DeMarcus Cousins | Center/Forward | #15 Team: Sacramento Kings Age / DOB: (26) / 8/13/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'11' / 270 College: Kentucky Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (5) / SAC Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $16,957,900 2017-18: $18,063,850 2018-19: UFA Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

DeMarcus Cousins not only dropped 30 points, seven rebounds, five assists, three steals, two blocks and two 3-pointers on 10-of-20 shooting on the Sixers, but he also blocked Joel Embiid's game-winning 3-point attempt to seal a 102-100 win for the Kings on Monday. Embiid regrouped and still got a good shot off, but it was well short, or his growing reputation would have reached epic proportions last night. As for Boogie, he hit the game-winning 3-pointer and hit a clutch free throw as well, saying after the game that he loves Embiid and predicted he'll be the best center in the game "once I retire." Cousins has scored between 30 and 55 points in four of his last five games and is averaging 34.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.6 steals, 1.8 blocks and 2.6 3-pointers on 50 percent shooting over his last five. He's also knocking down 82 percent of his free throws over that stretch, making him possibly the hottest player in the entire league.

DeMarcus Cousins helped lead the Kings to victory during Friday's 109-105 win over the Wolves, tallying 32 points, seven boards, seven assists, three 3-pointers, four steals, two blocks and five turnovers in 37 minutes. In general, Cousins has been better with the turnovers this season committing just 3.0 a night on average, and when you partner that with his gaudy contributions of 29.0 points (career-high), 10.7 boards, 3.3 dimes, 1.1 steals, 1.5 swats and 1.8 triples (career-high) per contest, you’ve got top-12 value in standard 9-cat leagues.

DeMarcus Cousins attempted eight free throws in the final 1:07 of Wednesday's game, finishing a comeback road win in Utah with 21 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Rudy Gobert is one of the best individual defenders in the league, and the Jazz are toughest against centers for fantasy purposes. Cousins was also coming off an exhausting 55-point effort on Tuesday, and he had to battle for everything he got tonight. He finished 5-of-18 from the field and 10-of-13 from the line, with one block and three turnovers in 31 minutes. Occasional DNPs will be a thorn in his fantasy owners' side, but there's no cause for complaint with his current first-round value.