Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Basketball Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Wieters Of National Interest?
Dec 29
2017 Category Sleepers: SB
Dec 28
Chicago Firesale Rekindling?
Dec 28
Most Intriguing Remaining FAs
Dec 26
Encarnacion Under The Tree
Dec 23
2017 Category Sleepers: ERA
Dec 21
Phillies Bet On Buchholz
Dec 21
Familia Facing Suspension?
Dec 19
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Rangers still seen as the favorite for Napoli
Jason Hammel only getting one-year offers
Twins want best and final offers for Dozier
Diamondbacks inquire on Vazquez, Swihart
Posey and 10 others confirmed for Team USA
Murphy, Goldschmidt on Team USA for WBC
Blue Jays, Bautista in 'active discussions'
Red Sox not concerned about E-Rod's knee
Tigers ink Edward Mujica to minors contract
Nationals interested in catcher Matt Wieters
Rangers closing in on deal with Mike Napoli?
Rockies have checked in on Greg Holland
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Weather: Week 17 Forecasts
Dec 31
Injury Report: Week 17
Dec 31
Silva's Week 17 Matchups
Dec 30
Roundtable: Looking Ahead
Dec 30
Dose: Sanchez to Back Up Dak
Dec 30
Week 17 NFL Chat
Dec 30
Week 17 Rankings
Dec 29
Podcast: Start/Sit & Worksheet
Dec 29
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Lions place Theo Riddick (wrist) on IR
Ravens OC Marty Mornhinweg likely to be fired
Bengals send A.J. Green to injured reserve
Hunter Henry will be 'featured' TE next year
Michael Floyd could face 180-day sentence
Sam Bradford expected to open 2017 as starter
'Common knowledge' GM committed to Bortles
Bills decided on Tyrod's future 'weeks ago'
Jacquizz expected to get 'heavy workload'
Kenny Britt (shoulder) doubtful for Sunday
Theo Riddick (wrist) ruled out for Week 17
Bilal Powell expected to 'try to play' vs BUF
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Wired: Top Pickups Week 11
Dec 31
The Week Ahead: Week 11
Dec 31
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 31
Dec 31
Dose: Pizza Guy? No, Pizza Man
Dec 31
Mailbag: Still Loading?
Dec 31
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 30
Dec 30
Stew: Let's Talk Ty
Dec 30
Dose: George Hill Returns
Dec 30
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Montrezl Harrell, Corey Brewer will start
Update: Wes Johnson says he will play
Patrick Beverley (wrist) will not play vs. NY
Carmelo Anthony (sore knee) wants to play
Chris Paul out vs. OKC, Austin Rivers starts
Kyle O'Quinn (illness) out for Saturday night
Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles) out vs. Rockets
Victor Oladipo to start, has no minutes limit
Ty Lawson (face) will not return on Saturday
Matthew Dellavedova remains out for Saturday
Kyrie Irving is out, Jordan McRae will start
Marco Belinelli (ankle) will not play vs. CLE
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Rotoworld Hockey Podcast
Dec 31
Crawford is Ready to Roll
Dec 31
Saros, Dell get 1st career SO
Dec 31
The Winter Classic
Dec 30
Jackets, Wild Set The Stage
Dec 30
Fantasy Nuggets Week 12
Dec 29
Dose: Fabbri Fabulous
Dec 29
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Dec 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Penguins activate Letang for Saturday vs Habs
