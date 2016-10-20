Jordan Crawford | Guard | #15

The 28-year-old SG has played for four different NBA teams with career averages of 12.2 points, 2.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.1 triples on 40.5 percent shooting. He's been lighting up the D-League with 23.5 points per game, and it's not crazy to think that he could carve out a decent role on a Pelicans team that is very thin on reliable wings. Just keep an eye on this if you're in a deeper league.

According to league sources, the 28-year-old will begin the 2016-17 season with the Grand Rapids Drive. While Crawford could have value in deeper fantasy leagues if he hooks on somewhere, he's far off the standard league radar after spending last year in China.

Jordan Crawford is participating in the Pistons mini camp in the hopes of securing a roster spot.

Crawford spent last season playing in China, where he led the CBA with an average of 43.1 points per game. "I won player of the week as a point guard in Boston, so I don’t know about this two-guard thing you’re going to label me as," Crawford said in response to his perception as a shooting guard. While Crawford has some work to do in order to earn a roster spot, he could be a viable asset in deeper fantasy leagues if he's able to hook on in Detroit or elsewhere.