Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Basketball Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Waiver Wired: Get Glasnow Now
Aug 31
Dose: M's Spring For Leake
Aug 31
Holland's Fall
Aug 30
Dose: Bundy Is Balling
Aug 30
September Top 300 Overall
Aug 30
September Reliever Rankings
Aug 30
September Outfielder Rankings
Aug 30
September Starter Rankings
Aug 30
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Beltre to have MRI on strained left hamstring
Smoak (calf) remains out of Blue Jays lineup
Angels and Tigers finalize Justin Upton deal
Dillon Peters expected to debut Friday night
Astros pick up Cameron Maybin from Halos
Phillies claim RP Juan Nicasio from Pirates
DET in active talks on Justin Verlander trade
MRI shows no damage in Buxton's left hand
Corey Seager (elbow) won't play this weekend
Dodgers calling up OF prospect Alex Verdugo
Yoan Moncada (shin) still in shutdown mode
Reynaldo Lopez (back) to start Friday vs. TB
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
32 Bold Calls for 2017
Aug 31
Dose: Pittsburgh Steels Haden
Aug 31
Podcast: 32 Predictions
Aug 31
Positional Tiers Preview
Aug 30
Dose: Forte on the Move?
Aug 30
Fallout: Preseason Week 3
Aug 29
Updated Non-PPR Top 150
Aug 29
Dose: Injuries Mount Up
Aug 29
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Matt Forte believed to be on roster bubble
Chiefs release veteran lineman Jah Reid
Bills hopeful Tyrod Taylor ready for opener
Panthers goose Olsen's deal with incentives
Broncos expected to part ways with T.J. Ward
Paxton Lynch expected to miss 2-4 games
'Boys believe Tues. Week 1 deadline for Zeke
OG Garnett (knee) out 'at least first month'
Report: Browns interested in Jermaine Kearse
Sides hope Elliott appeal resolved by Monday
49ers acquire former 1st-rd G Laken Tomlinson
Steelers sign GM Colbert to 2-year extension
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Over-Under Win Total Pod
Aug 30
Football and Kyrie Trade Pod
Aug 25
Trade Analysis: Kyrie a Celtic
Aug 22
Yahoo! Hoops Rankings Pod
Aug 22
Fantasy Hoops Top Pick Pod
Aug 18
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 1?
Aug 15
FA Winners and Losers - Part 2
Aug 15
NBA News Roundup
Aug 11
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Bulls finalizing deal for Quincy Pondexter
Lauri Markkanen scores 22 points vs. France
Winslow (shoulder) says he's 100 percent
Boston closes deal; Kyrie Irving is a Celtic
Cavs, Celtics agree on Kyrie, Thomas trade
Report: Cameron Payne (foot) out until Nov
Blazers waive Andrew Nicholson on Wednesday
Jabari Parker (knee) still can't do much
Isaiah Thomas says his hip is making progress
Solomon Hill (hamstring) undergoes surgery
Robert Covington plans to be ready for camp
Nerlens Noel to sign 1-year qualifying offer
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017-18 Preview: Part 6
Aug 30
2017-18 Preview: Part 5
Aug 23
2017-18 Preview: Part 4
Aug 16
2017-18 Preview: Part 3
Aug 9
2017-18 Preview: Part 2
Aug 2
2017-18 Preview: Part 1
Jul 26
What Went Wrong: NYI, TBL
Jul 17
UFA Frenzy: What's Left?
