Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Basketball Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Most Intriguing Remaining FAs
Dec 26
Encarnacion Under The Tree
Dec 23
2017 Category Sleepers: ERA
Dec 21
Phillies Bet On Buchholz
Dec 21
Familia Facing Suspension?
Dec 19
Dodgers A Dozier Fit?
Dec 16
Back in Blue: Stars Stay in LA
Dec 14
2017 Category Sleepers: SO
Dec 14
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Pirates finalize three-year deal with Nova
Cards 'not actively' pursuing Brian Dozier
NYY discussing Robertson in Quintana talks
Red Sox interested in INF Trevor Plouffe
Rockies ink Alexi Amarista to one-year deal
Matt Wieters remains on Braves' 'target list'
Jays have considered trading for McCutchen
Bautista willing to consider one-year deal
Giants ink Michael Morse to minor league deal
'Good chance' Josh Hamilton re-signs with TEX
Turner's contract with Dodgers now official
Angels sign Ben Revere to one-year deal
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Week 16 NFC Targets/Touches
Dec 27
Waiver Wire: This Is the End
Dec 27
Getting Defensive: Week 17
Dec 27
Dose: Dez Sinks Lions
Dec 27
Dynasty First Down Week 16
Dec 26
Matchups: Lions at Cowboys
Dec 26
Dose: AFC Playoffs Set
Dec 26
Dose: Bloody Saturday
Dec 25
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: TE Reed (shoulder) will play Week 17
Report: Marvin Lewis plans to be back in 2017
Panthers rule Luke Kuechly out for Week 17
Melvin Gordon expects to be game-time call
Garrett: Healthy starters will play Week 17
Cowboys LT Tyron Smith ruled out for Week 17
Browns latest team to give up on Jon Cooper
Cameron Brate (back) ruled out for Week 17
Bolts' Melvin Gordon not practicing Tuesday
Doug Whaley to lead Bills' coaching search
Wasted-pick Hackenberg not starting Week 17
Khiry Robinson fractures leg for third time
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA 12/27 Season Long Podcast
Dec 27
Stats: A Change in The Process
Dec 27
NBA Dose: KAT Perfection
Dec 27
NBA Power Rankings: Week 10
Dec 26
Dose: Not So Silent Night
Dec 26
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 10
Dec 25
Jabari Parker's Process
Dec 25
Dose: The Christmas Edition
Dec 25
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Derrick Favors starting, Diaw to the bench
Andrew Bogut, Nowitzki starting Tuesday
Nene starting, Montrezl Harrell to bench
James Ennis, Andrew Harrison starting
Patrick Beverley (thigh) out, Brewer to start
Rodney McGruder will start Tuesday vs. OKC
Wayne Ellington (hamstring) will play Tuesday
Mike Conley (toe) won't play Tuesday vs. BOS
Marco Belinelli (ankle) out Wednesday vs. ORL
Gerald Henderson (hip) doubtful for Thursday
Tim Hardaway Jr. (groin) questionable vs. NYK
Chandler Parsons (rest) ruled out for Tuesday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
CotG: Zach's (probably) back
Dec 27
The Christmas Awards
Dec 27
Blue Jackets Red Hot
Dec 26
Dose: Christmas Musings
Dec 26
Waiver Wired: Running Wild
Dec 25
ITC: Christmas Edition
Dec 24
CBJ atop NHL, win streak at 12
Dec 24
A 100 Year Celebration
Dec 23
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Marc-Andre Fleury starts against Devils
