Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Roster
Arron Afflalo
(G/F)
Willie Cauley-Stein
(F/C)
Rudy Gay
(F)
Ty Lawson
(G)
Malachi Richardson
(G)
Matt Barnes
(G/F)
Darren Collison
(G)
Kosta Koufos
(F/C)
Ben McLemore
(G)
Garrett Temple
(G)
Omri Casspi
(G/F)
DeMarcus Cousins
(F/C)
Skal Labissiere
(F/C)
Georgios Papagiannis
(C)
Anthony Tolliver
(F)
|
Full Depth Charts
Darren Collison | Guard | #7
Team:
Sacramento Kings
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 8/23/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 175
College:
UCLA
Drafted:
2009 / Rd. 1 (21) / NO
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2015-16: $5,013,559 2016-17: $5,229,454 2017-18: UFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Darren Collison started Wednesday's game, but he eventually took a backseat to Ty Lawson and finished with just eight points, one rebound and one assist in 22 minutes.
Collison checked out with 3:46 left in the third quarter and the Kings trailing by 14 points -- he never returned in a game that the Kings won. Head coach Dave Joerger isn't afraid to ride the hot hand and that hasn't been Collison lately, as he's a combined 14-of-47 from the field in his past five games (29.8 percent). He's averaging 6.7 points in just 22.7 minutes in his past three contests, and owners have no alternative but to wait for the inevitable upswing.
Dec 22 - 12:25 AM
Darren Collison had one of his worst performances ever during Sunday's blowout loss to the Mavs, scoring just two points on 1-of-8 shooting to go with three assists and one board in 24 minutes.
Collison also missed his only free throw attempt, and put up a plus/minus rating of minus-12 to go with an ugly 11.8 true shooting percentage. He spent the entire fourth quarter riding the bench with Dave Joerger turning to Ty Lawson, and he just hasn't been very fun to own this year with averages of 12.9 points, 4.6 assists, 1.1 triples, 1.2 steals and 2.0 turnovers per contest. Yes, he's in a contract year, but thus far he hasn't done much to show that he's deserving of a massive raise.
Dec 18 - 6:54 PM
Darren Collison scored 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting on Monday vs. the Lakers.
This was his third 20-point game of the season and his first since Nov. 23. Collison also dished out four assists with one rebound, one steal and a season-high four 3-pointers. Rudy Gay (hip) left the game after just 14 minutes in addition to Ben McLemore (quad), so that explains the bump in scoring. Unfortunately, he might see a lot of Patrick Beverley on Wednesday vs. Houston.
Dec 13 - 1:14 AM
Darren Collison scored 17 points on 7-of-14 shooting with two assists, one rebound, one steal and three triples in 32 minutes against the Jazz on Saturday.
Ty Lawson's role is diminishing and Collison's is growing -- he's played 30 or more minutes in four straight games, averaging 15.8 points, 3.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.8 3-pointers in that span. He's trending in the right direction and should finish strong as the impending free agent makes his case for a new contract this summer.
