Avery Bradley | Guard | #0 Team: Boston Celtics Age / DOB: (26) / 11/26/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 180 College: Texas Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (19) / BOS Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $8,269,663 2017-18: $8,808,989 2018-19: UFA

Avery Bradley lit up the Grizzlies in Tuesday's 113-103 win with 23 points on 10-of-17 shooting. He lived at the rim tonight with several easy buckets, hitting 8-of-11 shots at the rim with one 3-pointer. He also added seven rebounds, four assists, two steals, one block and one turnover for a full 9-cat line in 34 minutes. He's returning top-40 value in standard leagues on the season with 17.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.0 triples on 48.0 percent shooting. Stud.

Avery Bradley scored 11 points on 5-of-12 shooting on Sunday, adding six rebounds, two assists, one 3-pointer, three steals and one turnover in 32 minutes. Bradley, who was producing second-round value earlier in the year sans Al Horford, has now dipped to fourth-round status in standard 9-cat leagues. His rebounding and usage rate haven’t been quite as impressive while sharing the floor with Horford, so he might not be able to return to that second-round evaluation while the Celtics are at full strength.

Avery Bradley scored 15 points with six rebounds, three steals and two turnovers against the Pacers on Thursday. It was one of his best defensive games of the season, which fallen off a tad since his big defensive year last season. In fact, he ranks just 410th out of 430 players for defensive real plus minus (DRPM) this season. Obviously fantasy owners don't care about that, especially with Bradley turning in top-40 value as one of the most consistent players in the NBA.