Player Page

Roster

Garrett Temple | Guard | #17

Team: Sacramento Kings
Age / DOB:  (30) / 5/8/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 195
College: LSU
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Garrett Temple played 29 minutes off the bench against the Pacers on Wednesday with nine points, four rebounds, three assists and one 3-pointer.
He should be getting a big bump in usage and playing time with Rudy Gay (Achilles). In the previous stretch Gay missed 10 of 11 games, Temple averaged 10.2 points, 3.4 boards, 3.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.5 treys on 42.4 percent from the field and 89.5 percent from the line. That was good for eighth-round value, so he is worth a look in standard leagues. Jan 19 - 1:15 AM
More Garrett Temple Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
4010263021108444109245.4453542.83349128.38319397.62.82.11.11.00.5
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2009SA 2712.41.63.7.4360.51.4.3511.31.9.7000.20.91.10.81.00.50.21.65.0
2010CHA249.50.82.8.2940.41.5.2700.30.7.4120.00.91.01.31.00.50.31.02.4
2012WAS5122.72.15.1.4070.51.6.3250.50.7.7030.61.82.42.31.21.00.31.85.1
2013WAS758.60.71.9.3620.10.4.2070.40.6.6980.30.60.91.00.60.50.11.01.8
2014WAS5214.31.33.3.4000.61.7.3750.70.9.7290.51.31.71.10.70.80.21.53.9
2015WAS8024.42.56.3.3981.13.2.3451.11.6.7280.52.22.71.80.80.90.22.47.3
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2009SA 2733444101.4361337.3513550.70062531212713642136
2010CHA242282068.2941037.270717.4121222332231162457
2012WAS511159105258.4072680.3252637.703299412311561501794262
2013WAS7564451141.362629.2073043.6982147687242351172138
2014WAS5274168170.4003388.3753548.729246690563442976204
2015WAS801951201505.39889258.34591125.72836176212140646918195582
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 15OKC12436.50002.000221.000044300028
Jan 13CLE13524.50013.33300.000022143115
Jan 10DET13048.50034.75000.0000110010411
Jan 8GS14259.55625.40024.5000113111214
Jan 6LAC13327.28612.50000.000549100055
Jan 4MIA131711.63604.000111.0000002130315
Jan 3@DEN12549.44402.00000.000235512108

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Darren Collison
2Ty Lawson
SG1Ben McLemore
2Garrett Temple
3Arron Afflalo
4Malachi Richardson
SF1Rudy Gay
2Matt Barnes
3Omri Casspi
PF1Kosta Koufos
2Anthony Tolliver
3Skal Labissiere
C1DeMarcus Cousins
2Willie Cauley-Stein
3Georgios Papagiannis
 

 