Dec 11 - 1:00 AM
Darren Collison sits out 4Q in comeback win
Dec 22 - 12:25 AM
Collison held to two points in blowout loss
Dec 18 - 6:54 PM
Darren Collison scores 20 w/ four triples
Dec 13 - 1:14 AM
Darren Collison scores 17 points in loss
Dec 11 - 1:00 AM
More Darren Collison Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Sacramento Kings Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
20
606
255
42
90
22
89
198
.449
56
68
.824
21
55
.382
1
39
12.8
2.1
4.5
1.1
2.0
0.1
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2009
NO
76
27.7
4.9
10.4
.477
0.6
1.5
.400
1.9
2.3
.851
0.5
2.0
2.5
5.7
2.7
1.0
0.1
1.2
12.4
2010
IND
79
29.8
5.0
11.0
.457
0.5
1.6
.331
2.6
2.9
.871
0.5
2.3
2.8
5.1
2.5
1.1
0.2
1.4
13.2
2011
IND
60
31.3
3.8
8.7
.440
0.6
1.6
.362
2.1
2.6
.830
0.5
2.6
3.1
4.8
1.9
0.8
0.2
1.7
10.4
2012
DAL
81
29.3
4.2
8.9
.471
0.6
1.7
.353
3.0
3.4
.880
0.4
2.3
2.7
5.1
2.1
1.2
0.1
1.7
12.0
2013
LAC
80
25.9
4.1
8.7
.467
0.9
2.4
.376
2.4
2.8
.857
0.6
1.8
2.4
3.7
1.7
1.2
0.2
1.9
11.4
2014
SAC
45
34.7
5.8
12.2
.473
1.3
3.6
.373
3.2
4.1
.788
0.4
2.8
3.2
5.6
2.5
1.5
0.3
2.1
16.1
2015
SAC
74
29.9
5.1
10.5
.486
1.2
2.9
.401
2.6
3.1
.858
0.4
1.9
2.3
4.3
1.8
1.0
0.1
1.9
14.0
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2009
NO
76
2105
376
789
.477
46
115
.400
148
174
.851
41
151
192
432
202
78
4
92
946
2010
IND
79
2357
398
870
.457
41
124
.331
202
232
.871
40
185
225
403
194
87
14
109
1039
2011
IND
60
1878
230
523
.440
34
94
.362
127
153
.830
30
157
187
287
114
49
14
101
621
2012
DAL
81
2375
341
724
.471
48
136
.353
242
275
.880
31
188
219
415
173
100
8
139
972
2013
LAC
80
2071
324
694
.467
71
189
.376
192
224
.857
47
141
188
297
132
93
15
150
911
2014
SAC
45
1562
260
550
.473
60
161
.373
145
184
.788
19
124
143
252
112
67
14
95
725
2015
SAC
74
2216
377
776
.486
87
217
.401
194
226
.858
28
141
169
318
130
76
4
142
1035
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 20
POR
1
21
3
8
.375
0
1
.000
4
5
.800
1
2
3
3
1
0
0
2
10
Dec 18
@DAL
1
25
1
8
.125
0
3
.000
0
1
.000
0
1
1
3
0
0
0
1
2
Dec 16
@MEM
1
38
4
12
.333
1
2
.500
2
2
1.000
0
2
2
6
1
1
0
3
11
Dec 14
@HOU
1
29
2
10
.200
0
2
.000
3
3
1.000
0
4
4
9
4
0
0
1
7
Dec 12
LAK
1
32
7
11
.636
4
7
.571
2
6
.333
0
0
0
3
2
1
0
2
20
Dec 10
@UTA
1
32
7
14
.500
3
5
.600
0
0
.000
1
0
1
2
2
1
0
1
17
Dec 9
NY
1
30
5
11
.455
1
2
.500
3
3
1.000
0
3
3
3
0
2
0
1
14
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Darren Collison
2
Ty Lawson
SG
1
Ben McLemore
2
Garrett Temple
3
Arron Afflalo
4
Malachi Richardson
SF
1
Rudy Gay
Sidelined
Rudy Gay (hip) and Omri Casspi (illness) will not play against the Jazz on Wednesday.
Well, Rudy Gay was hopeful to play, but the Kings will hold him out again on the road game. The Kings will get their next game on Friday, but then they're off until Monday after that. With Gay and Casspi out tonight, Anthony Tolliver should play some solid minutes while Matt Barnes and Arron Afflalo help out. Gay's fantasy owners should continue to stash him.
Dec 21
2
Matt Barnes
3
Omri Casspi
Sidelined
Omri Casspi (illness) will not play Wednesday vs. the Jazz.
This will be Casspi's fourth straight game on the sidelines, and with Rudy Gay (hip) also out, Matt Barnes and Ben McLemore will each have another opportunity to start, while DeMarcus Cousins' usage rate will likely drift into the 40-range. Barnes and McLemore haven't done much with the increased opportunity, so they aren't great targets in most settings.
Dec 21
PF
1
Kosta Koufos
2
Anthony Tolliver
3
Skal Labissiere
C
1
DeMarcus Cousins
2
Willie Cauley-Stein
3
Georgios Papagiannis
Dose: 3 is the magic number
Dec 22
Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and James Harden were all in action on Wednesday, but Eric Gordon, Darren Collison and Marc Gasol may have stolen their Thunder.
