Eric Bledsoe | Guard | #2 Team: Phoenix Suns Age / DOB: (27) / 12/9/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 190 College: Kentucky Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (18) / OKC Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $14,000,000 2017-18: $14,500,000 2018-19: $15,000,000 2019-2020: UFA Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Eric Bledsoe hit 11-of-17 shots for a career-high 40 points with 13 assists, six rebounds and four 3-pointers on Sunday against the Raptors. Bledsoe set a career-high in points and a season-high in assists tonight, while leading the Suns to a victory over the Raptors. He also recorded his sixth double-double of the season. He is averaging 26.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 9.6 assists, and 1.2 steals per game in his last five. He's one of the most consistent guards in the league over the past few weeks, and he shows no signs of cooling off.

Eric Bledsoe had 23 points, five rebounds, seven assists, a block, a 3-pointer and zero turnovers on 6-of-14 shooting in 39 minutes of Saturday's win over the Knicks. Nice. Bledsoe's fantastic season keeps rolling on and the zero turnovers made tonight's line extra special. He's averaging 20.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.2 3-pointers over his last five games, and the only negative is that he's shooting just 41 percent over that stretch. He has a history of injuries, so his run could come to an end at any time, but for now, he's one of the most reliable guards in all of fantasy.

Eric Bledsoe hit 11-of-20 shots, 2-of-6 3-pointers and 7-of-7 free throws for 31 points, nine rebounds, nine assists and a steal in 37 minutes of Monday's 106-101 loss to the Jazz. He just missed the third triple-double of his career, but is quietly rolling this season. He's averaging 23.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 7.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.8 3-pointers on 53 percent shooting over his last five games and hasn't missed a single game thus far. He has an ugly injury history and this season's minutes could catch up to him at some point, but for now, he looks like a must-own, must-start player until further notice. If you do trade him due to injury concerns, make sure you get plenty in return, as he appears to be on a mission to have a big season.