Ovechkin stays hot, lifts scoring streak to 3
Kruger week-to-week with upper body injury
Marko Dano to miss eight weeks with LBI
Rangers return net to Henrik Lundqvist vs COL
Jaroslav Halak assigned to AHL Bridgeport
David Backes won't play Saturday vs Sabres
Juuse Saros blanks Blues on Friday night
Filip Forsberg nets 1G, 1A in win over STL
'Canes extend home point streak to 11 games
James Neal to play Friday vs Blues
Aaron Dell is expected to start Friday night
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Road Courses
Dec 30
Look Ahead: Only 60 days to go
Dec 28
10. Kyle Larson
Dec 26
11. Martin Truex Jr.
Dec 22
Countdown to the 500: 67 days
Dec 20
Short Flat Tracks
Dec 18
12. Carl Edwards
Dec 15
Look Ahead: Daytona in 74 days
Dec 13
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Pinty's (Honorable Mention): Alex Tagliani
Pinty's Top Driver: Cayden Lapcevich
K&N East Breakthrough Driver: Spencer Davis
K&N West Top Breakthrough Driver: Landauer
K&N West (Honorable Mention): Ryan Partridge
NKNPS-West Top Driver: Todd Gilliland
Mike Basham: 10th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
K&N East (Honorable Mention): Kyle Benjamin
NKNPS-East Top Driver: Justin Haley
A.J. Fike: 9th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Sargeant: 8th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Weatherman: 7th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Five European Tour Questions
Dec 30
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
Meet the Graduates
Dec 23
Year in Review: ShotLink Style
Dec 15
UBS Hong Kong Open Preview
Dec 5
Hughes overtime winner at RSM
Nov 28
Alfred Dunhill Preview
Nov 28
Australian PGA Preview
Nov 28
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
Van Pelt (labrum) remains quiet ahead of 2017
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 19-24
Dec 18
Saturday ATS bowl predictions
Dec 14
Bowl Confidence Pool Picks
Dec 11
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Jake Browning picked twice in Peach Bowl loss
Bama rolls to title game behind Bo's 180 yrds
Boom Williams to join loaded '17 class of RBs
Reports: UM DC Brown receives five-year ext.
Lamar Jackson completely shut down by LSU
Guice scores twice in bowl win over L-Ville
Dalvin Cook announces he is turning pro
UTEP RB Aaron Jones to enter the NFL draft
Wommack: Tenn WR Malone will enter 2017 draft
Jake Butt suffered ACL or MCL injury in bowl
VaTech TE/WR Bucky Hodges declares for draft
Nyqwan Murray scores go-ahead TD for FSU
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 19
Dec 31
DFS Soccer: Week 19
Dec 30
Sean's Super Subs - Week 19
Dec 30
Late Fitness Check GW19
Dec 30
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW19
Dec 30
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 19
Dec 29
The Bargain Hunter-Week 19
Dec 29
AM's Perfect XI - Week 19
Dec 29
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Wijnaldum heads Liverpool to big victory
Willian scores a brace for 13th straight
Sweet end to 2016 for Cherries with 0-3 win
Crouch scores but Stoke fall to Blues
Martial's magic decisive in Utd late comeback
Bradley-less Swans continue their struggles
Bradley-less Swans continue their struggles
Gray leads the way with hat-trick
Slimani heads Leicester past West Ham
Defoe the only consolation for Sunderland
Robson-Kanu stars in West Brom win
West Ham defeated at Leicester on NYE
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Alan Anderson
(G/F)
Raymond Felton
(G)
Wes Johnson
(G/F)
Chris Paul
(G)
Austin Rivers
(G)
Brandon Bass
(F)
Blake Griffin
(F)
DeAndre Jordan
(C)
Paul Pierce
(F)
Marreese Speights
(F/C)
Jamal Crawford
(G)
Brice Johnson
(F)
Luc Mbah a Moute
(F)
J.J. Redick
(G)
Diamond Stone
(C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Wes Johnson | Guard/Forward | #33
Team:
Los Angeles Clippers
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 7/11/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'7' / 215
College:
Syracuse
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 1 (4) / MIN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $5,628,000 2017-18: $5,881,260 2018-19: $6,134,520 {Player Option}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Updating a previous item, Wes Johnson (ankle) said he will play against the Thunder on Saturday.
Well that was fast. Coach Doc Rivers said he didn't expect Johnson to go, but he should be out there unless something happens in warmups. If he is somewhat healthy, he could be looking at minutes in the upper 20s tonight. He'll be risky to use at less than 100 percent, though.
Dec 31 - 7:01 PM
Source:
Rowan Kavner on Twitter
Wes Johnson (ankle) is unlikely to play against the Thunder on Saturday.
