Trevor Booker | Forward | #35 Team: Brooklyn Nets Age / DOB: (29) / 11/25/1987 Ht / Wt: 6'8' / 228 College: Clemson Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (23) / MIN Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $9,250,000 2017-18: $9,125,000 2018-19: UFA

Trevor Booker (rest) is back in the starting lineup for Monday's game vs. the Hornets. He was rested on Friday against the Cavaliers, so he should be fresh after a full weekend off. Booker has been one of the biggest surprises of the fantasy season and his owners can plug him back into lineups with confidence. Justin Hamilton will return to the bench where he will lose most of his value. Source: Brian Lewis on Twitter

Trevor Booker (rest) will not play Friday against the Cavs. Booker has been an incredible draft-day value for his those owners savvy enough to draft him or scoop him up off the waiver wire this season. He is putting up career-highs across the board and is currently just one of just five players averaging at least 8.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals. Anthony Bennett got the start in the last game Booker missed and had a career high in boards, so he's likely going to be busy again in a revenge game against his former team. Jeremy Lin and Brook Lopez will also have to shoulder more of the offensive load. Source: Anthony Pooch on Twitter

Trevor Booker hit 2-of-5 shots for four points, seven rebounds, one assist and two steals in 24 minutes of Thursday's loss to the Warriors. The Nets actually built a big lead at halftime and Booker wasn't a huge factor in their second-quarter run, and never got it going tonight. Booker has really cooled off over the last couple weeks and has scored in single digits in five of his last seven games. Part of his problem is shooting the ball, as he's made just 11-of-31 shots over his last five. He's still worth owning as long as he's starting for the Nets, but the 6.0 points he's averaged over his last five games is pretty disappointing.