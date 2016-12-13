Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Lee tops chart in Day 2 ARCA test at Daytona
Todd Gilliland on Truck Series watch list
Noah Gragson on Truck Series watch list
Kaz Grala on Truck Series watch list
Justin Haley on Truck Series watch list
Harrison Burton on Truck Series watch list
Noah Gragson leads Friday afternoon ARCA test
Tyler Reddick on XFINITY Series watch list
Spencer Gallagher on XFINITY watch list
Daniel Hemric on XFINITY Series watch list
Cole Custer on XFINITY Series watch list
William Byron on XFINITY Series watch list
Player Page
Roster
Al-Farouq Aminu
(F)
Ed Davis
(F/C)
Jake Layman
(F)
C.J. McCollum
(G)
Tim Quarterman
(G)
Pat Connaughton
(G)
Festus Ezeli
(C)
Meyers Leonard
(F/C)
Shabazz Napier
(G)
Evan Turner
(G/F)
Allen Crabbe
(G/F)
Moe Harkless
(G/F)
Damian Lillard
(G)
Mason Plumlee
(C)
Noah Vonleh
(F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Ed Davis | Center/Forward | #17
Team:
Portland Trail Blazers
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 6/5/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'10' / 245
College:
North Carolina
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 1 (13) / TOR
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $6,666,667 2017-18: $6,352,531 2018-19: UFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Ed Davis (sprained left ankle) is questionable to play Monday vs. the Wizards.
It's unclear exactly when Davis suffered this injury, but we should have a better idea on his status following Monday morning's shootaround. If he's out, Meyers Leonard would have the opportunity for some extended minutes off the bench, but he's too inconsistent to rely upon in standard settings.
Jan 15 - 4:50 PM
Source:
Casey Holdahl on Twitter
Ed Davis moved to the bench on Monday vs. the Clippers and played just 14 minutes, scoring seven points with five rebounds and one steal.
He was a career 60.0 percent free throw shooter prior to Monday, but calmly hit 7-of-8 attempts from the line tonight. Davis might find himself back in the starting lineup for certain matchups, but standard-league owners should be able to find a better and more consistent option on the waiver wire.
Tue, Dec 13, 2016 02:02:00 AM
Ed Davis will come off the bench on Monday vs. the Clippers.
Al-Farouq Aminu (back) was upgraded to probable earlier in the day and the Blazers are going to throw him into the starting lineup to guard Blake Griffin. Aminu was the original starter at PF earlier this season, so Davis' owners can move on if we learn that this is a permanent switch.
Mon, Dec 12, 2016 10:30:00 PM
Ed Davis moved back into the starting lineup on Saturday vs. Indiana, scoring six points with 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 34 minutes.
He saw plenty of action with Al-Farouq Aminu (back) out and took his spot back in the starting lineup at the expense of Meyers Leonard. Davis' upside is pretty low and he averaged 5.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.0 block per game in 10 previous starts this season, so he's just a low-end asset if you'e desperate for a big.
