Darren Collison | Guard | #7

Team: Sacramento Kings
Age / DOB:  (29) / 8/23/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 175
College: UCLA
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 1 (21) / NO
Contract: view contract details
Darren Collison started Wednesday's game, but he eventually took a backseat to Ty Lawson and finished with just eight points, one rebound and one assist in 22 minutes.
Collison checked out with 3:46 left in the third quarter and the Kings trailing by 14 points -- he never returned in a game that the Kings won. Head coach Dave Joerger isn't afraid to ride the hot hand and that hasn't been Collison lately, as he's a combined 14-of-47 from the field in his past five games (29.8 percent). He's averaging 6.7 points in just 22.7 minutes in his past three contests, and owners have no alternative but to wait for the inevitable upswing. Dec 22 - 12:25 AM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
2060625542902289198.4495668.8242155.38213912.82.14.51.12.00.1
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2009NO 7627.74.910.4.4770.61.5.4001.92.3.8510.52.02.55.72.71.00.11.212.4
2010IND7929.85.011.0.4570.51.6.3312.62.9.8710.52.32.85.12.51.10.21.413.2
2011IND6031.33.88.7.4400.61.6.3622.12.6.8300.52.63.14.81.90.80.21.710.4
2012DAL8129.34.28.9.4710.61.7.3533.03.4.8800.42.32.75.12.11.20.11.712.0
2013LAC8025.94.18.7.4670.92.4.3762.42.8.8570.61.82.43.71.71.20.21.911.4
2014SAC4534.75.812.2.4731.33.6.3733.24.1.7880.42.83.25.62.51.50.32.116.1
2015SAC7429.95.110.5.4861.22.9.4012.63.1.8580.41.92.34.31.81.00.11.914.0
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2009NO 762105376789.47746115.400148174.8514115119243220278492946
2010IND792357398870.45741124.331202232.8714018522540319487141091039
2011IND601878230523.4403494.362127153.830301571872871144914101621
2012DAL812375341724.47148136.353242275.880311882194151731008139972
2013LAC802071324694.46771189.376192224.857471411882971329315150911
2014SAC451562260550.47360161.373145184.78819124143252112671495725
2015SAC742216377776.48687217.401194226.858281411693181307641421035
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 20POR12138.37501.00045.8001233100210
Dec 18@DAL12518.12503.00001.000011300012
Dec 16@MEM138412.33312.500221.0000226110311
Dec 14@HOU129210.20002.000331.000044940017
Dec 12LAK132711.63647.57126.3330003210220
Dec 10@UTA132714.50035.60000.0001012210117
Dec 9NY130511.45512.500331.0000333020114

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Darren Collison
2Ty Lawson
SG1Ben McLemore
2Garrett Temple
3Arron Afflalo
4Malachi Richardson
SF1Rudy Gay
2Matt Barnes
3Omri Casspi
PF1Kosta Koufos
2Anthony Tolliver
3Skal Labissiere
C1DeMarcus Cousins
2Willie Cauley-Stein
3Georgios Papagiannis
 

 