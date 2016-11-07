Lance Stephenson | Guard/Forward | #5

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Basketball Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Oakland A's Check-In
Jan 31
Rays Keep Shuffling The Deck
Jan 30
Podcast: Red Sox Team Check-In
Jan 30
Lowdown: Holland In Colorado
Jan 27
Offseason Fantasy Roundtable
Jan 26
Lowdown: Dodgers Add Forsythe
Jan 25
2017 Category Sleepers: Runs
Jan 24
Podcast: Twins Team Check-In
Jan 24
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Red Sox defeat LHP Abad in arbitration case
Cueto 'very likely' to pitch for D.R. in WBC
Rays have discussed Profar with Rangers
Rays finalize one-year, $5M deal with Rasmus
Indians land RHP Carlos Frias from Dodgers
Minnesota targeting relievers Blanton, Logan
Twins no longer considering Morneau reunion
STL punished with picks, fine for Astros hack
Angels sign Bud Norris to minor league deal
Sonny Gray to pitch for Team USA in WBC
Brandon Moss agrees to deal with Royals
Brad Miller likely moving to second base
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL Futures Deals
Jan 30
Dose: AFC Grabs Pro Bowl Win
Jan 30
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 28
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 28
Podcast: Senior Bowl
Jan 27
Dose: Cousins Contract Looms
Jan 26
Shootout Time in Houston
Jan 24
Dose: Super Bowl LI Awaits
Jan 23
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
GM: Falcons will address Freeman's contract
Texans could target Jimmy Garoppolo in trade?
Sammie Coates undergoes finger surgery
Cruz on contract: Ball is in Giants' court
Rashad Jennings expects 'to be back' w/Giants
Goldman Sachs 're-evaluating' Vegas deal
Ballard: 'No other options' but Chuck Pagano
Agent: Devonta Freeman deserves 'elite pay'
Saints tab Mike Nolan as linebackers coach
Steelers to part with draft bust Jarvis Jones
Millen: GM Lynch faces 'steep learning curve'
Jaylon Smith 'running and cutting w/o issues'
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: IT2 a 4th-quarter Freak!
Jan 31
Season Long Pod for Jan. 30
Jan 30
NBA Power Rankings: Week 15
Jan 30
Dose: Quadruple Overtime?
Jan 30
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Jan 30
Thaddeus Young's Yields
Jan 29
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 15
Jan 29
Dose: Return of the Steph Show
Jan 29
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
CLE to work out Hinrich, Chalmers, Stephenson
Celtics and Bulls to discuss Butler trade?
Mike Conley scores career-high 38 points
Marquese Chriss scores career-high 20 points
Hey Boo Boo! Yogi Ferrell scores 19 in start
Isaiah Thomas scores 41, 24 in 4th quarter
Evan Fournier (foot) scores 11 in 23 minutes
Andre Drummond torches Celtics for 28 & 22
Andrew Wiggins comes up clutch again in win
Tyler Johnson quiet in return to action
James Johnson suffers shoulder stinger in win
Rubio hits six triples, scores 22 in OT win
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Picking 3 or 4 1994-2016
Jan 31
Patrick Eaves lighting it Up
Jan 30
Dose: Picking 3 or 4 1970-1993
Jan 30
Waiver Wired: Little goes big
Jan 29
Dose: Something to Smile About
Jan 29
ITC: The Post All-Star Edition
Jan 28
Dose: NHL unveils Top 100
Jan 28
Back to Work
Jan 27
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Kris Letang skates again, will be a GTD
Roberto Luongo now expected to start Tuesday
Dylan Larkin ready to return Tuesday night
Jakob Silfverberg (head) might return Tuesday
Report: NYR give Vigneault contract extension
Caps' John Carlson nearing return to lineup
Islanders lock up Thomas Greiss for 3 years
Kris Letang a game-time decision on Tuesday
Jets will start Ondrej Pavelec on Tuesday
Evgeni Malkin (LBI) doesn't practice Monday
Panthers will start James Reimer on Tuesday
Cam Atkinson shines in All-Star debut
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
4. Kyle Busch
Jan 27
Look Ahead: Only 31 days to go
Jan 25
Segmentation, Augmentation
Jan 24
5. Chase Elliott
Jan 22
2017 Daytona 500 in 38 days
Jan 18
Contrarian Picks
Jan 17
6. Brad Keselowski
Jan 15
1.5-Mile Doglegs
Jan 13
