Ekpe Udoh | Center/Forward | #13

Sidelined

Jazz GM Dennis Lindsey said that Rodney Hood could become a "primary scorer" for Utah this season.

"It's time for us to pivot, it's time for us to move on," Lindsey said, while addressing the team's acquisition of Ricky Rubio. The departure of Gordon Hayward was the proverbial elephant in the room, but Hood's health is one of the biggest variables. For fantasy purposes, it would be ideal for him to start the 2017-18 season as one of Utah's only go-to scorers.