Player Page

Roster

Jordan Crawford | Guard | #15

Team: Chicago Bulls
Age / DOB:  (28) / 10/23/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 195
College: Xavier
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (27) / BKN
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

The Pelicans are interested in bringing in Jordan Crawford on a 10-day deal.
The 28-year-old SG has played for four different NBA teams with career averages of 12.2 points, 2.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.1 triples on 40.5 percent shooting. He's been lighting up the D-League with 23.5 points per game, and it's not crazy to think that he could carve out a decent role on a Pelicans team that is very thin on reliable wings. Just keep an eye on this if you're in a deeper league. Mar 6 - 1:43 PM
Source: Marc Stein on Twitter
More Jordan Crawford Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2010WAS4224.54.611.9.3840.83.0.2581.72.0.8690.71.82.52.82.00.90.11.511.7
2011WAS6427.45.513.6.4001.24.3.2892.53.2.7930.71.92.63.02.20.90.11.714.7
2012BOS7024.54.310.4.4151.23.5.3371.82.3.8110.62.43.03.22.00.60.11.511.6
2013GS 8122.94.09.7.4151.13.5.3161.82.1.8640.31.92.33.51.70.60.11.511.0
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2010WAS421027192500.38433128.2587384.86931741051178339363490
2011WAS641753349872.40079273.289161203.79344124168190141595111938
2012BOS701712301725.41583246.337129159.81144165209225141397106814
2013GS 811858327788.41590285.316146169.86428155183281134475120890

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Jerian Grant
2Cameron Payne
3Rajon Rondo
4Michael Carter-Williams
SG1Dwyane Wade
2Denzel Valentine
3Anthony Morrow
4Isaiah Canaan
SF1Jimmy Butler
2Paul Zipser
PF1Bobby Portis
2Nikola Mirotic
3Joffrey Lauvergne
C1Robin Lopez
2Cristiano Felicio
 

 