Al-Farouq Aminu | Forward | #8

Team: Portland Trail Blazers
Age / DOB:  (26) / 9/21/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'9' / 220
College: Wake Forest
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (8) / LAC
Al-Farouq Aminu returned to the starting lineup on Wednesday with five points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals, one 3-pointer and one turnover.
Aminu missed four games with this back contusion, but hopefully his return tonight will be permanent, and the fact that he logged 30 minutes suggests that he's not on a serious minute-limit. He has intriguing across-the-board potential but the Blazers are loaded with forwards and Aminu is shooting below 30 percent for the season. Dec 22 - 1:56 AM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
12289717521152585.2941021.4761147.2348185.96.31.81.31.50.7
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2010LAC8117.92.05.0.3940.61.8.3151.11.5.7730.92.43.30.71.30.70.31.55.6
2011NO 6622.52.35.5.4110.20.7.2771.31.7.7541.43.24.71.01.40.90.52.16.0
2012NO 7627.23.06.2.4750.10.3.2111.31.8.7371.85.97.71.41.51.20.72.07.3
2013NO 8025.62.96.2.4740.20.6.2711.11.7.6641.64.66.21.41.11.00.51.87.2
2014DAL7418.52.04.8.4120.51.7.2741.11.6.7121.53.14.60.80.70.90.81.95.6
2015POR8228.63.68.8.4161.54.3.3611.41.9.7371.24.96.11.71.50.90.62.110.2
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2010LAC811453160406.39445143.31592119.77375192267601035925121457
2011NO 661485150365.4111347.27786114.7549521330866915934136399
2012NO 762067225474.475419.211101137.7371394465851031169251153555
2013NO 802044234494.4741348.27191137.664129367496114888238147572
2014DAL741368147357.41234124.27484118.71211422834259557062137412
2015POR822342299719.416126349.361115156.737984014991381207253171839
Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 20@SAC0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 17@GS0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 15@DEN0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 13OKC0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 12@LAC12146.66723.66700.0001342200110
Dec 10@IND0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 8@MEM12429.22206.00012.50011011232015

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Damian Lillard
2Shabazz Napier
SG1C.J. McCollum
2Allen Crabbe
3Pat Connaughton
4Tim Quarterman
SF1Moe Harkless
2Evan Turner
3Jake Layman
PF1Al-Farouq Aminu
2Meyers Leonard
3Noah Vonleh
C1Mason Plumlee
2Ed Davis
3Festus Ezeli
 

 