Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Lavoy Allen
(F/C)
Monta Ellis
(G)
C.J. Miles
(G/F)
Kevin Seraphin
(F/C)
Myles Turner
(F/C)
Aaron Brooks
(G)
Paul George
(G/F)
Georges Niang
(F)
Rodney Stuckey
(G)
Joseph Young
(G)
Rakeem Christmas
(F)
Al Jefferson
(F/C)
Glenn Robinson III
(F)
Jeff Teague
(G)
Thaddeus Young
(F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Paul George | Guard/Forward | #13
Team:
Indiana Pacers
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 5/2/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'9' / 220
College:
Fresno State
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 1 (10) / IND
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $18,314,532 2017-18: $19,508,958 2018-19: $20,703,384 {Player Option}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
The Pacers are reportedly gauging the trade market for Paul George.
The Pacers could go in one of two directions at the deadline, bring in talent to appease PG-13, or send him away and queue a rebuild centered around Myles Turner. George will likely opt-out of his contract following the 2017-18 season, making him an unrestricted free agent in 2018, so teams may be reluctant to make a deal for him without a promise that he'll re-sign at the new location. For what it's worth, George has said he'd be interested in re-signing with the Pacers as a free agent or going back to his hometown of Los Angeles (with the Lakers), so it'll be interesting to see how this plays out.
Feb 22 - 1:29 PM
Source:
Yahoo! Sports
The Pacers continue to reject any calls about Paul George, according to Zach Lowe of ESPN.
Per Lowe, Indiana is banking on the new CBA increasing their odds to retain PG13. George is under contract for at least one more season after this. Furthermore, the Pacers will be able to pay him far more than any other team even if he doesn't sign an extension and ultimately becomes an unrestricted free agent in July of 2018.
Feb 21 - 10:16 AM
Source:
ESPN.com
The Pacers have made their first-round pick available to help Paul George, according to Chris Haynes of ESPN.com.
This is nothing new after they traded their first-round pick last year to get Thaddeus Young. According to the report, the Pacers are hoping that pick would translate to the addition of either an established wing or established frontline player. As we saw last week, the Pacers really need some depth at power forward while Glenn Robinson III isn't exactly a strong starter. This shouldn't affect George, Myles Turner or Jeff Teague, assuming the Pacers don't make a massive deal.
Feb 17 - 10:09 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Paul George made 6-of-19 from the field for 17 points during a 111-98 loss to the Wizards on Thursday, adding seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and one 3-pointer in 37 minutes.
Coach Nate McMillan left George in a little longer than usual in the third, but it still wasn't enough to now put the Pacers on a six-game losing streak. George has been particularly bad in those last four, making just 34.4 percent from the field in those losses. A big reason why is he's made just three shots at the rim and went just 4-of-22 on his mid-range shots -- that's usually the main reason why he slumps. He'll head to his fourth All-Star Game and look to get it going again after that.
Feb 16 - 9:46 PM
Report: IND assessing market for Paul George
Feb 22 - 1:29 PM
IND continues to reject any calls about PG13
Feb 21 - 10:16 AM
Pacers could ship their first-round pick
Feb 17 - 10:09 PM
Paul George scores 17 on off shooting
Feb 16 - 9:46 PM
More Paul George Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
C. Paul
LAC
(4155)
2
D. Cousins
NO
(4086)
3
J. Embiid
PHI
(3895)
4
K. Love
CLE
(3764)
5
J. Lin
BKN
(3506)
6
D. Wade
CHI
(3410)
7
J. Smith
CLE
(3391)
8
E. Kanter
OKC
(3346)
9
A. Bradley
BOS
(3191)
10
P. Gasol
SA
(3142)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Indiana Pacers Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
50
1786
1115
309
165
77
389
873
.446
222
243
.914
115
301
.382
16
143
22.3
6.2
3.3
1.5
2.9
0.3
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2010
IND
61
20.7
2.9
6.5
.453
0.7
2.3
.297
1.3
1.7
.762
0.6
3.1
3.7
1.1
1.1
1.0
0.4
2.1
7.8
2011
IND
66
29.6
4.3
9.7
.440
