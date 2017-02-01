Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Luke Babbitt
Roster
Luke Babbitt
(F)
Udonis Haslem
(F/C)
Rodney McGruder
(G/F)
Josh Richardson
(G)
Hassan Whiteside
(C)
Chris Bosh
(F/C)
James Johnson
(F)
Josh McRoberts
(F/C)
Dion Waiters
(G)
Derrick Williams
(F)
Goran Dragic
(G)
Tyler Johnson
(G)
Willie Reed
(F/C)
Okaro White
(F)
Justise Winslow
(F)
Wayne Ellington
(G)
|
Full Depth Charts
Luke Babbitt | Forward | #5
Team:
Miami Heat
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 6/20/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'9' / 225
College:
Nevada
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 1 (16) / MIN
Contract:
view contract details
2016-17: $1,227,286 2017-18: UFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Luke Babbitt (ankle) went through shootaround, but he'll be a game-time call for Wednesday's matchup with the Hawks.
Babbitt said he felt "pretty good" after going through shootaround, but he wants to test his ankle again while going through his pregame routine before making an official decision on his status. If he's out, Okaro White could draw the start, but he wouldn't be worth much more than a punt play in daily leagues. Check back closer to tip-off for another update.
Feb 1 - 2:15 PM
Source:
Palm Beach Post
Luke Babbitt (ankle) did not practice with the team on Tuesday and is questionable for Wednesday's game vs. Miami.
We will have to check back after Wednesday morning's shootaround for an update on Babbitt. However, he is averaging just 3.8 points in 12.7 minutes over the Heat's last three games, so the fantasy fallout is minimal either way.
Jan 31 - 2:02 PM
Source:
Anthony Chiang on Twitter
Luke Babbitt scored a season-high 16 points with four 3-pointers, four rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 32 minutes on Friday against the Bucks.
The Heat played a lot of small ball with Willie Reed out so that really help Babbitt. He finished 6-of-9 from the field and the minutes were also a season high, but this is likely going to be the flukiest line of the night. This was Babbitt's fourth game of the season with double-digit points and this was the first time he eclipsed the 25-minute mark since Nov. 4. You can leave him on the wire with confidence since Reed is day-to-day.
Jan 13 - 10:49 PM
Luke Babbitt started for the Heat on Tuesday but played just 18 minutes and scored two points after missing five of his six shots.
Babbitt lasted just eight minutes on Friday and sat out on Sunday with the flu, but was back at it tonight. He's yet to have a breakout game despite starting on most nights, and his two double-digit scoring nights happened in the first three games of the season. Even with the Heat banged up and injury depleted, Babbitt just can't get going this season.
Jan 11 - 1:04 AM
Luke Babbitt (ankle) a game-time decision
Feb 1 - 2:15 PM
Luke Babbitt (ankle) misses practice Tuesday
Jan 31 - 2:02 PM
Luke Babbitt scores season-high 16 points
Jan 13 - 10:49 PM
Luke Babbitt quiet in return from flu
Jan 11 - 1:04 AM
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Miami Heat Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
40
630
180
89
17
13
64
170
.376
9
13
.692
43
114
.377
6
12
4.5
2.2
0.4
0.3
0.3
0.2
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2010
POR
24
5.8
0.6
2.3
.273
0.1
0.7
.188
0.1
0.4
.333
0.3
1.0
1.3
0.3
0.3
0.1
0.1
0.6
1.5
2011
POR
40
13.4
1.8
4.3
.410
1.1
2.5
.430
0.4
0.5
.850
0.4
2.0
2.4
0.4
0.7
0.3
0.1
1.2
5.1
2012
POR
62
11.8
1.4
3.8
.368
1.0
2.9
.348
0.2
0.2
.769
0.2
2.0
2.2
0.5
0.4
0.2
0.1
1.3
3.9
2013
NO
27
17.5
2.2
5.7
.390
1.3
3.5
.379
0.5
0.7
.778
0.7
2.6
3.3
1.1
0.6
0.3
0.4
1.9
6.3
2014
NO
63
13.1
1.5
3.0
.479
0.9
1.8
.513
0.2
0.3
.684
0.2
1.6
1.8
0.4
0.4
0.3
0.2
1.0
4.1
2015
NO
47
18.0
2.6
6.1
.422
0.9
2.3
.404
0.8
1.1
.780
0.5
2.6
3.1
1.1
0.5
0.2
0.1
1.9
7.0
2010
POR
24
140
15
55
.273
3
16
.188
3
9
.333
6
24
30
6
8
2
2
15
36
2011
POR
40
536
71
173
.410
43
100
.430
17
20
.850
16
79
95
16
27
10
4
46
202
2012
POR
62
732
86
234
.368
62
178
.348
10
13
.769
15
122
137
29
22
14
5
82
244
2013
NO
27
473
60
154
.390
36
95
.379
14
18
.778
18
70
88
29
15
7
11
52
170
2014
NO
63
828
92
192
.479
59
115
.513
13
19
.684
12
99
111
24
26
17
11
63
256
2015
NO
47
847
122
289
.422
44
109
.404
39
50
.780
25
123
148
53
23
11
7
90
327
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 30
BKN
1
7
1
2
.500
1
2
.500
0
0
.000
0
2
2
0
1
0
0
0
3
Jan 28
DET
1
13
3
3
1.000
3
3
1.000
0
0
.000
1
2
3
0
1
0
0
3
9
Jan 27
@CHI
1
16
1
3
.333
1
3
.333
0
0
.000
0
1
1
1
0
1
0
2
3
Jan 25
@BKN
1
14
0
3
.000
0
2
.000
0
0
.000
0
3
3
1
0
0
0
3
0
Jan 23
GS
1
26
3
6
.500
3
4
.750
2
2
1.000
1
5
6
1
0
1
0
3
11
Jan 21
MLW
1
18
2
4
.500
1
2
.500
0
0
.000
1
3
4
0
0
2
0
4
5
Jan 19
DAL
1
17
1
3
.333
1
3
.333
0
0
.000
0
3
3
0
0
0
0
2
3
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Goran Dragic
2
Tyler Johnson
SG
1
Josh Richardson
Sidelined
Josh Richardson (foot) has "been able to do more" recently according to coach Erik Spoelstra.