Jul 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Agent: Mike Ribeiro's career is over
Shane Doan announces retirement
KHL vet Danis Zaripov eligible to play in NHL
Flyers will retire Lindros' No. 88 on Jan. 18
Devils sign Will Butcher to entry-level deal
Leafs sign Connor Brown to 3-year, $6.3M deal
Devils sign Drew Stafford to one-year deal
Will Butcher to sign with a team on Sunday
Report: Alex Kerfoot decides to join Avs
Report: Andreas Athanasiou could sign in KHL
Report: Flames could be interested in Jagr
Ducks sign Francois Beauchemin to 1-year deal
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Final 2017 Off-Week Stats
Aug 30
Wrapup: Road America
Aug 27
Chasing Darlington
Aug 25
Caps After Bristol (Summer)
Aug 23
Wrapup: Bristol Motor Speedway
Aug 20
Update: Bristol (Summer)
Aug 19
DFS: Bristol (Summer)
Aug 18
Chasing Bristol (Summer)
Aug 16
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Matt Swanson: Toyota Mod Classic 150 stats
Ben Rhodes Chevy Silverado 250 advance
Ted Christopher: Toyota Mod Classic 150 stats
Grant Enfinger Chevy Silverado 250 advance
Ryan Preece: Toyota Mod Classic 150 stats
Liberty Univ. supports Byron's #24 thru 2019
Rowan Pennink: Toyota Mod Classic 150 stats
Cody Coughlin Chevy Silverado 250 advance
J.J. Yeley: Sport Clips VFW 200 advance
Timmy Solomito: Toyota Mod Classic 150 stats
Dakoda Armstrong: Sport Clips VFW 200 advance
Matt Hirschman: Toyota Mod Classic 150 stats
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: DT Championship
Aug 29
Dell Tech Championship Preview
Aug 29
Dustin Johnson wins The NT
Aug 28
D+D REAL Czech Masters Preview
Aug 28
Expert Picks: NORTHERN TRUST
Aug 22
THE NORTHERN TRUST Preview
Aug 22
Wyndham rewards Stenson w/ win
Aug 21
Made In Denmark Preview
Aug 21
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Shinkwin hangs up early number in Czech Rnd 1
Hoffman hopes to lock up roster spot at DTC
Jordan Smith Czeching out his Ryder chances
Pieters eyeing fast start in Ryder point race
A. Scott brings Nappy Factor to TPC Boston
Henrik Stenson takes a pass on TPC Boston
Rookie Cantlay T10 in FEC Playoffs debut
Spieth closing 69; loses The NT in playoff
Dustin Johnson steals The NT in sudden death
Rahm bags T3 in FedExCup Playoffs debut
Vegas posts 9-under after bogey-free 65
W. Simpson closing 65; climbs inside top 10
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Week 1 CFB ATS Predictions
Aug 31
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 10-1
Aug 29
Match-ups Mixer: Week 1
Aug 28
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 19-11
Aug 26
Kickoff Weekend ATS Picks
Aug 25
CFB Preview: Teams Nos. 29-20
Aug 21
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 39-30
Aug 18
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 49-40
Aug 16
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Report: Texas A&M tabs QB Starkel as starter
Richards (hamstring) 'very unlikely' for Sat.
Report: More Florida suspensions possible
Peyton Bender to work as starting QB for KU
Mead listed as starter over Badet and Brown
Franks beats out Zaire for Gators' QB job
Florida suspends RB Scarlett and WR Wells
Vols suspend starting LT Richmond for opener
WR Lamb seizes starting job in OU's offense
Terps turn to Pigrome as the starting QB
Feldman: Plenty of good buzz on TTU CB Morgan
Scarlett: UF can attack Michigan DL laterally
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Ox to LIV: Winners and Losers
Aug 30
FPL Draft Recap Week 3
Aug 28
Ox to CHE: Winners and Losers
Aug 28
Team News - Week 3
Aug 26
Daily Fantasy Soccer: Week 3
Aug 25
Late Fitness Check GW3
Aug 25
Stag's Take - Gameweek 3
Aug 25
Sean's Super Subs - Week 3
Aug 24
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Mendy joins former club Nice on loan
Mahrez given Algeria leave to finalize move
Burnley sign Huddersfield Town striker
Chelsea agree deal for Torino right back
Brighton boost as Murray targets quick return
THFC edge ahead of CFC in the race 4 Llorente
Man City still chasing Alexis on Deadline Day
Crystal Palace bids for Liverpool's Sakho
Swans could get big boost with Sanches loan
Permit in place, Aurier's move to Spurs soon
Eight Terriers set for international duty
Leicester remain keen on keeping Gray
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Antonio Blakeney
(G)
Justin Holiday
(G/F)
Nikola Mirotic
(F)
Cameron Payne
(G)
Denzel Valentine
(G/F)
Kris Dunn
(G)
Zach LaVine
(G)
Anthony Morrow
(G/F)
Quincy Pondexter
(G/F)
Dwyane Wade
(G/F)
Cristiano Felicio
(F/C)
Robin Lopez
(C)
David Nwaba
(G)
Bobby Portis
(F)
Paul Zipser
(F)
Jerian Grant
(G)
Lauri Markkanen
(F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Quincy Pondexter | Guard/Forward | #20
Team:
Chicago Bulls
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 3/10/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'7' / 225
College:
Washington
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 1 (26) / OKC
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017-18: $3,853,931 2018-19: UFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
The Bulls are finalizing a deal to send a second-round draft pick to New Orleans for Quincy Pondexter, according to Shams Charania of The Vertical.
