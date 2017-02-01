Luke Babbitt | Forward | #5 Team: Miami Heat Age / DOB: (27) / 6/20/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'9' / 225 College: Nevada Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (16) / MIN Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $1,227,286 2017-18: UFA Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Luke Babbitt (ankle) went through shootaround, but he'll be a game-time call for Wednesday's matchup with the Hawks. Babbitt said he felt "pretty good" after going through shootaround, but he wants to test his ankle again while going through his pregame routine before making an official decision on his status. If he's out, Okaro White could draw the start, but he wouldn't be worth much more than a punt play in daily leagues. Check back closer to tip-off for another update. Source: Palm Beach Post

Luke Babbitt (ankle) did not practice with the team on Tuesday and is questionable for Wednesday's game vs. Miami. We will have to check back after Wednesday morning's shootaround for an update on Babbitt. However, he is averaging just 3.8 points in 12.7 minutes over the Heat's last three games, so the fantasy fallout is minimal either way. Source: Anthony Chiang on Twitter

Luke Babbitt scored a season-high 16 points with four 3-pointers, four rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 32 minutes on Friday against the Bucks. The Heat played a lot of small ball with Willie Reed out so that really help Babbitt. He finished 6-of-9 from the field and the minutes were also a season high, but this is likely going to be the flukiest line of the night. This was Babbitt's fourth game of the season with double-digit points and this was the first time he eclipsed the 25-minute mark since Nov. 4. You can leave him on the wire with confidence since Reed is day-to-day.