11.59.7
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2009NO 731873398883.451117313.374144177.814721392111147658111271057
2010SAC731771350807.43488240.367145184.7886119725813593649110933
2011SAC511779352803.438107310.345141163.8658410418898847112111952
2012SAC721730332774.429141379.372111126.881501311819168614105916
2013BKN721742252639.394109316.34590112.8045714119877675811110703
2014PHO48721140345.40654143.3784656.821236386362727738380
2015WAS611110216542.39991270.3376779.84838112150855147490590
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Feb 16@IND0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Feb 13OKC0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Feb 10IND0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Feb 8@BKN0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Feb 6CLE0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Feb 4NO0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Feb 2LAK0000.00000.00000.000000000000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Jeremy Lin
2Spencer Dinwiddie
3Isaiah Whitehead
SG1Caris LeVert
2Sean Kilpatrick
3Joe Harris
4Randy Foye
5Marcus Thornton
SF1Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
2K.J. McDaniels
PF1Trevor Booker
2Quincy Acy
3Andrew Nicholson
C1Brook Lopez
2Luis Scola
3Justin Hamilton
 

 