Player Results
Article Results
John Wall | Guard | #2
Team:
Washington Wizards
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 9/6/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 210
College:
Kentucky
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 1 (1) / WAS
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $16,957,900 2017-18: $18,063,850 2018-19: $19,169,800 2019-2020: UFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
John Wall made 11-of-19 from the field and 12-of-13 from the line for 36 points in a 111-105 win over the Pacers on Wednesday, adding 11 rebounds, nine assists, two steals and two 3-pointers.
He carried his team and it's not a surprise with Bradley Beal (ankle) not playing in the second half. Before tonight, Wall had a whopping 38.9 usage rate without Beal for 193 minutes this season. His efficiency and pace are also higher sans Beal, so he would be a prime DFS option without Beal in a great matchup against the Nets on Friday. He would be a great play regardless.
Dec 28 - 9:52 PM
John Wall hit 8-of-19 shots and a 3-pointer on his way to 18 points, a season-high 16 assists, two steals, two blocks and seven turnovers in Monday's 107-102 win over the Bucks.
The turnovers were a buzzkill, but he hadn't had more than five in his previous five games and the assists helped make up for them. He's hit double digits in assists nine times in December, double-doubling in all of them. Backcourt teammate Bradley Beal hit just 5-of-14 shots, but still scored 22 points with a nice line in the win.
Dec 26 - 10:41 PM
John Wall scored 23 points during a 107-97 win over the Bulls on Wednesday, adding six rebounds, nine assists, three steals and two turnovers.
It was arguably the biggest win of the year for the Wizards. They pulled off a 13-point comeback and were able to earn just their third road win on the year. Wall has been really effective as a scorer this month with his 31.0 usage rate in 37.4 minutes per game. A big reason why is he's made 49.0 percent on his midrange shots while he's getting big volume at the rim with 39.0 percent of his shots coming from within three feet. He's been terrific for his fantasy owners.
Dec 21 - 11:45 PM
John Wall posted an 18-point, 11-assist double-double during Sunday's win over the Clippers, to go with five boards, one steal, one block and five turnovers in 36 minutes.
Wall also picked up his seventh technical of the season in this one, tying Russell Westbrook for the No. 2 spot on the list, and if that number rises to 16 this season he’ll be hit with a one-game suspension. Hopefully he can keep his cool, because Wall has been absolutely crushing it this year with a top-15 evaluation in 9-cat leagues with averages of 24.2 points, 9.6 dimes, 1.4 triples, 4.4 turnovers and a league leading 2.3 steals per contest.
Dec 18 - 6:30 PM
John Wall scores 36 points with 11 boards
Dec 28 - 9:52 PM
John Wall posts 18 points, 16 dimes in win
Dec 26 - 10:41 PM
John Wall scores 23 points vs. Bulls
Dec 21 - 11:45 PM
John Wall double-doubles in win over Clippers
Dec 18 - 6:30 PM
More John Wall Player News
Washington Wizards Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
28
1016
652
121
277
63
237
517
.458
145
180
.806
33
102
.324
16
123
23.3
4.3
9.9
2.3
4.4
0.6
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2010
WAS
69
37.7
5.8
14.1
.409
0.5
1.7
.296
4.4
5.7
.766
0.5
4.1
4.6
8.3
3.8
1.8
0.5
2.5
16.4
2011
WAS
66
36.2
