Greg Monroe | Center/Forward | #15

Team: Milwaukee Bucks
Age / DOB:  (26) / 6/4/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'11' / 265
College: Georgetown
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (7) / DET
Recent News

According to Bucks reporter Gery Woelfel, the team is still looking to trade Greg Monroe.
We've seen Monroe's name in trade rumors for over a year, so no one should be surprised by this. Monroe is being paid $17.14 million this season and is owed $17.88 million in 2017-18, but he can also opt out of his deal this summer. Opposing teams won't give up much for Monroe because they may view him as a rental, but he could be looking at a bump in fantasy value if he leave Milwaukee. He's currently in a timeshare with John Henson and is averaging 9.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals in 19.3 minutes per game on the season. Dec 26 - 9:26 AM
Source: Woelfel's Press Box
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
27522252183613298193.5085668.82401.00013399.36.82.31.21.40.5
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2010DET8027.83.86.9.5510.00.0.0001.82.9.6223.14.47.51.31.01.20.62.59.4
2011DET6631.56.211.8.5210.00.0.0003.04.1.7393.66.09.72.32.41.30.72.715.4
2012DET8133.26.313.1.4860.00.0.0003.34.8.6892.96.79.63.52.91.30.72.316.0
2013DET8232.86.112.4.4970.00.0.0002.94.5.6573.16.19.32.12.01.10.62.515.2
2014DET6931.06.112.4.4960.00.0.0003.74.9.7503.36.910.22.12.21.10.52.115.9
2015MLW7929.36.211.9.5220.00.0.0002.93.9.7402.86.18.82.31.60.90.82.115.3
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2010DET802223303550.55101.000145233.622248353601105819345196751
2011DET662082407781.52101.000201272.73923939863715216183461801015
2012DET8126865141058.48604.000270392.689236541777281234105551901298
2013DET8226935041015.49701.000241367.65725650476017116691472051249
2014DET692138423853.49600.000252336.75022947570414214978341481098
2015MLW792316491941.52201.000228308.74021847869617812972671631210
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 23WAS12157.71400.000221.000110114211112
Dec 21@CLE11837.42901.00024.500167010118
Dec 20CLE11835.60000.00001.000134110016
Dec 16@CHI123614.42900.00023.66748123300214
Dec 15CHI12237.42900.000111.000055302117
Dec 12@TOR116551.00000.000111.0001120110211
Dec 10@WAS12325.40000.000221.000077520036

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Matthew Dellavedova
2Malcolm Brogdon
SG1Tony Snell
2Khris Middleton
3Jason Terry
4Rashad Vaughn
SF1Giannis Antetokounmpo
2Mirza Teletovic
3Steve Novak
PF1Jabari Parker
2Michael Beasley
3Thon Maker
C1John Henson
2Greg Monroe
3Miles Plumlee
 

 