Paul George | Guard/Forward | #13 Team: Indiana Pacers Age / DOB: (26) / 5/2/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'9' / 220 College: Fresno State Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (10) / IND Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $18,314,532 2017-18: $19,508,958 2018-19: $20,703,384 {Player Option} Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

The Pacers are reportedly gauging the trade market for Paul George. The Pacers could go in one of two directions at the deadline, bring in talent to appease PG-13, or send him away and queue a rebuild centered around Myles Turner. George will likely opt-out of his contract following the 2017-18 season, making him an unrestricted free agent in 2018, so teams may be reluctant to make a deal for him without a promise that he'll re-sign at the new location. For what it's worth, George has said he'd be interested in re-signing with the Pacers as a free agent or going back to his hometown of Los Angeles (with the Lakers), so it'll be interesting to see how this plays out. Source: Yahoo! Sports

The Pacers continue to reject any calls about Paul George, according to Zach Lowe of ESPN. Per Lowe, Indiana is banking on the new CBA increasing their odds to retain PG13. George is under contract for at least one more season after this. Furthermore, the Pacers will be able to pay him far more than any other team even if he doesn't sign an extension and ultimately becomes an unrestricted free agent in July of 2018. Source: ESPN.com

The Pacers have made their first-round pick available to help Paul George, according to Chris Haynes of ESPN.com. This is nothing new after they traded their first-round pick last year to get Thaddeus Young. According to the report, the Pacers are hoping that pick would translate to the addition of either an established wing or established frontline player. As we saw last week, the Pacers really need some depth at power forward while Glenn Robinson III isn't exactly a strong starter. This shouldn't affect George, Myles Turner or Jeff Teague, assuming the Pacers don't make a massive deal. Source: ESPN.com