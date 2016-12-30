Wesley Matthews | Guard/Forward | #23

Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Royals sign Brandon League to minors contract
Astros talking to White Sox about Quintana
Orioles have shown interest in Brandon Moss
Jarrod Dyson headed to Seattle for Nate Karns
Mariners get Gallardo from Orioles for Smith
Wilson (shoulder) could have Feb. showcase
Report: Braves/Phillips trade not dead yet
Report: A's interested in INF Trevor Plouffe
Brandon Phillips blocked trade to Braves
A-Rod won't attempt comeback in 2017
LAD 'remain heavy favorite' for Twins' Dozier
Rangers unlikely to bring back Colby Lewis
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Owners 'expressed remorse' for benching Tyrod
Ladarius ruled out for Sunday's Wild Card game
Dolphins 'aren't counting' on Tannehill next week
Rams 'spending a lot of time' on Sean McVay
Stafford can't conjure late-game magic in SEA
Paul Richardson a highlight machine in WC win
Baldwin posts 11/104/1 line in Wild Card win
Russell Wilson turns it on late in WC win
Rawls explodes for 161 & TD in Wild Card win
Ray Horton one-and-done with Browns again
Vikings will keep Pat Shurmur on as OC
Williams to join Browns as defensive coordinator
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
T.J. McConnell will start on Sunday vs. Nets
Sergio Rodriguez (ankle) is available Sunday
Joel Embiid (illness) will play on Sunday
ESPN: DAL not looking to deal Wesley Matthews
Heat's asking price for Dragic is 'too high'
Chasson Randle will work out for 76ers
Hassan Whiteside (eye) will start Sunday
Josh Richardson (foot) listed as questionable
Davis Bertans scores career-high 21 points
George Hill plays 33 minutes in return
Russell Westbrook drops another trip-dub
Jimmy Butler double-doubles in OT win
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Craig Anderson not back until end January
German Rubtsov could be heading to America
Joe Pavelski scores twice to hit 600 points
Braden Holtby faces 30 shots in shutout win
Chad Johnson helps Flames end Canucks' run
1G, 2A for James van Riemsdyk in loss to Habs
Freshman Benning nets first goal in 2-1 win
2G, 1A for Paul Stastny in win over Stars
Brad Marchand scores 2 in win over Panthers
David Backes returns Sat vs Panthers
Predators place James Neal on IR
O'Reilly nets second straight two-point game
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Circle Sport and Curtis Key to merge
Plan ahead: ‘Dinger best at WGI, Martinsville
Kevin Harvick had best 2016 avg. finish
Plan ahead: Almirola best at Atlanta, RIR
Texas to repave, reduce banking in one corner
Good start slowed for Ryan Blaney
Plan ahead: Bayne best at Kentucky, Bristol
Joey Logano tied for 2nd-best avg. finish
Plan ahead: Casey Mears best at Daytona
Julia Landauer signs with Bruncati for 2017
Fontaine plans limited 2017 truck schedule
Shane Lee joins Cunningham Mtrsports for 2017
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Ryan Moore falls off the pace at SBS TOC
Matsuyama two back on Maui after 8-birdie 66
Thomas 2-shot lead after third straight 67
McGirt 7-under 66; bogey-free last 41 holes
Thomas shares lead on Maui with twin 67s
Ryan Moore co-leads thru 36 holes at SBS TOC
Reed vaults to the top of SBS TOC leaderboard
Walker races out to an early lead at Kapalua
Dufner dials a bogey-free 68 in R1 of SBS TOC
Late bogey spoils Berger's blemish-free bid
Jim Herman heats up early at Kapalua Resort
Patrick Reed fatigued ahead of SBS TOC
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Davis hauls in nice TD as Dukes win FCS title
