Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Cole Aldrich
(C)
Kris Dunn
(G)
Zach LaVine
(G)
Nikola Pekovic
(C)
Lance Stephenson
(G/F)
Nemanja Bjelica
(F)
Jordan Hill
(F/C)
Shabazz Muhammad
(G/F)
Ricky Rubio
(G)
Karl-Anthony Towns
(F/C)
Gorgui Dieng
(F/C)
Tyus Jones
(G)
Adreian Payne
(F)
Brandon Rush
(G/F)
Andrew Wiggins
(G/F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Nemanja Bjelica | Forward | #88
Team:
Minnesota Timberwolves
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 5/9/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'10' / 225
College:
Yugoslavia
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 2 (5) / WAS
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $3,800,000 2017-18: $3,949,999 2018-19: $4,937,499 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Nemanja Bjelica suffered a left ankle injury in the second quarter of Wednesday's game and is doubtful to return.
It wasn't a clear injury on Bjelica, but obviously getting called doubtful is bad news. Bjelica has been fantastic lately with the Wolves basically going with a seven-man rotation for guys getting 15 minutes. We should see a lot of Shabazz Muhammad and maybe even Cole Aldrich gets back in the rotation. This helps Andrew Wiggins and Gorgui Dieng, too.
Mar 15 - 8:56 PM
Source:
Wolves on Twitter
Nemanja Bjelica finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds over 29 minutes in Monday's 119-104 win against the Wizards.
Bjelica has posted four double-doubles this season, all of which have come over the past seven games. He is averaging 9.9 points with 8.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists during the impressive seven-game run. Bjelica still isn't worth fantasy consideration outside the deepest of seasonal formats, but he has emerged as a solid sleeper in DFS play lately.
Mar 13 - 11:26 PM
Source:
Timberwolves PR on Twitter
Nemanja Bjelica scored 10 points with 12 rebounds, two assists and no turnovers in 34 minutes against the Warriors on Friday night.
The Wolves have tweaked their rotation slightly with giving Gorgui Dieng some extra minutes at the five and bumping Cole Aldrich out. Bjelica has played 52 minutes in the last seven games next to Dieng, so that explains his recent increase in output. In his previous six games, he averaged 7.8 points, 5.7 boards, 1.7 assists, 1.0 blocks, 0.8 steals and 1.2 treys. He is matchup dependent here, so he's a tough pickup in standard leagues.
Mar 11 - 12:19 AM
Nemanja Bjelica scored 13 points with 11 rebounds, five assists, one steal, two blocks and one 3-pointer in 32 minutes against the Jazz on Wednesday.
He's starting to heat up a little bit with back-to-back double-doubles, and this was also a season-high dime total in the win. Bjelica did score four points in the fourth quarter, so his playing time does appear to be on the rise. Still, he's not getting small forward minutes, so his value will be tied to foul trouble or struggles to Gorgui Dieng. Bjelica is only worth a look in deep leagues for now.
Mar 2 - 12:54 AM
Nemanja Bjelica (ankle) doubtful to return
Mar 15 - 8:56 PM
Double-double for Nemanja Bjelica in win
Mar 13 - 11:26 PM
Nemanja Bjelica puts up a double-double
Mar 11 - 12:19 AM
Nemanja Bjelica double-doubles
Mar 2 - 12:54 AM
More Nemanja Bjelica Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Minnesota Timberwolves Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
64
1178
400
242
78
40
150
352
.426
45
61
.738
55
175
.314
20
58
6.3
3.8
1.2
0.6
0.9
0.3
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2015
MIN
60
18.0
1.8
3.9
.468
0.8
2.1
.384
0.7
0.9
.727
0.8
2.7
3.5
1.4
0.8
0.4
0.4
2.6
5.1
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2015
MIN
60
1078
110
235
.468
48
125
.384
40
55
.727
49
161
210
83
47
26
21
154
308
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Mar 13
WAS
1
29
6
7
.857
1
2
.500
3
4
.750
3
7
10
2
0
1
0
4
16
Mar 11
@MLW
1
32
4
8
.500
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
3
2
5
3
1
0
1
4
8
Mar 10
GS
1
34
4
10
.400
1
4
.250
1
2
.500
5
7
12
2
0
0
0
3
10
Mar 8
LAC
1
19
0
3
.000
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
2
3
5
0
1
1
1
3
0
Mar 6
POR
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Mar 4
@SA
1
21
5
12
.417
2
6
.333
0
0
.000
1
2
3
3
2
1
0
3
12
Mar 1
@UTA
1
32
4
10
.400
1
3
.333
4
5
.800
1
10
11
5
0
1
2
4
13
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Ricky Rubio
2
Kris Dunn
3
Tyus Jones
SG
1
Zach LaVine
Sidelined
Zach LaVine (knee) underwent successful surgery on Tuesday to repair his torn left ACL.
The Wolves won't provide a timetable until "a later date," but he's not a lock by any means to be ready for the start of next season. There are no great pickups in LaVine's absence. He finishes this season with averages of 18.9 points, 3.4 boards, 3.0 assists, 0.9 steals and 2.6 treys.
Feb 14
2
Brandon Rush
3
Lance Stephenson
SF
1
Andrew Wiggins
2
Shabazz Muhammad
PF
1
Gorgui Dieng
2
Nemanja Bjelica
Sidelined
Nemanja Bjelica suffered a left ankle injury in the second quarter of Wednesday's game and is doubtful to return.
It wasn't a clear injury on Bjelica, but obviously getting called doubtful is bad news. Bjelica has been fantastic lately with the Wolves basically going with a seven-man rotation for guys getting 15 minutes. We should see a lot of Shabazz Muhammad and maybe even Cole Aldrich gets back in the rotation. This helps Andrew Wiggins and Gorgui Dieng, too.
Mar 15
3
Adreian Payne
Sidelined
Adreian Payne (illness) is being listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Clippers.
Tom Thibodeau said that Payne had "a long way to go conditioning wise," after Payne returned to practice on Tuesday, so it's surprising to see him being hit with the questionable tag. Maybe Thibs wants Payne to get back on the court to work on his conditioning, but even once he's fully up to speed, it's unlikely he'll be logging enough minutes to matter in most leagues.
Mar 7
C
1
Karl-Anthony Towns
2
Cole Aldrich
3
Jordan Hill
4
Nikola Pekovic
Sidelined
Nikola Pekovic hinted that he may retire from the game of basketball.
"Two years ago I struggled with my injury, I was mentally exhausted," Pekovic said. "This year I was there for two months, I tried to do everything possible, but there are times when you simply can’t. I can not run without pain." Pekovic has already been ruled out for the 2016-17 season, but he has one year left on his deal and is owed $11.6 million in 2017-18. It's a sad turn of events for Pekovic and the chances of him playing in the NBA again appear to be very slim.
Dec 29
