Updating a previous item, Wes Johnson (ankle) said he will play against the Thunder on Saturday. Well that was fast. Coach Doc Rivers said he didn't expect Johnson to go, but he should be out there unless something happens in warmups. If he is somewhat healthy, he could be looking at minutes in the upper 20s tonight. He'll be risky to use at less than 100 percent, though. Source: Rowan Kavner on Twitter

Wes Johnson (ankle) is unlikely to play against the Thunder on Saturday. The Clippers are really going to have to go small a ton tonight with Johnson likely out. Plus, we should see Alan Anderson in the rotation and he could even start. Anderson is not a fantasy option right now. Source: Erik Horne on Twitter

Wes Johnson (ankle) is questionable to play against the Thunder on Saturday. He suffered the injury on Friday and X-rays were negative. The Clippers were really shorthanded on the perimeter on Friday night, which allowed Raymond Felton and Alan Anderson to get some added run. If the Clippers are really shorthanded again, it would likely be a similar situation tonight. Source: Dan Woike on Twitter