Sat, Dec 10, 2016 10:22:00 PM
Ed Davis (ankle) questionable Monday vs. WAS
Jan 15 - 4:50 PM
Ed Davis moves to bench, plays 14 minutes
Tue, Dec 13, 2016 02:02:00 AM
Ed Davis will come off the bench Monday
Mon, Dec 12, 2016 10:30:00 PM
Ed Davis grabs 10 rebounds in start Saturday
Sat, Dec 10, 2016 10:22:00 PM
More Ed Davis Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Portland Trail Blazers Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
39
673
162
207
21
14
60
117
.513
42
63
.667
0
0
0.0
21
32
4.2
5.3
0.5
0.4
0.8
0.5
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2010
TOR
65
24.7
3.3
5.7
.576
0.0
0.0
.000
1.1
2.0
.555
2.6
4.5
7.1
0.6
0.7
0.6
1.0
2.8
7.7
2011
TOR
66
23.2
2.6
5.1
.513
0.0
0.0
.000
1.1
1.6
.670
2.0
4.6
6.6
0.9
1.0
0.6
1.0
2.4
6.3
2012
MEM
81
20.1
3.2
6.0
.539
0.0
0.0
.000
1.3
2.1
.617
1.9
3.8
5.7
0.8
0.8
0.5
1.0
2.4
7.7
2013
MEM
63
15.2
2.5
4.6
.534
0.0
0.0
.000
0.7
1.4
.528
1.5
2.7
4.1
0.4
0.6
0.3
0.7
1.8
5.7
2014
LAK
79
23.3
3.6
5.9
.601
0.0
0.0
.000
1.2
2.4
.487
2.9
4.7
7.6
1.2
0.7
0.6
1.2
2.6
8.3
2015
POR
81
20.8
2.5
4.2
.611
0.0
0.0
.000
1.4
2.5
.559
2.8
4.6
7.4
1.1
0.8
0.7
0.9
2.5
6.5
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2010
TOR
65
1603
215
373
.576
0
0
.000
71
128
.555
168
294
462
40
48
39
67
183
501
2011
TOR
66
1531
172
335
.513
0
1
.000
71
106
.670
134
304
438
60
67
40
63
156
415
2012
MEM
81
1627
260
482
.539
0
0
.000
103
167
.617
152
308
460
63
63
38
85
191
623
2013
MEM
63
956
155
290
.534
0
0
.000
47
89
.528
92
168
260
27
40
17
43
114
357
2014
LAK
79
1842
282
469
.601
0
0
.000
92
189
.487
230
370
600
94
58
49
98
202
656
2015
POR
81
1684
206
337
.611
0
0
.000
114
204
.559
224
375
599
88
64
57
72
202
526
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 13
ORL
1
16
2
2
1.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
4
4
0
1
1
0
2
4
Jan 11
CLE
1
16
2
3
.667
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
1
5
6
3
1
0
1
4
4
Jan 10
@LAK
1
21
3
6
.500
0
0
.000
2
2
1.000
3
5
8
0
0
1
0
3
8
Jan 8
DET
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 7
DET
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 5
LAK
1
16
1
3
.333
0
0
.000
3
4
.750
3
5
8
0
1
0
0
3
5
Jan 4
@GS
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Damian Lillard
2
Shabazz Napier
SG
1
C.J. McCollum
2
Allen Crabbe
3
Pat Connaughton
4
Tim Quarterman
SF
1
Moe Harkless
Sidelined
Moe Harkless (left calf strain) is being listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Wizards.
Harkless was a limited participant during Sunday's practice, and he was spotted getting some shots up afterward, so things are trending in a positive direction here. Allen Crabbe moved into the starting lineup on Friday with Harkless unavailable, but he'll head back to the bench if Harkless is able to give it a go on Monday. Check back for another update following shootaround.
Jan 15
2
Evan Turner
3
Jake Layman
PF
1
Al-Farouq Aminu
2
Meyers Leonard
3
Noah Vonleh
C
1
Mason Plumlee
2
Ed Davis
Sidelined
Ed Davis (sprained left ankle) is questionable to play Monday vs. the Wizards.
It's unclear exactly when Davis suffered this injury, but we should have a better idea on his status following Monday morning's shootaround. If he's out, Meyers Leonard would have the opportunity for some extended minutes off the bench, but he's too inconsistent to rely upon in standard settings.
Jan 15
3
Festus Ezeli
Sidelined
Festus Ezeli (knee) will not be with the Blazers on their four-game trip, but his agent says it is
not
because of an impending knee surgery.
Per Blazer beat writer Joe Freeman: "Before leaving, Ezeli approached teammates and exchanged hugs/handshakes. Like he was saying bye. Blazers are leaving for a four-game trip Saturday, but it sure seemed like Ezeli was saying bye for good (or extended time) rather than a week." We will update the situation when we have more info. However, this doesn't have a significant fantasy impact, as Ezeli has been ruled out indefinitely due to a knee injury.
Jan 14
