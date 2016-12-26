Hassan Whiteside | Center | #21 Team: Miami Heat Age / DOB: (27) / 6/13/1989 Ht / Wt: 7'0' / 265 College: Marshall Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 2 (3) / SAC Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $22,116,750 2017-18: $23,775,506 2018-19: $25,434,263 2019-20: $27,093,018 {Player Option} Share: Tweet

Hassan Whiteside admitted that he is not 100 percent healthy. Although Whiteside won't reveal what he's bothered by, he's been willing to divulge that he's not at full strength. "I've been banged up some games," he said. "Some of my [worst] games I’ve been more hurt than others. I think that’s the one thing fans don’t understand, that guys are playing through injuries." While nobody is at 100 percent full strength at this stage of the season, Whiteside deserves credit for battling through his ailments and being the only Heat player that has appeared in every game to date. Source: Palm Beach Post

Hassan Whiteside acknowledged that he needs to improve his performance from the free throw line. "I've got to get better. I'm shooting under 60 percent," the big man said. He's right. Whiteside has taken a big step backward from the charity stripe this season (53.6%) compared to last (65.%), and some of that may be attributed to the talk getting in between his ears. Regardless, it's nice to see Whiteside putting in the work to improve—he's shooting extra free throws after practice routinely—and should eventually be rewarded for his efforts. Source: Manny Navarro on Twitter

Hassan Whiteside hit 9-of-12 shots for 23 points, 13 rebounds, one steal and one block in Thursday’s 115-107 victory over the Lakers. Whiteside recorded his sixth consecutive double-double and his 23rd of the season. Whiteside should continue to dominate in his next matchup against the Pelicans who are giving up the fourth most fantasy points per game to opposing centers and are yielding the most rebounds per game (48.6) with a -4.2 differential.