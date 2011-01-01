Larry Sanders | Center/Forward | #8 Team: Milwaukee Bucks Age / DOB: (28) / 11/21/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'11' / 230 College: Virginia Commonwealth Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (15) / MLW Share: Tweet

According to Shams Charania of The Vertical, Larry Sanders and the Cavaliers are in serious discussions toward a deal. The Cavaliers need another plan at center with Andrew Bogut (leg) out for the season, so Sanders could come in and provide some rim protection off the bench behind Tristan Thompson. It's not an ideal landing spot for Sanders by any means, but if you're in a deeper league and need some blocks, he's certainly worth keeping an eye on. We'll let you know if/when the two sides agree to a deal. For what it's worth, the Cavs may not make a decision until they return home from their road trip after Sunday's game vs. the Rockets. Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

According to the Akron Beacon Journal, Larry Sanders was arrested last year on a felony charge in Los Angeles. The ABJ reports: "According to Los Angeles Sherriff’s Department jail records, Sanders was arrested on June 12 and booked into the Van Nuys jail. His bail was set at $50,000." Well, this helps shed light as to why Sanders has not been able to secure even a 10-day contract after trying out for numerous teams. Despite his size and skill, Sanders' off-court issues have scared teams away. Source: Akron Beacon Journal

Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue praised free agent C Larry Sanders after meeting him on Wednesday, but he didn't comment on whether the team would sign him. Every player signed by Cleveland carries big luxury-tax implications, so the team won't be rushing into anything. "With me, everybody I meet always has a clean slate," Lue said. "You have a clean slate until you do something wrong, so he was a great dude just talking to him." Even if Sanders inks a deal in Cleveland, or elsewhere, it's very hard to envision him as a fantasy asset this season. Source: AP