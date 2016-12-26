Player Page

Hassan Whiteside | Center | #21

Team: Miami Heat
Age / DOB:  (27) / 6/13/1989
Ht / Wt:  7'0' / 265
College: Marshall
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 2 (3) / SAC
Contract: view contract details
Hassan Whiteside admitted that he is not 100 percent healthy.
Although Whiteside won't reveal what he's bothered by, he's been willing to divulge that he's not at full strength. "I've been banged up some games," he said. "Some of my [worst] games I’ve been more hurt than others. I think that’s the one thing fans don’t understand, that guys are playing through injuries." While nobody is at 100 percent full strength at this stage of the season, Whiteside deserves credit for battling through his ailments and being the only Heat player that has appeared in every game to date. Dec 26 - 4:49 PM
Source: Palm Beach Post
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
3110585574612124234425.55189166.536000.0736018.014.90.70.81.92.4
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2010SAC12.00.00.0.0000.00.0.0000.00.0.0000.00.00.00.00.00.00.02.00.0
2011SAC186.00.71.5.4440.00.0.0000.30.7.4170.91.32.20.00.30.20.80.71.6
2014MIA4823.85.18.1.6280.00.0.0001.63.3.5003.07.010.00.11.20.62.62.711.8
2015MIA7329.15.69.3.6050.00.0.0002.94.5.6503.38.611.80.41.90.63.72.814.2
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2010SAC1200.00000.00000.000000000020
2011SAC181081227.44400.000512.417162339053151229
2014MIA481144243387.62800.00078156.50014533748265827123129564
2015MIA732122412681.60500.000214329.65023862786530137442692011038
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 23@NO136410.40000.00026.333711182102310
Dec 22LAK137912.75000.00056.833310130111323
Dec 20ORL1471422.63600.00046.667411150115532
Dec 18BOS138913.69200.00059.556215170303323
Dec 16LAC131512.41700.00015.200215172121411
Dec 14IND1341016.62500.000611.545616220302326
Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Goran Dragic
2Tyler Johnson
SG1Josh Richardson
2Dion Waiters
3Wayne Ellington
SF1Justise Winslow
2Rodney McGruder
PF1Josh McRoberts
2James Johnson
3Derrick Williams
4Luke Babbitt
C1Hassan Whiteside
2Willie Reed
