Player Results
Article Results
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Roster
Joel Bolomboy
(F)
Dante Exum
(G)
Joe Ingles
(G/F)
Raul Neto
(G)
Ekpe Udoh
(F/C)
Tony Bradley
(C)
Derrick Favors
(F/C)
Jonas Jerebko
(F)
Ricky Rubio
(G)
Nigel Williams-Goss
(G)
Alec Burks
(G)
Rudy Gobert
(C)
Joe Johnson
(G/F)
Thabo Sefolosha
(G/F)
Jeff Withey
(C)
Boris Diaw
(F/C)
Rodney Hood
(G/F)
Donovan Mitchell
(G)
Ekpe Udoh | Center/Forward | #13
Team:
Utah Jazz
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 5/20/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'10' / 245
College:
Baylor
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 1 (6) / GS
Latest News
Recent News
Ekpe Udoh agreed to a two-year, $6.5 million deal with the Jazz.
The sixth pick of the 2010 NBA Draft is back in the league after a two-year hiatus. Udoh was picked ahead of Paul George and Gordon Hayward, but the 30-year-old forward hit his stride with Fenerbahce, averaging 14 points per game in EuroLeague last year. Udoh will likely compete for an end-of-the-rotation role with the Jazz next season.
Jul 13 - 5:06 AM
Source:
Shams Charania on Twitter
Ekpe Udoh is expected to draw some interest from NBA teams this summer.
The former sixth overall pick has had stints with the Warriors, Bucks and Clippers, but he owns career averages of just 4.0 points, 3.2 boards and 1.2 blocks. However, the 30-year-old center has made nice progress with Turkish team Fenerbahce Ulker, averaging 12.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.2 blocks in 31 Euroleague games. It's hard to see him making a fantasy impact if he comes to the states, but that all hinges on where he lands.
Jun 1 - 10:44 AM
Source:
Shams Charania on Twitter
Free agent Ekpe Udoh has reportedly agreed to sign with the Turkish team Fenerbahce Ulker.
Udoh will apparently be the "highest-paid American outside the NBA," after failing to attract much attention state-side. The 29-year-old has career NBA averages of 4.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 0.7 assists and 1.2 blocks per game, but he was far more effective internationally last season.
Sun, Jul 10, 2016 08:48:00 PM
Source:
David Pick on Twitter
Ekpe Udoh is angling for a return to the NBA.
Udoh has set a deadline "early in July" to decide on his future. He'll be picking from a mix of six NBA teams and "two elite Euroleague clubs" in Fenerbahce and CSKA Moscow. "It’s definitely a possibility to come back to the NBA," Udoh told The Vertical. "I can see myself fitting back today. I have lowered my weight to 240, so I’m even more mobile. I protect the rim, get out in transition and I’m able to play with any team and guard one through five."
Mon, Jun 27, 2016 11:59:00 AM
Source:
The Vertical
Utah Jazz Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2010
GS
58
17.8
1.7
3.8
.437
0.0
0.0
.000
0.7
1.1
.656
1.4
1.7
3.1
0.7
0.8
0.4
1.5
2.5
4.1
2011
MLW
61
21.2
2.1
4.8
.431
0.0
0.0
.000
1.4
1.9
.754
1.6
2.5
4.2
0.9
0.9
0.7
1.7
2.9
5.6
2012
MLW
76
17.2
1.5
3.5
.435
0.0
0.0
.000
1.2
1.6
.748
1.5
1.8
3.3
0.6
0.6
0.5
1.1
1.8
4.3
2013
MLW
42
19.1
1.4
3.4
.399
0.0
0.0
.000
0.7
1.1
.638
1.5
2.1
3.5
0.7
0.9
0.4
1.0
2.3
3.4
2014
LAC
33
4.0
0.3
0.7
.458
0.0
0.0
.000
0.2
0.3
.778
0.2
0.6
0.8
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.6
0.9
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2010
GS
58
1031
97
222
.437
0
0
.000
42
64
.656
80
101
181
40
48
22
86
144
236
2011
MLW
61
1293
127
295
.431
0
2
.000
86
114
.754
100
154
254
57
53
40
102
174
340
2012
MLW
76
1310
117
269
.435
0
1
.000
89
119
.748
113
138
251
43
43
39
85
139
323
2013
MLW
42
803
57
143
.399
0
0
.000
30
47
.638
61
87
148
31
38
15
44
96
144
2014
LAC
33
131
11
24
.458
0
0
.000
7
9
.778
7
19
26
8
7
8
7
20
29
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Ricky Rubio
2
Dante Exum
3
Raul Neto
SG
1
Rodney Hood
Sidelined
Jazz GM Dennis Lindsey said that Rodney Hood could become a "primary scorer" for Utah this season.
"It's time for us to pivot, it's time for us to move on," Lindsey said, while addressing the team's acquisition of Ricky Rubio. The departure of Gordon Hayward was the proverbial elephant in the room, but Hood's health is one of the biggest variables. For fantasy purposes, it would be ideal for him to start the 2017-18 season as one of Utah's only go-to scorers.
Jul 5
2
Alec Burks
Sidelined
Alec Burks (knee) stated during his exit interview that he'll work on getting his explosion back during the offseason.
Burks' season was yet again derailed by injuries this year, and he didn't play a minute during the playoffs after undergoing a PRP treatment to his left knee. Over the past three seasons, Burks has only managed to suit up for a total of 100 games, and simply put, he won't be worth drafting in most leagues next season.
May 9
3
Donovan Mitchell
SF
1
Joe Ingles
2
Joe Johnson
3
Thabo Sefolosha
PF
1
Derrick Favors
2
Jonas Jerebko
3
Boris Diaw
4
Joel Bolomboy
Sidelined
Joel Bolomboy (right knee) will not play in Vegas on Wednesday.
Bolomboy limped off the court after slipping on Tuesday and it would be a surprise if he returns during Summer League, but so far he hasn't been ruled out.
Jul 12
C
1
Rudy Gobert
2
Tony Bradley
3
Jeff Withey
