Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Avery Bradley | Guard | #0
Team:
Boston Celtics
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 11/26/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 180
College:
Texas
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 1 (19) / BOS
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $8,269,663 2017-18: $8,808,989 2018-19: UFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Avery Bradley lit up the Grizzlies in Tuesday's 113-103 win with 23 points on 10-of-17 shooting.
He lived at the rim tonight with several easy buckets, hitting 8-of-11 shots at the rim with one 3-pointer. He also added seven rebounds, four assists, two steals, one block and one turnover for a full 9-cat line in 34 minutes. He's returning top-40 value in standard leagues on the season with 17.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.0 triples on 48.0 percent shooting. Stud.
Dec 27 - 11:15 PM
Avery Bradley scored 11 points on 5-of-12 shooting on Sunday, adding six rebounds, two assists, one 3-pointer, three steals and one turnover in 32 minutes.
Bradley, who was producing second-round value earlier in the year sans Al Horford, has now dipped to fourth-round status in standard 9-cat leagues. His rebounding and usage rate haven’t been quite as impressive while sharing the floor with Horford, so he might not be able to return to that second-round evaluation while the Celtics are at full strength.
Dec 25 - 3:01 PM
Avery Bradley scored 15 points with six rebounds, three steals and two turnovers against the Pacers on Thursday.
It was one of his best defensive games of the season, which fallen off a tad since his big defensive year last season. In fact, he ranks just 410th out of 430 players for defensive real plus minus (DRPM) this season. Obviously fantasy owners don't care about that, especially with Bradley turning in top-40 value as one of the most consistent players in the NBA.
Dec 22 - 10:19 PM
Avery Bradley had another strong game on Sunday with 20 points on 9-of-17 shooting, two 3-pointers, five rebounds and one steal in 34 minutes.
Bradley took a shot to the face in the third quarter but it didn't cost him much time or require stitches, so we're leaving him off the injury report. He didn't have any assists tonight but the Heat give up the third-fewest assists per game to opponents, so that's nothing to worry about.
Dec 18 - 10:25 PM
Avery Bradley scores 23 points w/ full line
Dec 27 - 11:15 PM
Avery Bradley scores 11 points with 3 steals
Dec 25 - 3:01 PM
Avery Bradley scores 15 points vs. Pacers
Dec 22 - 10:19 PM
Avery Bradley scores 20 points in 34 minutes
Dec 18 - 10:25 PM
More Avery Bradley Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Boston Celtics Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
31
1089
545
224
74
38
220
461
.477
42
56
.750
63
152
.414
7
54
17.6
7.2
2.4
1.2
1.7
0.2
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2010
BOS
31
5.3
0.7
2.2
.343
0.0
0.2
.000
0.2
0.4
.500
0.1
0.4
0.5
0.4
0.5
0.3
0.0
0.6
1.7
2011
BOS
64
21.4
3.1
6.3
.498
0.3
0.8
.407
1.0
1.2
.795
0.5
1.3
1.8
1.4
1.2
0.7
0.2
1.7
7.6
2012
BOS
50
28.7
3.8
9.6
.402
0.8
2.5
.317
0.7
1.0
.755
0.6
1.6
2.2
2.1
1.4
1.3
0.4
2.6
9.2
2013
BOS
60
30.9
6.0
13.8
.438
1.3
3.3
.395
1.5
1.9
.804
0.8
3.0
3.8
1.4
1.6
1.1
0.2
2.4
14.9
2014
BOS
77
31.5
5.6
13.2
.428
1.6
4.6
.352
1.0
1.3
.790
0.6
2.5
3.1
1.8
1.4
1.1
0.2
2.3
13.9
2015
BOS
76
33.4
6.0
13.4
.447
1.9
5.4
.361
1.3
1.6
.780
0.6
2.3
2.9
2.1
1.4
1.5
0.3
2.2
15.2
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2010
BOS
31
165
23
67
.343
0
5
.000
6
12
.500
4
13
17
12
16
9
0
20
52
2011
BOS
64
1367
200
402
.498
22
54
.407
62
78
.795
34
81
115
87
75
43
12
109
484
2012
BOS
50
1435
192
478
.402
40
126
.317
37
49
.755
30
81
111
104
72
64
19
129
461
2013
BOS
60
1855
361
825
.438
79
200
.395
90
112
.804
48
178
226
85
96
63
11
145
891
2014
BOS
77
2427
434
1013
.428
124
352
.352
79
100
.790
46
195
241
135
109
82
15
177
1071
2015
BOS
76
2536
456
1019
.447
147
407
.361
96
123
.780
48
172
220
158
109
117
19
164
1155
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 25
@NY
1
32
5
12
.417
1
1
1.000
0
0
.000
0
6
6
2
1
3
0
2
11
Dec 23
OKC
1
36
6
16
.375
1
5
.200
3
6
.500
2
4
6
1
1
0
0
3
16
Dec 22
@IND
1
31
6
13
.462
0
3
.000
3
3
1.000
1
5
6
0
2
3
0
4
15
Dec 20
@MEM
1
38
5
8
.625
1
3
.333
5
6
.833
0
3
3
3
1
1
1
5
16
Dec 18
@MIA
1
34
9
16
.563
2
4
.500
0
0
.000
1
4
5
0
2
1
0
3
20
Dec 16
CHA
1
31
5
14
.357
2
6
.333
0
0
.000
1
6
7
2
1
1
0
3
12
Dec 14
@SA
1
35
10
16
.625
3
6
.500
2
2
1.000
1
9
10
6
3
3
0
2
25
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Isaiah Thomas
2
Marcus Smart
3
Demetrius Jackson
SG
1
Avery Bradley
2
Terry Rozier
3
Gerald Green
SF
1
Jae Crowder
2
Jaylen Brown
3
James Young
PF
1
Amir Johnson
2
Jonas Jerebko
3
Jordan Mickey
C
1
Al Horford
2
Kelly Olynyk
3
Tyler Zeller
