Player Results
Article Results
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA: Biggest Disappointments
Dec 29
Stats and Where to Find Them
Dec 29
Dose: The Jimmy Situation
Dec 29
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 28
Dec 28
Dose: Westbrook gets 15th TD
Dec 28
NBA 12/27 Season Long Podcast
Dec 27
Stats: A Change in The Process
Dec 27
NBA Dose: KAT Perfection
Dec 27
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Josh Richardson heating up, scores 20 points
Goran Dragic says his back tightened up
Patrick Patterson (knee) will not return
Russell Westbrook gets ejected for 2 techs
George Hill (toe) will start vs. the 76ers
Harrison, Tony, Parsons, JMyke, Marc starting
DeMarre Carroll will start against the Suns
Ersan Ilyasova, Nik Stauskas starting vs. UTA
Mike Conley (toe) will not play vs. OKC
Dragic, Richardson & Babbitt starting vs. CHA
Damian Lillard (ankle) doubtful vs. Spurs
Report: George Hill plans to play Thursday
Player Page
Roster
DeMarre Carroll
(F)
Kyle Lowry
(G)
Jakob Poeltl
(C)
Pascal Siakam
(F)
Jonas Valanciunas
(C)
DeMar DeRozan
(G/F)
Lucas Nogueira
(C)
Norman Powell
(G)
Jared Sullinger
(F/C)
Delon Wright
(G)
Cory Joseph
(G)
Patrick Patterson
(F/C)
Terrence Ross
(G/F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Patrick Patterson | Center/Forward | #54
Team:
Toronto Raptors
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 3/14/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'9' / 230
College:
Kentucky
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 1 (14) / HOU
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $6,050,000 2017-18: UFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Patrick Patterson (strained left knee) will not return on Thursday night.
He was able to walk back to the locker room with a trainer, but obviously the Raptors opted to rule him out. With the team calling it a strain, that usually means it's muscle related and not involving ligaments. With him out tonight, we should see more small-ball lineups with Norman Powell and Terrence Ross against the Suns.
Dec 29 - 9:56 PM
Source:
Raptors on Twitter
Patrick Patterson hit 5-of-12 shots (all 3-pointers) for 15 points, eight rebounds and a steal in 31 minutes on Monday.
He's been awful lately, scoring just three points in back-to-back games with a day of rest in between them. He's been knocking down treys all season long, but tonight's five were a season high. The 15 points are the most he's scored since Dec. 3, and while it's just a one-game sample size, it's possible that Pat-Pat is about to get hot again. Additionally, Terrence Ross was injured tonight, which could also work in 2-Pat's favor if Ross is going to miss time. Keep an eye on him against the Warriors on Wednesday, in case this is the start of a hot streak for Patterson.
Dec 27 - 1:12 AM
Patrick Patterson returned from a day of rest on Friday vs. the Jazz and played 33 minutes, scoring three points on 1-of-2 shooting.
We're not sure how he managed to play 33 minutes and attempt only two shots, but it was all Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan tonight. Patterson added four rebounds, one assist, one block and a triple and is too volatile to trust in standard leagues.
Dec 24 - 12:06 AM
Patrick Patterson (rest) is a late scratch for Tuesday's game vs. the Nets.
He's reportedly "dealing with some bumps and bruises," so the Raptors will rest him against the 7-19 Nets. Pascal Siakam should see a bump in minutes while DeMarre Carroll will play more PF.
