John Wall | Guard | #2 Team: Washington Wizards Age / DOB: (26) / 9/6/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 210 College: Kentucky Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (1) / WAS Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $16,957,900 2017-18: $18,063,850 2018-19: $19,169,800 2019-2020: UFA Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

John Wall made 11-of-19 from the field and 12-of-13 from the line for 36 points in a 111-105 win over the Pacers on Wednesday, adding 11 rebounds, nine assists, two steals and two 3-pointers. He carried his team and it's not a surprise with Bradley Beal (ankle) not playing in the second half. Before tonight, Wall had a whopping 38.9 usage rate without Beal for 193 minutes this season. His efficiency and pace are also higher sans Beal, so he would be a prime DFS option without Beal in a great matchup against the Nets on Friday. He would be a great play regardless.

John Wall hit 8-of-19 shots and a 3-pointer on his way to 18 points, a season-high 16 assists, two steals, two blocks and seven turnovers in Monday's 107-102 win over the Bucks. The turnovers were a buzzkill, but he hadn't had more than five in his previous five games and the assists helped make up for them. He's hit double digits in assists nine times in December, double-doubling in all of them. Backcourt teammate Bradley Beal hit just 5-of-14 shots, but still scored 22 points with a nice line in the win.

John Wall scored 23 points during a 107-97 win over the Bulls on Wednesday, adding six rebounds, nine assists, three steals and two turnovers. It was arguably the biggest win of the year for the Wizards. They pulled off a 13-point comeback and were able to earn just their third road win on the year. Wall has been really effective as a scorer this month with his 31.0 usage rate in 37.4 minutes per game. A big reason why is he's made 49.0 percent on his midrange shots while he's getting big volume at the rim with 39.0 percent of his shots coming from within three feet. He's been terrific for his fantasy owners.