Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Matt Wieters remains on Braves' 'target list'
Jays have considered trading for McCutchen
Bautista willing to consider one-year deal
Giants ink Michael Morse to minor league deal
'Good chance' Josh Hamilton re-signs with TEX
Turner's contract with Dodgers now official
Angels sign Ben Revere to one-year deal
'Strong possibility' Rangers sign Mike Napoli
Encarnacion turned down bigger offer from A's
A's sign Cuban righty Norge Ruiz for $2M
Inciarte, Braves ink five-year, $30.525M deal
Indians land Encarnacion for three yrs, $60M
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Spencer Ware heading for MRI on sore ribs
Giants could rest some starters in Week 17
Ravens OLB Terrell Suggs will play in 2017
Ben wants Steelers to 'get healthy' Week 17
Ryan Tannehill (knee) now 'day-to-day'
Steve Smith Sr. goes for 79 yards, TD in loss
Brown comes alive late, scores game-winner
Le'Veon racks up 137 yards, two TDs in win
Ben shakes off INTs, leads game-winning drive
Carlos Hyde tore MCL, done for the season
Lamar Miller 'not sure' he will play Week 17
Ladarius Green, Sammie Coates out Week 16
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
J.J. Barea (Achilles) ruled out for Monday
Andrew Bogut (knee) questionable for Monday
Report: Bucks are still shopping Greg Monroe
Raymond Felton posts 10/8/6 as starting PG
Chris Paul (hamstring) out next two games
Larry Nance (knee) out roughly four weeks
Russell Westbrook drops 31 & 15 in win vs MIN
Update: Chris Paul (hamstring) now out Sunday
LaMarcus Aldridge gets 33 pts on 15-of-20 FGs
LeBron James and Kyrie Irving iffy for Monday
Evan Turner (ankle) probable Monday vs. TOR
LeBron James scores 31 points with 13 boards
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Evgeni Malkin's next point with be No. 800
Sidney Crosby is still the best
Wild are one of best five-on-five teams
Mika Zibanejad looks for mid-late Jan. return
Desharnais lands on LTIR with knee injury
Mathieu Joseph signs 3-year ELC with Tampa
Maple Leafs recall Jhonas Enroth
Jonathan Drouin exits game vs WSH on Friday
Jeff Carter stays hot in OT loss to Dallas
Esa Lindell scores in OT to sink Los Angeles
Nathan MacKinnon scores OT winner vs. CHI
Justin Faulk scores 1G, 1A in OT win over BOS
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Brad Smith: 6th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Myers final So. Mod Champ
Myatt Snider in KBM #51 truck for eight races
Harrison Burton to compete in six truck races
Praytor: 5th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Truex Jr. named EMPA Driver of the Year
Josh Williams: 4th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Todd Gilliland
Kurzejewski: 3rd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Tom Hessert: 2nd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Doug Coby builds a legacy
Champion's Profile: Justin Haley finds groove
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
Top-ranked Reed returning to Hong Kong Open
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Browns can earn No. 1 pick with loss to PIT
Brent Stockstill throws for 432 yards, 4 TD
Saint Juste rips off 170 yards rushing in win
Seven Miami players not making bowl trip
Stockstill (collarbone) set for Hawaii Bowl
Report: Brian Hill to declare for 2017 draft
Jordan Chunn scores thrice as Troy beats Ohio
Report: Kendal Briles to join Kiffin at FAU
Trent Taylor shreds Navy with 12-233-2 line
Higgins fires four touchdown passes in win
FSU gains pledge from four-star DE Kaindoh
Four-star LB Singleton commits to Michigan
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Deeney's 100th Watford goal earns a 1-1 draw
Big Sam gets 1st point for CPL, Cabaye scores
Troy Deeney not in the eleven for Palace
Obiang to miss WK18 through suspension
Late fitness test awaits Drinkwater for WK18
Terry progressing towards full fitness
Stuani in, Fischer out for Boxing Day
Clasie out for the festive period with injury
Hull trigger extension in Robertson's deal
Hull exercise Tymon's scholarship agreement
Ake won't be available on Boxing Day
Hull City extend Robert Snodgrass' contract
Roster
Giannis Antetokounmpo
(G/F)
Matthew Dellavedova
(G)
Khris Middleton
(G/F)
Jabari Parker
(F)
Mirza Teletovic
(F)
Michael Beasley
(F)
John Henson
(F/C)
Greg Monroe
(F/C)
Miles Plumlee
(F/C)
Jason Terry
(G)
Malcolm Brogdon
(G)
Thon Maker
(F)
Steve Novak
(F)
Tony Snell
(G/F)
Rashad Vaughn
(G)
Greg Monroe | Center/Forward | #15
Team:
Milwaukee Bucks
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 6/4/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'11' / 265
College:
Georgetown
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 1 (7) / DET
Contract:
view contract details
2016-17: $17,145,838 2017-18: $17,884,176 {Player Option}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
According to Bucks reporter Gery Woelfel, the team is still looking to trade Greg Monroe.