5.7
13.5
.423
0.0
0.6
.071
4.8
6.1
.789
0.7
3.8
4.5
8.0
3.9
1.4
0.9
2.1
16.3
2012
WAS
49
32.7
6.6
15.0
.441
0.2
0.9
.267
5.0
6.2
.804
0.7
3.3
4.0
7.6
3.2
1.3
0.8
2.4
18.5
2013
WAS
82
36.3
7.1
16.3
.433
1.3
3.8
.351
3.9
4.8
.805
0.5
3.6
4.1
8.8
3.6
1.8
0.5
2.7
19.3
2014
WAS
79
36.0
6.6
14.8
.445
0.8
2.7
.300
3.6
4.6
.785
0.5
4.2
4.6
10.0
3.8
1.7
0.6
2.3
17.6
2015
WAS
77
36.1
7.4
17.5
.424
1.5
4.3
.351
3.5
4.5
.791
0.5
4.4
4.9
10.2
4.1
1.9
0.8
2.1
19.9
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2010
WAS
69
2602
398
972
.409
34
115
.296
301
393
.766
35
282
317
574
261
121
35
175
1131
2011
WAS
66
2386
378
894
.423
3
42
.071
317
402
.789
48
252
300
530
255
95
57
137
1076
2012
WAS
49
1604
324
735
.441
12
45
.267
246
306
.804
35
161
196
373
157
64
37
117
906
2013
WAS
82
2980
579
1337
.433
108
308
.351
317
394
.805
38
295
333
721
295
149
40
219
1583
2014
WAS
79
2841
519
1166
.445
65
217
.300
284
362
.785
36
330
366
792
304
138
45
180
1387
2015
WAS
77
2783
572
1349
.424
115
328
.351
272
344
.791
42
337
379
789
318
145
59
159
1531
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 26
MLW
1
42
8
19
.421
1
4
.250
1
2
.500
2
1
3
16
7
2
2
2
18
Dec 23
@MLW
1
32
8
18
.444
0
3
.000
2
2
1.000
0
3
3
10
3
1
0
0
18
Dec 21
@CHI
1
36
9
14
.643
0
2
.000
5
7
.714
0
6
6
9
2
3
0
2
23
Dec 19
@IND
1
38
6
14
.429
0
5
.000
7
8
.875
1
3
4
10
4
2
0
3
19
Dec 18
LAC
1
36
7
16
.438
0
2
.000
4
8
.500
2
3
5
11
5
1
1
2
18
Dec 16
DET
1
35
8
14
.571
4
4
1.000
9
12
.750
0
2
2
11
0
3
0
2
29
Dec 14
CHA
1
36
9
19
.474
0
2
.000
7
8
.875
2
4
6
10
8
7
0
2
25
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
John Wall
2
Tomas Satoransky
3
Trey Burke
SG
1
Bradley Beal
Sidelined
Bradley Beal (right ankle) is day-to-day, according to coach Scott Brooks.
After an ankle tweak in the first half, the Wizards likely played it safe here with their max shooting guard. Beal looked fine after he returned to the game and said he was "alright" at half, so the Wizards not playing him in the second half was a surprise. Although, this is his famous right leg that has caused him a problem every year due to a fibula stress fracture. He'll have Thursday off before a very favorable matchup against the Nets on Friday. For now, he has a decent chance to play. If not, Kelly Oubre, Marcus Thornton and Sheldon McClellan would all get bumps along with the starters.
Dec 28
2
Marcus Thornton
3
Sheldon McClellan
SF
1
Otto Porter
2
Kelly Oubre
3
Danuel House
Sidelined
Danuel House (wrist) suffered a fractured right wrist.
He's going to be out indefinitely. Most wrist fractures require around 4-6 weeks off, so House could be back in January. He's not in the rotation.
Nov 30
PF
1
Markieff Morris
2
Andrew Nicholson
C
1
Marcin Gortat
2
Ian Mahinmi
Sidelined
With Ian Mahinmi (knees) expected to miss at least six weeks, Wizards coach Scott Brooks said he will "definitely" consider more small-ball lineups.
Mahinmi had PRP treatment on both knees earlier on Wednesday. Jason Smith and Daniel Ochefu are the primary backup centers when the Wizards need to stay bigger, but guys like Markieff Morris and Andrew Nicholson could also get a slight boost when the team goes small. There are no big winners here.
Dec 21
3
Jason Smith
4
Daniel Ochefu
Sidelined
Daniel Ochefu (illness) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Pacers.
He's a negligible part of the rotation in Washington, so his absence will have zero consequence in fantasy hoops.
Dec 28
