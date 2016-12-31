Garrett Temple | Guard | #17

Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
ProBasketballTalk
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Mid-Season Fantasy Rankings
Jan 18
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 18
Jan 18
Dose: C-Ya, CP3
Jan 18
1/17 NBA Season Long Podcast
Jan 17
Stats: TTP and All-Stars
Jan 17
Dose: Down Goes Anthony Davis
Jan 17
NBA Power Rankings: Week 13
Jan 16
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Jan 16
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
DeMarcus Cousins scores 25 in triple-double
Hello Again: Kevin Durant gets 40 pts vs. OKC
Russell Westbrook gets his 21st triple-double
David West fractures thumb, out 2 wks minimum
Garrett Temple drops nine points in 29 mins
Tests indicate Rudy Gay tore his Achilles
James Harden scores 38 points in victory
Reggie Jackson's 26 points lead DET past ATL
Anthony Davis (hip, thumb, hand) escapes Wed
Isaiah Thomas scores 39 pts in losing effort
Al Horford shoots 2-of-14 in ugly loss to NYK
Giannis Antetokounmpo drops 32 points in loss
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Another McDavid Night
Jan 19
Leafs Love Their HOGs
Jan 18
Podcast: Pavelec returns
Jan 18
Stars Win Wild game vs Rangers
Jan 18
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Jan 17
Line Changes: Seize the Moment
Jan 17
Dose: Pens Mightier than Caps
Jan 17
Giroux Loves the Helpers
Jan 16
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Connor McDavid gets last minute GWG over FLA
Patrice Bergeron nets 3 points in shootout L
Tomas Tatar scores 1G, 2A in comeback win
Matt Murray not very busy in win over Habs
Blake Wheeler scores in win over 'Yotes
P.K. Subban (UBI) nears return to lineup
Wings will stick with Jared Coreau vs. Boston
Logan Couture (illness) won't play Wednesday
Varlamov (groin) shut down until after ASG
John Carlson (LBI) doubtful for Thursday
Morgan Rielly (LBI) ruled out for Thursday
Patrik Laine skates, no timetable for return
Kaz Grala on Truck Series watch list
Player Page
Roster
Arron Afflalo
(G/F)
Willie Cauley-Stein
(F/C)
Rudy Gay
(F)
Ty Lawson
(G)
Malachi Richardson
(G)
Matt Barnes
(G/F)
Darren Collison
(G)
Kosta Koufos
(F/C)
Ben McLemore
(G)
Garrett Temple
(G)
Omri Casspi
(G/F)
DeMarcus Cousins
(F/C)
Skal Labissiere
(F/C)
Georgios Papagiannis
(C)
Anthony Tolliver
(F)
Garrett Temple | Guard | #17
Team:
Sacramento Kings
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 5/8/1986
Ht / Wt:
6'6' / 195
College:
LSU
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $8,000,000 2017-18: $8,000,000 2018-19: $8,000,000 {Player Option}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Garrett Temple played 29 minutes off the bench against the Pacers on Wednesday with nine points, four rebounds, three assists and one 3-pointer.
He should be getting a big bump in usage and playing time with Rudy Gay (Achilles). In the previous stretch Gay missed 10 of 11 games, Temple averaged 10.2 points, 3.4 boards, 3.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.5 treys on 42.4 percent from the field and 89.5 percent from the line. That was good for eighth-round value, so he is worth a look in standard leagues.
Jan 19 - 1:15 AM
Garrett Temple had 14 points, three assists, one steal, one block and two 3-pointers in 42 minutes as a starter vs. Golden State on Sunday.
Temple is averaging 32.5 minutes in his past five games, but he's done nothing to warrant fantasy ownership. He should be viewed with skepticism even if he does continue to start alongside Darren Collison (14 points in 30 minutes).
Jan 9 - 12:55 AM
Garrett Temple said Dave Joerger's comments about fatigue in Wednesday's loss were "B.S."
"[Miami was] off a back-to-back as well," Temple said. "There was nothing about fatigue. Nobody plays 38 minutes a game on this team." In case you missed it, the Kings suffered what DeMarcus Cousins called probably the worst loss of the season on Wednesday. Among all the Kings who played in all of the last five games, Temple leads the team in net rating, so it makes sense to play him more. His minutes should start to creep up with so much talk about the second unit playing better. He's still only a deep-league pickup because of a low upside.
Jan 5 - 3:03 PM
Source:
CSN Bay Area
Garrett Temple scored three points with three rebounds, one assist, one steal, one block and one 3-pointer in 31 minutes against the Grizzlies on Saturday.
His position flexibility has been key for him to get minutes this year with Temple getting minutes at the one, two and three. With Ty Lawson (face) getting hurt, there should be some backup point guard minutes until Lawson can make it back. Temple hasn't really been a high-volume player, so he's more of a deep league guy.
Sat, Dec 31, 2016 07:55:00 PM
Garrett Temple drops nine points in 29 mins
Jan 19 - 1:15 AM
Garrett Temple plays 42 minutes as starter
Jan 9 - 12:55 AM
Garrett Temple hints he wants more minutes?