Dec 20 - 7:17 PM
Source:
Josh Lewenberg on Twitter
Patrick Patterson (knee) will not return
Dec 29 - 9:56 PM
Patrick Patterson comes through with 15 & 8
Dec 27 - 1:12 AM
Patrick Patterson plays 33 minutes
Dec 24 - 12:06 AM
Patrick Patterson (rest) is a late scratch
Dec 20 - 7:17 PM
More Patrick Patterson Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Toronto Raptors Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
30
871
227
173
48
28
77
208
.370
22
31
.710
51
139
.367
11
21
7.6
5.8
1.6
0.9
0.7
0.4
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2010
HOU
52
16.7
2.9
5.1
.558
0.0
0.0
.000
0.6
0.8
.714
1.7
2.2
3.8
0.8
0.6
0.3
0.7
1.5
6.3
2011
HOU
64
23.3
3.5
8.0
.440
0.0
0.0
.000
0.6
0.9
.702
1.8
2.7
4.5
0.8
0.8
0.4
0.6
1.8
7.7
2012
SAC
71
25.0
4.5
8.8
.512
0.7
1.9
.386
0.7
0.9
.762
1.6
3.2
4.7
1.1
0.9
0.4
0.6
1.9
10.4
2013
TOR
65
23.6
3.5
7.5
.460
0.8
2.3
.364
0.8
1.1
.704
1.8
3.5
5.3
1.2
1.0
0.8
0.6
2.4
8.5
2014
TOR
81
26.7
3.0
6.6
.449
1.3
3.5
.371
0.8
1.0
.788
1.6
3.8
5.3
1.9
0.7
0.7
0.5
1.8
8.0
2015
TOR
79
25.5
2.6
6.2
.414
1.3
3.7
.362
0.4
0.4
.853
1.0
3.4
4.3
1.2
0.8
0.7
0.4
1.6
6.9
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2010
HOU
52
870
149
267
.558
0
2
.000
30
42
.714
86
114
200
41
31
17
37
77
328
2011
HOU
64
1488
225
511
.440
0
3
.000
40
57
.702
112
174
286
53
49
27
36
113
490
2012
SAC
71
1777
319
623
.512
51
132
.386
48
63
.762
113
224
337
81
61
31
40
138
737
2013
TOR
65
1536
225
489
.460
55
151
.364
50
71
.704
117
225
342
78
65
55
37
159
555
2014
TOR
81
2160
240
535
.449
105
283
.371
63
80
.788
127
306
433
155
54
60
44
149
648
2015
TOR
79
2017
204
493
.414
106
293
.362
29
34
.853
77
265
342
94
65
53
32
128
543
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 28
@GS
1
33
2
9
.222
1
5
.200
0
0
.000
1
4
5
0
2
1
1
1
5
Dec 26
@POR
1
31
5
12
.417
5
11
.455
0
0
.000
3
5
8
0
1
1
0
1
15
Dec 23
@UTA
1
33
1
2
.500
1
2
.500
0
0
.000
2
2
4
1
1
0
1
0
3
Dec 20
BKN
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 18
@ORL
1
20
1
4
.250
1
3
.333
0
0
.000
0
4
4
1
0
2
0
1
3
Dec 16
ATL
1
35
4
8
.500
2
4
.500
0
0
.000
3
2
5
2
0
2
0
3
10
Dec 14
@PHI
1
28
3
6
.500
2
4
.500
1
2
.500
2
3
5
1
0
0
0
1
9
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Kyle Lowry
2
Cory Joseph
3
Delon Wright
Sidelined
Delon Wright (shoulder) is back to doing on-court work.
He is still targeting a return to game action on Jan. 1 and could get some time in the D-League. Wright may have to wait his turn for minutes and likely needs either Cory Joseph or Kyle Lowry to miss time to get playing time with the Raptors.
Dec 7
SG
1
DeMar DeRozan
2
Norman Powell
SF
1
DeMarre Carroll
2
Terrence Ross
PF
1
Pascal Siakam
2
Patrick Patterson
Sidelined
Patrick Patterson (strained left knee) will not return on Thursday night.
He was able to walk back to the locker room with a trainer, but obviously the Raptors opted to rule him out. With the team calling it a strain, that usually means it's muscle related and not involving ligaments. With him out tonight, we should see more small-ball lineups with Norman Powell and Terrence Ross against the Suns.
Dec 29
3
Jared Sullinger
Sidelined
Jared Sullinger (foot) is no longer in a walking boot.
He was spotted shooting flat footed during practices and shootarounds this week, but there's no specific timetable for his return. "If we can all put it together going into the playoffs and be playing like we are now and then add Jared and still be going uphill I think we have a great chance to really do something special," Raptors coach Dwane Casey said. Sully isn't worth stashing yet and it's going to be interesting to see how many minutes he can carve out in Toronto with Paskal Siakam and Patrick Patterson playing well.
Dec 25
C
1
Jonas Valanciunas
2
Lucas Nogueira
3
Jakob Poeltl
NBA: Biggest Disappointments
Dec 29
The Rotoworld hoops crew talks about the biggest disappointments of the fantasy season.
