Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Basketball Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Bautista Going Back?
Jan 16
Lowdown: Smyly In Seattle
Jan 13
2017 Category Sleepers: RBI
Jan 11
Lowdown: Dodgers Moving On?
Jan 11
Lowdown: Trades Ahoy
Jan 9
Phillips Stays Put, Again
Jan 6
2017 Category Sleepers: Saves
Jan 4
Lowdown: Bautista in Limbo
Jan 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Jays, Bautista talking one-year deal + option
Phils, Saunders reach one-year, $9 mil pact
Royals strike 5-yr, $65M extension with Duffy
Astros 'in contact' with OAK on Sonny Gray
Cardinals have considered extension for Yadi
Cafardo: Kinsler a 'fallback option' for Dodgers
Jake Arrieta noncommittal on future with Cubs
Russell Martin to play SS for Canada in WBC
Freddie Freeman to join Team Canada in WBC
Carl Crawford has 'pretty much called it a career'
Brewers closing in on deal with Neftali Feliz
Tyson Ross deal with Rangers is $6 million
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Championship Games Set
Jan 16
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Jan 15
Divisional Round Matchups
Jan 15
Podcast: Divisional Matchups
Jan 14
Divisional Round Injury Report
Jan 13
Podcast: State Of Your Team
Jan 13
Divisional Round Picks
Jan 13
Dose: Nelson Extremely Iffy
Jan 12
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Packers noncommittal on Jordy for NFCCG
'Good chance' Chip Kelly becomes Jags' OC
J.J. Watt (back surgery) 'ahead of schedule'
Andy Reid commits to Alex Smith for 2017
Sherman dealt with 'significant' MCL injury
O'Brien not committing to Osweiler for 2017
Julio Jones will be 'ready to rock' for NFCCG
49ers 'honing in on' Kyle Shanahan for HC job
Josh McDaniels bowing out of 49ers' HC search
Smith throws for 172 yds as Chiefs eliminated
Antonio Brown goes 6-108 on 11 targets in win
Bell runs for 170 yards in win over Chiefs
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA Power Rankings: Week 13
Jan 16
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Jan 16
Dose: Here Comes Kanter
Jan 16
Waiver Wire Specialists
Jan 15
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 13
Jan 15
Dose: Devin Does it Again
Jan 15
The Week Ahead: Week 13
Jan 14
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 14
Jan 14
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Clarkson, Black questionable for Tuesday
Evan Fournier (heel) out Monday vs. Denver
Cunningham starting, Jones to the bench
Nerlens Noel (ankle) out Monday vs. MIL
Sergio Rodriguez will start Monday vs. Bucks
Steven Adams (concussion) out Monday vs. LAC
Rodney Stuckey (hamstring) out next 4 games
McConnell (wrist) w/out timetable to return
Joel Embiid starting, Okafor to the bench
Mindaugas Kuzminskas probable to return
Moe Harkless (calf strain) will start Monday
Revenge: Tim Hardaway Jr. will start vs. NYK
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Giroux Loves the Helpers
Jan 16
Dose: Capital Punishment
Jan 16
Waiver Wired: Vindicated Vanek
Jan 15
Dose: Get Carter, Get OT goals
Jan 15
Time to Sit Allen
Jan 14
Chicago can't solve Holtby
Jan 14
Ovechkin's 1001 Capital Points
Jan 13
Wild blowout Price, Canadiens
Jan 13
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Jack Eichel nets 2 goals as Sabres top Stars
Thomas Greiss earns 32-save SO over Bruins
Rangers take Mika Zibanejad (leg) off IR list
Michael Hutchinson expected to start Monday
Antti Raanta (lower body) will miss 7-10 days
Caps without John Carlson (LBI) on Monday
Matt Murray will probably start on Monday
Kris Letang (knee) considered week-to-week
Ryan Callahan (hip) out at least 4 more weeks
Robin Lehner (flu) will get the nod on Monday
Tyler Ennis (groin) will rejoin Sabres Monday
Kris Letang (knee) goes on injured reserve
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
6. Brad Keselowski
Jan 15
1.5-Mile Doglegs
Jan 13
Daytona 500 in just 45 days
Jan 11
7. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Jan 9
Two-mile Tracks
Jan 7
8. Matt Kenseth
Jan 5
Cup racing season in 52 days
