Derrick Favors | Center/Forward | #15

Team: Utah Jazz
Age / DOB:  (25) / 7/15/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'10' / 265
College: Georgia Tech
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (3) / BKN
Contract: view contract details
Derrick Favors will move into the starting lineup on Tuesday vs. the Lakers.
He will replace Boris Diaw. The Jazz are slowly increasing Favors' playing time and his move back into the starting lineup will only speed things up. His fantasy owners will have to be patient as he gets his legs back under him, as he hasn't played more than 16 minutes since his return. Hopefully that changes tonight and we'll let you know how he looks after the game. Dec 27 - 9:55 PM
Source: Jazz on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
163351419071355122.4513046.65212.50019178.85.60.40.81.11.2
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2010UTA7819.72.85.3.5170.00.0.0001.32.2.5952.23.15.30.51.00.40.93.26.8
2011UTA6521.23.46.8.4990.00.0.0001.93.0.6492.44.16.50.71.60.61.02.28.8
2012UTA7723.23.67.4.4820.00.1.0002.33.4.6882.44.77.11.01.70.91.73.29.4
2013UTA7330.25.310.2.5220.00.0.0002.63.9.6692.76.08.71.21.81.01.53.213.3
2014UTA7430.86.512.4.5250.00.1.1673.04.5.6692.65.68.21.51.60.81.72.816.0
2015UTA6232.06.713.1.5150.00.1.0002.94.1.7092.75.48.11.51.71.21.52.416.4
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2010UTA781536215416.51700.000103173.59517124141239772967246533
2011UTA651378222445.49900.000126194.649158267425431033865145570
2012UTA771789274568.48205.000179260.6881843625467512967130247727
2013UTA732202390747.52201.000190284.6691994386379112975108236970
2014UTA742281482918.52516.167222332.669196411607112121601232101187
2015UTA621987418811.51504.000180254.7091693345039410474911501016
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 23TOR11528.25000.000221.000257010146
Dec 21SAC11626.33300.00000.000134001114
Dec 20@GS0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 18@MEM11424.50000.00012.500011000405
Dec 16DAL11423.66700.00034.750112010127
Dec 14OKC11313.33300.000221.000044011134
Dec 10SAC0000.00000.00000.000000000000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1George Hill
2Dante Exum
3Shelvin Mack
4Raul Neto
SG1Rodney Hood
2Alec Burks
3Joe Ingles
SF1Gordon Hayward
2Joe Johnson
PF1Derrick Favors
2Trey Lyles
3Boris Diaw
C1Rudy Gobert
2Jeff Withey
 

 