Evan Turner | Guard/Forward | #1

Team: Portland Trail Blazers
Age / DOB:  (28) / 10/27/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'7' / 220
College: Ohio State
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (2) / PHI
Evan Turner (left ankle) has been ruled out for Friday night against the Spurs.
He was questionable to play against the Mavs on Wednesday and wasn't ruled out until about 90 minutes before the game tipped, so getting the "out" status this early is surprising. The Blazers have been using Shabazz Napier to fill most of Turner's minutes while Allen Crabbe has also seen a slight rise lately. Turner doesn't have much fantasy value and Crabbe only gets a slight bump. Dec 22 - 4:09 PM
Source: Casey Holdahl on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
297242671178723104246.4234451.8631551.2948369.24.03.00.81.20.3
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2010PHI7823.12.96.8.4250.20.6.3181.31.6.8080.53.43.92.01.00.60.21.87.2
2011PHI6526.44.09.1.4460.20.8.2241.11.7.6760.45.45.82.81.60.60.31.89.4
2012PHI8235.35.412.8.4190.71.9.3651.92.5.7400.75.66.34.32.30.90.22.413.3
2013IND8130.35.412.6.4250.61.9.3212.63.2.8130.84.35.03.22.30.80.12.414.0
2014BOS8227.53.99.1.4290.41.5.2771.31.7.7520.54.65.15.52.41.00.22.29.5
2015BOS8128.04.29.3.4560.21.0.2411.82.2.8270.64.34.94.42.11.00.31.710.5
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2010PHI781800225529.4251444.318101125.80842264306159804914138565
2011PHI651713263590.4461149.22473108.676273493761801054020117610
2012PHI8228984411053.41958159.365154208.7405646151735418771171971094
2013IND8124534341021.42550156.321213262.813623464082621896771951131
2014BOS822259320746.42933119.277106141.752403774174491988319180779
2015BOS812270343753.4562083.241148179.827503473973591698028139854
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 21DAL0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 20@SAC0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 17@GS11715.200111.00000.000011300013
Dec 15@DEN125311.27301.00034.750235233119
Dec 13OKC12768.75012.50012.5000333111314
Dec 12@LAC130712.58314.25000.0001346100415
Dec 10@IND12126.33312.50000.000033222015

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Damian Lillard
2Shabazz Napier
SG1C.J. McCollum
2Allen Crabbe
3Pat Connaughton
4Tim Quarterman
SF1Moe Harkless
2Evan Turner
3Jake Layman
PF1Al-Farouq Aminu
2Meyers Leonard
3Noah Vonleh
C1Mason Plumlee
2Ed Davis
3Festus Ezeli
 

 