Gordon Hayward | Guard/Forward | #20

Team: Utah Jazz
Age / DOB:  (26) / 3/23/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'8' / 226
College: Butler
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (9) / UTA
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Gordon Hayward scored 30 points in Monday's 101-89 win over the Nets.
The Jazz were having a nightmare game up until the fourth quarter where they ultimately outscored the Nets 31-19. Hayward finished 9-of-18 from the field and 9-of-9 from the line, adding four rebounds, three assists, one block, two steals and three triples in 35 minutes to lead the Jazz to their fourth straight win. With George Hill (concussion) expected to miss Tuesday's game vs. Boston, Hayward should have another monster game against his former college coach, Brad Stevens Jan 2 - 10:25 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
2795359716910126193429.450163187.87248137.350105422.16.33.71.02.00.4
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2010UTA7216.92.04.1.4850.51.0.4731.01.3.7110.61.41.91.11.00.40.31.55.4
2011UTA6630.64.08.9.4560.82.4.3462.93.5.8320.92.63.53.11.70.80.61.611.8
2012UTA7229.34.710.7.4351.43.4.4153.44.1.8270.72.43.13.01.70.80.51.714.1
2013UTA7736.35.513.4.4131.13.6.3044.04.9.8160.84.35.15.22.81.40.52.016.2
2014UTA7634.46.414.3.4451.64.3.3644.96.1.8120.74.24.94.12.71.40.41.719.3
2015UTA8036.16.515.0.4331.85.1.3494.96.0.8240.84.25.03.72.51.20.32.319.7
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2010UTA721219142293.4853574.4736997.711419813981703019106388
2011UTA662017267586.45655159.346193232.832591712302071095341106782
2012UTA722108336773.435102246.415243294.8275117422521312058381251017
2013UTA7727984261032.41385280.304311381.81662329391400212110401551248
2014UTA7626184841087.445120330.364375462.81254319373313206108301311463
2015UTA8028895211202.433143410.349393477.8246133639729620295271831578
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 31PHO135713.53802.00045.8001894020118
Dec 29PHI132614.42936.500551.0000443010120
Dec 27@LAK1341017.58836.50089.8893693001031
Dec 23TOR138816.50015.20067.8571015311223
Dec 21SAC140918.50025.40089.88919103300328
Dec 20@GS127210.20006.00023.667123220036
Dec 18@MEM137513.38547.57189.8891676223222

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1George Hill
2Dante Exum
3Shelvin Mack
4Raul Neto
SG1Rodney Hood
2Alec Burks
3Joe Ingles
SF1Gordon Hayward
2Joe Johnson
PF1Derrick Favors
2Trey Lyles
3Boris Diaw
C1Rudy Gobert
2Jeff Withey
 

 