Andrei Markov will sit next 3 games with LBI
P.K. Subban (UBI) out again on Tuesday
Zach Parise set to play Tuesday vs. NSH
Artem Anisimov ready to return Tuesday
Marian Hossa could miss next three games
Raanta starts Tuesday, Lundqvist out with flu
Justin Faulk is week-to-week with LBI
Report: Ryan O'Reilly undergoes appendectomy
Braden Holtby in Vezina form lately
Jaromir Jagr selected as 1st star of the week
Mike Sullivan earns 3-year extension from PIT
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
10. Kyle Larson
Dec 26
11. Martin Truex Jr.
Dec 22
Countdown to the 500: 67 days
Dec 20
Short Flat Tracks
Dec 18
12. Carl Edwards
Dec 15
Look Ahead: Daytona in 74 days
Dec 13
13. Kasey Kahne
Dec 12
14. Kurt Busch
Dec 9
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Weatherman: 7th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Lapcevich defies odds
Brad Smith: 6th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Myers final So. Mod Champ
Myatt Snider in KBM #51 truck for eight races
Harrison Burton to compete in six truck races
Praytor: 5th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Truex Jr. named EMPA Driver of the Year
Josh Williams: 4th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Todd Gilliland
Kurzejewski: 3rd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Tom Hessert: 2nd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
Meet the Graduates
Dec 23
Year in Review: ShotLink Style
Dec 15
UBS Hong Kong Open Preview
Dec 5
Hughes overtime winner at RSM
Nov 28
Alfred Dunhill Preview
Nov 28
Australian PGA Preview
Nov 28
Expert Picks: The RSM Classic
Nov 15
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
Van Pelt (labrum) remains quiet ahead of 2017
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 19-24
Dec 18
Saturday ATS bowl predictions
Dec 14
Bowl Confidence Pool Picks
Dec 11
Army-Navy Preview
Dec 8
Week 14: Booms and Busts
Dec 4
Week 14 CFB ATS Predictions
Dec 1
Championship Week Starts/Sits
Nov 29
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Sumlin praises K-State EDGE Jordan Willis
Miss State T Rankin received 2nd round grade
Vandy RB Webb returning to school for 2017
LaTech WR Henderson declaring for the draft
Ty Johnson's 159 yards rushing not enough
Jeremy McNichols to try for NFL dreams in '17
Virginia S Blanding spurns 2017 NFL Draft
Wyoming standout RB Hill opts for NFL Draft
Leach says QB Luke Falk returning for 2017
Fitzgerald rushes for 132 yards, two scores
Four-star LB McBride rings in UGA's Christmas
UConn fires head coach Bob Diaco
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Overreaction Tuesday - Week 18
Dec 27
Team News - Week 18
Dec 26
Sean's Super Subs - Week 18
Dec 25
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW18
Dec 24
Mid-season Expert Draft Recap
Dec 23
Late Fitness Check GW18
Dec 23
AM's Perfect XI - Week 18
Dec 23
The Bargain Hunter-Week 18
Dec 22
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Lallana goal sparks Liverpool comeback win
Walters scores first but Stoke City fall 4-1
Rooney likely to remain on the sidelines
Wenger optimistic Walcott will return on NYD
City boost ahead of their trip to Liverpool
Robertson's foul opens the floodgates
Walcott missed out with a minor knock
Manchester City keep pace on Boxing Day
Boxing Day Blues for Bournemouth
Pedro fires Chelsea to 12th straight win
Giroud header saves Arsenal's blushes
Manchester United wins fourth straight
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Alec Burks
(G)
Derrick Favors
(F/C)
George Hill
(G)
Joe Johnson
(G/F)
Raul Neto
(G)
Boris Diaw
(F/C)
Rudy Gobert
(C)
Rodney Hood
(G/F)
Trey Lyles
(F)
Jeff Withey
(C)
Dante Exum
(G)
Gordon Hayward
(G/F)
Joe Ingles
(G/F)
Shelvin Mack
(G)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Derrick Favors | Center/Forward | #15
Team:
Utah Jazz
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 7/15/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'10' / 265
College:
Georgia Tech
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 1 (3) / BKN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $11,050,000 2017-18: $12,000,000 2018-19: UFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Derrick Favors will move into the starting lineup on Tuesday vs. the Lakers.
He will replace Boris Diaw. The Jazz are slowly increasing Favors' playing time and his move back into the starting lineup will only speed things up. His fantasy owners will have to be patient as he gets his legs back under him, as he hasn't played more than 16 minutes since his return. Hopefully that changes tonight and we'll let you know how he looks after the game.
