John Wall | Guard | #2

Team: Washington Wizards
Age / DOB:  (26) / 9/6/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 210
College: Kentucky
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (1) / WAS
Contract: view contract details
Recent News

John Wall made 11-of-19 from the field and 12-of-13 from the line for 36 points in a 111-105 win over the Pacers on Wednesday, adding 11 rebounds, nine assists, two steals and two 3-pointers.
He carried his team and it's not a surprise with Bradley Beal (ankle) not playing in the second half. Before tonight, Wall had a whopping 38.9 usage rate without Beal for 193 minutes this season. His efficiency and pace are also higher sans Beal, so he would be a prime DFS option without Beal in a great matchup against the Nets on Friday. He would be a great play regardless. Dec 28 - 9:52 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
28101665212127763237517.458145180.80633102.3241612323.34.39.92.34.40.6
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2010WAS6937.75.814.1.4090.51.7.2964.45.7.7660.54.14.68.33.81.80.52.516.4
2011WAS6636.25.713.5.4230.00.6.0714.86.1.7890.73.84.58.03.91.40.92.116.3
2012WAS4932.76.615.0.4410.20.9.2675.06.2.8040.73.34.07.63.21.30.82.418.5
2013WAS8236.37.116.3.4331.33.8.3513.94.8.8050.53.64.18.83.61.80.52.719.3
2014WAS7936.06.614.8.4450.82.7.3003.64.6.7850.54.24.610.03.81.70.62.317.6
2015WAS7736.17.417.5.4241.54.3.3513.54.5.7910.54.44.910.24.11.90.82.119.9
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2010WAS692602398972.40934115.296301393.76635282317574261121351751131
2011WAS662386378894.423342.071317402.7894825230053025595571371076
2012WAS491604324735.4411245.267246306.804351611963731576437117906
2013WAS8229805791337.433108308.351317394.80538295333721295149402191583
2014WAS7928415191166.44565217.300284362.78536330366792304138451801387
2015WAS7727835721349.424115328.351272344.79142337379789318145591591531
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 26MLW142819.42114.25012.50021316722218
Dec 23@MLW132818.44403.000221.00003310310018
Dec 21@CHI136914.64302.00057.7140669230223
Dec 19@IND138614.42905.00078.87513410420319
Dec 18LAC136716.43802.00048.50023511511218
Dec 16DET135814.571441.000912.75002211030229
Dec 14CHA136919.47402.00078.87524610870225

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1John Wall
2Tomas Satoransky
3Trey Burke
SG1Bradley Beal
2Marcus Thornton
3Sheldon McClellan
SF1Otto Porter
2Kelly Oubre
3Danuel House
PF1Markieff Morris
2Andrew Nicholson
C1Marcin Gortat
2Ian Mahinmi
3Jason Smith
4Daniel Ochefu
 

 