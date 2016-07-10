Player Page

Roster

Ekpe Udoh | Center/Forward | #13

Team: Utah Jazz
Age / DOB:  (30) / 5/20/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'10' / 245
College: Baylor
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (6) / GS
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Ekpe Udoh agreed to a two-year, $6.5 million deal with the Jazz.
The sixth pick of the 2010 NBA Draft is back in the league after a two-year hiatus. Udoh was picked ahead of Paul George and Gordon Hayward, but the 30-year-old forward hit his stride with Fenerbahce, averaging 14 points per game in EuroLeague last year. Udoh will likely compete for an end-of-the-rotation role with the Jazz next season. Jul 13 - 5:06 AM
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
More Ekpe Udoh Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2010GS 5817.81.73.8.4370.00.0.0000.71.1.6561.41.73.10.70.80.41.52.54.1
2011MLW6121.22.14.8.4310.00.0.0001.41.9.7541.62.54.20.90.90.71.72.95.6
2012MLW7617.21.53.5.4350.00.0.0001.21.6.7481.51.83.30.60.60.51.11.84.3
2013MLW4219.11.43.4.3990.00.0.0000.71.1.6381.52.13.50.70.90.41.02.33.4
2014LAC334.00.30.7.4580.00.0.0000.20.3.7780.20.60.80.20.20.20.20.60.9
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2010GS 58103197222.43700.0004264.6568010118140482286144236
2011MLW611293127295.43102.00086114.754100154254575340102174340
2012MLW761310117269.43501.00089119.74811313825143433985139323
2013MLW4280357143.39900.0003047.63861871483138154496144
2014LAC331311124.45800.00079.7787192687872029

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Ricky Rubio
2Dante Exum
3Raul Neto
SG1Rodney Hood
2Alec Burks
3Donovan Mitchell
SF1Joe Ingles
2Joe Johnson
3Thabo Sefolosha
PF1Derrick Favors
2Jonas Jerebko
3Boris Diaw
4Joel Bolomboy
C1Rudy Gobert
2Tony Bradley
3Jeff Withey
 

 