Al-Farouq Aminu returned to the starting lineup on Wednesday with five points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals, one 3-pointer and one turnover. Aminu missed four games with this back contusion, but hopefully his return tonight will be permanent, and the fact that he logged 30 minutes suggests that he's not on a serious minute-limit. He has intriguing across-the-board potential but the Blazers are loaded with forwards and Aminu is shooting below 30 percent for the season.

Al-Farouq Aminu (back) will start against the Mavs on Wednesday night. The Blazers have been very careful with Aminu due to his back injury. He'll likely have some sort of limit tonight, but frankly he needs to play better on the offensive end right now. His defense is fine, so the minutes will be there once he's deemed 100 percent. Meyers Leonard will move back to the bench while Ed Davis also takes a hit. Source: Jason Quick on Twitter

Al-Farouq Aminu (back) will be a game-time call to face the Mavs on Wednesday. He was probable to play, so the Blazers are being extra careful here. Unless Aminu starts, we may not find out his status until after tip -- the Blazer injury way. Aminu has not played well from a fantasy perspective, so most owners can take a wait-and-see approach. Source: Jason Quick on Twitter