Trevor Booker | Forward | #35

Team: Brooklyn Nets
Age / DOB:  (29) / 11/25/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'8' / 228
College: Clemson
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (23) / MIN
Contract: view contract details
Trevor Booker (rest) is back in the starting lineup for Monday's game vs. the Hornets.
He was rested on Friday against the Cavaliers, so he should be fresh after a full weekend off. Booker has been one of the biggest surprises of the fantasy season and his owners can plug him back into lineups with confidence. Justin Hamilton will return to the bench where he will lose most of his value. Dec 26 - 7:02 PM
Source: Brian Lewis on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
277572652376349111214.5193653.679728.25012539.88.82.31.82.00.4
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2010WAS6516.42.13.9.5490.00.0.0001.01.6.6731.52.43.90.50.60.40.61.85.3
2011WAS5025.23.66.8.5310.00.0.5001.11.9.6022.44.16.50.81.21.00.92.88.4
2012WAS4818.52.34.6.4910.00.1.0000.81.5.5562.02.95.00.80.60.70.32.05.3
2013WAS7221.63.15.6.5510.00.0.0000.71.1.6182.13.25.30.90.80.60.61.86.8
2014UTA7919.82.95.9.4870.41.1.3451.11.9.5811.83.35.01.11.10.50.51.87.2
2015UTA7920.72.44.9.4900.20.5.2930.91.3.6702.13.65.71.11.00.70.52.15.9
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2010WAS651068139253.54901.00068101.6739815325135382942115346
2011WAS501259181341.53112.5005693.60211920632540584843138419
2012WAS48889108220.49105.0004072.556981412394031321695256
2013WAS721553222403.55102.0004776.61814923037964584145131491
2014UTA791562226464.4872984.34586148.58113925839783884341144567
2015UTA791632190388.4901241.29371106.67016628645283815941169463
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 23@CLE0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 22GS12425.40000.00000.000347122014
Dec 20@TOR12046.66712.500221.0002352410211
Dec 18@PHI13127.28601.00012.500156420035
Dec 16@ORL13005.00002.000221.000369211012
Dec 14LAK12938.375111.00015.20051318230148
Dec 12@HOU13248.50000.00023.667013131340310

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Jeremy Lin
2Isaiah Whitehead
3Spencer Dinwiddie
SG1Sean Kilpatrick
2Joe Harris
3Caris LeVert
4Randy Foye
SF1Bojan Bogdanovic
2Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
PF1Trevor Booker
2Anthony Bennett
3Chris McCullough
C1Brook Lopez
2Luis Scola
3Justin Hamilton
 

 