Jan 3
9. Denny Hamlin
Jan 2
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Truex Jr. secures added primary sponsorship
Ryan Truex: Full Truck schedule with Hattori
Christopher Bell wins Chili Bowl in Tulsa, OK
Lee tops chart in Day 2 ARCA test at Daytona
Todd Gilliland on Truck Series watch list
Noah Gragson on Truck Series watch list
Kaz Grala on Truck Series watch list
Justin Haley on Truck Series watch list
Harrison Burton on Truck Series watch list
Noah Gragson leads Friday afternoon ARCA test
Tyler Reddick on XFINITY Series watch list
Spencer Gallagher on XFINITY watch list
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Abu Dhabi Championship Preview
Jan 16
Sony Open: Power Ranking
Jan 11
Expert Picks: Sony Open
Jan 10
Thomas wins SBS TOC by 3
Jan 9
BMW South African Open Preview
Jan 9
Expert Picks: SBS TOC
Jan 3
SBS Tournament of Champions
Jan 2
Five European Tour Questions
Dec 30
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Rory McIlroy (ribs) WDs from Abu Dhabi HSBC
Rose adds Sony; records 10th career runner-up
Thomas wins Sony by 7; completes Aloha double
Spieth wraps Sony w/ 7-under 63 for solo 3rd
Ace buoys Reavie to career-tying-low 61
McIlroy can't break his season debut trend
Storm takes down McIlroy; wins 2017 SA Open
Late rally lifts Rose into R4 final threesome
Zach Johnson closer pursuer at Waialae CC
MDF sends nine players packing at Sony Open
Thomas bogey-free 65; extends to 7-shot lead
Kisner flirts w/ 59; settles for 10-birdie 60
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
2017 East-West Shrine Week
Jan 14
NFL Mock Draft 1.0
Jan 10
National Championship preview
Jan 9
Underclassman Declarations
Jan 6
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
South Carolina gets LB Moore back in 2017
UCLA cans controversial OL coach Adrian Klemm
USC CB Jackson declares for the NFL Draft
Senior Bowl adds Alabama TE Howard to roster
TCU brings aboard former Cal HC Dykes
Ishmael Zamora a surprise 2017 draft entrant
Former OSU commit Lindsey heading to Huskers
Zach Cunningham declares for 2017 NFL Draft
WVU hires Cal's Spavital as o-coordinator
Reports: Cal reaches agreement with Wilcox
Report: Playoff committee adds OSU AD
Tim Lester replaces Fleck at Western Michigan
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 21
Jan 14
Late Fitness Check GW21
Jan 13
DFS Soccer: Week 21
Jan 12
Sean's Super Subs - Week 21
Jan 12
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 21
Jan 12
The Bargain Hunter-Week 21
Jan 12
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW21
Jan 12
AM's Perfect XI - Week 21
Jan 12
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Clyne injury hands LFC youngster derby debut
Bamford returns to Blues, maybe not for long
Hernandez shoulders the responsibility
West Ham cuts ties with striker Zaza
Puel: Fonte won't play during transfer saga
Pickford ahead of schedule in recovery
Liverpool give up the lead to United late
Zlatan rescues a late point against Reds
Lukaku and Toffees thrash City 4-0
Arsenal outgun Swansea but lose Giroud
Valdes earns clean sheet in return vs. WAT
Watford draw on an emotional day at Vicarage
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Alexis Ajinca
(C)
Anthony Davis
(F/C)
Tim Frazier
(G)
Solomon Hill
(F)
E'Twaun Moore
(G)
Omer Asik
(C)
Cheick Diallo
(F)
Langston Galloway
(G)
Jrue Holiday
(G)
Donatas Motiejunas
(F/C)
Dante Cunningham
(F)
Tyreke Evans
(G/F)
Buddy Hield
(G)
Terrence Jones
(F)
Quincy Pondexter
(G/F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Dante Cunningham | Forward | #33
Team:
New Orleans Pelicans
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 4/22/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'8' / 230
College:
Villanova
Drafted:
2009 / Rd. 2 (3) / POR
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $2,978,250 2017-18: $3,106,500 {Player Option}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Dante Cunningham will return to the starting lineup for Monday's matchup with the Pacers, sending Terrence Jones back to the bench.
Alvin Gentry just loves Cunningham, but there's nothing to like about his production in fantasy hoops. Jrue Holiday, Buddy Hield, Solomon Hill and Anthony Davis will join Cunningham in the starting five for today's matinee, and Jones' value will take a hit with the demotion to the second unit.
Jan 16 - 3:37 PM
Source:
Jennifer Hale on Twitter
Dante Cunningham scored seven points with five rebounds, one assist and one 3-pointer in 19 minutes off the bench against the Bulls on Saturday.
He was the first forward sub of the game and checked in for Terrence Jones, so coach Alvin Gentry may see him in that role going forward. Cunningham needs a ridiculous amount of minutes to have value in even deep leagues.
Jan 14 - 8:00 PM
Dante Cunningham moved to the bench on Thursday against the Nets, finishing with four points, five boards and one steal.
Maybe, just maybe coach Alvin Gentry will start playing Terrence Jones over Cunningham more now. Cunningham isn't worth owning in almost any league regardless.
Jan 12 - 10:49 PM
Dante Cunningham will move to the bench against the Nets on Thursday.
He should still be in the rotation tonight, but obviously fantasy owners shouldn't be looking his way. Cunningham will need a lot to happen to have consistent fantasy value.
Jan 12 - 7:10 PM
Cunningham starting, Jones to the bench
Jan 16 - 3:37 PM
Dante Cunningham scores seven points
Jan 14 - 8:00 PM
Dante Cunningham comes off the bench
Jan 12 - 10:49 PM
Dante Cunningham moves to the bench
Jan 12 - 7:10 PM
More Dante Cunningham Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Butler
CHI
(4931)
2
A. Davis
NO
(4868)
3
A. Bradley
BOS
(4623)
4
J. Lin
BKN
(4515)
5
Z. LaVine
MIN
(4489)
6
B. Simmons
PHI
(4295)
7
B. Griffin
LAC
(4200)
8
D. Rose
NY
(4143)
9
J. Smith
CLE
(3972)
10
J. Embiid
PHI
(3952)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Now Orleans Pelicans Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
28
696
160
118
17
18
62
155
.400
5
9
.556
31
79
.392
14
16
5.7
4.2
0.6
0.6
0.6
0.5
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2009
POR
63
11.2
1.7
3.4
.495
0.0
0.0
.000
0.5
0.8
.646
0.9
1.7
2.5
0.2
0.2
0.4
0.3
1.5
3.9
2010
CHA
78
21.0
2.8
6.1
.462
0.0
0.2
.077
0.6
0.8
.726
1.2
2.3
3.6
0.6
0.7
0.7
0.6
2.3
6.2
2011
MEM
64
17.6
2.3
4.4
.516
0.0
0.0
.000
0.7
1.1
.652
1.4
2.4
3.8
0.6
0.5
0.7
0.5
1.5
5.2
2012
MIN
80
25.2
3.9
8.4
.468
0.0
0.1
.000
0.8
1.3
.650
1.8
3.3
5.1
0.8
0.7
1.1
0.5
1.9
8.7
2013
MIN
81
20.2
2.9
6.3
.465
0.0
0.1
.000
0.5
0.8
.567
1.4
2.7
4.1
1.0
0.5
0.8
0.7
1.8
6.3
2014
NO
66
25.0
2.3
5.1
.457
0.0
0.2
.100
0.4
0.7
.617
1.1
2.8
3.9
0.8
0.5
0.7
0.6
1.5
5.2
2015
NO
80
24.7
2.3
5.2
.451
0.7
2.2
.316
0.7
1.0
.695
0.7
2.2
3.0
1.0
0.5
0.5
0.4
2.2
6.1
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2009
POR
63
708
106
214
.495
0
2
.000
31
48
.646
54
106
160
14
15
24
22
97
243
2010
CHA
78
1635
218
472
.462
1
13
.077
45
62
.726
96
181
277
43
51
54
43
177
482
2011
MEM
64
1126
144
279
.516
0
2
.000
45
69
.652
91
155
246
37
29
42
34
98
333
2012
MIN
80
2012
314
671
.468
0
6
.000
67
103
.650
142
266
408
67
56
84
38
153
695
2013
MIN
81
1635
237
510
.465
0
5
.000
38
67
.567
113
218
331
84
42
62
57
146
512
2014
NO
66
1650
155
339
.457
1
10
.100
29
47
.617
70
186
256
50
35
46
37
101
340
2015
NO
80
1973
186
412
.451
55
174
.316
57
82
.695
57
179
236
77
41
42
33
173
484
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 14
@CHI
1
19
3
7
.429
1
4
.250
0
0
.000
1
4
5
1
0
0
0
3
7
Jan 12
@BKN
1
22
2
6
.333
0
3
.000
0
0
.000
2
3
5
0
1
1
0
0
4
Jan 9
@NY
1
30
3
5
.600
3
3
1.000
0
0
.000
1
2
3
0
0
1
0
1
9
Jan 7
@BOS
1
24
0
4
.000
0
3
.000
0
0
.000
1
2
3
0
1
2
0
4
0
Jan 5
ATL
1
27
2
4
.500
1
3
.333
0
0
.000
0
5
5
1
1
1
0
1
5
Jan 2
@CLE
1
33
3
5
.600
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
6
6
0
1
0
0
2
6
Dec 30
NY
1
35
3
7
.429
2
4
.500
0
0
.000
0
3
3
0
0
1
1
1
8
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Jrue Holiday
2
Tim Frazier
3
Langston Galloway
SG
1
Buddy Hield
2
E'Twaun Moore
SF
1
Solomon Hill
2
Tyreke Evans
3
Quincy Pondexter
Sidelined
Quincy Pondexter underwent successful arthroscopic left knee surgery on Wednesday morning.
His timetable will be released at a later date. We've seen Pondexter doing some on-court work dating back to November, but his return date has been a mystery since training camp. Considering the litany of knee injuries Pondexter had, he's likely going to be out for the majority of the rest of the season.
Jan 4
PF
1
Dante Cunningham
2
Terrence Jones
3
Cheick Diallo
4
Donatas Motiejunas
C
1
Anthony Davis
2
Omer Asik
3
Alexis Ajinca
Headlines
NBA Power Rankings: Week 13
Jan 16
Jonas Nader updates his power rankings with the Warriors moving past the Cavaliers to the top spot.
More NBA Columns
»
NBA Power Rankings: Week 13
Jan 16
»
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Jan 16
»
Dose: Here Comes Kanter
Jan 16
»
Waiver Wire Specialists
Jan 15
»
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 13
Jan 15
»
Dose: Devin Does it Again
Jan 15
»
The Week Ahead: Week 13
Jan 14
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 14
Jan 14
NBA Headlines
»
Clarkson, Black questionable for Tuesday
»
Evan Fournier (heel) out Monday vs. Denver
»
Cunningham starting, Jones to the bench
»
Nerlens Noel (ankle) out Monday vs. MIL
»
Sergio Rodriguez will start Monday vs. Bucks
»
Steven Adams (concussion) out Monday vs. LAC
»
Rodney Stuckey (hamstring) out next 4 games
»
McConnell (wrist) w/out timetable to return
»
Joel Embiid starting, Okafor to the bench
»
Mindaugas Kuzminskas probable to return
»
Moe Harkless (calf strain) will start Monday
»
Revenge: Tim Hardaway Jr. will start vs. NYK
NBA Links
»
The 2016 DFS Tournament Player of the Year
»
Play $1 NFL Dive, get free entry to $3k contest!
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Get the Season Pass
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved