Patrick Beverley | Guard | #2

Team: Houston Rockets
Age / DOB:  (28) / 7/12/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 185
College: Arkansas
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 2 (12) / LAK
Patrick Beverley suffered a bruised left thigh in Monday's win over the Suns.
He went back to the locker room with about five minutes left in regulation and did not return. To be clear, this sounds very minor and a Houston trainer didn't even follow him back to the locker room which is usually a good sign. Barring a surprise, Beverely should play on Tuesday vs. Dallas unless the Rockets decide to rest him. He finished with 11 points, seven rebounds, two assists, three steals and three triples in 26 minutes. Dec 26 - 10:26 PM
Source: Jonathan Feigen on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
20616175124922866154.4291216.7503182.37810298.86.24.61.41.50.5
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2012HOU4117.31.94.6.4180.92.3.3750.81.0.8291.11.62.72.91.10.90.52.05.6
2013HOU5631.23.68.6.4141.64.6.3611.51.8.8141.32.23.52.71.21.40.43.110.2
2014HOU5630.93.69.5.3832.15.8.3560.81.1.7501.23.04.23.41.51.10.43.310.1
2015HOU7128.73.68.4.4341.74.4.4000.81.2.6821.02.53.53.41.31.30.43.39.9
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2012HOU4171079189.4183696.3753441.829456410911744372183228
2013HOU561749199481.41492255.36183102.81472124196151667723174573
2014HOU561729204532.383115323.3564560.75067170237192835923182568
2015HOU712038258594.434124310.4006088.68273177250239919426234700
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 23@MEM133411.36439.333221.0002461020313
Dec 21@PHO133711.63623.667221.0002799201318
Dec 20SA13227.28604.00000.000358112134
Dec 17@MIN14326.33300.000221.0002810412056
Dec 16NO134510.50038.37500.00065118410413
Dec 14SAC12949.44426.33300.0000447210310
Dec 12BKN132411.36437.42900.0003255111211

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1James Harden
2Tyler Ennis
SG1Patrick Beverley
2Eric Gordon
SF1Trevor Ariza
2Sam Dekker
3Corey Brewer
4K.J. McDaniels
PF1Ryan Anderson
2Kyle Wiltjer
C1Clint Capela
2Nene Hilario
3Montrezl Harrell
4Chinanu Onuaku
 

 