Latest News Recent News

Timofey Mozgov is being traded to Charlotte in exchange for Dwight Howard. Mozgov recently expressed to Nets' management that he was frustrated by riding the pine for much of the year in Brooklyn, so rather than cater to his demands they sent him packing. Mozgov will likely have a tough time finding meaningful minutes in Charlotte as well, so there's no reason to target him on draft day. Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Timofey Mozgov has expressed to the Nets front office that he is frustrated by his greatly diminished role. Mozgov started the first 13 games of the season for Brooklyn, but then saw his minutes gradually reduced until the calendar flipped to 2018, and he was exiled from the rotation. He appeared in just seven of the team's final 47 contests. "Yes, Mozgov is not satisfied, and Nets know about it. He is motivated to play and hates sitting on the bench," said Timofey's agent. However, the agent also stated that his client would not demand a trade or seek a buyout. Mozgov is not on the fantasy radar. Source: New York Post

Timofey Mozgov told Russian media this weekend that he wants to play more minutes for the Nets "or another NBA team." Mozgov said he's unsure why he lost his starting job 13 games into the 2017-18 season, and wound up falling out of the rotation. He'll be 32 years old when the season starts and has no clear role on the rebuilding Nets, who have Jarrett Allen at center, but it's hard to see any team taking on his guaranteed $32.7 million salary through 2020. Source: Nets Daily