Wes Johnson | Guard/Forward | #33

Team: Los Angeles Clippers
Age / DOB:  (29) / 7/11/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'7' / 215
College: Syracuse
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (4) / MIN
Updating a previous item, Wes Johnson (ankle) said he will play against the Thunder on Saturday.
Well that was fast. Coach Doc Rivers said he didn't expect Johnson to go, but he should be out there unless something happens in warmups. If he is somewhat healthy, he could be looking at minutes in the upper 20s tonight. He'll be risky to use at less than 100 percent, though. Dec 31 - 7:01 PM
Source: Rowan Kavner on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
2940610099181437106.349913.6921765.26217123.43.40.60.50.40.6
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2010MIN7926.23.48.6.3971.33.7.3560.81.2.6960.62.43.01.91.20.70.72.19.0
2011MIN6522.62.46.1.3980.82.6.3140.40.5.7060.42.42.70.90.90.50.71.86.0
2012PHO5019.03.27.9.4071.03.1.3230.50.7.7710.42.02.50.71.00.40.41.18.0
2013LAK7928.43.58.2.4251.33.4.3690.81.0.7920.93.54.41.61.11.11.02.69.1
2014LAK7629.53.89.1.4141.23.4.3511.21.5.8040.93.34.21.61.10.80.62.19.9
2015LAC8020.82.66.4.4041.33.9.3330.40.6.6520.52.63.10.60.71.10.72.26.9
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2010MIN792068271682.397103289.3566492.69651189240148955854163709
2011MIN651471158397.39853169.3142434.7062415317759603548115393
2012PHO50952161396.40750155.3232735.771211021233448221856399
2013LAK792241277651.425100271.3696177.79270278348124908677207715
2014LAK762244286691.41491259.35190112.80467252319124875945162753
2015LAC801664208515.404103309.3333046.6523721124849548956173549
Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 30@HOU12437.42925.40023.6671451130410
Dec 28@NO11917.14302.00000.000448000012
Dec 26DEN12025.40014.25024.500022400257
Dec 25@LAK12415.20003.00000.000145200212
Dec 23DAL1500.00000.00000.000000001000
Dec 22SA127310.30027.28601.000189220118
Dec 20DEN11414.25003.00000.000011001012

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Chris Paul
2Austin Rivers
3Raymond Felton
SG1J.J. Redick
2Jamal Crawford
SF1Luc Mbah a Moute
2Wes Johnson
3Paul Pierce
4Alan Anderson
PF1Blake Griffin
2Brandon Bass
3Brice Johnson
C1DeAndre Jordan
2Marreese Speights
3Diamond Stone
 

 