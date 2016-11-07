Player Page

Lance Stephenson | Guard/Forward | #5

Team: New Orleans Pelicans
Age / DOB:  (26) / 9/5/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 230
College: Cincinnati
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 2 (10) / IND
Contract: view contract details
The Cavs are expected to bring in Mario Chalmers, Kirk Hinrich and Lance Stephenson for a work out on Wednesday.
As LeBron James has noted publicly, the Cavs have limited depth at point guard and want to add a playmaker to the roster. Cleveland has one roster spot available, but could open up another by waiving Chris Andersen, who is out for the rest of the year with a torn ACL. Any player they bring in will have little opportunity to make a significant fantasy impact, but Stephenson possessions arguably the most intriguing upside. Stephenson, who was averaging 9.7 points, 4.8 assists and 3.3 rebounds for New Orleans before being waived, had surgery for a groin injury back in November, but is said to be fully healthy. Jan 31 - 11:31 AM
Source: ESPN.com
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
616358182922655.47358.625110.1001119.73.04.80.31.80.2
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2010IND129.41.13.3.3330.00.4.0000.91.2.7860.11.41.51.81.30.30.01.23.1
2011IND4210.61.13.0.3760.10.7.1330.20.4.4710.31.01.31.10.90.50.10.72.5
2012IND7829.23.57.7.4600.82.4.3301.01.5.6520.63.33.92.91.41.00.22.18.8
2013IND7835.25.511.2.4911.13.1.3521.82.5.7111.25.97.24.62.70.70.12.513.8
2014CHA6125.83.49.0.3760.31.7.1711.11.8.6270.63.94.53.92.10.60.12.28.2
2015MEM6919.93.36.9.4810.41.1.3851.31.6.7840.62.73.21.91.40.60.12.08.3
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2010IND121131339.33305.0001114.786117182116401437
2011IND4244447125.376430.133817.471124153463621530106
2012IND782277275598.46062188.33075115.652472573042231098116162687
2013IND782747427870.49186244.352140197.711954635583592105471951080
2014CHA611574207550.37618105.17169110.62739238277240128388134501
2015MEM691371228474.4813078.38587111.7844018322313394439135573
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 29WAS0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 27SA0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 25OKC0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 23CLE0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 20BKN0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 18ORL0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 16@IND0000.00000.00000.000000000000

