Nemanja Bjelica | Forward | #88 Team: Minnesota Timberwolves Age / DOB: (28) / 5/9/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'10' / 225 College: Yugoslavia Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 2 (5) / WAS Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $3,800,000 2017-18: $3,949,999 2018-19: $4,937,499 {Qualifying Offer} Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Nemanja Bjelica suffered a left ankle injury in the second quarter of Wednesday's game and is doubtful to return. It wasn't a clear injury on Bjelica, but obviously getting called doubtful is bad news. Bjelica has been fantastic lately with the Wolves basically going with a seven-man rotation for guys getting 15 minutes. We should see a lot of Shabazz Muhammad and maybe even Cole Aldrich gets back in the rotation. This helps Andrew Wiggins and Gorgui Dieng, too. Source: Wolves on Twitter

Nemanja Bjelica finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds over 29 minutes in Monday's 119-104 win against the Wizards. Bjelica has posted four double-doubles this season, all of which have come over the past seven games. He is averaging 9.9 points with 8.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists during the impressive seven-game run. Bjelica still isn't worth fantasy consideration outside the deepest of seasonal formats, but he has emerged as a solid sleeper in DFS play lately. Source: Timberwolves PR on Twitter

Nemanja Bjelica scored 10 points with 12 rebounds, two assists and no turnovers in 34 minutes against the Warriors on Friday night. The Wolves have tweaked their rotation slightly with giving Gorgui Dieng some extra minutes at the five and bumping Cole Aldrich out. Bjelica has played 52 minutes in the last seven games next to Dieng, so that explains his recent increase in output. In his previous six games, he averaged 7.8 points, 5.7 boards, 1.7 assists, 1.0 blocks, 0.8 steals and 1.2 treys. He is matchup dependent here, so he's a tough pickup in standard leagues.