Player Page

Roster

Paul George | Guard/Forward | #13

Team: Indiana Pacers
Age / DOB:  (26) / 5/2/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'9' / 220
College: Fresno State
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (10) / IND
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

The Pacers are reportedly gauging the trade market for Paul George.
The Pacers could go in one of two directions at the deadline, bring in talent to appease PG-13, or send him away and queue a rebuild centered around Myles Turner. George will likely opt-out of his contract following the 2017-18 season, making him an unrestricted free agent in 2018, so teams may be reluctant to make a deal for him without a promise that he'll re-sign at the new location. For what it's worth, George has said he'd be interested in re-signing with the Pacers as a free agent or going back to his hometown of Los Angeles (with the Lakers), so it'll be interesting to see how this plays out. Feb 22 - 1:29 PM
Source: Yahoo! Sports
More Paul George Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
501786111530916577389873.446222243.914115301.3821614322.36.23.31.52.90.3
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2010IND6120.72.96.5.4530.72.3.2971.31.7.7620.63.13.71.11.11.00.42.17.8
2011IND6629.64.39.7.4401.43.5.3852.22.8.8020.84.85.62.41.81.60.62.912.1
2012IND7937.66.214.9.4192.25.9.3622.83.5.8071.16.57.64.12.91.80.62.917.4
2013IND8036.37.217.0.4242.36.3.3645.05.8.8640.86.06.83.52.81.90.32.521.7
2014IND615.33.08.2.3671.53.7.4091.31.8.7270.73.03.71.02.00.80.21.88.8
2015IND8134.97.517.9.4182.67.0.3715.66.5.8601.06.07.04.13.31.90.42.823.1
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2010IND611262179395.45341138.29777101.7623718722465706226127476
2011IND661953281639.44090234.385146182.8025631437015811710838191798
2012IND7929704931176.419170469.362221274.80788515603327233143512271377
2013IND8029025771362.424182500.364401464.86464478542283224151221981737
2014IND6921849.367922.409811.72741822612511153
2015IND8128286051449.418210566.371454528.86079484563329265152292301874
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Feb 16WAS137619.31617.143441.0000773320117
Feb 15@CLE136419.21136.500221.0002573100013
Feb 13SA137815.53347.57178.8750663200527
Feb 11MLW138411.36423.667331.0001783500613
Feb 10@WAS1361223.52226.33357.7141342101231
Feb 8CLE138919.47425.40023.6671786321222
Feb 6OKC133720.35029.22256.8334484520321

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Jeff Teague
2Aaron Brooks
3Joseph Young
SG1C.J. Miles
2Monta Ellis
3Rodney Stuckey
SF1Paul George
2Glenn Robinson III
PF1Thaddeus Young
2Lavoy Allen
3Georges Niang
4Rakeem Christmas
C1Myles Turner
2Al Jefferson
3Kevin Seraphin
 

 