Nemanja Bjelica | Forward | #88

Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
Age / DOB:  (28) / 5/9/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'10' / 225
College: Yugoslavia
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 2 (5) / WAS
Contract: view contract details
Nemanja Bjelica suffered a left ankle injury in the second quarter of Wednesday's game and is doubtful to return.
It wasn't a clear injury on Bjelica, but obviously getting called doubtful is bad news. Bjelica has been fantastic lately with the Wolves basically going with a seven-man rotation for guys getting 15 minutes. We should see a lot of Shabazz Muhammad and maybe even Cole Aldrich gets back in the rotation. This helps Andrew Wiggins and Gorgui Dieng, too. Mar 15 - 8:56 PM
Source: Wolves on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
6411784002427840150352.4264561.73855175.31420586.33.81.20.60.90.3
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015MIN6018.01.83.9.4680.82.1.3840.70.9.7270.82.73.51.40.80.40.42.65.1
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015MIN601078110235.46848125.3844055.7274916121083472621154308
Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Mar 13WAS12967.85712.50034.75037102010416
Mar 11@MLW13248.50000.00000.000325310148
Mar 10GS134410.40014.25012.50057122000310
Mar 8LAC11903.00001.00000.000235011130
Mar 6POR0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Mar 4@SA121512.41726.33300.0001233210312
Mar 1@UTA132410.40013.33345.800110115012413

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Ricky Rubio
2Kris Dunn
3Tyus Jones
SG1Zach LaVine
2Brandon Rush
3Lance Stephenson
SF1Andrew Wiggins
2Shabazz Muhammad
PF1Gorgui Dieng
2Nemanja Bjelica
3Adreian Payne
C1Karl-Anthony Towns
2Cole Aldrich
3Jordan Hill
4Nikola Pekovic
 

 