1.4
3.5
.385
2.2
2.8
.802
0.8
4.8
5.6
2.4
1.8
1.6
0.6
2.9
12.1
2012
IND
79
37.6
6.2
14.9
.419
2.2
5.9
.362
2.8
3.5
.807
1.1
6.5
7.6
4.1
2.9
1.8
0.6
2.9
17.4
2013
IND
80
36.3
7.2
17.0
.424
2.3
6.3
.364
5.0
5.8
.864
0.8
6.0
6.8
3.5
2.8
1.9
0.3
2.5
21.7
2014
IND
6
15.3
3.0
8.2
.367
1.5
3.7
.409
1.3
1.8
.727
0.7
3.0
3.7
1.0
2.0
0.8
0.2
1.8
8.8
2015
IND
81
34.9
7.5
17.9
.418
2.6
7.0
.371
5.6
6.5
.860
1.0
6.0
7.0
4.1
3.3
1.9
0.4
2.8
23.1
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2010
IND
61
1262
179
395
.453
41
138
.297
77
101
.762
37
187
224
65
70
62
26
127
476
2011
IND
66
1953
281
639
.440
90
234
.385
146
182
.802
56
314
370
158
117
108
38
191
798
2012
IND
79
2970
493
1176
.419
170
469
.362
221
274
.807
88
515
603
327
233
143
51
227
1377
2013
IND
80
2902
577
1362
.424
182
500
.364
401
464
.864
64
478
542
283
224
151
22
198
1737
2014
IND
6
92
18
49
.367
9
22
.409
8
11
.727
4
18
22
6
12
5
1
11
53
2015
IND
81
2828
605
1449
.418
210
566
.371
454
528
.860
79
484
563
329
265
152
29
230
1874
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Feb 16
WAS
1
37
6
19
.316
1
7
.143
4
4
1.000
0
7
7
3
3
2
0
1
17
Feb 15
@CLE
1
36
4
19
.211
3
6
.500
2
2
1.000
2
5
7
3
1
0
0
0
13
Feb 13
SA
1
37
8
15
.533
4
7
.571
7
8
.875
0
6
6
3
2
0
0
5
27
Feb 11
MLW
1
38
4
11
.364
2
3
.667
3
3
1.000
1
7
8
3
5
0
0
6
13
Feb 10
@WAS
1
36
12
23
.522
2
6
.333
5
7
.714
1
3
4
2
1
0
1
2
31
Feb 8
CLE
1
38
9
19
.474
2
5
.400
2
3
.667
1
7
8
6
3
2
1
2
22
Feb 6
OKC
1
33
7
20
.350
2
9
.222
5
6
.833
4
4
8
4
5
2
0
3
21
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Jeff Teague
2
Aaron Brooks
3
Joseph Young
SG
1
C.J. Miles
2
Monta Ellis
3
Rodney Stuckey
SF
1
Paul George
2
Glenn Robinson III
PF
1
Thaddeus Young
Sidelined
Thaddeus Young (left wrist) will not play on Thursday vs. the Wizards.
This is his seventh game in a row on the shelf, but it makes sense for the Pacers to hold him though the All-Star break. He now gets a full week of rest and will hopefully be ready on Feb. 24 against the Grizzlies. Lavoy Allen (knee) is questionable, so Kevin Seraphin could see 25+ minutes tonight.
Feb 16
2
Lavoy Allen
Sidelined
Lavoy Allen (knee) will not play on Thursday night against the Wizards.
That means Kevin Seraphin gets another start and a revenge game vs. his old team. Allen was a game-time call, so he should be ready after the break. Although, Thaddeus Young (wrist) should also be back, which would take away most of Allen's minutes. If you want to stream someone, give Seraphin, C.J. Miles or Glenn Robinson III a look.
RotoGrinders.com
Daily Slant:
With Allen ruled out, Kevin Seraphin now becomes one of the more intriguing punt plays of the night, although that's not saying much given the two-game slate. We can likely pencil him in for around 25 minutes of court time, and given how thin PF is - Markieff Morris is the only "strong" option - Seraphin is viable in any format. His floor remains extremely low and Taj Gibson is the preferred cash game target, but Seraphin remains one of the few viable targets at the position.
Feb 16
3
Georges Niang
4
Rakeem Christmas
C
1
Myles Turner
2
Al Jefferson
3
Kevin Seraphin
Headlines
Dose: Sweet Lou now in HOU
Feb 22
Lou Williams is a Rocket, trade rumors are ramping up and the Denver injury report is finally thinning out. Wednesday's Dose recaps it all.
More NBA Columns
»
Dose: Sweet Lou now in HOU
Feb 22
»
Deal Breakdown: HOU Gets Lou
Feb 21
»
Don't Touch Jimmy?
Feb 21
»
Dose: Monday's News Recap
Feb 21
»
Trade Deadline Rumor Pod 2
Feb 20
»
NBA Power Rankings: Week 18
Feb 20
»
Boogie Breakdown: Kings Side
Feb 20
»
Boogie Breakdown: Pelican Side
Feb 20
NBA Headlines
»
Thabo Sefolosha (groin) could play Friday?
»
Report: Houston not looking to deal Beverley
»
Report: IND assessing market for Paul George
»
Al-Farouq Aminu (knee) out Thursday vs. ORL
»
Courtney Lee, Noah don't practice Wednesday
»
Report: Houston interested in Iman Shumpert
»
Joel Embiid (knee) doubtful for weekend games
»
BOS won't include Jae Crowder in trade talks?
»
Report: Drummond likely to remain in Detroit
»
Report: Phil Jackson is a fan of Ricky Rubio
»
Report: Teams re-engaging in talks for Noel
»
Report: BOS still interested in Jahlil Okafor
NBA Links
»
Fighting Through DFS Slumps
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
