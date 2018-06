Cole Aldrich | Center | #45 Team: Minnesota Timberwolves Age / DOB: (29) / 10/31/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'11' / 253 College: Kansas Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (11) / NO Contract: view contract details [x] 2018-19: $6,956,021 {Non-Guaranteed} Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Wolves waive C Cole Aldrich. He had a roster guarantee date today worth $6.9 million, so the Wolves chose to let him go. This could help the Wolves get more room to make some smaller moves in free agency with only a $2 million cap hit on the move. As for Aldrich, his time up north was basically a waste after he really showed up late in the season with the Clippers in 2015-16. Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Cole Aldrich (illness) didn't leave the Wolves' bench on Sunday. Aldrich was at Wolves shootaround today but it's hard to tell if he was sick or just got a DNP-CD tonight -- he's played more than five minutes just once all season. We'll take him off the injury report. Source: Jace Frederick on Twitter

Cole Aldrich (illness) is not with the team and will not play Friday vs. the Mavs. This will be Aldrich's third straight absence. However, he is reportedly close to returning. Either way, he is irrelevant from a fantasy perspective. Source: Minneapolis Star-Tribune