Quincy Pondexter | Guard/Forward | #20 Team: Chicago Bulls Age / DOB: (29) / 3/10/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'7' / 225 College: Washington Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (26) / OKC Contract: view contract details [x] 2017-18: $3,853,931 2018-19: UFA

The Bulls are finalizing a deal to send a second-round draft pick to New Orleans for Quincy Pondexter, according to Shams Charania of The Vertical. Presumably, this pick will be highly protected. Pelicans general manager Dell Demps called Pondexter's status "a little uncertain" a couple months ago and they have reportedly been shopping him for over 1.5 months. He has struggled to stay healthy like few others, failing to play since the 2014-15 season due to a troublesome knee injury. Maybe a change of scenery will help, but he has to stay healthy before even earning playing time. Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

The Pelicans are reportedly shopping Quincy Pondexter. Knee issues have kept Pondexter off the floor for the past two seasons, and as recently as June 8, Pelicans GM Dell Demps said that Pondexter's status for the 2017-18 season is still "a little uncertain." He's owed roughly $3.8 million next year in what will be the final year of his contract, so if the Pelicans are able to move him, he would likely go to a team seeking to free up cap space for free agency in 2018. Pondexter is firmly off the radar in fantasy hoops. Source: Basketball Insiders

Pelicans GM Dell Demps said Quincy Pondexter's (knee) status is "a little uncertain right now." Demps said that the wing will go through some testing this week and that he's hopeful he will be back on the court soon. Pondexter hasn't played since the 2015 playoffs, so it's hard to project his role for the 2017-18 season. "He’s had some setbacks," Demps added. "He’s had a couple surgeries. It’s tough because he’s one of those glue-type guys who is a leader not only in the locker room, but on the floor. We’ve missed his defense and his shooting." If the Pelicans bring back Jrue Holiday, they will be over the cap and won't have much money to spend on quality wing players, so that bodes well for Pondexter's path to minutes. He's still unlikely to make an impact in standard fantasy leagues next season. Source: NBA.com