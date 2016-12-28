Gordon Hayward | Guard/Forward | #20 Team: Utah Jazz Age / DOB: (26) / 3/23/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'8' / 226 College: Butler Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (9) / UTA Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $16,073,140 2017-18: $16,736,710 {Player Option} 2018-19: UFA Share: Tweet

Gordon Hayward scored 30 points in Monday's 101-89 win over the Nets. The Jazz were having a nightmare game up until the fourth quarter where they ultimately outscored the Nets 31-19. Hayward finished 9-of-18 from the field and 9-of-9 from the line, adding four rebounds, three assists, one block, two steals and three triples in 35 minutes to lead the Jazz to their fourth straight win. With George Hill (concussion) expected to miss Tuesday's game vs. Boston, Hayward should have another monster game against his former college coach, Brad Stevens

Gordon Hayward hit 10-of-17 shots, 3-of-6 3-pointers and 8-of-9 free throws for 31 points, nine rebounds, three assists and a block in 34 minutes of Tuesday's 102-100 win over the Lakers. Hayward had a finger injury that was bugging him earlier this month, but he's back, scoring at least 22 points in four of his last five games. He's averaging 22 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.0 blocks and 2.0 3-pointers on 46 percent shooting over his last five games, which includes a 2-of-10, 6-point effort on Dec. 20. He's primed for a huge second half, as long as he keeps his tender finger out of danger going forward.

Gordon Hayward struggled during Tuesday's blowout loss to the Warriors, going 2-of-10 from the field on his way to six points, three boards, two assists and two turnovers in 27 minutes. Hayward just never really got going, and with the game being a blowout he took an early seat on the bench. The Dubs can have this effect on opposing small forwards, but owners can expect a bounce-back performance with a much more favorable matchup against the Kings on Wednesday.