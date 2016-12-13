Ed Davis | Center/Forward | #17

Latest News Recent News

Ed Davis (sprained left ankle) is questionable to play Monday vs. the Wizards. It's unclear exactly when Davis suffered this injury, but we should have a better idea on his status following Monday morning's shootaround. If he's out, Meyers Leonard would have the opportunity for some extended minutes off the bench, but he's too inconsistent to rely upon in standard settings. Source: Casey Holdahl on Twitter

Ed Davis moved to the bench on Monday vs. the Clippers and played just 14 minutes, scoring seven points with five rebounds and one steal. He was a career 60.0 percent free throw shooter prior to Monday, but calmly hit 7-of-8 attempts from the line tonight. Davis might find himself back in the starting lineup for certain matchups, but standard-league owners should be able to find a better and more consistent option on the waiver wire.

Ed Davis will come off the bench on Monday vs. the Clippers. Al-Farouq Aminu (back) was upgraded to probable earlier in the day and the Blazers are going to throw him into the starting lineup to guard Blake Griffin. Aminu was the original starter at PF earlier this season, so Davis' owners can move on if we learn that this is a permanent switch.