Avery Bradley | Guard | #0

Team: Boston Celtics
Age / DOB:  (26) / 11/26/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 180
College: Texas
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (19) / BOS
Contract: view contract details
Avery Bradley lit up the Grizzlies in Tuesday's 113-103 win with 23 points on 10-of-17 shooting.
He lived at the rim tonight with several easy buckets, hitting 8-of-11 shots at the rim with one 3-pointer. He also added seven rebounds, four assists, two steals, one block and one turnover for a full 9-cat line in 34 minutes. He's returning top-40 value in standard leagues on the season with 17.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.0 triples on 48.0 percent shooting. Stud. Dec 27 - 11:15 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
3110895452247438220461.4774256.75063152.41475417.67.22.41.21.70.2
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2010BOS315.30.72.2.3430.00.2.0000.20.4.5000.10.40.50.40.50.30.00.61.7
2011BOS6421.43.16.3.4980.30.8.4071.01.2.7950.51.31.81.41.20.70.21.77.6
2012BOS5028.73.89.6.4020.82.5.3170.71.0.7550.61.62.22.11.41.30.42.69.2
2013BOS6030.96.013.8.4381.33.3.3951.51.9.8040.83.03.81.41.61.10.22.414.9
2014BOS7731.55.613.2.4281.64.6.3521.01.3.7900.62.53.11.81.41.10.22.313.9
2015BOS7633.46.013.4.4471.95.4.3611.31.6.7800.62.32.92.11.41.50.32.215.2
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2010BOS311652367.34305.000612.500413171216902052
2011BOS641367200402.4982254.4076278.795348111587754312109484
2012BOS501435192478.40240126.3173749.7553081111104726419129461
2013BOS601855361825.43879200.39590112.8044817822685966311145891
2014BOS7724274341013.428124352.35279100.7904619524113510982151771071
2015BOS7625364561019.447147407.36196123.78048172220158109117191641155
Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 25@NY132512.417111.00000.0000662130211
Dec 23OKC136616.37515.20036.5002461100316
Dec 22@IND131613.46203.000331.0001560230415
Dec 20@MEM13858.62513.33356.8330333111516
Dec 18@MIA134916.56324.50000.0001450210320
Dec 16CHA131514.35726.33300.0001672110312
Dec 14@SA1351016.62536.500221.00019106330225
 

 