Presumably, this pick will be highly protected. Pelicans general manager Dell Demps called Pondexter's status "a little uncertain" a couple months ago and they have reportedly been shopping him for over 1.5 months. He has struggled to stay healthy like few others, failing to play since the 2014-15 season due to a troublesome knee injury. Maybe a change of scenery will help, but he has to stay healthy before even earning playing time.
Aug 31 - 5:43 PM
Source:
Shams Charania on Twitter
The Pelicans are reportedly shopping Quincy Pondexter.
Knee issues have kept Pondexter off the floor for the past two seasons, and as recently as June 8, Pelicans GM Dell Demps said that Pondexter's status for the 2017-18 season is still "a little uncertain." He's owed roughly $3.8 million next year in what will be the final year of his contract, so if the Pelicans are able to move him, he would likely go to a team seeking to free up cap space for free agency in 2018. Pondexter is firmly off the radar in fantasy hoops.
Jul 12 - 12:18 PM
Source:
Basketball Insiders
Pelicans GM Dell Demps said Quincy Pondexter's (knee) status is "a little uncertain right now."
Demps said that the wing will go through some testing this week and that he's hopeful he will be back on the court soon. Pondexter hasn't played since the 2015 playoffs, so it's hard to project his role for the 2017-18 season. "He’s had some setbacks," Demps added. "He’s had a couple surgeries. It’s tough because he’s one of those glue-type guys who is a leader not only in the locker room, but on the floor. We’ve missed his defense and his shooting." If the Pelicans bring back Jrue Holiday, they will be over the cap and won't have much money to spend on quality wing players, so that bodes well for Pondexter's path to minutes. He's still unlikely to make an impact in standard fantasy leagues next season.
Jun 8 - 9:56 AM
Source:
NBA.com
Quincy Pondexter (knee) will not play again this season.
He underwent left knee arthroscopic surgery on Jan. 4 and hasn't played all season. Pondexter is under contract for next season, so the Pelicans will be hoping the oft-injured forward can have a healthy offseason.
Mar 30 - 4:07 PM
Source:
NBA.com
Bulls finalizing deal for Quincy Pondexter
Aug 31 - 5:43 PM
Report: Pelicans shopping Quincy Pondexter
Jul 12 - 12:18 PM
Pondexter's status a 'little uncertain'
Jun 8 - 9:56 AM
Pondexter out for the season
Mar 30 - 4:07 PM
More Quincy Pondexter Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
I. Thomas
CLE
(4789)
2
K. Irving
BOS
(3012)
3
J. Crowder
CLE
(1908)
4
I. Shumpert
CLE
(1877)
5
J. Okafor
PHI
(1856)
6
N. Noel
DAL
(1797)
7
J. Embiid
PHI
(1748)
8
J. Brown
BOS
(1669)
9
R. Covington
PHI
(1631)
10
A. Zizic
CLE
(1601)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Chicago Bulls Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2010
NO
66
11.1
1.1
2.7
.406
0.3
0.8
.360
0.4
0.5
.706
0.3
1.0
1.3
0.4
0.2
0.3
0.2
1.0
2.8
2011
MEM
64
15.7
1.7
3.7
.452
0.3
1.1
.301
0.5
0.8
.623
0.9
1.1
2.0
0.4
0.5
0.4
0.1
1.4
4.2
2012
MEM
59
21.1
2.2
5.1
.428
1.0
2.6
.395
1.0
1.3
.787
0.7
1.5
2.2
1.0
0.7
0.6
0.1
1.6
6.4
2013
MEM
15
18.0
2.1
5.3
.392
0.7
2.3
.324
1.4
1.7
.808
0.7
1.1
1.7
1.3
1.0
0.3
0.1
1.2
6.3
2014
NO
75
23.9
2.5
6.0
.421
1.2
3.3
.373
0.9
1.3
.740
0.7
1.9
2.6
1.3
0.7
0.3
0.3
2.0
7.2
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2010
NO
66
734
73
180
.406
18
50
.360
24
34
.706
23
65
88
28
16
17
10
63
188
2011
MEM
64
1004
108
239
.452
22
73
.301
33
53
.623
55
71
126
27
30
27
5
90
271
2012
MEM
59
1242
128
299
.428
60
152
.395
59
75
.787
43
89
132
61
42
35
6
95
375
2013
MEM
15
270
31
79
.392
11
34
.324
21
26
.808
10
16
26
20
15
5
1
18
94
2014
NO
75
1792
188
447
.421
91
244
.373
71
96
.740
53
142
195
94
51
19
24
150
538
Quincy Pondexter's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Quincy Pondexter's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Quincy Pondexter's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Quincy Pondexter's player profile.