The Clippers are really going to have to go small a ton tonight with Johnson likely out. Plus, we should see Alan Anderson in the rotation and he could even start. Anderson is not a fantasy option right now.
Dec 31 - 6:52 PM
Source:
Erik Horne on Twitter
Wes Johnson (ankle) is questionable to play against the Thunder on Saturday.
He suffered the injury on Friday and X-rays were negative. The Clippers were really shorthanded on the perimeter on Friday night, which allowed Raymond Felton and Alan Anderson to get some added run. If the Clippers are really shorthanded again, it would likely be a similar situation tonight.
Dec 31 - 2:07 PM
Source:
Dan Woike on Twitter
Wes Johnson sprained his left ankle in Friday's loss to the Rockets.
X-rays were negative, but he's going to be listed as questionable for Saturday's game vs. the Thunder. Johnson finished with 10 points, five rebounds, one assist, three steals and two triples in 24 minutes, but look for Luc Mbah a Moute and Paul Pierce to pick up his minutes if he can't go.
Dec 30 - 11:07 PM
Update: Wes Johnson says he will play
Dec 31 - 7:01 PM
Wes Johnson (ankle) unlikely to play vs. OKC
Dec 31 - 6:52 PM
Wes Johnson (ankle) is questionable
Dec 31 - 2:07 PM
Wes Johnson sprains ankle in loss to HOU
Dec 30 - 11:07 PM
More Wes Johnson Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
C. Paul
LAC
(7181)
2
D. Lillard
POR
(5468)
3
V. Oladipo
OKC
(5278)
4
L. James
CLE
(5245)
5
J. Lin
BKN
(4767)
6
B. Griffin
LAC
(4654)
7
G. Hill
UTA
(4544)
8
J. Smith
CLE
(4188)
9
R. Gay
SAC
(4152)
10
K. Irving
CLE
(3930)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Los Angeles Clippers Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
29
406
100
99
18
14
37
106
.349
9
13
.692
17
65
.262
17
12
3.4
3.4
0.6
0.5
0.4
0.6
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2010
MIN
79
26.2
3.4
8.6
.397
1.3
3.7
.356
0.8
1.2
.696
0.6
2.4
3.0
1.9
1.2
0.7
0.7
2.1
9.0
2011
MIN
65
22.6
2.4
6.1
.398
0.8
2.6
.314
0.4
0.5
.706
0.4
2.4
2.7
0.9
0.9
0.5
0.7
1.8
6.0
2012
PHO
50
19.0
3.2
7.9
.407
1.0
3.1
.323
0.5
0.7
.771
0.4
2.0
2.5
0.7
1.0
0.4
0.4
1.1
8.0
2013
LAK
79
28.4
3.5
8.2
.425
1.3
3.4
.369
0.8
1.0
.792
0.9
3.5
4.4
1.6
1.1
1.1
1.0
2.6
9.1
2014
LAK
76
29.5
3.8
9.1
.414
1.2
3.4
.351
1.2
1.5
.804
0.9
3.3
4.2
1.6
1.1
0.8
0.6
2.1
9.9
2015
LAC
80
20.8
2.6
6.4
.404
1.3
3.9
.333
0.4
0.6
.652
0.5
2.6
3.1
0.6
0.7
1.1
0.7
2.2
6.9
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2010
MIN
79
2068
271
682
.397
103
289
.356
64
92
.696
51
189
240
148
95
58
54
163
709
2011
MIN
65
1471
158
397
.398
53
169
.314
24
34
.706
24
153
177
59
60
35
48
115
393
2012
PHO
50
952
161
396
.407
50
155
.323
27
35
.771
21
102
123
34
48
22
18
56
399
2013
LAK
79
2241
277
651
.425
100
271
.369
61
77
.792
70
278
348
124
90
86
77
207
715
2014
LAK
76
2244
286
691
.414
91
259
.351
90
112
.804
67
252
319
124
87
59
45
162
753
2015
LAC
80
1664
208
515
.404
103
309
.333
30
46
.652
37
211
248
49
54
89
56
173
549
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 30
@HOU
1
24
3
7
.429
2
5
.400
2
3
.667
1
4
5
1
1
3
0
4
10
Dec 28
@NO
1
19
1
7
.143
0
2
.000
0
0
.000
4
4
8
0
0
0
0
1
2
Dec 26
DEN
1
20
2
5
.400
1
4
.250
2
4
.500
0
2
2
4
0
0
2
5
7
Dec 25
@LAK
1
24
1
5
.200
0
3
.000
0
0
.000
1
4
5
2
0
0
2
1
2
Dec 23
DAL
1
5
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
Dec 22
SA
1
27
3
10
.300
2
7
.286
0
1
.000
1
8
9
2
2
0
1
1
8
Dec 20
DEN
1
14
1
4
.250
0
3
.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
0
0
1
0
1
2
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Chris Paul
Sidelined
Chris Paul (hamstring) will not play against the Thunder on Saturday night and Austin Rivers will start.
The Clippers rule him out early even before warmups, so Paul could miss more time. Obviously they don't want this injury to linger and seem to want to make sure he doesn't aggravate anything. Rivers makes for an interesting DFS play while Raymond Felton will be getting a hefty bump in responsibly.
Dec 31
2
Austin Rivers
3
Raymond Felton
SG
1
J.J. Redick
2
Jamal Crawford
SF
1
Luc Mbah a Moute
2
Wes Johnson
Sidelined
Updating a previous item, Wes Johnson (ankle) said he will play against the Thunder on Saturday.
Well that was fast. Coach Doc Rivers said he didn't expect Johnson to go, but he should be out there unless something happens in warmups. If he is somewhat healthy, he could be looking at minutes in the upper 20s tonight. He'll be risky to use at less than 100 percent, though.
Dec 31
3
Paul Pierce
4
Alan Anderson
PF
1
Blake Griffin
Sidelined
Blake Griffin underwent successful arthroscopic right knee surgery on Tuesday, and his timetable to return has been set at 4-6 weeks.
Griffin's initial timetable was set at 3-6 weeks, but now that he's actually had the procedure we have a more accurate estimate of the amount of time he's expected to miss. Paul Pierce is being listed as the probable starter for Tuesday night's game against the Nuggets, and it'll likely be a combination of Pierce, Brandon Bass and Marreese Speights picking up minutes at the four-spot sans Griffin. Austin Rivers could also earn a few starts when the matchup presents an opportunity to go small.
Dec 20
2
Brandon Bass
3
Brice Johnson
Sidelined
Brice Johnson (back) will not play opening night.
He's out indefinitely with an acute herniated disc in his lower back. It'll be tough for Johnson to crack the rotation his rookie season.
Oct 25
C
1
DeAndre Jordan
2
Marreese Speights
3
Diamond Stone
Headlines
Wired: Top Pickups Week 11
Dec 31
Check out some hot pickups pickups in fantasy hoops. Michael Carter-Williams is a long shot, but could pay off if Rajon Rondo stays in the doghouse.
More NBA Columns
»
Wired: Top Pickups Week 11
Dec 31
»
The Week Ahead: Week 11
Dec 31
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 31
Dec 31
»
Dose: Pizza Guy? No, Pizza Man
Dec 31
»
Mailbag: Still Loading?
Dec 31
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 30
Dec 30
»
Stew: Let's Talk Ty
Dec 30
»
Dose: George Hill Returns
Dec 30
NBA Headlines
»
Montrezl Harrell, Corey Brewer will start
»
Update: Wes Johnson says he will play
»
Patrick Beverley (wrist) will not play vs. NY
»
Carmelo Anthony (sore knee) wants to play
»
Chris Paul out vs. OKC, Austin Rivers starts
»
Kyle O'Quinn (illness) out for Saturday night
»
Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles) out vs. Rockets
»
Victor Oladipo to start, has no minutes limit
»
Ty Lawson (face) will not return on Saturday
»
Matthew Dellavedova remains out for Saturday
»
Kyrie Irving is out, Jordan McRae will start
»
Marco Belinelli (ankle) will not play vs. CLE
NBA Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
FREE FanDuel contest w/ $200 in prizes!
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Get the Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Fast Break: Volume 1
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2016 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved