Jordan Crawford | Guard | #15

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Basketball Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017 Breakdowns: Third Base
Mar 6
ST Daily: Uneasy Street
Mar 6
Podcast: Dodgers Check-In
Mar 3
ST Daily: Paying the Price
Mar 3
Podcast: Early Storylines
Mar 3
2017 Breakdowns: Second Base
Mar 2
Podcast: Padres Check-In
Mar 2
ST Daily: Training Wheeler
Mar 2
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Reds designate Jumbo Diaz for assignment
Matt Carpenter (back) took BP on Monday
Bedrosian (groin) to face live hitters Monday
Pujols (foot) to make Cactus debut this week
Dahl (back) questionable for start of season
Brantley (shoulder) playing in sim game Mon.
Corey Seager (back) may be out until Friday
Kipnis (shoulder) to make spring debut Thurs.
Padres' Margot has minor swelling in knee
MRI negative on Trevor Rosenthal's right lat
Moustakas (knee) makes his first start at 3B
Rizzo (back) returns to Cubs lineup Monday
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Best Free Agent Destinations
Mar 6
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 6
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 6
Updated Free Agent Top 100
Mar 5
NFL's Best Coaches 2017
Mar 1
Tag-a-palooza
Feb 28
Top 100 NFL Free Agents
Feb 27
What’s Next for Romo?
Feb 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: Eagles likely to target Kenny Britt
Dolphins not sold on Carroo for 3rd WR job
Titans now viewed as frontrunner for Cooks?
NFL Network 3-way trade rumor was fake news?
Bears fully expected to release Eddie Royal
Redskins, McCloughan 'headed to a divorce'
Vikings WLB Greenway retires after 11 seasons
Bears tell FA Brian Hoyer they want him back
Jags floated as possible Romo landing spot
Panthers to pursue free agent LT Matt Kalil
Redskins believe they can win with Colt McCoy
Report: 49ers have interest in Mike Glennon
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Season Long Pod for Mar. 6
Mar 6
Dose: Boogie'n to Victory
Mar 6
Bojan's Bounce House
Mar 5
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Mar 5
Dose: The Claw Does it All
Mar 5
Wired: Top Pickups & Big Sauce
Mar 5
The Week Ahead: Week 20
Mar 4
NBA DFS Podcast for Mar. 4
Mar 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Jordan Crawford a target for the Pelicans?
Nikola Jokic (illness) is questionable Monday
J.R. Smith (thumb) to be re-evaluated Monday
Gerald Henderson (left hip) is probable
Richaun Holmes (hamstring) probable Monday
Jahlil Okafor (knee soreness) doubtful Monday
Rajon Rondo (ankle) still a game-time call
Dwyane Wade (thigh) ruled out Monday
76ers sign Shawn Long to 10-day deal
Tyreke Evans will play Monday vs. Denver
Frank Kaminsky expected to miss 10-14 days
X-rays negative for Larry Nance (right wrist)
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Goalies are Supreme
Mar 6
Waiver Wired: Reclaim Rakell
Mar 5
Dose: Hawks Fly High
Mar 5
Craig Anderson is Money
Mar 4
Elliott, Flames Stay Hot
Mar 4
The Week Ahead: Deadline Past
Mar 3
Burrows Shines In Sens Debut
Mar 3
Podcast: Trade Deadline Recap
Mar 2
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Ondrej Pavelec (knee) out for 2-4 weeks
Eichel has been outstanding since late start
Jake Allen shuts out Avs to snap losing skid
Sergei Bobrovsky records second straight SO
Monahan pops pair of points in win over NYI
Elliott extends winning streak to six games
Pavel Zacha returns Sunday vs Blue Jackets
Jordan Schmaltz to make NHL debut Sunday
Canucks tab Richard Bachman vs Ducks on Sun
Connor McDavid fattens point lead in win
Ben Bishop struggles in Kings' loss vs. VAN
Blake Wheeler gets 1G, 2A in win over Avs
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Wrapup: Atlanta Motor Speedway
Mar 5
Update: Atlanta
Mar 4
QuikTrip 500 Stats
Mar 3
DFS: Atlanta
Mar 2
Chasing Atlanta
Mar 1
Caps After Daytona (Spring)
Feb 28
Wrapup: Daytona Int'l Speedway
Feb 26
Update: Daytona (Spring)
Feb 25
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Joe Nemechek: Active Pest Control 200 results
Daniel Hemric: Rinnai 250 results
McMurray snaps 10-race top-10-less streak
Kevin Harvick lets QuikTrip 500 slip away
Martin Truex Jr. finishes 8th at Atlanta
Kurt Busch gets 8th straight Atlanta top-15
Joey Logano recovers for 6th at Atlanta
4th-place Kahne was one of several rebounders
3rd-place Matt Kenseth overcomes lost lap
Kyle Larson gives up lead late, finishes 2nd
Brad Keselowski charges to ATL Victory Lane
Matt Crafton: Active Pest Control 200 recap
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Hero Indian Open Preview
Mar 6
Expert Picks: WGC-Mexico
Feb 28
WGC-Mexico: Preview and Ranks
Feb 27
Fowler 4-shot winner at Honda
Feb 27
Tshwane Open Preview
Feb 27
The Honda Classic: Power Ranks
Feb 21
Expert Picks: Honda Classic
Feb 21
Dustin Johnson wins Genesis
Feb 20
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Overnight leader Thomas backs up with 72
Rahm T3 in WGC debut; third top 5 of season
Fleetwood career-TOUR-best 2nd in Mexico
World No. 1 D. Johnson wins WGC-Mexico by 1
Ross Fisher clubhouse leader w/ 9-birdie 65
Burmester powers to first European Tour win
Mickelson 2 back after all-over-the-yard 68
McIlroy two back; gives up lead w/ 70 in R3
Dustin Johnson 1 back; chasing 4th WGC title
Ace buoys Thomas to 1-shot lead at WGC-Mexico
Spieth, bogey-free 63 on Moving Day at WGC
Jamieson enters Tshwane finale with a co-lead
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Norris Attempts The Combine
Mar 5
Podcast: EDGE Athleticism
Mar 4
Wide Receiver Rankings
Mar 4
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 3
2017 NFL Combine Preview
Feb 28
Podcast: Matt Waldman on QBs
Feb 28
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 24
Podcast: TE Prospect Talk
Feb 24
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Fisher: FSU S Derwin James is a 'full-go'
CB Lattimore hurts hamstring at Combine
CB Tabor slogs to a 4.63 forty at NFL Combine
UConn's Melifonwu posts 11'9 broad, 44'' vert
Breer suggests Davis Webb has chance at rd 1
Klemko: I'd be shocked if 49ers go QB in 1st
Feldman hearing top-five '18 buzz for Barkley
Bowser leaps toward stars w/ 37.5-inch vert.
Willis burns through 40 in 4.53 seconds
NFL exec says Garrett looks like 'job saver'
Teez Tabor: I'm the best player in the draft
Raekwon McMillan clocks 4.61 seconds
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 27
Mar 4
Sean's Super Subs - Week 27
Mar 3
Late Fitness Check GW27
Mar 3
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 27
Mar 3
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW27
Mar 3
AM's Perfect XI - Week 27
Mar 2
Overreaction Monday - Week 26
Mar 1
The Bargain Hunter-Week 27
Feb 28
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Mings faces ban for violent conduct charge
Ibrahimovic charged with violent conduct
Zlatan could face a violent conduct charge
Aguero grabs goal to start double gameweek
Rangel on standby after Naughton limps off
Sunderland loses ground in race for survival
Kane brace keeps Spurs hot at home, 3-2
Lukaku finds the net again but Toffees tumble
Full-back injured as Palace win on the road
City boosted by Kompany, Kolarov return
Concern over Martins Indi knee injury
Welbeck scores but Arsenal lose 3-1 at Anfiel
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Jimmy Butler
(G/F)
Cristiano Felicio
(F/C)
Robin Lopez
(C)
Cameron Payne
(G)
Denzel Valentine
(G)
Isaiah Canaan
(G)
Jerian Grant
(G)
Nikola Mirotic
(F)
Bobby Portis
(F)
Dwyane Wade
(G)
Michael Carter-Williams
(G)
Joffrey Lauvergne
(F/C)
Anthony Morrow
(G/F)
Rajon Rondo
(G)
Paul Zipser
(F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Jordan Crawford | Guard | #15
Team:
Chicago Bulls
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 10/23/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 195
College:
Xavier
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 1 (27) / BKN
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
The Pelicans are interested in bringing in Jordan Crawford on a 10-day deal.
The 28-year-old SG has played for four different NBA teams with career averages of 12.2 points, 2.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.1 triples on 40.5 percent shooting. He's been lighting up the D-League with 23.5 points per game, and it's not crazy to think that he could carve out a decent role on a Pelicans team that is very thin on reliable wings. Just keep an eye on this if you're in a deeper league.
Mar 6 - 1:43 PM
Source:
Marc Stein on Twitter
Jordan Crawford will reportedly start the season in the D-League.
According to league sources, the 28-year-old will begin the 2016-17 season with the Grand Rapids Drive. While Crawford could have value in deeper fantasy leagues if he hooks on somewhere, he's far off the standard league radar after spending last year in China.
Thu, Oct 20, 2016 09:40:00 AM
Source:
Chris Reichert on Twitter
Jordan Crawford is participating in the Pistons mini camp in the hopes of securing a roster spot.
Crawford spent last season playing in China, where he led the CBA with an average of 43.1 points per game. "I won player of the week as a point guard in Boston, so I don’t know about this two-guard thing you’re going to label me as," Crawford said in response to his perception as a shooting guard. While Crawford has some work to do in order to earn a roster spot, he could be a viable asset in deeper fantasy leagues if he's able to hook on in Detroit or elsewhere.
Thu, Jun 9, 2016 01:12:00 PM
Source:
NBA.com
Jordan Crawford has reportedly been invited to attend the Pistons' mini camp.
Crawford spent the 2015-16 season overseas, where he led the CBA in scoring with 43.1 points per game. He may be able to secure a training camp deal if he can impress during Detroit's mini camp, but there are no guarantees he'll be on an NBA roster when the 2016-17 season kicks off.
Sun, Jun 5, 2016 04:30:00 PM
Source:
David Pick on Twitter
Jordan Crawford a target for the Pelicans?
Mar 6 - 1:43 PM
Jordan Crawford to start season in D-League
Thu, Oct 20, 2016 09:40:00 AM
Jordan Crawford hoping to hook on w/Pistons
Thu, Jun 9, 2016 01:12:00 PM
Jordan Crawford invited to DET mini camp
Sun, Jun 5, 2016 04:30:00 PM
More Jordan Crawford Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
K. Durant
GS
(7603)
2
V. Oladipo
OKC
(5155)
3
K. Love
CLE
(5046)
4
J. Smith
CLE
(4797)
5
K. Lowry
TOR
(4637)
6
J. Embiid
PHI
(4472)
7
W. Hernangomez
NY
(4339)
8
L. James
CLE
(4170)
9
A. Bogut
CLE
(3669)
10
M. Beasley
MLW
(3615)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Chicago Bulls Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2010
WAS
42
24.5
4.6
11.9
.384
0.8
3.0
.258
1.7
2.0
.869
0.7
1.8
2.5
2.8
2.0
0.9
0.1
1.5
11.7
2011
WAS
64
27.4
5.5
13.6
.400
1.2
4.3
.289
2.5
3.2
.793
0.7
1.9
2.6
3.0
2.2
0.9
0.1
1.7
14.7
2012
BOS
70
24.5
4.3
10.4
.415
1.2
3.5
.337
1.8
2.3
.811
0.6
2.4
3.0
3.2
2.0
0.6
0.1
1.5
11.6
2013
GS
81
22.9
4.0
9.7
.415
1.1
3.5
.316
1.8
2.1
.864
0.3
1.9
2.3
3.5
1.7
0.6
0.1
1.5
11.0
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2010
WAS
42
1027
192
500
.384
33
128
.258
73
84
.869
31
74
105
117
83
39
3
63
490
2011
WAS
64
1753
349
872
.400
79
273
.289
161
203
.793
44
124
168
190
141
59
5
111
938
2012
BOS
70
1712
301
725
.415
83
246
.337
129
159
.811
44
165
209
225
141
39
7
106
814
2013
GS
81
1858
327
788
.415
90
285
.316
146
169
.864
28
155
183
281
134
47
5
120
890
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Jerian Grant
2
Cameron Payne
3
Rajon Rondo
Sidelined
Rajon Rondo (ankle) is still considered a game-time call on Monday vs. the Pistons.
He only went through part of Monday's shootaround, but a final decision will be made after the pre-game warmups. Rondo tweaked his ankle in Saturday's loss to the Clippers, but he was able to return to the game after his ankle was re-taped in the locker room. If he's able to go tonight, he could get a slight boost with Dwayne Wade (thigh) out. Cameron Payne and Jerian Grant could end up splitting the PG minutes if Rondo is held out, but they are both very difficult to trust.
Mar 6
4
Michael Carter-Williams
SG
1
Dwyane Wade
Sidelined
Dwyane Wade (thigh) will not play on Monday vs. the Pistons.
Wade did not go through the morning shootaround, but the fact that he was originally listed as a game-time call means that he's likely day-to-day. His next chance to play will be on Wednesday vs. the Magic. Jimmy Butler's usage rate rises from 22.9 to 31.2 with Wade off the court, so he should be a strong play in all formats tonight. Expect to see more of Denzel Valentine as well, though it's currently unclear who will start in Wade's place. Michael Carter-Williams is also a candidate for more minutes as well with Rajon Rondo (ankle) considered a game-time call.
Mar 6
2
Denzel Valentine
3
Anthony Morrow
4
Isaiah Canaan
SF
1
Jimmy Butler
2
Paul Zipser
PF
1
Bobby Portis
2
Nikola Mirotic
3
Joffrey Lauvergne
C
1
Robin Lopez
2
Cristiano Felicio
Headlines
Season Long Pod for Mar. 6
Mar 6
Mike Gallagher and Ryan Knaus talk about hoops from over the weekend and what to plan on going forward.
More NBA Columns
»
Season Long Pod for Mar. 6
Mar 6
»
Dose: Boogie'n to Victory
Mar 6
»
Bojan's Bounce House
Mar 5
»
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Mar 5
»
Dose: The Claw Does it All
Mar 5
»
Wired: Top Pickups & Big Sauce
Mar 5
»
The Week Ahead: Week 20
Mar 4
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Mar. 4
Mar 4
NBA Headlines
»
Jordan Crawford a target for the Pelicans?
»
Nikola Jokic (illness) is questionable Monday
»
J.R. Smith (thumb) to be re-evaluated Monday
»
Gerald Henderson (left hip) is probable
»
Richaun Holmes (hamstring) probable Monday
»
Jahlil Okafor (knee soreness) doubtful Monday
»
Rajon Rondo (ankle) still a game-time call
»
Dwyane Wade (thigh) ruled out Monday
»
76ers sign Shawn Long to 10-day deal
»
Tyreke Evans will play Monday vs. Denver
»
Frank Kaminsky expected to miss 10-14 days
»
X-rays negative for Larry Nance (right wrist)
NBA Links
»
DFS NBA: Improving in the Second Half
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved