Kevin Seraphin | Center/Forward | #1

Team: Indiana Pacers
Age / DOB:  (27) / 12/7/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'9' / 285
College: N/A
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (17) / CHI
Contract: view contract details
Kevin Seraphin will move into the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Spurs, with both Thaddeus Young (wrist) and Lavoy Allen (knee) unavailable.
The Pacers don't really have any other options to start at the four with both Young and Allen out, so Seraphin gets the call out of necessity, and we could see Al Jefferson get some more minutes tonight. Jeff Teague, Glenn Robinson, Paul George and Myles Turner will join Seraphin in the starting five for Monday's game, with C.J. Miles going to the bench. Feb 13 - 6:42 PM
Source: Nate Taylor on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
313381309616463116.54346.667000.014154.23.10.50.10.50.5
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2010WAS5810.91.12.5.4490.00.0.0000.40.5.7101.41.22.60.20.70.30.52.22.7
2011WAS5720.63.66.7.5310.00.0.0000.81.2.6711.83.14.90.61.20.31.32.37.9
2012WAS7921.84.29.1.4610.00.0.0000.81.1.6931.43.04.40.71.60.30.72.79.1
2013WAS5310.92.14.2.5050.00.0.0000.50.6.8711.01.42.40.30.80.10.51.94.7
2014WAS7915.62.95.7.5130.00.0.0000.71.0.7071.12.53.60.71.20.10.72.56.6
2015NY 4811.01.84.3.4100.00.0.0000.40.5.8260.62.02.61.00.90.20.81.43.9
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2010WAS5863566147.44900.0002231.710807215210421728126154
2011WAS571176203382.53101.0004770.67110317728033661976133453
2012WAS791723330716.46100.0006188.693107239346571302459211721
2013WAS53578111220.50500.0002731.87153751281741326103249
2014WAS791236231450.51302.0005882.7078720128859981059197520
2015NY 4853084205.41002.0001923.8263195126474383667187
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Feb 11MLW1835.60000.00000.000000000126
Feb 10@WAS125810.80000.00000.0003471102316
Feb 8CLE11303.00000.00000.000011000020
Feb 6OKC11512.50000.00000.000022000212
Feb 4DET0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Feb 3@BKN0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Feb 1@ORL0000.00000.00000.000000000000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Jeff Teague
2Aaron Brooks
3Joseph Young
SG1C.J. Miles
2Monta Ellis
3Rodney Stuckey
SF1Paul George
2Glenn Robinson III
PF1Thaddeus Young
2Lavoy Allen
3Rakeem Christmas
C1Myles Turner
2Al Jefferson
3Kevin Seraphin
 

 