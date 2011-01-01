Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Roster
Giannis Antetokounmpo
(G/F)
Spencer Hawes
(F/C)
Thon Maker
(F)
Steve Novak
(F)
Mirza Teletovic
(F)
Michael Beasley
(F)
John Henson
(F/C)
Khris Middleton
(G/F)
Jabari Parker
(F)
Jason Terry
(G)
Malcolm Brogdon
(G)
Terrence Jones
(F)
Greg Monroe
(F/C)
Tony Snell
(G/F)
Rashad Vaughn
(G)
Matthew Dellavedova
(G)
Larry Sanders | Center/Forward | #8
Team:
Milwaukee Bucks
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 11/21/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'11' / 230
College:
Virginia Commonwealth
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 1 (15) / MLW
Latest News
Recent News
According to Shams Charania of The Vertical, Larry Sanders and the Cavaliers are in serious discussions toward a deal.
The Cavaliers need another plan at center with Andrew Bogut (leg) out for the season, so Sanders could come in and provide some rim protection off the bench behind Tristan Thompson. It's not an ideal landing spot for Sanders by any means, but if you're in a deeper league and need some blocks, he's certainly worth keeping an eye on. We'll let you know if/when the two sides agree to a deal. For what it's worth, the Cavs may not make a decision until they return home from their road trip after Sunday's game vs. the Rockets.
Mar 10 - 7:43 PM
Source:
Shams Charania on Twitter
According to the Akron Beacon Journal, Larry Sanders was arrested last year on a felony charge in Los Angeles.
The ABJ reports: "According to Los Angeles Sherriff’s Department jail records, Sanders was arrested on June 12 and booked into the Van Nuys jail. His bail was set at $50,000." Well, this helps shed light as to why Sanders has not been able to secure even a 10-day contract after trying out for numerous teams. Despite his size and skill, Sanders' off-court issues have scared teams away.
Feb 24 - 9:37 AM
Source:
Akron Beacon Journal
Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue praised free agent C Larry Sanders after meeting him on Wednesday, but he didn't comment on whether the team would sign him.
Every player signed by Cleveland carries big luxury-tax implications, so the team won't be rushing into anything. "With me, everybody I meet always has a clean slate," Lue said. "You have a clean slate until you do something wrong, so he was a great dude just talking to him." Even if Sanders inks a deal in Cleveland, or elsewhere, it's very hard to envision him as a fantasy asset this season.
Feb 22 - 7:20 PM
Source:
AP
Larry Sanders is scheduled to workout for the Cavs on Wednesday.
Sanders is attempting an NBA comeback, and he's already had workouts with the Lakers, Miami and a handful of other teams. So far, those workouts have not resulted in a contract, and Sanders has reportedly looked a bit out of shape which is understandable considering he's been out of the league for two years now. Even If Sanders is able to snag a deal for the minimum, it's unlikely he'll have much, if any, fantasy value this season.
Feb 22 - 9:58 AM
Source:
ESPN
Cavs in serious discussions w/ Larry Sanders?
Mar 10 - 7:43 PM
Cavs discover Sanders was arrested last year
Feb 24 - 9:37 AM
Tyronn Lue praises FA center Larry Sanders
Feb 22 - 7:20 PM
Larry Sanders will workout for the Cavaliers
Feb 22 - 9:58 AM
More Larry Sanders Player News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Milwaukee Bucks Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2010
MLW
60
14.5
1.9
4.5
.433
0.0
0.0
.000
0.5
0.8
.560
1.0
2.0
3.0
0.3
0.6
0.4
1.2
2.0
4.3
2011
MLW
52
12.4
1.6
3.5
.457
0.0
0.0
.000
0.3
0.7
.474
1.2
1.9
3.1
0.6
0.8
0.6
1.5
2.6
3.6
2012
MLW
71
27.3
4.3
8.5
.506
0.0
0.0
.000
1.2
1.9
.618
3.2
6.3
9.5
1.2
1.2
0.7
2.8
3.3
9.8
2013
MLW
23
25.5
3.3
7.0
.469
0.0
0.0
.000
1.1
2.4
.473
2.6
4.6
7.2
0.8
1.1
0.8
1.7
3.2
7.7
2014
MLW
27
21.7
3.2
6.4
.500
0.0
0.0
.000
0.9
1.8
.500
2.5
3.7
6.1
0.9
1.0
1.0
1.4
3.9
7.3
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2010
MLW
60
871
116
268
.433
0
0
.000
28
50
.560
59
119
178
16
38
22
72
117
260
2011
MLW
52
647
84
184
.457
0
2
.000
18
38
.474
62
98
160
33
43
32
76
133
186
2012
MLW
71
1938
306
605
.506
0
2
.000
84
136
.618
224
448
672
83
87
53
201
233
696
2013
MLW
23
586
76
162
.469
0
1
.000
26
55
.473
60
105
165
19
26
18
40
74
178
2014
MLW
27
586
86
172
.500
0
0
.000
24
48
.500
67
99
166
23
28
26
39
104
196
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Matthew Dellavedova
2
Malcolm Brogdon
SG
1
Tony Snell
2
Khris Middleton
3
Jason Terry
4
Rashad Vaughn
SF
1
Giannis Antetokounmpo
2
Mirza Teletovic
Sidelined
Mirza Teletovic (hamstring) will not play Friday vs. the Pacers.
Teletovic hurt his hamstring in practice on Thursday. Minimal fantasy impact here, as Teletovic is averaging fewer than 10 minutes per game over the Bucks last 10 contests. Khris Middleton could see a few extra minutes on Friday and we might even witness the Milwaukee debut of Terrence Jones.
Mar 10
3
Steve Novak
PF
1
Jabari Parker
Sidelined
Jabari Parker (knee) said he hopes to be able to play 40 or 50 games next season.
Parker tore the ACL in his left knee on Feb. 8 and underwent surgery on Feb. 14. The Bucks initial timetable was set for 12 months, so Parker is aiming to beat that prognosis. "It's going to be fun, to tell you the truth," Parker said of his recovery program. "I love challenges. I love being in the position I am." Parker was having a terrific season before the injury, averaging 20.1 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 49%. However, Parker will be a player to avoid next season, as Milwaukee will limit his minutes even after he does return to the lineup.
Mar 10
2
Michael Beasley
Sidelined
Bucks head coach Jason Kidd said that Michael Beasley (left knee) will miss at least another two weeks of action.
Beasley is going to be re-evaluated at the end of this two-week timetable, but that doesn't mean that he'll immediately be cleared to return to the court. Beasley was playing well prior to going down, but given that he'll likely be brought along slowly once he is eventually cleared to play, there's not much incentive to hang onto him in most leagues. Newcomer Terrence Jones is expected to help fill the void, along with Mirza Teletovic and Greg Monroe. If you want to take a flier on TJ, it makes a lot of sense.
Mar 7
3
Thon Maker
4
Terrence Jones
C
1
John Henson
2
Greg Monroe
3
Spencer Hawes
Stew: Hood, the Bad & the Ugly
Mar 10
Matt Stroup considers whether it's time to trust Rodney Hood, and talks Middleton, Schroder and more, in this week's Roundball Stew.
