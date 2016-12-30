Player Page

Wesley Matthews | Guard/Forward | #23

Team: Dallas Mavericks
Age / DOB:  (30) / 10/14/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 220
College: Marquette
Contract: view contract details
According to ESPN's Marc Stein, the Mavericks are not looking to deal Wesley Matthews.
Stein added that the Mavs "are batting away pitches for Matthews," so there is a market for the SG if they change their mind. It's obvious that the Mavs are tanking so their veterans are inevitably going to be linked in trade talks, but for now Andrew Bogut is the only player that is more than likely going to be moved. Matthews couldn't be in a better spot for fantasy value at the moment, but the potential for rest late in the season is a slight concern. Jan 8 - 9:58 AM
Source: ESPN
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
3612845531107549184477.38680100.800105279.37685215.43.12.11.41.40.2
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2009UTA8224.73.36.9.4830.82.0.3822.02.4.8290.61.72.31.51.10.80.21.99.4
2010POR8233.75.411.9.4491.94.6.4073.23.8.8440.62.63.12.01.71.20.12.415.9
2011POR6633.74.811.6.4122.05.1.3832.22.6.8600.82.53.41.71.11.50.22.213.7
2012POR6934.85.111.7.4362.46.2.3982.22.7.7970.52.32.82.51.61.30.32.514.8
2013POR8233.95.412.3.4412.56.2.3933.13.7.8370.62.93.52.41.30.90.22.116.4
2014POR6033.85.612.5.4482.97.4.3891.82.4.7520.63.13.72.31.41.30.22.215.9
2015DAL7833.94.210.9.3882.46.7.3601.61.9.8630.32.73.11.91.01.00.22.312.5
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2009UTA822023273565.48363165.382160193.82950141191124936415152769
2010POR822761440979.449154378.407266315.8444821025816413810291951300
2011POR662225314763.412129337.383147171.86056168224113739615148904
2012POR692402352808.436169425.398149187.7973515619117410990181721022
2013POR8227834451009.441201511.393252301.8375123828919711076141761343
2014POR602027337752.448173445.389109145.75238184222139817710132956
2015DAL782642331854.388189525.360126146.86327211238151787817179977
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 7ATL133312.25037.42900.000044110049
Jan 5PHO136312.25018.125221.000022221229
Jan 3WAS138511.45524.50000.0000222001012
Dec 30@GS130514.35724.500221.0001121030114
Dec 29@LAK135614.42949.44446.6671562000120
Dec 27HOU129713.53837.429221.0000111010219
Dec 26@NO136411.36437.42967.8570222420217
 

 