Dante Cunningham | Forward | #33

Team: New Orleans Pelicans
Age / DOB:  (29) / 4/22/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'8' / 230
College: Villanova
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 2 (3) / POR
Contract: view contract details
Dante Cunningham will return to the starting lineup for Monday's matchup with the Pacers, sending Terrence Jones back to the bench.
Alvin Gentry just loves Cunningham, but there's nothing to like about his production in fantasy hoops. Jrue Holiday, Buddy Hield, Solomon Hill and Anthony Davis will join Cunningham in the starting five for today's matinee, and Jones' value will take a hit with the demotion to the second unit. Jan 16 - 3:37 PM
Source: Jennifer Hale on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
28696160118171862155.40059.5563179.39214165.74.20.60.60.60.5
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2009POR6311.21.73.4.4950.00.0.0000.50.8.6460.91.72.50.20.20.40.31.53.9
2010CHA7821.02.86.1.4620.00.2.0770.60.8.7261.22.33.60.60.70.70.62.36.2
2011MEM6417.62.34.4.5160.00.0.0000.71.1.6521.42.43.80.60.50.70.51.55.2
2012MIN8025.23.98.4.4680.00.1.0000.81.3.6501.83.35.10.80.71.10.51.98.7
2013MIN8120.22.96.3.4650.00.1.0000.50.8.5671.42.74.11.00.50.80.71.86.3
2014NO 6625.02.35.1.4570.00.2.1000.40.7.6171.12.83.90.80.50.70.61.55.2
2015NO 8024.72.35.2.4510.72.2.3160.71.0.6950.72.23.01.00.50.50.42.26.1
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2009POR63708106214.49502.0003148.646541061601415242297243
2010CHA781635218472.462113.0774562.7269618127743515443177482
2011MEM641126144279.51602.0004569.652911552463729423498333
2012MIN802012314671.46806.00067103.65014226640867568438153695
2013MIN811635237510.46505.0003867.56711321833184426257146512
2014NO 661650155339.457110.1002947.6177018625650354637101340
2015NO 801973186412.45155174.3165782.6955717923677414233173484
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 14@CHI11937.42914.25000.000145100037
Jan 12@BKN12226.33303.00000.000235011004
Jan 9@NY13035.600331.00000.000123001019
Jan 7@BOS12404.00003.00000.000123012040
Jan 5ATL12724.50013.33300.000055111015
Jan 2@CLE13335.60001.00000.000066010026
Dec 30NY13537.42924.50000.000033001118

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Jrue Holiday
2Tim Frazier
3Langston Galloway
SG1Buddy Hield
2E'Twaun Moore
SF1Solomon Hill
2Tyreke Evans
3Quincy Pondexter
PF1Dante Cunningham
2Terrence Jones
3Cheick Diallo
4Donatas Motiejunas
C1Anthony Davis
2Omer Asik
3Alexis Ajinca
 

 