Darren Collison | Guard | #7 Team: Sacramento Kings Age / DOB: (29) / 8/23/1987 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 175 College: UCLA Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 1 (21) / NO Contract: view contract details [x] 2015-16: $5,013,559 2016-17: $5,229,454 2017-18: UFA Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Darren Collison started Wednesday's game, but he eventually took a backseat to Ty Lawson and finished with just eight points, one rebound and one assist in 22 minutes. Collison checked out with 3:46 left in the third quarter and the Kings trailing by 14 points -- he never returned in a game that the Kings won. Head coach Dave Joerger isn't afraid to ride the hot hand and that hasn't been Collison lately, as he's a combined 14-of-47 from the field in his past five games (29.8 percent). He's averaging 6.7 points in just 22.7 minutes in his past three contests, and owners have no alternative but to wait for the inevitable upswing.

Darren Collison had one of his worst performances ever during Sunday's blowout loss to the Mavs, scoring just two points on 1-of-8 shooting to go with three assists and one board in 24 minutes. Collison also missed his only free throw attempt, and put up a plus/minus rating of minus-12 to go with an ugly 11.8 true shooting percentage. He spent the entire fourth quarter riding the bench with Dave Joerger turning to Ty Lawson, and he just hasn't been very fun to own this year with averages of 12.9 points, 4.6 assists, 1.1 triples, 1.2 steals and 2.0 turnovers per contest. Yes, he's in a contract year, but thus far he hasn't done much to show that he's deserving of a massive raise.

Darren Collison scored 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting on Monday vs. the Lakers. This was his third 20-point game of the season and his first since Nov. 23. Collison also dished out four assists with one rebound, one steal and a season-high four 3-pointers. Rudy Gay (hip) left the game after just 14 minutes in addition to Ben McLemore (quad), so that explains the bump in scoring. Unfortunately, he might see a lot of Patrick Beverley on Wednesday vs. Houston.