Patrick Patterson | Center/Forward | #54

Team: Toronto Raptors
Age / DOB:  (27) / 3/14/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'9' / 230
College: Kentucky
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (14) / HOU
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Patrick Patterson (strained left knee) will not return on Thursday night.
He was able to walk back to the locker room with a trainer, but obviously the Raptors opted to rule him out. With the team calling it a strain, that usually means it's muscle related and not involving ligaments. With him out tonight, we should see more small-ball lineups with Norman Powell and Terrence Ross against the Suns. Dec 29 - 9:56 PM
Source: Raptors on Twitter
More Patrick Patterson Player News

Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
30871227173482877208.3702231.71051139.36711217.65.81.60.90.70.4
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2010HOU5216.72.95.1.5580.00.0.0000.60.8.7141.72.23.80.80.60.30.71.56.3
2011HOU6423.33.58.0.4400.00.0.0000.60.9.7021.82.74.50.80.80.40.61.87.7
2012SAC7125.04.58.8.5120.71.9.3860.70.9.7621.63.24.71.10.90.40.61.910.4
2013TOR6523.63.57.5.4600.82.3.3640.81.1.7041.83.55.31.21.00.80.62.48.5
2014TOR8126.73.06.6.4491.33.5.3710.81.0.7881.63.85.31.90.70.70.51.88.0
2015TOR7925.52.66.2.4141.33.7.3620.40.4.8531.03.44.31.20.80.70.41.66.9
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2010HOU52870149267.55802.0003042.714861142004131173777328
2011HOU641488225511.44003.0004057.70211217428653492736113490
2012SAC711777319623.51251132.3864863.76211322433781613140138737
2013TOR651536225489.46055151.3645071.70411722534278655537159555
2014TOR812160240535.449105283.3716380.788127306433155546044149648
2015TOR792017204493.414106293.3622934.8537726534294655332128543
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 28@GS13329.22215.20000.000145021115
Dec 26@POR131512.417511.45500.0003580110115
Dec 23@UTA13312.50012.50000.000224110103
Dec 20BKN0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 18@ORL12014.25013.33300.000044102013
Dec 16ATL13548.50024.50000.0003252020310
Dec 14@PHI12836.50024.50012.500235100019

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Kyle Lowry
2Cory Joseph
3Delon Wright
SG1DeMar DeRozan
2Norman Powell
SF1DeMarre Carroll
2Terrence Ross
PF1Pascal Siakam
2Patrick Patterson
3Jared Sullinger
C1Jonas Valanciunas
2Lucas Nogueira
3Jakob Poeltl
 

 