Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Alec Burks
(G)
Derrick Favors
(F/C)
George Hill
(G)
Joe Johnson
(G/F)
Raul Neto
(G)
Boris Diaw
(F/C)
Rudy Gobert
(C)
Rodney Hood
(G/F)
Trey Lyles
(F)
Jeff Withey
(C)
Dante Exum
(G)
Gordon Hayward
(G/F)
Joe Ingles
(G/F)
Shelvin Mack
(G)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Gordon Hayward | Guard/Forward | #20
Team:
Utah Jazz
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 3/23/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'8' / 226
College:
Butler
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 1 (9) / UTA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $16,073,140 2017-18: $16,736,710 {Player Option} 2018-19: UFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Gordon Hayward scored 30 points in Monday's 101-89 win over the Nets.
The Jazz were having a nightmare game up until the fourth quarter where they ultimately outscored the Nets 31-19. Hayward finished 9-of-18 from the field and 9-of-9 from the line, adding four rebounds, three assists, one block, two steals and three triples in 35 minutes to lead the Jazz to their fourth straight win. With George Hill (concussion) expected to miss Tuesday's game vs. Boston, Hayward should have another monster game against his former college coach, Brad Stevens
Jan 2 - 10:25 PM
Gordon Hayward hit 10-of-17 shots, 3-of-6 3-pointers and 8-of-9 free throws for 31 points, nine rebounds, three assists and a block in 34 minutes of Tuesday's 102-100 win over the Lakers.
Hayward had a finger injury that was bugging him earlier this month, but he's back, scoring at least 22 points in four of his last five games. He's averaging 22 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.0 blocks and 2.0 3-pointers on 46 percent shooting over his last five games, which includes a 2-of-10, 6-point effort on Dec. 20. He's primed for a huge second half, as long as he keeps his tender finger out of danger going forward.
Wed, Dec 28, 2016 01:11:00 AM
Gordon Hayward struggled during Tuesday's blowout loss to the Warriors, going 2-of-10 from the field on his way to six points, three boards, two assists and two turnovers in 27 minutes.
Hayward just never really got going, and with the game being a blowout he took an early seat on the bench. The Dubs can have this effect on opposing small forwards, but owners can expect a bounce-back performance with a much more favorable matchup against the Kings on Wednesday.
Wed, Dec 21, 2016 01:08:00 AM
Gordon Hayward filled up the boxscore during Sunday's road win in Memphis with 22 points, four 3-pointers, seven rebounds, six assists, three blocks and two steals.
The Jazz have won 11 of their last 13 games, including their past four, and Hayward's play as a go-to scorer is a big part of the success. He survived a recent injury scare that cost him one game, and his broken left ring finger hasn't affected his play, resulting in a steal for owners who rolled the dice on draft day.
Sun, Dec 18, 2016 09:08:00 PM
Hayward scores 30, Jazz win 4th straight game
Jan 2 - 10:25 PM
Gordon Hayward drops 31 & 9 on Lakers
Wed, Dec 28, 2016 01:11:00 AM
Gordon Hayward held to six points in loss
Wed, Dec 21, 2016 01:08:00 AM
Gordon Hayward posts all-around gem Sunday
Sun, Dec 18, 2016 09:08:00 PM
More Gordon Hayward Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Utah Jazz Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
27
953
597
169
101
26
193
429
.450
163
187
.872
48
137
.350
10
54
22.1
6.3
3.7
1.0
2.0
0.4
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2010
UTA
72
16.9
2.0
4.1
.485
0.5
1.0
.473
1.0
1.3
.711
0.6
1.4
1.9
1.1
1.0
0.4
0.3
1.5
5.4
2011
UTA
66
30.6
4.0
8.9
.456
0.8
2.4
.346
2.9
3.5
.832
0.9
2.6
3.5
3.1
1.7
0.8
0.6
1.6
11.8
2012
UTA
72
29.3
4.7
10.7
.435
1.4
3.4
.415
3.4
4.1
.827
0.7
2.4
3.1
3.0
1.7
0.8
0.5
1.7
14.1
2013
UTA
77
36.3
5.5
13.4
.413
1.1
3.6
.304
4.0
4.9
.816
0.8
4.3
5.1
5.2
2.8
1.4
0.5
2.0
16.2
2014
UTA
76
34.4
6.4
14.3
.445
1.6
4.3
.364
4.9
6.1
.812
0.7
4.2
4.9
4.1
2.7
1.4
0.4
1.7
19.3
2015
UTA
80
36.1
6.5
15.0
.433
1.8
5.1
.349
4.9
6.0
.824
0.8
4.2
5.0
3.7
2.5
1.2
0.3
2.3
19.7
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2010
UTA
72
1219
142
293
.485
35
74
.473
69
97
.711
41
98
139
81
70
30
19
106
388
2011
UTA
66
2017
267
586
.456
55
159
.346
193
232
.832
59
171
230
207
109
53
41
106
782
2012
UTA
72
2108
336
773
.435
102
246
.415
243
294
.827
51
174
225
213
120
58
38
125
1017
2013
UTA
77
2798
426
1032
.413
85
280
.304
311
381
.816
62
329
391
400
212
110
40
155
1248
2014
UTA
76
2618
484
1087
.445
120
330
.364
375
462
.812
54
319
373
313
206
108
30
131
1463
2015
UTA
80
2889
521
1202
.433
143
410
.349
393
477
.824
61
336
397
296
202
95
27
183
1578
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 31
PHO
1
35
7
13
.538
0
2
.000
4
5
.800
1
8
9
4
0
2
0
1
18
Dec 29
PHI
1
32
6
14
.429
3
6
.500
5
5
1.000
0
4
4
3
0
1
0
1
20
Dec 27
@LAK
1
34
10
17
.588
3
6
.500
8
9
.889
3
6
9
3
0
0
1
0
31
Dec 23
TOR
1
38
8
16
.500
1
5
.200
6
7
.857
1
0
1
5
3
1
1
2
23
Dec 21
SAC
1
40
9
18
.500
2
5
.400
8
9
.889
1
9
10
3
3
0
0
3
28
Dec 20
@GS
1
27
2
10
.200
0
6
.000
2
3
.667
1
2
3
2
2
0
0
3
6
Dec 18
@MEM
1
37
5
13
.385
4
7
.571
8
9
.889
1
6
7
6
2
2
3
2
22
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
George Hill
Sidelined
George Hill (concussion) and Dante Exum (knee) will not play Monday vs. the Nets.
Hill has been the ultimate tease to fantasy owners this season, contributing elite numbers ever time he steps foot on the court, but unfortunately, he's only managed to suit up for a total of 13 games thus far. Hill won't be allowed to return to the court until he clears the league mandated concussion protocol testing, and with Exum also on the sidelines Monday night, Shelvin Mack will get all the run he can handle as Utah's starting point guard.
Jan 1
2
Dante Exum
Sidelined
Dante Exum (left knee) will not play Monday vs. the Nets.
It'll be Exum's sixth straight game on the sidelines, and with George Hill (concussion) also out of commission, Shelvin Mack will be forced into heavy minutes with Raul Neto flirting with playing time in the lower teens. Exum is waiver wire fodder.
Jan 1
3
Shelvin Mack
4
Raul Neto
SG
1
Rodney Hood
2
Alec Burks
3
Joe Ingles
SF
1
Gordon Hayward
2
Joe Johnson
PF
1
Derrick Favors
2
Trey Lyles
3
Boris Diaw
C
1
Rudy Gobert
2
Jeff Withey
