Larry Sanders | Center/Forward | #8

Team: Milwaukee Bucks
Age / DOB:  (28) / 11/21/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'11' / 230
College: Virginia Commonwealth
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (15) / MLW
According to Shams Charania of The Vertical, Larry Sanders and the Cavaliers are in serious discussions toward a deal.
The Cavaliers need another plan at center with Andrew Bogut (leg) out for the season, so Sanders could come in and provide some rim protection off the bench behind Tristan Thompson. It's not an ideal landing spot for Sanders by any means, but if you're in a deeper league and need some blocks, he's certainly worth keeping an eye on. We'll let you know if/when the two sides agree to a deal. For what it's worth, the Cavs may not make a decision until they return home from their road trip after Sunday's game vs. the Rockets. Mar 10 - 7:43 PM
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2010MLW6014.51.94.5.4330.00.0.0000.50.8.5601.02.03.00.30.60.41.22.04.3
2011MLW5212.41.63.5.4570.00.0.0000.30.7.4741.21.93.10.60.80.61.52.63.6
2012MLW7127.34.38.5.5060.00.0.0001.21.9.6183.26.39.51.21.20.72.83.39.8
2013MLW2325.53.37.0.4690.00.0.0001.12.4.4732.64.67.20.81.10.81.73.27.7
2014MLW2721.73.26.4.5000.00.0.0000.91.8.5002.53.76.10.91.01.01.43.97.3
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2010MLW60871116268.43300.0002850.5605911917816382272117260
2011MLW5264784184.45702.0001838.474629816033433276133186
2012MLW711938306605.50602.00084136.618224448672838753201233696
2013MLW2358676162.46901.0002655.473601051651926184074178
2014MLW2758686172.50000.0002448.500679916623282639104196

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Matthew Dellavedova
2Malcolm Brogdon
SG1Tony Snell
2Khris Middleton
3Jason Terry
4Rashad Vaughn
SF1Giannis Antetokounmpo
2Mirza Teletovic
3Steve Novak
PF1Jabari Parker
2Michael Beasley
3Thon Maker
4Terrence Jones
C1John Henson
2Greg Monroe
3Spencer Hawes
 

 