Stanford reels in four-star T Foster Sarell
OSU adds five-star CB Jeffrey Okudah
UCLA lands huge five-star pledge in CB Holmes
Pauline: Russell (ankle) to attend Sen. Bowl
Report: Pep Hamilton considering Michigan
Four-star RB Benjamin commits to Sun Devils
Beavers upset Bama, ND for WR Calvin's pledge
P.J. Flex: Minnesota flips six WMU recruits
Watson not sure if he'll play in Senior Bowl
Fleck convinces QB Rhoda to stay with team
Senior Bowl extends invite to Deshaun Watson
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Mourinho hints at game time for Schweini
United send Sam Johnstone out on loan again
Criticism for Howe as Cherries crash out
Francis to miss next 2 PL games due to ban
Remy makes Palace debut in FA Cup
Sunderland draws to force FA Cup replay
Everton blows lead vs. Leicester in FA Cup
Forgotten Hornet inline for a cup call up
New manager Silva struggling with injuries
Zaza has played his last game for West Ham
Boro injury concerns ahead of FA Cup tie
Mahrez named CAF African Player of the Year
Wesley Matthews | Guard/Forward | #23
Team:
Dallas Mavericks
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 10/14/1986
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 220
College:
Marquette
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $17,145,838 2017-18: $17,884,176 2018-19: $18,622,514 {Player Option}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
According to ESPN's Marc Stein, the Mavericks are not looking to deal Wesley Matthews.
Stein added that the Mavs "are batting away pitches for Matthews," so there is a market for the SG if they change their mind. It's obvious that the Mavs are tanking so their veterans are inevitably going to be linked in trade talks, but for now Andrew Bogut is the only player that is more than likely going to be moved. Matthews couldn't be in a better spot for fantasy value at the moment, but the potential for rest late in the season is a slight concern.
Jan 8 - 9:58 AM
Source:
ESPN
Wesley Matthews hit 6-of-14 shots and four 3-pointers for 20 points, six rebounds and two assists in Thursday's 101-89 win over the Lakers.
That makes 12 straight wins over the Lakers for Dallas and Matthews is playing well right now. Over his last five games, Matthews is averaging 17.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.8 steals and 2.4 3-pointers on 41 percent shooting. But he's been shooting it better over his last two games, knocking down 13-of-27 shots in them.
Fri, Dec 30, 2016 01:52:00 AM
Wesley Matthews scored 16 points on 6-of-16 shooting Friday, to go with six boards, one 3-pointer, two assists, three steals and one block in 40 minutes.
Matthews ranks in the top 15 in triples this season with 2.7 per night, and his averages of 15.6 points, 3.1 boards, 2.2 dimes, 1.4 steals and 1.6 turnovers on 38.8 percent shooting has him flirting with top-75 value on the year in standard 9-cat leagues. If he could up his efficiency, he could jump into the top-50 equation, but after connecting on just 38.8 percent of his shots last year that is far from a guarantee.
Sat, Dec 24, 2016 01:04:00 AM
Wesley Matthews was held to nine points against the Nuggets on Monday, shooting 3-of-11 from the field.
Matthews went off for 25 points against the Nuggets on Dec. 12 and shooting guards usually go off against Denver, but that's not going to be the case with Gary Harris back in the lineup. Luckily for Matthews' owners, he salvaged his line with five assists, one steal and two triples in 36 minutes. He should bounce back in a "revenge game" vs. Portland on Wednesday.
