Quincy Pondexter | Guard/Forward | #20

Team: Chicago Bulls
Age / DOB:  (29) / 3/10/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'7' / 225
College: Washington
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (26) / OKC
The Bulls are finalizing a deal to send a second-round draft pick to New Orleans for Quincy Pondexter, according to Shams Charania of The Vertical.
Presumably, this pick will be highly protected. Pelicans general manager Dell Demps called Pondexter's status "a little uncertain" a couple months ago and they have reportedly been shopping him for over 1.5 months. He has struggled to stay healthy like few others, failing to play since the 2014-15 season due to a troublesome knee injury. Maybe a change of scenery will help, but he has to stay healthy before even earning playing time. Aug 31 - 5:43 PM
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2010NO 6611.11.12.7.4060.30.8.3600.40.5.7060.31.01.30.40.20.30.21.02.8
2011MEM6415.71.73.7.4520.31.1.3010.50.8.6230.91.12.00.40.50.40.11.44.2
2012MEM5921.12.25.1.4281.02.6.3951.01.3.7870.71.52.21.00.70.60.11.66.4
2013MEM1518.02.15.3.3920.72.3.3241.41.7.8080.71.11.71.31.00.30.11.26.3
2014NO 7523.92.56.0.4211.23.3.3730.91.3.7400.71.92.61.30.70.30.32.07.2
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2010NO 6673473180.4061850.3602434.7062365882816171063188
2011MEM641004108239.4522273.3013353.6235571126273027590271
2012MEM591242128299.42860152.3955975.7874389132614235695375
2013MEM152703179.3921134.3242126.8081016262015511894
2014NO 751792188447.42191244.3737196.7405314219594511924150538
All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Kris Dunn
2Jerian Grant
3Cameron Payne
SG1Dwyane Wade
2Zach LaVine
3Justin Holiday
SF1Paul Zipser
2Quincy Pondexter
3Denzel Valentine
PF1Lauri Markkanen
2Bobby Portis
C1Robin Lopez
2Cristiano Felicio
 

 