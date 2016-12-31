Garrett Temple | Guard | #17

Latest News Recent News

Garrett Temple played 29 minutes off the bench against the Pacers on Wednesday with nine points, four rebounds, three assists and one 3-pointer. He should be getting a big bump in usage and playing time with Rudy Gay (Achilles). In the previous stretch Gay missed 10 of 11 games, Temple averaged 10.2 points, 3.4 boards, 3.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.5 treys on 42.4 percent from the field and 89.5 percent from the line. That was good for eighth-round value, so he is worth a look in standard leagues.

Garrett Temple had 14 points, three assists, one steal, one block and two 3-pointers in 42 minutes as a starter vs. Golden State on Sunday. Temple is averaging 32.5 minutes in his past five games, but he's done nothing to warrant fantasy ownership. He should be viewed with skepticism even if he does continue to start alongside Darren Collison (14 points in 30 minutes).

Garrett Temple said Dave Joerger's comments about fatigue in Wednesday's loss were "B.S." "[Miami was] off a back-to-back as well," Temple said. "There was nothing about fatigue. Nobody plays 38 minutes a game on this team." In case you missed it, the Kings suffered what DeMarcus Cousins called probably the worst loss of the season on Wednesday. Among all the Kings who played in all of the last five games, Temple leads the team in net rating, so it makes sense to play him more. His minutes should start to creep up with so much talk about the second unit playing better. He's still only a deep-league pickup because of a low upside. Source: CSN Bay Area