Derrick Favors | Center/Forward | #15 Team: Utah Jazz Age / DOB: (25) / 7/15/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'10' / 265 College: Georgia Tech Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (3) / BKN Contract: 2016-17: $11,050,000 2017-18: $12,000,000 2018-19: UFA

Derrick Favors will move into the starting lineup on Tuesday vs. the Lakers. He will replace Boris Diaw. The Jazz are slowly increasing Favors' playing time and his move back into the starting lineup will only speed things up. His fantasy owners will have to be patient as he gets his legs back under him, as he hasn't played more than 16 minutes since his return. Hopefully that changes tonight and we'll let you know how he looks after the game. Source: Jazz on Twitter

Derrick Favors (left knee) remains on a "slowly-increasing minutes restriction" as he works his way back into form. The Jazz is going to handle Favors with kid gloves with the issues he's had with his knee to date this season, so expect Utah to take the long road here. Fantasy GMs have no option but to simply wait out the process. Source: KSL.com

Derrick Favors scored six points in 15 minutes against the Raptors on Friday with seven rebounds and one block. Clearly he still has a minutes limit and there's no signs of the Jazz lifting it any time soon. Favors is off until Tuesday night, so maybe all that time off can get him to 20 minutes. Even with the hard cap, he's still worth owning in all leagues.