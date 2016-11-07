Lance Stephenson | Guard/Forward | #5

Latest News Recent News

The Cavs are expected to bring in Mario Chalmers, Kirk Hinrich and Lance Stephenson for a work out on Wednesday. As LeBron James has noted publicly, the Cavs have limited depth at point guard and want to add a playmaker to the roster. Cleveland has one roster spot available, but could open up another by waiving Chris Andersen, who is out for the rest of the year with a torn ACL. Any player they bring in will have little opportunity to make a significant fantasy impact, but Stephenson possessions arguably the most intriguing upside. Stephenson, who was averaging 9.7 points, 4.8 assists and 3.3 rebounds for New Orleans before being waived, had surgery for a groin injury back in November, but is said to be fully healthy. Source: ESPN.com

Lance Stephenson is reportedly ahead of schedule in his recovery from the groin tear, and there's a chance he could be cleared to return to the court by mid-January. While this is all well and good, Stephenson doesn't currently have a team to return to as he was let go by the Pelicans upon suffering the groin injury. Once healthy, Born Ready should be able to earn himself a roster spot with an NBA team, and it's worth noting that back in November sources of Marc Stein indicated that the Pelicans could be interested in a reunion. Source: Chris Haynes on Twitter

The Pelicans have officially waived Lance Stephenson (groin). He's going to be sidelined for 6-10 weeks after he undergoes surgery on his groin, but the Pelicans will assist him with his rehab. The team waived him in order to clear up a roster spot for Archie Goodwin, but Marc Stein of ESPN reported that they are open to re-signing him once he's healthy. Source: NBA.com