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Cody Coughlin joins ThorSport for 2017 season
Crew chief named for Ryan Truex truck team
Self teams with Sinclair at ARCA Daytona race
Michael Annett reunites with Jason Stockert
Plan ahead: Hamlin best at Indy, Daytona
L3 Yrs.: Joey Logano has most top-10s
Plan ahead: Matt Kenseth best at Indy, NHMS
L3 Yrs.: Kevin Harvick has 2nd–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Ku Busch best at WGI, Richmond
L3 Yrs.: Brad Keselowski has 3rd–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Martin Truex Jr. best at Dover
Lajoie: Partial Cup schedule with BK Racing
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Rahm breaks through at Farmers
Jan 30
Dubai Desert Classic Preview
Jan 30
Farmers Insurance: Power Rank
Jan 24
Expert Picks: Farmers
Jan 24
Swafford wins CareerBuilder
Jan 23
Qatar Masters Preview
Jan 23
CareerBuilder Challenge: Ranks
Jan 17
Expert Picks: CareerBuilder
Jan 17
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Matsuyama preps for title defense @ WMPO
Willett returns to Dubai with fond memories
Jim Knous connects at WMPO Monday Qualifier
Garcia had weekend gloom in Desert Classic
Rookie Pan wraps FIO with 70; career-best T2
Rahm heists Farmers by 3 with back-nine 30
Howell III closes FIO with 68 for two-way T2
K. Bradley posts -9; 72-hole clubhouse leader
Wang wins Qatar playoff; has 3rd Euro trophy
MDF jettisons six at Farmers, including Laird
Rose dips to 8-way T5 at FIO with 1-over 73
Defender Snedeker co-leads Farmers on 9-under
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
National Signing Day Primer
Jan 29
Weekly News Rundown
Jan 27
Senior Bowl Week: Day 2
Jan 26
Senior Bowl Week: Day 1
Jan 25
2017 Senior Bowl Week
Jan 23
East West Shrine Review
Jan 21
Weekly News Rundown
Jan 20
Shrine Week Weigh In Results
Jan 17
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Lamp back to 'full-go' following ankle injury
Zach Banner wants to drop 20+ lbs before Indy
Could Peterman & Webb land in round two?
One scout does not see Hooker as 1st rounder
Notre Dame will not jet to Florida in spring
Report: Tide DT commit Byers unable to enroll
Penn State grabs four-star LB Ellis Brooks
Kentucky promotes ILB/ST coach House to DC
Ex-Auburn OW Truitt transfers to UNC as grad
Mayock: Scouts expect Trubisky to be 6-foot-1
Cincy catches Trout, 2nd recent OSU transfer
NFL personnel bring up Kizer's benching
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
DFS Soccer: Week 23
Jan 30
Late Fitness Check GW23
Jan 30
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 23
Jan 30
Sean's Super Subs - Week 23
Jan 30
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW23
Jan 30
AM's Perfect XI - Week 23
Jan 30
The Bargain Hunter-Week 23
Jan 29
Overreaction Monday - Week 22
Jan 24
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Defensive headache as Davies is ruled out
Will Olivier Giroud keep his place
Aaron Ramsey or Ox to partner Coquelin
Mauro Zarate continues to serve suspension
Hughes says that Saido Berahino looks sharp
Moyes swoops for Everton midfield duo
Koeman: Jagielka won't leave on deadline day
Ake "hopeful" after FA Cup appearance
Ranieri rules Slimani out for Burnley match
Conte weighs in on Amsir Begovic's future
Ramirez out for WK23 but set for Boro stay
Karanka reveals defensive absentees for WK23
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Alexis Ajinca
(C)
Anthony Davis
(F/C)
Langston Galloway
(G)
Jrue Holiday
(G)
Donatas Motiejunas
(F/C)
Omer Asik
(C)
Tyreke Evans
(G/F)
Buddy Hield
(G)
Terrence Jones
(F)
Quincy Pondexter
(G/F)
Dante Cunningham
(F)
Tim Frazier
(G)
Solomon Hill
(F)
E'Twaun Moore
(G)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Lance Stephenson | Guard/Forward | #5
Team:
New Orleans Pelicans
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 9/5/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 230
College:
Cincinnati
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 2 (10) / IND
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: UFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
The Cavs are expected to bring in Mario Chalmers, Kirk Hinrich and Lance Stephenson for a work out on Wednesday.
As LeBron James has noted publicly, the Cavs have limited depth at point guard and want to add a playmaker to the roster. Cleveland has one roster spot available, but could open up another by waiving Chris Andersen, who is out for the rest of the year with a torn ACL. Any player they bring in will have little opportunity to make a significant fantasy impact, but Stephenson possessions arguably the most intriguing upside. Stephenson, who was averaging 9.7 points, 4.8 assists and 3.3 rebounds for New Orleans before being waived, had surgery for a groin injury back in November, but is said to be fully healthy.
Jan 31 - 11:31 AM
Source:
ESPN.com
Lance Stephenson is reportedly ahead of schedule in his recovery from the groin tear, and there's a chance he could be cleared to return to the court by mid-January.
While this is all well and good, Stephenson doesn't currently have a team to return to as he was let go by the Pelicans upon suffering the groin injury. Once healthy, Born Ready should be able to earn himself a roster spot with an NBA team, and it's worth noting that back in November sources of Marc Stein indicated that the Pelicans could be interested in a reunion.
Jan 1 - 3:50 PM
Source:
Chris Haynes on Twitter
The Pelicans have officially waived Lance Stephenson (groin).
He's going to be sidelined for 6-10 weeks after he undergoes surgery on his groin, but the Pelicans will assist him with his rehab. The team waived him in order to clear up a roster spot for Archie Goodwin, but Marc Stein of ESPN reported that they are open to re-signing him once he's healthy.
Mon, Nov 7, 2016 12:50:00 PM
Source:
NBA.com
Lance Stephenson will undergo surgery on his groin and is expected to be sidelined for 6-10 weeks.
The Pelicans are planning on waiving Stephenson to make room for Archie Goodwin. He averaged 9.7 points and 4.8 rebounds in six games with the Pelicans, and hopefully another NBA team will give him a chance once he's healthy again. This timetable means he could return to the court prior to Christmas, but that's pushing it.
Mon, Nov 7, 2016 09:39:00 AM
Source:
Yahoo Sports
CLE to work out Hinrich, Chalmers, Stephenson
Jan 31 - 11:31 AM
Lance Stephenson (groin) ahead of schedule
Jan 1 - 3:50 PM
Pelicans waive Lance Stephenson
Mon, Nov 7, 2016 12:50:00 PM
Report: Lance Stephenson to miss 6-10 weeks
Mon, Nov 7, 2016 09:39:00 AM
More Lance Stephenson Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Embiid
PHI
(5598)
2
D. DeRozan
TOR
(4922)
3
J. Smith
CLE
(4499)
4
N. Jokic
DEN
(4413)
5
S. Curry
GS
(4405)
6
C. Paul
LAC
(4401)
7
K. Middleton
MLW
(4370)
8
D. Rose
NY
(4296)
9
A. Bradley
BOS
(4159)
10
B. Simmons
PHI
(4046)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Now Orleans Pelicans Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
6
163
58
18
29
2
26
55
.473
5
8
.625
1
10
.100
1
11
9.7
3.0
4.8
0.3
1.8
0.2
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2010
IND
12
9.4
1.1
3.3
.333
0.0
0.4
.000
0.9
1.2
.786
0.1
1.4
1.5
1.8
1.3
0.3
0.0
1.2
3.1
2011
IND
42
10.6
1.1
3.0
.376
0.1
0.7
.133
0.2
0.4
.471
0.3
1.0
1.3
1.1
0.9
0.5
0.1
0.7
2.5
2012
IND
78
29.2
3.5
7.7
.460
0.8
2.4
.330
1.0
1.5
.652
0.6
3.3
3.9
2.9
1.4
1.0
0.2
2.1
8.8
2013
IND
78
35.2
5.5