We've seen Monroe's name in trade rumors for over a year, so no one should be surprised by this. Monroe is being paid $17.14 million this season and is owed $17.88 million in 2017-18, but he can also opt out of his deal this summer. Opposing teams won't give up much for Monroe because they may view him as a rental, but he could be looking at a bump in fantasy value if he leave Milwaukee. He's currently in a timeshare with John Henson and is averaging 9.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals in 19.3 minutes per game on the season.
Dec 26 - 9:26 AM
Source:
Woelfel's Press Box
Greg Monroe made 5-of-7 field goals to finish Friday's home win with 12 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in just 21 minutes of action.
Moose hasn't been an easy player to own this season, due to the fact that he's playing 19.2 minutes per game, but he's still had late-round value in roto leagues. Over the past 10 games he's averaging 10.4 points on 52.4 percent shooting, 6.7 boards, 2.1 assists and 1.2 steals, and the tantalizing prospect of a trade makes him a solid hold through the trade deadline.
Dec 23 - 11:33 PM
Greg Monroe played just 18 minutes in Tuesday's overtime loss to the Cavaliers, finishing with six points and four rebounds.
Starter John Henson had 14 points and eight boards in 27 minutes, and while Monroe has been making a little noise lately, it's nights like this that are a stark reminder of how far Monroe has fallen in the past couple years. Monroe had a 14 & 12 double-double on Friday, which had things looking up for him, but tonight's quiet game essentially puts him back at square one. He's basically too good to cut, yet doesn't currently have enough value to trade. Put him on your bench if you can and hope he gets traded, or that Jason Kidd's mind is taken over by aliens.
Dec 21 - 12:47 AM
Greg Monroe scored 14 points with 12 rebounds, three assists and three turnovers against the Bulls on Friday night.
The Bulls "defense" was basically nonexistent for Monroe to post one of his best games. Coach Jason Kidd seems to have his rotation all figured out now with his fives and Monroe has been locked in with minutes in the mid 20s. Even with that limited run, he's still worth owning in standard leagues.
Dec 16 - 11:43 PM
Report: Bucks are still shopping Greg Monroe
Dec 26 - 9:26 AM
Greg Monroe fills it up in just 21 minutes
Dec 23 - 11:33 PM
Greg Monroe quiet in 18 minutes of overtime
Dec 21 - 12:47 AM
Greg Monroe scores 14 with 12 boards
Dec 16 - 11:43 PM
More Greg Monroe Player News
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
27
522
252
183
61
32
98
193
.508
56
68
.824
0
1
.000
13
39
9.3
6.8
2.3
1.2
1.4
0.5
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2010
DET
80
27.8
3.8
6.9
.551
0.0
0.0
.000
1.8
2.9
.622
3.1
4.4
7.5
1.3
1.0
1.2
0.6
2.5
9.4
2011
DET
66
31.5
6.2
11.8
.521
0.0
0.0
.000
3.0
4.1
.739
3.6
6.0
9.7
2.3
2.4
1.3
0.7
2.7
15.4
2012
DET
81
33.2
6.3
13.1
.486
0.0
0.0
.000
3.3
4.8
.689
2.9
6.7
9.6
3.5
2.9
1.3
0.7
2.3
16.0
2013
DET
82
32.8
6.1
12.4
.497
0.0
0.0
.000
2.9
4.5
.657
3.1
6.1
9.3
2.1
2.0
1.1
0.6
2.5
15.2
2014
DET
69
31.0
6.1
12.4
.496
0.0
0.0
.000
3.7
4.9
.750
3.3
6.9
10.2
2.1
2.2
1.1
0.5
2.1
15.9
2015
MLW
79
29.3
6.2
11.9
.522
0.0
0.0
.000
2.9
3.9
.740
2.8
6.1
8.8
2.3
1.6
0.9
0.8
2.1
15.3
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2010
DET
80
2223
303
550
.551
0
1
.000
145
233
.622
248
353
601
105
81
93
45
196
751
2011
DET
66
2082
407
781
.521
0
1
.000
201
272
.739
239
398
637
152
161
83
46
180
1015
2012
DET
81
2686
514
1058
.486
0
4
.000
270
392
.689
236
541
777
281
234
105
55
190
1298
2013
DET
82
2693
504
1015
.497
0
1
.000
241
367
.657
256
504
760
171
166
91
47
205
1249
2014
DET
69
2138
423
853
.496
0
0
.000
252
336
.750
229
475
704
142
149
78
34
148
1098
2015
MLW
79
2316
491
941
.522
0
1
.000
228
308
.740
218
478
696
178
129
72
67
163
1210
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 23
WAS
1
21
5
7
.714
0
0
.000
2
2
1.000
1
10
11
4
2
1
1
1
12
Dec 21
@CLE
1
18
3
7
.429
0
1
.000
2
4
.500
1
6
7
0
1
0
1
1
8
Dec 20
CLE
1
18
3
5
.600
0
0
.000
0
1
.000
1
3
4
1
1
0
0
1
6
Dec 16
@CHI
1
23
6
14
.429
0
0
.000
2
3
.667
4
8
12
3
3
0
0
2
14
Dec 15
CHI
1
22
3
7
.429
0
0
.000
1
1
1.000
0
5
5
3
0
2
1
1
7
Dec 12
@TOR
1
16
5
5
1.000
0
0
.000
1
1
1.000
1
1
2
0
1
1
0
2
11
Dec 10
@WAS
1
23
2
5
.400
0
0
.000
2
2
1.000
0
7
7
5
2
0
0
3
6
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Matthew Dellavedova
2
Malcolm Brogdon
SG
1
Tony Snell
2
Khris Middleton
Sidelined
Khris Middleton (torn left hamstring) remains confident he will return this season, although no timetable has been established.
Middleton is traveling with the Bucks this week and informed reporters that he has been doing some light jogging and shooting. "I’m making good progress within the last couple weeks but I’ve still got a long way to go," Middleton said. "I feel like I’ll definitely be back this year, barring a setback or anything like that." Middleton said the earliest he thought he could return was around the all-star break in mid-February. Although he admitted that is the best-case scenario, "That was just if everything went perfectly." If your league has an IR spot, he's worth stashing.
Dec 23
3
Jason Terry
4
Rashad Vaughn
Sidelined
Rashad Vaughn (left ankle sprain) said he's likely going to be out a "couple of weeks."
Vaughn has only been playing 11.9 minutes per game in 14 appearances this season, so his absence won't have a significant impact on the rotation. If anything, Malcolm Brogdon and Jason Terry may pick up a few more minutes each night.
Dec 26
SF
1
Giannis Antetokounmpo
2
Mirza Teletovic
3
Steve Novak
PF
1
Jabari Parker
2
Michael Beasley
Sidelined
Michael Beasley (foot) was scratched for Friday's game.
The Bucks have been a lot better this year with injuries, but here we are. Mirza Teletovic should get a little added burn tonight.
Dec 23
3
Thon Maker
C
1
John Henson
2
Greg Monroe
3
Miles Plumlee
Dose: Not So Silent Night
Dec 26
Jared Johnson breaks down all the action from the Christmas Day marathon, highlighted by a cold-blooded performance from Mr. Kyrie Irving.