Tue, Dec 20, 2016 12:20:00 AM
ESPN: DAL not looking to deal Wesley Matthews
Jan 8 - 9:58 AM
Wes Matthews scores 20 in win over Lakers
Fri, Dec 30, 2016 01:52:00 AM
Wesley Matthews scores 16 points w/ 3 steals
Sat, Dec 24, 2016 01:04:00 AM
Wesley Matthews held to nine points
Tue, Dec 20, 2016 12:20:00 AM
More Wesley Matthews Player News
Dallas Mavericks Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
36
1284
553
110
75
49
184
477
.386
80
100
.800
105
279
.376
8
52
15.4
3.1
2.1
1.4
1.4
0.2
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2009
UTA
82
24.7
3.3
6.9
.483
0.8
2.0
.382
2.0
2.4
.829
0.6
1.7
2.3
1.5
1.1
0.8
0.2
1.9
9.4
2010
POR
82
33.7
5.4
11.9
.449
1.9
4.6
.407
3.2
3.8
.844
0.6
2.6
3.1
2.0
1.7
1.2
0.1
2.4
15.9
2011
POR
66
33.7
4.8
11.6
.412
2.0
5.1
.383
2.2
2.6
.860
0.8
2.5
3.4
1.7
1.1
1.5
0.2
2.2
13.7
2012
POR
69
34.8
5.1
11.7
.436
2.4
6.2
.398
2.2
2.7
.797
0.5
2.3
2.8
2.5
1.6
1.3
0.3
2.5
14.8
2013
POR
82
33.9
5.4
12.3
.441
2.5
6.2
.393
3.1
3.7
.837
0.6
2.9
3.5
2.4
1.3
0.9
0.2
2.1
16.4
2014
POR
60
33.8
5.6
12.5
.448
2.9
7.4
.389
1.8
2.4
.752
0.6
3.1
3.7
2.3
1.4
1.3
0.2
2.2
15.9
2015
DAL
78
33.9
4.2
10.9
.388
2.4
6.7
.360
1.6
1.9
.863
0.3
2.7
3.1
1.9
1.0
1.0
0.2
2.3
12.5
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2009
UTA
82
2023
273
565
.483
63
165
.382
160
193
.829
50
141
191
124
93
64
15
152
769
2010
POR
82
2761
440
979
.449
154
378
.407
266
315
.844
48
210
258
164
138
102
9
195
1300
2011
POR
66
2225
314
763
.412
129
337
.383
147
171
.860
56
168
224
113
73
96
15
148
904
2012
POR
69
2402
352
808
.436
169
425
.398
149
187
.797
35
156
191
174
109
90
18
172
1022
2013
POR
82
2783
445
1009
.441
201
511
.393
252
301
.837
51
238
289
197
110
76
14
176
1343
2014
POR
60
2027
337
752
.448
173
445
.389
109
145
.752
38
184
222
139
81
77
10
132
956
2015
DAL
78
2642
331
854
.388
189
525
.360
126
146
.863
27
211
238
151
78
78
17
179
977
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 7
ATL
1
33
3
12
.250
3
7
.429
0
0
.000
0
4
4
1
1
0
0
4
9
Jan 5
PHO
1
36
3
12
.250
1
8
.125
2
2
1.000
0
2
2
2
2
1
2
2
9
Jan 3
WAS
1
38
5
11
.455
2
4
.500
0
0
.000
0
2
2
2
0
0
1
0
12
Dec 30
@GS
1
30
5
14
.357
2
4
.500
2
2
1.000
1
1
2
1
0
3
0
1
14
Dec 29
@LAK
1
35
6
14
.429
4
9
.444
4
6
.667
1
5
6
2
0
0
0
1
20
Dec 27
HOU
1
29
7
13
.538
3
7
.429
2
2
1.000
0
1
1
1
0
1
0
2
19
Dec 26
@NO
1
36
4
11
.364
3
7
.429
6
7
.857
0
2
2
2
4
2
0
2
17
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Deron Williams
2
J.J. Barea
3
Devin Harris
4
Pierre Jackson
SG
1
Wesley Matthews
2
Seth Curry
SF
1
Harrison Barnes
2
Dorian Finney-Smith
3
Justin Anderson
4
Nicolas Brussino
PF
1
Dirk Nowitzki
2
Dwight Powell
C
1
Andrew Bogut
2
Salah Mejri
3
A.J. Hammons
Dose: Westbrook Does it Again
Jan 8
Tommy Beer recaps Saturday night's seven-game slate, highlighted by yet another jaw-dropping triple-double from the unstoppable Russell Westbrook...
