Wesley Matthews | Guard/Forward | #23

According to ESPN's Marc Stein, the Mavericks are not looking to deal Wesley Matthews. Stein added that the Mavs "are batting away pitches for Matthews," so there is a market for the SG if they change their mind. It's obvious that the Mavs are tanking so their veterans are inevitably going to be linked in trade talks, but for now Andrew Bogut is the only player that is more than likely going to be moved. Matthews couldn't be in a better spot for fantasy value at the moment, but the potential for rest late in the season is a slight concern. Source: ESPN

Wesley Matthews hit 6-of-14 shots and four 3-pointers for 20 points, six rebounds and two assists in Thursday's 101-89 win over the Lakers. That makes 12 straight wins over the Lakers for Dallas and Matthews is playing well right now. Over his last five games, Matthews is averaging 17.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.8 steals and 2.4 3-pointers on 41 percent shooting. But he's been shooting it better over his last two games, knocking down 13-of-27 shots in them.

Wesley Matthews scored 16 points on 6-of-16 shooting Friday, to go with six boards, one 3-pointer, two assists, three steals and one block in 40 minutes. Matthews ranks in the top 15 in triples this season with 2.7 per night, and his averages of 15.6 points, 3.1 boards, 2.2 dimes, 1.4 steals and 1.6 turnovers on 38.8 percent shooting has him flirting with top-75 value on the year in standard 9-cat leagues. If he could up his efficiency, he could jump into the top-50 equation, but after connecting on just 38.8 percent of his shots last year that is far from a guarantee.