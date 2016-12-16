Jonas Jerebko | Forward | #8 Team: Boston Celtics Age / DOB: (29) / 3/2/1987 Ht / Wt: 6'10' / 231 College: Sweden Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 2 (9) / DET Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $5,000,000 Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Jonas Jerebko (illness) will not play against the Blazers on Saturday. He was probable, but the team will keep him out. With Jerebko and Tyler Zeller (illness) out, we might get a little Jordan Mickey action. There should be some extra run going to Amir Johnson and Kelly Olynyk as we ll. Olynyk has played well and is a viable option today. He's worth a look in standard leagues, but we've seen him fall off several times. Source: Adam Himmelsbach on Twitter

Jonas Jerebko (illness) has a cold and is probable to play against the Blazers on Saturday. Considering he's probable, we'll assume Jerebko is good for minutes in the low teens. Although, coach Brad Stevens may opt for Tyler Zeller to be his last big in the rotation. There's little reason to react to this news from a fantasy perspective. Source: A. Sherrod Blakely on Twitter

Jonas Jerebko started the second half over Amir Johnson on Friday vs. Charlotte, scoring nine points on 4-of-8 shooting. After the game, coach Brad Stevens said he may start Jerebko in certain matchups, so this will likely be a fluid situation all season. Jerebko is in there primarily for his floor spacing, so his upside isn't the greatest. He added three rebounds, three assists, two steals and one triple in 25 minutes, but he's a low-end pickup in deeper leagues for now. Source: Gary Washburn on Twitter