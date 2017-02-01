Player Page

Luke Babbitt | Forward | #5

Team: Miami Heat
Age / DOB:  (27) / 6/20/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'9' / 225
College: Nevada
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (16) / MIN
Contract: view contract details
Luke Babbitt (ankle) went through shootaround, but he'll be a game-time call for Wednesday's matchup with the Hawks.
Babbitt said he felt "pretty good" after going through shootaround, but he wants to test his ankle again while going through his pregame routine before making an official decision on his status. If he's out, Okaro White could draw the start, but he wouldn't be worth much more than a punt play in daily leagues. Check back closer to tip-off for another update. Feb 1 - 2:15 PM
Source: Palm Beach Post
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
4063018089171364170.376913.69243114.3776124.52.20.40.30.30.2
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2010POR245.80.62.3.2730.10.7.1880.10.4.3330.31.01.30.30.30.10.10.61.5
2011POR4013.41.84.3.4101.12.5.4300.40.5.8500.42.02.40.40.70.30.11.25.1
2012POR6211.81.43.8.3681.02.9.3480.20.2.7690.22.02.20.50.40.20.11.33.9
2013NO 2717.52.25.7.3901.33.5.3790.50.7.7780.72.63.31.10.60.30.41.96.3
2014NO 6313.11.53.0.4790.91.8.5130.20.3.6840.21.61.80.40.40.30.21.04.1
2015NO 4718.02.66.1.4220.92.3.4040.81.1.7800.52.63.11.10.50.20.11.97.0
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2010POR241401555.273316.18839.3336243068221536
2011POR4053671173.41043100.4301720.850167995162710446202
2012POR6273286234.36862178.3481013.76915122137292214582244
2013NO 2747360154.3903695.3791418.778187088291571152170
2014NO 6382892192.47959115.5131319.68412991112426171163256
2015NO 47847122289.42244109.4043950.78025123148532311790327
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 30BKN1712.50012.50000.000022010003
Jan 28DET113331.000331.00000.000123010039
Jan 27@CHI11613.33313.33300.000011101023
Jan 25@BKN11403.00002.00000.000033100030
Jan 23GS12636.50034.750221.0001561010311
Jan 21MLW11824.50012.50000.000134002045
Jan 19DAL11713.33313.33300.000033000023

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Goran Dragic
2Tyler Johnson
SG1Josh Richardson
2Dion Waiters
3Wayne Ellington
SF1Justise Winslow
2Rodney McGruder
3Okaro White
PF1Josh McRoberts
2James Johnson
3Derrick Williams
4Luke Babbitt
C1Hassan Whiteside
2Willie Reed
3Udonis Haslem
 

 