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Kris Dunn
2
Jerian Grant
3
Cameron Payne
Sidelined
The Bulls confirmed a report that Cameron Payne will undergo surgery to address a fracture of the fifth metatarsal on his right foot.
This is the same bone he broke during the 2015-16 season with the Thunder. The procedure is scheduled for Sept. 6 and K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune said he could be sidelined for more than two months. Payne suffered this injury back on July 18, but the team is just now revealing the details because they were hoping that he would recover with six weeks of rest. With Payne out until at least late-November, Kris Dunn and Jerian Grant will hold down the fort at PG.
Aug 31
SG
1
Dwyane Wade
2
Zach LaVine
Sidelined
Coach Fred Hoiberg said the Bulls are hopeful they can get Zach LaVine to play shortly after the start of season.
With his February ACL tear, this would be an aggressive target. That coupled with how the Bulls are rebuilding, it makes little sense to bring him back before December. Still, LaVine is a bit of a freak a la running back Adrian Peterson, so maybe he can come back earlier than most players with ACL tears. He would still only be worth a look as a stash late in drafts.
Aug 4
3
Justin Holiday
SF
1
Paul Zipser
Sidelined
Paul Zipser (ankle sprain) will not suit up for Monday's exhibition vs. the Hawks.
Zipser sprained his ankle on Saturday, and he might be done for Summer League. Even with Jimmy Butler leaving Chicago, it's unlikely that Zipser will make much noise in fantasy hoops next season.
Jul 10
2
Quincy Pondexter
Sidelined
The Bulls are finalizing a deal to send a second-round draft pick to New Orleans for Quincy Pondexter, according to Shams Charania of The Vertical.
Presumably, this pick will be highly protected. Pelicans general manager Dell Demps called Pondexter's status "a little uncertain" a couple months ago and they have reportedly been shopping him for over 1.5 months. He has struggled to stay healthy like few others, failing to play since the 2014-15 season due to a troublesome knee injury. Maybe a change of scenery will help, but he has to stay healthy before even earning playing time.
Aug 31
3
Denzel Valentine
PF
1
Lauri Markkanen
Sidelined
Lauri Markkanen scored 22 points with seven rebounds vs. France on Thursday.
He was big time to get the win over the French team. Markkanen has plenty of concerns on getting his own shot and they're still going to be there at the NBA level, but this is still a positive for the U of A product. Las Vegas projects the Bulls to have the worst record in the NBA this season, so they're likely going to give the No. 7 pick a long leash late in the year. He's a decent late-round flier, assuming you are the patient type.
Aug 31
2
Bobby Portis
C
1
Robin Lopez
2
Cristiano Felicio
Headlines
Over-Under Win Total Pod
Aug 30
The NBA win total over/unders came out, so we'll use that as a guideline as we go through some of the elite and sub-par teams.
More NBA Columns
»
Over-Under Win Total Pod
Aug 30
»
Football and Kyrie Trade Pod
Aug 25
»
Trade Analysis: Kyrie a Celtic
Aug 22
»
Yahoo! Hoops Rankings Pod
Aug 22
»
Fantasy Hoops Top Pick Pod
Aug 18
»
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 1?
Aug 15
»
FA Winners and Losers - Part 2
Aug 15
»
NBA News Roundup
Aug 11
NBA Headlines
»
Bulls finalizing deal for Quincy Pondexter
»
Lauri Markkanen scores 22 points vs. France
»
Winslow (shoulder) says he's 100 percent
»
Boston closes deal; Kyrie Irving is a Celtic
»
Cavs, Celtics agree on Kyrie, Thomas trade
»
Report: Cameron Payne (foot) out until Nov
»
Blazers waive Andrew Nicholson on Wednesday
»
Jabari Parker (knee) still can't do much
»
Isaiah Thomas says his hip is making progress
»
Solomon Hill (hamstring) undergoes surgery
»
Robert Covington plans to be ready for camp
»
Nerlens Noel to sign 1-year qualifying offer
NBA Links
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Win a FREE trip to the World Series plus cash prizes!
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved