DeMarcus Cousins | Center/Forward | #15

Team: Sacramento Kings
Age / DOB:  (26) / 8/13/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'11' / 270
College: Kentucky
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (5) / SAC
Contract: view contract details
DeMarcus Cousins not only dropped 30 points, seven rebounds, five assists, three steals, two blocks and two 3-pointers on 10-of-20 shooting on the Sixers, but he also blocked Joel Embiid's game-winning 3-point attempt to seal a 102-100 win for the Kings on Monday.
Embiid regrouped and still got a good shot off, but it was well short, or his growing reputation would have reached epic proportions last night. As for Boogie, he hit the game-winning 3-pointer and hit a clutch free throw as well, saying after the game that he loves Embiid and predicted he'll be the best center in the game "once I retire." Cousins has scored between 30 and 55 points in four of his last five games and is averaging 34.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.6 steals, 1.8 blocks and 2.6 3-pointers on 50 percent shooting over his last five. He's also knocking down 82 percent of his free throws over that stretch, making him possibly the hottest player in the entire league. Dec 27 - 1:32 AM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
2910098433079935288631.456215281.76552137.380438829.110.63.41.23.01.5
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2010SAC8128.55.312.4.4300.00.2.1673.45.0.6872.76.08.62.53.31.00.84.114.1
2011SAC6430.57.015.6.4480.00.2.1434.15.8.7024.16.811.01.62.71.51.24.018.1
2012SAC7530.56.413.8.4650.10.3.1824.25.6.7383.07.09.92.73.01.40.73.617.1
2013SAC7132.48.316.8.4960.00.1.0006.18.4.7263.18.611.72.93.51.51.33.822.7
2014SAC5934.18.418.1.4670.00.1.2507.29.2.7823.19.512.73.64.31.51.74.124.1
2015SAC6534.59.220.5.4511.13.2.3337.310.2.7182.49.111.53.33.81.61.43.626.9
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2010SAC8123104321004.430318.167276402.68721748269920426885683321143
2011SAC641951448999.448214.143262373.70226543870310217093752571160
2012SAC7522894821036.465422.182312423.738222524746199225108552691280
2013SAC7122975911191.49607.000432595.726218613831207251109912701614
2014SAC5920134981066.46728.250423541.782185562747210254901032411421
2015SAC6522456011332.45170210.333476663.718158589747214249101922361748
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 26PHI1341020.50024.50089.8892575532430
Dec 23@MIN1371324.54236.50035.6002577542332
Dec 21@UTA131518.27813.3331013.7691783301221
Dec 20POR1411728.60758.6251617.941113141513555
Dec 18@DAL1351224.50026.333710.7000660201333
Dec 16@MEM135720.35003.000881.0000991201622
Dec 14@HOU0000.00000.00000.000000000000

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Darren Collison
2Ty Lawson
SG1Ben McLemore
2Garrett Temple
3Arron Afflalo
4Malachi Richardson
SF1Rudy Gay
2Matt Barnes
3Omri Casspi
PF1Kosta Koufos
2Anthony Tolliver
3Skal Labissiere
C1DeMarcus Cousins
2Willie Cauley-Stein
3Georgios Papagiannis
 

 