Dante Cunningham will return to the starting lineup for Monday's matchup with the Pacers, sending Terrence Jones back to the bench. Alvin Gentry just loves Cunningham, but there's nothing to like about his production in fantasy hoops. Jrue Holiday, Buddy Hield, Solomon Hill and Anthony Davis will join Cunningham in the starting five for today's matinee, and Jones' value will take a hit with the demotion to the second unit. Source: Jennifer Hale on Twitter

Dante Cunningham scored seven points with five rebounds, one assist and one 3-pointer in 19 minutes off the bench against the Bulls on Saturday. He was the first forward sub of the game and checked in for Terrence Jones, so coach Alvin Gentry may see him in that role going forward. Cunningham needs a ridiculous amount of minutes to have value in even deep leagues.

Dante Cunningham moved to the bench on Thursday against the Nets, finishing with four points, five boards and one steal. Maybe, just maybe coach Alvin Gentry will start playing Terrence Jones over Cunningham more now. Cunningham isn't worth owning in almost any league regardless.