According to Bucks reporter Gery Woelfel, the team is still looking to trade Greg Monroe. We've seen Monroe's name in trade rumors for over a year, so no one should be surprised by this. Monroe is being paid $17.14 million this season and is owed $17.88 million in 2017-18, but he can also opt out of his deal this summer. Opposing teams won't give up much for Monroe because they may view him as a rental, but he could be looking at a bump in fantasy value if he leave Milwaukee. He's currently in a timeshare with John Henson and is averaging 9.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals in 19.3 minutes per game on the season. Source: Woelfel's Press Box

Greg Monroe made 5-of-7 field goals to finish Friday's home win with 12 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in just 21 minutes of action. Moose hasn't been an easy player to own this season, due to the fact that he's playing 19.2 minutes per game, but he's still had late-round value in roto leagues. Over the past 10 games he's averaging 10.4 points on 52.4 percent shooting, 6.7 boards, 2.1 assists and 1.2 steals, and the tantalizing prospect of a trade makes him a solid hold through the trade deadline.

Greg Monroe played just 18 minutes in Tuesday's overtime loss to the Cavaliers, finishing with six points and four rebounds. Starter John Henson had 14 points and eight boards in 27 minutes, and while Monroe has been making a little noise lately, it's nights like this that are a stark reminder of how far Monroe has fallen in the past couple years. Monroe had a 14 & 12 double-double on Friday, which had things looking up for him, but tonight's quiet game essentially puts him back at square one. He's basically too good to cut, yet doesn't currently have enough value to trade. Put him on your bench if you can and hope he gets traded, or that Jason Kidd's mind is taken over by aliens.