Jan 5 - 3:03 PM
Garrett Temple has a bad game off bench
Sat, Dec 31, 2016 07:55:00 PM
More Garrett Temple Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Sacramento Kings Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
40
1026
302
110
84
44
109
245
.445
35
42
.833
49
128
.383
19
39
7.6
2.8
2.1
1.1
1.0
0.5
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2009
SA
27
12.4
1.6
3.7
.436
0.5
1.4
.351
1.3
1.9
.700
0.2
0.9
1.1
0.8
1.0
0.5
0.2
1.6
5.0
2010
CHA
24
9.5
0.8
2.8
.294
0.4
1.5
.270
0.3
0.7
.412
0.0
0.9
1.0
1.3
1.0
0.5
0.3
1.0
2.4
2012
WAS
51
22.7
2.1
5.1
.407
0.5
1.6
.325
0.5
0.7
.703
0.6
1.8
2.4
2.3
1.2
1.0
0.3
1.8
5.1
2013
WAS
75
8.6
0.7
1.9
.362
0.1
0.4
.207
0.4
0.6
.698
0.3
0.6
0.9
1.0
0.6
0.5
0.1
1.0
1.8
2014
WAS
52
14.3
1.3
3.3
.400
0.6
1.7
.375
0.7
0.9
.729
0.5
1.3
1.7
1.1
0.7
0.8
0.2
1.5
3.9
2015
WAS
80
24.4
2.5
6.3
.398
1.1
3.2
.345
1.1
1.6
.728
0.5
2.2
2.7
1.8
0.8
0.9
0.2
2.4
7.3
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2009
SA
27
334
44
101
.436
13
37
.351
35
50
.700
6
25
31
21
27
13
6
42
136
2010
CHA
24
228
20
68
.294
10
37
.270
7
17
.412
1
22
23
32
23
11
6
24
57
2012
WAS
51
1159
105
258
.407
26
80
.325
26
37
.703
29
94
123
115
61
50
17
94
262
2013
WAS
75
644
51
141
.362
6
29
.207
30
43
.698
21
47
68
72
42
35
11
72
138
2014
WAS
52
741
68
170
.400
33
88
.375
35
48
.729
24
66
90
56
34
42
9
76
204
2015
WAS
80
1951
201
505
.398
89
258
.345
91
125
.728
36
176
212
140
64
69
18
195
582
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 15
OKC
1
24
3
6
.500
0
2
.000
2
2
1.000
0
4
4
3
0
0
0
2
8
Jan 13
CLE
1
35
2
4
.500
1
3
.333
0
0
.000
0
2
2
1
4
3
1
1
5
Jan 10
DET
1
30
4
8
.500
3
4
.750
0
0
.000
0
1
1
0
0
1
0
4
11
Jan 8
GS
1
42
5
9
.556
2
5
.400
2
4
.500
0
1
1
3
1
1
1
2
14
Jan 6
LAC
1
33
2
7
.286
1
2
.500
0
0
.000
5
4
9
1
0
0
0
5
5
Jan 4
MIA
1
31
7
11
.636
0
4
.000
1
1
1.000
0
0
0
2
1
3
0
3
15
Jan 3
@DEN
1
25
4
9
.444
0
2
.000
0
0
.000
2
3
5
5
1
2
1
0
8
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Darren Collison
2
Ty Lawson
Sidelined
Ty Lawson (ankle) will not play against the Pacers on Wednesday night.
He tried to test out his ankle, but apparently wasn't as healthy as expected. With Lawson out tonight. Garrett Temple should get some minutes as the backup point guard to go with some minutes at the two. Darren Collison is also coming off a 21-pont game and could have some success against his former team.
Jan 18
SG
1
Ben McLemore
2
Garrett Temple
3
Arron Afflalo
4
Malachi Richardson
SF
1
Rudy Gay
Sidelined
Preliminary tests indicated Rudy Gay has suffered a torn left Achilles.
He'll have an MRI on Thursday to confirm the injury, which is likely to end his season. Gay had micro tearing in his left Achilles dating back to 2014 and received shockwave treatment before. He's heading into a contract year and the timing is just terrible for the 30-year-old forward. The Kings will have to count on Garrett Temple, Matt Barnes and Anthony Tolliver. Temple is worth a pickup in standard leagues.
Jan 19
2
Matt Barnes
3
Omri Casspi
Sidelined
Omri Casspi will miss the next 1-2 weeks of action with a right calf injury.
Casspi randomly moves in and out of the rotation in Sacramento, so this injury won't have any major consequences in fantasy hoops.
Jan 17
PF
1
Kosta Koufos
2
Anthony Tolliver
3
Skal Labissiere
C
1
DeMarcus Cousins
2
Willie Cauley-Stein
3
Georgios Papagiannis
Mid-Season Fantasy Rankings
Jan 18
Ryan Knaus provides mid-season top-200 rankings for both 8-cat and 9-cat formats, with James Harden and Kevin Durant rising to the top.
