Player Results
Article Results
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Leandro Barbosa
(G)
Devin Booker
(G)
Jared Dudley
(G/F)
P.J. Tucker
(G/F)
T.J. Warren
(F)
Dragan Bender
(F)
Tyson Chandler
(C)
Brandon Knight
(G)
Tyler Ulis
(G)
Alan Williams
(C)
Eric Bledsoe
(G)
Marquese Chriss
(F)
Alex Len
(F/C)
Eric Bledsoe | Guard | #2
Team:
Phoenix Suns
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 12/9/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 190
College:
Kentucky
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 1 (18) / OKC
Contract:
view contract details
2016-17: $14,000,000 2017-18: $14,500,000 2018-19: $15,000,000 2019-2020: UFA
Eric Bledsoe hit 11-of-17 shots for a career-high 40 points with 13 assists, six rebounds and four 3-pointers on Sunday against the Raptors.
Bledsoe set a career-high in points and a season-high in assists tonight, while leading the Suns to a victory over the Raptors. He also recorded his sixth double-double of the season. He is averaging 26.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 9.6 assists, and 1.2 steals per game in his last five. He's one of the most consistent guards in the league over the past few weeks, and he shows no signs of cooling off.
Jan 22 - 8:45 PM
Eric Bledsoe had 23 points, five rebounds, seven assists, a block, a 3-pointer and zero turnovers on 6-of-14 shooting in 39 minutes of Saturday's win over the Knicks.
Nice. Bledsoe's fantastic season keeps rolling on and the zero turnovers made tonight's line extra special. He's averaging 20.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.2 3-pointers over his last five games, and the only negative is that he's shooting just 41 percent over that stretch. He has a history of injuries, so his run could come to an end at any time, but for now, he's one of the most reliable guards in all of fantasy.
Jan 21 - 10:29 PM
Eric Bledsoe hit 11-of-20 shots, 2-of-6 3-pointers and 7-of-7 free throws for 31 points, nine rebounds, nine assists and a steal in 37 minutes of Monday's 106-101 loss to the Jazz.
He just missed the third triple-double of his career, but is quietly rolling this season. He's averaging 23.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 7.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.8 3-pointers on 53 percent shooting over his last five games and hasn't missed a single game thus far. He has an ugly injury history and this season's minutes could catch up to him at some point, but for now, he looks like a must-own, must-start player until further notice. If you do trade him due to injury concerns, make sure you get plenty in return, as he appears to be on a mission to have a big season.
Jan 16 - 11:46 PM
Eric Bledsoe scored 11 points with six rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in 28 minutes against the Mavericks on Thursday.
Bledsoe attempted just four shots which tied his season-low. He has had a strong January, averaging 24 points, 7.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and two steals per game prior to tonight’s contest. He has a tough task on Saturday against the Spurs, so fantasy owners should temper their expectations for him in that contest.
Jan 13 - 12:59 AM
Eric Bledsoe scores career-high 40 points
Jan 22 - 8:45 PM
Eric Bledsoe scores 23 with 7 assists
Jan 21 - 10:29 PM
Eric Bledsoe just misses big triple-double
Jan 16 - 11:46 PM
Eric Bledsoe has a quiet night vs. Dallas
Jan 13 - 12:59 AM
More Eric Bledsoe Player News
Phoenix Suns Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
43
1421
878
219
261
65
300
674
.445
217
259
.838
61
196
.311
20
132
20.4
5.1
6.1
1.5
3.1
0.5
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2010
LAC
81
22.7
2.5
6.0
.424
0.4
1.4
.276
1.2
1.6
.744
0.8
1.9
2.8
3.6
2.4
1.1
0.3
1.6
6.7
2011
LAC
40
11.6
1.2
3.2
.389
0.2
0.8
.200
0.7
1.1
.636
0.6
1.1
1.6
1.7
1.2
0.8
0.4
1.5
3.3
2012
LAC
76
20.4
3.3
7.5
.445
0.4
1.0
.397
1.4
1.8
.791
1.0
1.9
3.0
3.1
1.8
1.4
0.7
1.5
8.5
2013
PHO
43
32.9
6.2
12.9
.477
1.2
3.3
.357
4.3
5.5
.772
0.6
4.1
4.7
5.5
3.3
1.6
0.3
2.3
17.7
2014
PHO
81
34.6
5.8
12.9
.447
1.1
3.4
.324
4.4
5.4
.800
0.9
4.3
5.2
6.1
3.4
1.6
0.6
2.3
17.0
2015
PHO
31
34.1
7.2
15.9
.453
1.5
4.2
.372
4.5
5.5
.802
0.6
3.5
4.0
6.1
3.5
2.0
0.6
2.4
20.4
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2010
LAC
81
1838
206
486
.424
32
116
.276
99
133
.744
68
155
223
289
194
92
26
130
543
2011
LAC
40
462
49
126
.389
6
30
.200
28
44
.636
22
43
65
66
47
31
14
58
132
2012
LAC
76
1554
253
568
.445
31
78
.397
106
134
.791
78
147
225
233
137
109
55
112
643
2013
PHO
43
1416
265
556
.477
50
140
.357
183
237
.772
27
175
202
235
143
69
14
99
763
2014
PHO
81
2799
468
1046
.447
88
272
.324
353
441
.800
72
351
423
493
274
127
45
189
1377
2015
PHO
31
1058
223
492
.453
48
129
.372
138
172
.802
18
107
125
190
110
63
19
75
632
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 21
@NY
1
39
6
14
.429
1
4
.250
10
10
1.000
1
4
5
7
0
0
1
0
23
Jan 19
@CLE
1
38
7
21
.333
2
5
.400
6
7
.857
2
4
6
9
4
4
0
3
22
Jan 16
UTA
1
37
11
20
.550
2
6
.333
7
7
1.000
2
7
9
9
2
1
0
1
31
Jan 14
SA
1
38
5
17
.294
1
3
.333
6
8
.750
2
4
6
10
3
1
0
2
17
Jan 12
DAL
1
28
2
4
.500
0
0
.000
7
7
1.000
1
5
6
5
4
1
1
5
11
Jan 8
CLE
1
39
12
18
.667
4
8
.500
3
3
1.000
0
2
2
8
3
2
1
3
31
Jan 5
@DAL
1
30
9
16
.563
2
7
.286
6
7
.857
0
0
0
7
3
1
0
1
26
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Eric Bledsoe
2
Brandon Knight
3
Tyler Ulis
SG
1
Devin Booker
2
Leandro Barbosa
SF
1
T.J. Warren
2
P.J. Tucker
PF
1
Marquese Chriss
2
Jared Dudley
Sidelined
Jared Dudley (illness) is expected to be available against the Cavs on Thursday.
He's not in the rotation right now, so Dudley can remain on the wire just about everywhere.
Jan 18
3
Dragan Bender
Sidelined
Dragan Bender (ankle) will not return to Sunday’s game against the Raptors.
Bender had zero points with one assist and one rebound in four minutes prior to exiting. He has been receiving some extra run as of late, averaging 18.5 minutes per game in his four previous games. Marquese Chriss stands to gain the most if the injury costs Bender any time.
Jan 22
C
1
Tyson Chandler
2
Alex Len
3
Alan Williams