11.2
.491
1.1
3.1
.352
1.8
2.5
.711
1.2
5.9
7.2
4.6
2.7
0.7
0.1
2.5
13.8
2014
CHA
61
25.8
3.4
9.0
.376
0.3
1.7
.171
1.1
1.8
.627
0.6
3.9
4.5
3.9
2.1
0.6
0.1
2.2
8.2
2015
MEM
69
19.9
3.3
6.9
.481
0.4
1.1
.385
1.3
1.6
.784
0.6
2.7
3.2
1.9
1.4
0.6
0.1
2.0
8.3
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2010
IND
12
113
13
39
.333
0
5
.000
11
14
.786
1
17
18
21
16
4
0
14
37
2011
IND
42
444
47
125
.376
4
30
.133
8
17
.471
12
41
53
46
36
21
5
30
106
2012
IND
78
2277
275
598
.460
62
188
.330
75
115
.652
47
257
304
223
109
81
16
162
687
2013
IND
78
2747
427
870
.491
86
244
.352
140
197
.711
95
463
558
359
210
54
7
195
1080
2014
CHA
61
1574
207
550
.376
18
105
.171
69
110
.627
39
238
277
240
128
38
8
134
501
2015
MEM
69
1371
228
474
.481
30
78
.385
87
111
.784
40
183
223
133
94
43
9
135
573
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 29
WAS
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 27
SA
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 25
OKC
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 23
CLE
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 20
BKN
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 18
ORL
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 16
@IND
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Jrue Holiday
2
Tim Frazier
3
Langston Galloway
SG
1
Buddy Hield
2
E'Twaun Moore
SF
1
Solomon Hill
2
Tyreke Evans
3
Quincy Pondexter
Sidelined
Quincy Pondexter underwent successful arthroscopic left knee surgery on Wednesday morning.
His timetable will be released at a later date. We've seen Pondexter doing some on-court work dating back to November, but his return date has been a mystery since training camp. Considering the litany of knee injuries Pondexter had, he's likely going to be out for the majority of the rest of the season.
Jan 4
PF
1
Dante Cunningham
2
Terrence Jones
3
Donatas Motiejunas
C
1
Anthony Davis
2
Omer Asik
3
Alexis Ajinca
Headlines
Dose: IT2 a 4th-quarter Freak!
Jan 31
Isaiah Thomas scored 24 fourth-quarter points, Andre Drummond went for 28 & 22, and Yogi Ferrell had a big game in another start for Dallas.
More NBA Columns
»
Dose: IT2 a 4th-quarter Freak!
Jan 31
»
Season Long Pod for Jan. 30
Jan 30
»
NBA Power Rankings: Week 15
Jan 30
»
Dose: Quadruple Overtime?
Jan 30
»
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Jan 30
»
Thaddeus Young's Yields
Jan 29
»
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 15
Jan 29
»
Dose: Return of the Steph Show
Jan 29
NBA Headlines
»
CLE to work out Hinrich, Chalmers, Stephenson
»
Celtics and Bulls to discuss Butler trade?
»
Mike Conley scores career-high 38 points
»
Marquese Chriss scores career-high 20 points
»
Hey Boo Boo! Yogi Ferrell scores 19 in start
»
Isaiah Thomas scores 41, 24 in 4th quarter
»
Evan Fournier (foot) scores 11 in 23 minutes
»
Andre Drummond torches Celtics for 28 & 22
»
Andrew Wiggins comes up clutch again in win
»
Tyler Johnson quiet in return to action
»
James Johnson suffers shoulder stinger in win
»
Rubio hits six triples, scores 22 in OT win
NBA Links
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
Play in the FanDuel NBA Single Entry Series
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved