Jonas Jerebko | Forward | #8

Team: Boston Celtics
Age / DOB:  (29) / 3/2/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'10' / 231
College: Sweden
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 2 (9) / DET
Contract: view contract details
Jonas Jerebko (illness) will not play against the Blazers on Saturday.
He was probable, but the team will keep him out. With Jerebko and Tyler Zeller (illness) out, we might get a little Jordan Mickey action. There should be some extra run going to Amir Johnson and Kelly Olynyk as we ll. Olynyk has played well and is a viable option today. He's worth a look in standard leagues, but we've seen him fall off several times. Jan 21 - 3:23 PM
Source: Adam Himmelsbach on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
42699188135352073156.4681418.7782874.3788244.53.20.80.50.60.2
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2009DET8027.93.67.5.4810.51.4.3131.62.2.7102.43.66.00.71.01.00.42.99.3
2011DET6422.93.37.1.4680.51.7.3021.61.9.8061.53.34.80.71.00.60.32.58.7
2012DET4918.22.96.4.4490.51.7.3011.41.8.7731.42.43.80.90.90.80.21.87.7
2013DET6411.61.53.3.4710.51.2.4190.70.9.7290.81.92.70.60.70.30.11.34.2
2014BOS7516.42.35.1.4460.71.9.3860.70.9.8481.22.53.80.90.60.60.21.86.0
2015BOS7815.11.53.7.4130.61.4.3980.81.0.7821.02.73.70.80.70.30.31.84.4
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2009DET802232290603.48136115.313125176.71019428447858827929230741
2011DET641468212453.46832106.302100124.8069621230843664121162556
2012DET49893142316.4492583.3016888.77368117185434238890377
2013DET6474498208.4713174.4194359.72951124175394321685270
2014BOS751231169379.44654140.3865666.8489318928271444618135448
2015BOS781178118286.41343108.3986178.7827721128862522024137340
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 18NY11623.66700.00000.000011001004
Jan 16CHA114111.000111.00000.000011320003
Jan 13@ATL11302.00002.00000.000022010010
Jan 11WAS12235.60013.33312.500246120118
Jan 10@TOR11723.667111.000221.000022101037
Jan 7NO11523.66700.00000.000246110024
Jan 6PHI11413.33313.33300.000000010013

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Isaiah Thomas
2Marcus Smart
SG1Avery Bradley
2Terry Rozier
3Gerald Green
SF1Jae Crowder
2Jaylen Brown
3James Young
PF1Amir Johnson
2Jonas Jerebko
3Jordan Mickey
C1Al Horford
2Kelly Olynyk
3Tyler Zeller
 

 