Kevin Seraphin will move into the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Spurs, with both Thaddeus Young (wrist) and Lavoy Allen (knee) unavailable. The Pacers don't really have any other options to start at the four with both Young and Allen out, so Seraphin gets the call out of necessity, and we could see Al Jefferson get some more minutes tonight. Jeff Teague, Glenn Robinson, Paul George and Myles Turner will join Seraphin in the starting five for Monday's game, with C.J. Miles going to the bench. Source: Nate Taylor on Twitter

Kevin Seraphin scored a season-high 16 points on Friday vs. the Wizards, adding seven rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 25 minutes. This has fluke written all over it. Seraphin picked up some extra run with Thaddeus Young (wrist) out again and made the most of it by hitting 8-of-10 shots from the field, but he played 13 and 15 minutes in his previous two outings. With Young considered day-to-day, leave Seraphin on the wire unless he does this a couple more times.

Kevin Seraphin (knee) picked up a DNP-CD on Wednesday. Seraphin was available to play but he's not part of the rotation. We're taking him off the injury report.