Patrick Beverley | Guard | #2 Team: Houston Rockets Age / DOB: (28) / 7/12/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 185 College: Arkansas Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 2 (12) / LAK Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $6,000,000 2017-18: $5,513,514 2018-19: $5,027,028 {Non-Guaranteed}

Latest News Recent News

Patrick Beverley suffered a bruised left thigh in Monday's win over the Suns. He went back to the locker room with about five minutes left in regulation and did not return. To be clear, this sounds very minor and a Houston trainer didn't even follow him back to the locker room which is usually a good sign. Barring a surprise, Beverely should play on Tuesday vs. Dallas unless the Rockets decide to rest him. He finished with 11 points, seven rebounds, two assists, three steals and three triples in 26 minutes. Source: Jonathan Feigen on Twitter

Patrick Beverley scored 13 points with 11 rebounds, eight assists, one steal and three 3-pointers in 34 minutes against the Pelicans on Friday. The impact of Pat-Bev should probably be getting more love. The Rockets are 14-2 with Beverley, who has a 16.7 net rating this season. That's actually better than Steph Curry (14.1). Beverley is just crushing with fifth-round value on the season for owners in standard leagues.

Patrick Beverley hit 4-of-11 shots and three 3-pointers for 11 points, five rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block in 32 minutes on Monday. This was a fine game by Beverley, who is putting up some gaudy numbers lately. He scored just three points on Friday, but buoyed his line with 12 rebounds, five assists and two steals that night, and had 15 points and seven boards on Saturday. He's averaging 9.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 2.2 3-pointers on 42 percent shooting over his last five games, and it's officially time to pick him up if he's still not owned in your league.