"I did some light stuff on the court today," Richardson said on Saturday. "It was fine so far. I’m just taking it day by day, though." Richardson has been able to do some shooting and ball-handling drills, but he's still wearing a boot when he's not on the court. It sounds like he's getting closer to a return, so it makes sense to stash him if your team is in a good position in the standings. Dion Waiters' value will take a hit when Richardson returns, while Wayne Ellington will see fewer minutes as well.
Jan 29
2
Dion Waiters
3
Wayne Ellington
SF
1
Justise Winslow
Sidelined
Justise Winslow (right shoulder) had surgery to repair a torn labrum on Thursday and is expected to miss the rest of the season.
The 80-minute procedure was a successful and he will be in a sling for six weeks before beginning rehab. This is to his non-shooting shoulder, so Winslow should be close to 100 percent for next season. With him out, James Johnson becomes a must-own player while Wayne Ellington, Dion Waiters and Rodney McGruder get boosts. Waiters is worth a look if you need points.
Jan 5
2
Rodney McGruder
3
Okaro White
PF
1
Josh McRoberts
Sidelined
Josh McRoberts (stress reaction in left foot) is out indefinitely, according to coach Erik Spoelstra.
McRoberts' streak of bad injury luck continues. This injury is to the same foot he broke back in the 2016 postseason. McRoberts had started 14 straight games for Miami, but was largely ineffective, averaging just 6.4 points and 3.3 rebounds. Over his last seven games, he saw his playing time reduced and was averaging under 17 minutes per contest. He can now be waived in all fantasy leagues. Luke Babbit will likely replace him in the starting lineup.
Dec 27
2
James Johnson
Sidelined
James Johnson (shoulder) practiced on Tuesday and appears to be on track to play Wednesday night vs. Atlanta.
Johnson was terrific (17 points, four rebounds, five assists, two steals and three blocks) on Monday night, before leaving the game in the closing moments with a shoulder injury. Fortunately, both he and the team downplayed the injury and confirmed it was only a stinger. The fact that he was able to practice the next day is a good sign that the is ready to roll. Hopefully he can build off the momentum of his strong Monday night performance.
Jan 31
3
Derrick Williams
4
Luke Babbitt
Sidelined
Luke Babbitt (ankle) went through shootaround, but he'll be a game-time call for Wednesday's matchup with the Hawks.
Babbitt said he felt "pretty good" after going through shootaround, but he wants to test his ankle again while going through his pregame routine before making an official decision on his status. If he's out, Okaro White could draw the start, but he wouldn't be worth much more than a punt play in daily leagues. Check back closer to tip-off for another update.
Feb 1
C
1
Hassan Whiteside
2
Willie Reed
3
Udonis Haslem
Headlines
NBA DFS Podcast for Feb. 1
Feb 1
We have 12 games with a lot of late starts, so we'll try to set up all that late news coming in right at lineup lock.
NBA Headlines
»
Julius Randle is questionable for Thursday
»
Will Barton (ankle) doubtful to face Memphis
»
Nikola Jokic (hip) ruled out for Wednesday
»
Thon Maker getting another start vs. Jazz
»
Stephen Curry (illness) will play vs. Hornets
»
Luke Babbitt (ankle) a game-time decision
»
Pachulia (rotator cuff) out at least one week
»
Khris Middleton goes through contact practice
»
DeMarre Carroll playing through finger injury
»
J.J. Barea (calf) not close to practicing
»
Jahlil Okafor will start Wednesday vs. Dallas
»
Covington, Embiid out Wednesday vs. Dallas
