Latest News Recent News

Evan Turner (left ankle) has been ruled out for Friday night against the Spurs. He was questionable to play against the Mavs on Wednesday and wasn't ruled out until about 90 minutes before the game tipped, so getting the "out" status this early is surprising. The Blazers have been using Shabazz Napier to fill most of Turner's minutes while Allen Crabbe has also seen a slight rise lately. Turner doesn't have much fantasy value and Crabbe only gets a slight bump. Source: Casey Holdahl on Twitter

Evan Turner (ankle) will not play against the Mavs on Wednesday night. It'll be his second game out of the lineup. The Blazers gave more minutes to Allen Crabbe and Shabazz Napier to help out the second unit on Tuesday, which should be the case tonight. Besides Crabbe getting a boost and Moe Harkless also likely to play more, there isn't much fantasy spin here. Source: Jason Quick on Twitter

Evan Turner (ankle) is questionable to play against the Mavs on Wednesday night. He was not able to play against the Kings on Tuesday night for his first DNP under his new contract. The Blazers may not miss Turner too much with his team-low -11.3 net rating this season -- they also have a team-high +5.8 net rating with him on the bench. If Turner can't play again, Allen Crabbe could get 36 minutes again like he did on Tuesday night. Source: Casey Holdahl on Twitter