Eric Bledsoe | Guard | #2

Team: Phoenix Suns
Age / DOB:  (27) / 12/9/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 190
College: Kentucky
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (18) / OKC
Eric Bledsoe hit 11-of-17 shots for a career-high 40 points with 13 assists, six rebounds and four 3-pointers on Sunday against the Raptors.
Bledsoe set a career-high in points and a season-high in assists tonight, while leading the Suns to a victory over the Raptors. He also recorded his sixth double-double of the season. He is averaging 26.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 9.6 assists, and 1.2 steals per game in his last five. He's one of the most consistent guards in the league over the past few weeks, and he shows no signs of cooling off. Jan 22 - 8:45 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
43142187821926165300674.445217259.83861196.3112013220.45.16.11.53.10.5
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2010LAC8122.72.56.0.4240.41.4.2761.21.6.7440.81.92.83.62.41.10.31.66.7
2011LAC4011.61.23.2.3890.20.8.2000.71.1.6360.61.11.61.71.20.80.41.53.3
2012LAC7620.43.37.5.4450.41.0.3971.41.8.7911.01.93.03.11.81.40.71.58.5
2013PHO4332.96.212.9.4771.23.3.3574.35.5.7720.64.14.75.53.31.60.32.317.7
2014PHO8134.65.812.9.4471.13.4.3244.45.4.8000.94.35.26.13.41.60.62.317.0
2015PHO3134.17.215.9.4531.54.2.3724.55.5.8020.63.54.06.13.52.00.62.420.4
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2010LAC811838206486.42432116.27699133.744681552232891949226130543
2011LAC4046249126.389630.2002844.6362243656647311458132
2012LAC761554253568.4453178.397106134.7917814722523313710955112643
2013PHO431416265556.47750140.357183237.77227175202235143691499763
2014PHO8127994681046.44788272.324353441.80072351423493274127451891377
2015PHO311058223492.45348129.372138172.80218107125190110631975632
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 21@NY139614.42914.25010101.0001457001023
Jan 19@CLE138721.33325.40067.8572469440322
Jan 16UTA1371120.55026.333771.0002799210131
Jan 14SA138517.29413.33368.75024610310217
Jan 12DAL12824.50000.000771.0001565411511
Jan 8CLE1391218.66748.500331.0000228321331
Jan 5@DAL130916.56327.28667.8570007310126