Dec 27 - 9:55 PM
Source:
Jazz on Twitter
Derrick Favors (left knee) remains on a "slowly-increasing minutes restriction" as he works his way back into form.
The Jazz is going to handle Favors with kid gloves with the issues he's had with his knee to date this season, so expect Utah to take the long road here. Fantasy GMs have no option but to simply wait out the process.
Dec 26 - 5:07 PM
Source:
KSL.com
Derrick Favors scored six points in 15 minutes against the Raptors on Friday with seven rebounds and one block.
Clearly he still has a minutes limit and there's no signs of the Jazz lifting it any time soon. Favors is off until Tuesday night, so maybe all that time off can get him to 20 minutes. Even with the hard cap, he's still worth owning in all leagues.
Dec 24 - 12:49 AM
Derrick Favors returned from a rest day to score four points on 2-of-6 shooting vs. the Kings, adding four rebounds, one steal and one block in 16 minutes.
Favors returned too quickly once this season, so Utah is being extra cautious with their 25-year-old big man. He averaged just 13.7 minutes in his first three games back and it looks like he's on a 15-20 minute limit for the near future. His owners should just stay patient -- the Jazz are the No. 6 seed in the West and they should be eager to get him rolling as the season progresses.
Dec 22 - 12:35 AM
Derrick Favors starting, Diaw to the bench
Dec 27 - 9:55 PM
Derrick Favors (knee) remains on minute limit
Dec 26 - 5:07 PM
Derrick Favors scores six in 16 minutes
Dec 24 - 12:49 AM
Derrick Favors (rest) returns, plays 16 mins
Dec 22 - 12:35 AM
More Derrick Favors Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
C. Paul
LAC
(6971)
2
V. Oladipo
OKC
(5555)
3
B. Griffin
LAC
(4912)
4
R. Gay
SAC
(4896)
5
G. Hill
UTA
(4890)
6
D. Howard
ATL
(4876)
7
J. Smith
CLE
(4856)
8
L. James
CLE
(4674)
9
D. Nowitzki
DAL
(4511)
10
K. Love
CLE
(4336)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Utah Jazz Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
16
335
141
90
7
13
55
122
.451
30
46
.652
1
2
.500
19
17
8.8
5.6
0.4
0.8
1.1
1.2
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2010
UTA
78
19.7
2.8
5.3
.517
0.0
0.0
.000
1.3
2.2
.595
2.2
3.1
5.3
0.5
1.0
0.4
0.9
3.2
6.8
2011
UTA
65
21.2
3.4
6.8
.499
0.0
0.0
.000
1.9
3.0
.649
2.4
4.1
6.5
0.7
1.6
0.6
1.0
2.2
8.8
2012
UTA
77
23.2
3.6
7.4
.482
0.0
0.1
.000
2.3
3.4
.688
2.4
4.7
7.1
1.0
1.7
0.9
1.7
3.2
9.4
2013
UTA
73
30.2
5.3
10.2
.522
0.0
0.0
.000
2.6
3.9
.669
2.7
6.0
8.7
1.2
1.8
1.0
1.5
3.2
13.3
2014
UTA
74
30.8
6.5
12.4
.525
0.0
0.1
.167
3.0
4.5
.669
2.6
5.6
8.2
1.5
1.6
0.8
1.7
2.8
16.0
2015
UTA
62
32.0
6.7
13.1
.515
0.0
0.1
.000
2.9
4.1
.709
2.7
5.4
8.1
1.5
1.7
1.2
1.5
2.4
16.4
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2010
UTA
78
1536
215
416
.517
0
0
.000
103
173
.595
171
241
412
39
77
29
67
246
533
2011
UTA
65
1378
222
445
.499
0
0
.000
126
194
.649
158
267
425
43
103
38
65
145
570
2012
UTA
77
1789
274
568
.482
0
5
.000
179
260
.688
184
362
546
75
129
67
130
247
727
2013
UTA
73
2202
390
747
.522
0
1
.000
190
284
.669
199
438
637
91
129
75
108
236
970
2014
UTA
74
2281
482
918
.525
1
6
.167
222
332
.669
196
411
607
112
121
60
123
210
1187
2015
UTA
62
1987
418
811
.515
0
4
.000
180
254
.709
169
334
503
94
104
74
91
150
1016
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 23
TOR
1
15
2
8
.250
0
0
.000
2
2
1.000
2
5
7
0
1
0
1
4
6
Dec 21
SAC
1
16
2
6
.333
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
1
3
4
0
0
1
1
1
4
Dec 20
@GS
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 18
@MEM
1
14
2
4
.500
0
0
.000
1
2
.500
0
1
1
0
0
0
4
0
5
Dec 16
DAL
1
14
2
3
.667
0
0
.000
3
4
.750
1
1
2
0
1
0
1
2
7
Dec 14
OKC
1
13
1
3
.333
0
0
.000
2
2
1.000
0
4
4
0
1
1
1
3
4
Dec 10
SAC
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
George Hill
Sidelined
George Hill (toe) will not play on Tuesday vs. the Lakers.
Hill was a partial participant in Monday's practice, but he's not ready to return just yet. While he doesn't have an official timetable, the Jazz are hopeful to have him back sometime this week. Shelvin Mack is worth owning in most leagues until Hill is cleared to play.
Dec 26
2
Dante Exum
Sidelined
Dante Exum (patellar tendinitis) will be re-evaluated in one week.
He tore his ACL on his left knee earlier in his NBA career and he's dealt with left knee problems before this season, so it makes sense to shut him down. With George Hill (toe) out as well, Shelvin Mack becomes an enticing DFS play at a reasonable price, and should have decent value in season-long leagues with both point guards out of the lineup. In the last five games, Mack averaged 28.6 minutes, 11.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists.
Dec 22
3
Shelvin Mack
4
Raul Neto
SG
1
Rodney Hood
2
Alec Burks
Sidelined
Alec Burks (ankle) was a partial participant in Monday's practice.
It's the first practice for Burks since having surgery back on November 1, so Burks is progressing in the right direction. Unfortunately, the 2011 No. 12 overall pick has been plagued by injuries and can't be relied upon for anything even in the deepest of fantasy leagues. Utah will undoubtedly slow-play his eventual return to action, treating him with kid gloves along the way.
Dec 26
3
Joe Ingles
SF
1
Gordon Hayward
2
Joe Johnson
PF
1
Derrick Favors
2
Trey Lyles
3
Boris Diaw
C
1
Rudy Gobert
2
Jeff Withey
Headlines
NBA 12/27 Season Long Podcast
Dec 27
We talk some Jeremy Lin, Mirotic, buy lows, sell highs and your questions in this edition.
More NBA Columns
»
NBA 12/27 Season Long Podcast
Dec 27
»
Stats: A Change in The Process
Dec 27
»
NBA Dose: KAT Perfection
Dec 27
»
NBA Power Rankings: Week 10
Dec 26
»
Dose: Not So Silent Night
Dec 26
»
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 10
Dec 25
»
Jabari Parker's Process
Dec 25
»
Dose: The Christmas Edition
Dec 25
NBA Headlines
»
Derrick Favors starting, Diaw to the bench
»
Andrew Bogut, Nowitzki starting Tuesday
»
Nene starting, Montrezl Harrell to bench
»
James Ennis, Andrew Harrison starting
»
Patrick Beverley (thigh) out, Brewer to start
»
Rodney McGruder will start Tuesday vs. OKC
»
Wayne Ellington (hamstring) will play Tuesday
»
Mike Conley (toe) won't play Tuesday vs. BOS
»
Marco Belinelli (ankle) out Wednesday vs. ORL
»
Gerald Henderson (hip) doubtful for Thursday
»
Tim Hardaway Jr. (groin) questionable vs. NYK
»
Chandler Parsons (rest) ruled out for Tuesday
NBA Links
»
Capitalize on NBA injuries with CourtIQ
»
FREE FanDuel contest w/ $200 in prizes!
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Get the Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Fast Break: Volume 1
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2016 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved