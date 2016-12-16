Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Roster
Avery Bradley
(G)
Gerald Green
(G/F)
Amir Johnson
(F/C)
Terry Rozier
(G)
James Young
(F)
Jaylen Brown
(F)
Al Horford
(F/C)
Jordan Mickey
(F)
Marcus Smart
(G)
Tyler Zeller
(C)
Jae Crowder
(F)
Jonas Jerebko
(F)
Kelly Olynyk
(C)
Isaiah Thomas
(G)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Jonas Jerebko | Forward | #8
Team:
Boston Celtics
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 3/2/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'10' / 231
College:
Sweden
Drafted:
2009 / Rd. 2 (9) / DET
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $5,000,000
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jonas Jerebko (illness) will not play against the Blazers on Saturday.
He was probable, but the team will keep him out. With Jerebko and Tyler Zeller (illness) out, we might get a little Jordan Mickey action. There should be some extra run going to Amir Johnson and Kelly Olynyk as we ll. Olynyk has played well and is a viable option today. He's worth a look in standard leagues, but we've seen him fall off several times.
Jan 21 - 3:23 PM
Source:
Adam Himmelsbach on Twitter
Jonas Jerebko (illness) has a cold and is probable to play against the Blazers on Saturday.
Considering he's probable, we'll assume Jerebko is good for minutes in the low teens. Although, coach Brad Stevens may opt for Tyler Zeller to be his last big in the rotation. There's little reason to react to this news from a fantasy perspective.
Jan 21 - 3:03 PM
Source:
A. Sherrod Blakely on Twitter
Jonas Jerebko started the second half over Amir Johnson on Friday vs. Charlotte, scoring nine points on 4-of-8 shooting.
After the game, coach Brad Stevens said he may start Jerebko in certain matchups, so this will likely be a fluid situation all season. Jerebko is in there primarily for his floor spacing, so his upside isn't the greatest. He added three rebounds, three assists, two steals and one triple in 25 minutes, but he's a low-end pickup in deeper leagues for now.
Fri, Dec 16, 2016 11:23:00 PM
Source:
Gary Washburn on Twitter
Jonas Jerebko failed to score in 14 minutes vs. Orlando on Wednesday, but he did pitch in four rebounds and four assists.
Jerebko was back on the bench after a fill-in start for Amir Johnson on Monday. He's shooting a career-high 49.4 percent from the field this year, including 48.5 percent from deep, but simply isn't getting enough minutes to make a dent in standard leagues.
Wed, Dec 7, 2016 10:23:00 PM
Jonas Jerebko will not play on Saturday
Jan 21 - 3:23 PM
Jan 21 - 3:23 PM
Jonas Jerebko has a cold, is probable
Jan 21 - 3:03 PM
Jan 21 - 3:03 PM
Jonas Jerebko starts 2nd half, scores 9
Fri, Dec 16, 2016 11:23:00 PM
Jonas Jerebko scoreless in 14 minutes
Wed, Dec 7, 2016 10:23:00 PM
More Jonas Jerebko Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Boston Celtics Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
42
699
188
135
35
20
73
156
.468
14
18
.778
28
74
.378
8
24
4.5
3.2
0.8
0.5
0.6
0.2
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2009
DET
80
27.9
3.6
7.5
.481
0.5
1.4
.313
1.6
2.2
.710
2.4
3.6
6.0
0.7
1.0
1.0
0.4
2.9
9.3
2011
DET
64
22.9
3.3
7.1
.468
0.5
1.7
.302
1.6
1.9
.806
1.5
3.3
4.8
0.7
1.0
0.6
0.3
2.5
8.7
2012
DET
49
18.2
2.9
6.4
.449
0.5
1.7
.301
1.4
1.8
.773
1.4
2.4
3.8
0.9
0.9
0.8
0.2
1.8
7.7
2013
DET
64
11.6
1.5
3.3
.471
0.5
1.2
.419
0.7
0.9
.729
0.8
1.9
2.7
0.6
0.7
0.3
0.1
1.3
4.2
2014
BOS
75
16.4
2.3
5.1
.446
0.7
1.9
.386
0.7
0.9
.848
1.2
2.5
3.8
0.9
0.6
0.6
0.2
1.8
6.0
2015
BOS
78
15.1
1.5
3.7
.413
0.6
1.4
.398
0.8
1.0
.782
1.0
2.7
3.7
0.8
0.7
0.3
0.3
1.8
4.4
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2009
DET
80
2232
290
603
.481
36
115
.313
125
176
.710
194
284
478
58
82
79
29
230
741
2011
DET
64
1468
212
453
.468
32
106
.302
100
124
.806
96
212
308
43
66
41
21
162
556
2012
DET
49
893
142
316
.449
25
83
.301
68
88
.773
68
117
185
43
42
38
8
90
377
2013
DET
64
744
98
208
.471
31
74
.419
43
59
.729
51
124
175
39
43
21
6
85
270
2014
BOS
75
1231
169
379
.446
54
140
.386
56
66
.848
93
189
282
71
44
46
18
135
448
2015
BOS
78
1178
118
286
.413
43
108
.398
61
78
.782
77
211
288
62
52
20
24
137
340
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 18
NY
1
16
2
3
.667
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
0
0
1
0
0
4
Jan 16
CHA
1
14
1
1
1.000
1
1
1.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
3
2
0
0
0
3
Jan 13
@ATL
1
13
0
2
.000
0
2
.000
0
0
.000
0
2
2
0
1
0
0
1
0
Jan 11
WAS
1
22
3
5
.600
1
3
.333
1
2
.500
2
4
6
1
2
0
1
1
8
Jan 10
@TOR
1
17
2
3
.667
1
1
1.000
2
2
1.000
0
2
2
1
0
1
0
3
7
Jan 7
NO
1
15
2
3
.667
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
2
4
6
1
1
0
0
2
4
Jan 6
PHI
1
14
1
3
.333
1
3
.333
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
1
3
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Isaiah Thomas
2
Marcus Smart
SG
1
Avery Bradley
Sidelined
Avery Bradley (Achilles) is likely out for the upcoming week.
It makes a lot of sense for Boston. If you've seen what happened to J.J. Barea (calf, Achilles) and Kristaps Porzingis with their multiple stints off due to Achilles/lower-calf issues, the Celtics clearly want to get Bradley back and keep him back. While he's out, we'll get Marcus Smart in the starting lineup while Terry Rozier gets some combo guard minutes. Jaylen Brown would also be in the rotation.
Jan 21
2
Terry Rozier
3
Gerald Green
SF
1
Jae Crowder
2
Jaylen Brown
3
James Young
Sidelined
James Young (ankle) is available to play on Saturday against the Blazers.
He's been out for basically the entire month. Young is not expected to be in the rotation.
Jan 21
PF
1
Amir Johnson
2
Jonas Jerebko
Sidelined
Jonas Jerebko (illness) will not play against the Blazers on Saturday.
He was probable, but the team will keep him out. With Jerebko and Tyler Zeller (illness) out, we might get a little Jordan Mickey action. There should be some extra run going to Amir Johnson and Kelly Olynyk as we ll. Olynyk has played well and is a viable option today. He's worth a look in standard leagues, but we've seen him fall off several times.
Jan 21
3
Jordan Mickey
C
1
Al Horford
2
Kelly Olynyk
3
Tyler Zeller
Sidelined
Tyler Zeller (illness) will not play on Saturday against the Blazers.
OK then. Zeller did go through some practice and he is getting closer, but the team will keep him out.
Jan 21
The Week Ahead: Week 14
Jan 21
Jonas Nader takes a look at the injury report and the latest trade rumors around the NBA to get you ready for Week 14.
»
Avery Bradley likely out for upcoming week
»
Jonas Jerebko will not play on Saturday
»
Luol Deng (wrist) goes through full practice
»
Anthony Davis (right quad) doesn't practice
»
Ricky Rubio (personal) out for Sunday night
»
Blake Griffin (knee) 'close to 100 percent'
»
Kevin Love (back) questionable for Saturday
»
D'Angelo Russell (knee) says he's 'just sore'
»
Jon Leuer (knee) probable for Saturday
»
Caldwell-Pope (shoulder) ruled out Saturday
»
Joel Embiid (knee/rest) won't play Saturday
»
Mount Gobert erupts with 27 and 25 in OT win
