Player Page

Roster

Ed Davis | Center/Forward | #17

Team: Portland Trail Blazers
Age / DOB:  (27) / 6/5/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'10' / 245
College: North Carolina
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (13) / TOR
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Ed Davis (sprained left ankle) is questionable to play Monday vs. the Wizards.
It's unclear exactly when Davis suffered this injury, but we should have a better idea on his status following Monday morning's shootaround. If he's out, Meyers Leonard would have the opportunity for some extended minutes off the bench, but he's too inconsistent to rely upon in standard settings. Jan 15 - 4:50 PM
Source: Casey Holdahl on Twitter
More Ed Davis Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
39673162207211460117.5134263.667000.021324.25.30.50.40.80.5
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2010TOR6524.73.35.7.5760.00.0.0001.12.0.5552.64.57.10.60.70.61.02.87.7
2011TOR6623.22.65.1.5130.00.0.0001.11.6.6702.04.66.60.91.00.61.02.46.3
2012MEM8120.13.26.0.5390.00.0.0001.32.1.6171.93.85.70.80.80.51.02.47.7
2013MEM6315.22.54.6.5340.00.0.0000.71.4.5281.52.74.10.40.60.30.71.85.7
2014LAK7923.33.65.9.6010.00.0.0001.22.4.4872.94.77.61.20.70.61.22.68.3
2015POR8120.82.54.2.6110.00.0.0001.42.5.5592.84.67.41.10.80.70.92.56.5
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2010TOR651603215373.57600.00071128.55516829446240483967183501
2011TOR661531172335.51301.00071106.67013430443860674063156415
2012MEM811627260482.53900.000103167.61715230846063633885191623
2013MEM63956155290.53400.0004789.5289216826027401743114357
2014LAK791842282469.60100.00092189.48723037060094584998202656
2015POR811684206337.61100.000114204.55922437559988645772202526
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 13ORL116221.00000.00000.000044011024
Jan 11CLE11623.66700.00000.000156310144
Jan 10@LAK12136.50000.000221.000358001038
Jan 8DET0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 7DET0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 5LAK11613.33300.00034.750358010035
Jan 4@GS0000.00000.00000.000000000000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Damian Lillard
2Shabazz Napier
SG1C.J. McCollum
2Allen Crabbe
3Pat Connaughton
4Tim Quarterman
SF1Moe Harkless
2Evan Turner
3Jake Layman
PF1Al-Farouq Aminu
2Meyers Leonard
3Noah Vonleh
C1Mason Plumlee
2Ed Davis
3Festus Ezeli
 

 